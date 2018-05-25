MH17: “New evidence”, same issues

Nearly four years since the incident, and over two years since they last reported any progress, the MH17 Joint Investigative Team (JIT) have held a press conference. To underline their previous position – they still think Russia did it.
The timing of this statement could be seen as very politically convenient for the NATO allies and the Kiev regime. The West would have you believe that the proximity to the World Cup is purely coincidental. Whilst those suggesting that this is a great cover for Ukraine’s renewed shelling of separatists regions in the Donbass will surely be dismissed as “apologists” or “cynics”.
None of that is really the issue though.
Whether they truly have “new evidence”, or whether this is just a rehash of discredited Bellingcat nonsense, is immaterial. If the politically convenient timing is a coincidence or a stunt does not matter.
The most important point is that the JIT is fatally and irredeemably flawed.
The JIT, made up of investigators from Australia, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Ukraine…but not Russia, has obvious credibility problems from the outset. The presence of Ukrainian investigators instantly means the end of objectivity. You can’t have an impartial investigation when one of the main suspects is doing the investigation. That’s simple common sense.
It’s not just the presence of the Ukrainian investigators that taints the JIT’s findings either. The four countries involved have signed a joint non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which states that none of their evidence can be made public unless ALL FOUR of the national governments agree.
Essentially, Ukraine have a veto on whether any single bit of evidence they find ever sees the light of day. This is absurd.
This NDA isn’t just a rumour or bit of gossip either. It was reported here in December 2014, and confirmed by the Australian government in a letter:
SO: Any and all evidence ever brought into the public eye by the JIT has first been screened and okayed by ONE OF THE SUSPECTS.
As such, none of their evidence, analysis or conclusions can be counted as, in any way, objective, impartial fair or even accurate.
The whole operation is a farce, and an obviously politically motivated one at that.
TWA-800 had 200+ witnesses who saw a missile heading up towards the plane plus both film and photographic images of the missile. That’s gone down in the official record as the 747’s fuel tank exploding because it got a bit warm (you know, like 747 fuel tanks are always blowing up in warm weather….).
Blaming this on the Russians is money for old rope in comparison.
LikeLike
What is Russia’s motivation for shooting down a passenger plane? How does this help Russia in any way? Doesn’t it just make Russia look needlessly and barbarically evil?
Does the United States have a motivation for framing Russia for shooting down a passenger plane? The US has tried to block Russia from putting in two pipelines, one through Turkey and another through Ukraine.
It’s easy to see who benefits and without a motive for Russia, or even a theory as to how Russia my have accidentally shot down MH17, I have to say I don’t trust the United States.
LikeLike
People have already remarked on the fascinating timing of the release of this report. Just a few weeks before the World Cup begins. Curious indeed.
The key points for me are still:
* lack of motive for Russia to perform such an act. I’m not ruling out an accident of course.
* almost immediate apportioning of blame by western media in a concerted fashion within hours of the crash has a certain foul smell about it.
* I assume that the military satellite surveillance technology is suitabley advanced in this day and age (it was good enough decades ago!) that the powers that be which are directly and indirectly involved in this conflict know exactly who launched what. Yet curiously no hard evidence has been presented of this type. I do tire of the old “intelligence services” line of “we have the proof, but we can’t show you for reasons of national security. Just trust us!”
* Any member of the JIT has veto rights over any information gathered. This includes Ukraine who is a protagonist in the local conflict in the area.
* normal international airline crash investigation procedures were ignored which is very unusual. This indicates political motives trumped the normal process.
* AFAIK the Black Box recording transcripts have not yet been made publically available. Not sure if this is an investigation norm.
These points leave me skeptical.
LikeLike
Why haven’t the Dutch/Australians released the ‘black box’ of the plane?
Why did they ignore the eye-witness testimony of the Ukrainian pilot at the scene?
Why did the Ukraine’s air-traffic control divert a civilian airliner to the conflict zone?
LikeLike
Was it not also true, that relatives of the pilot were forbidden to see or examine his body?
Why? Do you suppose.
LikeLike
“Australia is in charge of a Kangaroo Court.”
Thank you for the good chuckle renertorheit .Very astute comment.LOL
Very much the fox watching the hen house .We will probably never know who is the guilty party but we can certainly ask Cui Bono .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good response. Of course, I knew it was a BUK and it was the Russians because Kirsty Wark said so on the very night this tragedy happened…on BBC. Indeed, it was case closed and a slam dunk “It was the Russians,” almost before the plane hit the ground. She’s a right judge and jury is Kirsty Wark. As to why Russia would commit complete and utter reputational suicide I remain none the wiser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The western warlord establishment does seem to be drawing the wagons in a ring over MH-17, in full-panic mode, the case made against Donbass residents fighting for their homes and hearths with the crudest of weapons being so flimsy and improbable, the case for the EU/NATO terrorist mass-murderers being unassailably strong, even the limited hang-out, disinformation, controlled opposition internet ‘investigative journalists’ are not prepared to brook any doubts over this, throwing out ‘conspiracy theorist’ and ‘Putin-bot’ labels like the Kiev Junta’s death-squad henchmen throwing burned bodies from the Odessa trade union building’s windows. It is all the more clear therefore that Ukraine/Kiev with American support and backing were responsible, only they had the technical means in the field, the motivation and opportunity. The large number of AIDS and top medical researchers on board the plane killed does also fit a pattern of the most mysterious deaths around the world of leaders in the fields of micro-biology and bespoke chemical/biological weapons of which Dr. David Kelly was just one of very many now deceased. Two birds with one stone and the beseiged ethnic Russians perfect patsies, but for their inconvenient total innocence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only supposed evidence that it was a BUK (of which the Ukranian military definitely had several operational) is one, ONE supposedly bow-tie shaped shrapnel fragment, which could have been planted on the ground or in the evidence chain at any point, and there is as much if not more evidence of an air-to-air atteck by western fighter-plane. The west has dug themselves this pit, by crying wolf over and over again. They never learn they’re using the tired old playbook of cries of ‘Communist!’ updated to ‘Putinista ‘with which they labelled any indigenous resistance or democracy movement the world over since the end of ww2, it wasn’t believable in almost all cases then, far less so now. Putin’s early response, that this would not have happened if not for the Ukraine coup was however very muted and vague.
LikeLike
”As to why Russia would commit complete and utter reputational suicide I remain none the wiser.”
Exactly the same clumsy, amateurish methodology was used in the Skripal affair. In the case of MH17 there was no concrete evidence, and no discernible motive for the alleged actions of the Russian government; and the same criteria applied to the Skripal episode. Cui bono in both instances.
LikeLike
Thank you for saving me the trouble of posting exactly the same comment as you have made – as usual the whole think stinks – and the stench wafts eastwards
LikeLike
How bleakly appropriate that Australia is in charge of a Kangaroo Court.
Any sign of the Air Traffic Control transmissions with MH17, that were recorded in the moments before the crash? Mysteriously Ukraine still refuses to make them available to the investigators. And more mysteriously, the investigators refuse to challenge them for withholding critical evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also recall that the Ukrainians were unable to produce their own radar images of MH17’s flight path diversion. The military radar that would normally have been in operation was ‘undergoing maintenance at the time so was out of action’ and the primary civilian radar recording system ‘malfunctioned’ at just about the same time as the flight was being diverted. All very convenient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very handy timing indeed!
LikeLike
I don’t suppose the USA has provided their satellite images and data yet. I guess while the the kangaroo court keeps this data secret no one can prove what really happened but conversely the findings will have no credibility either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reinortorheit, …Air Traffic control records… I recall within a day or two of this event that there was online 2 very important articles online. One was that Ukraine air traffic control had told the pilot to change course slightly before it was downed. ALL , and recognize this, ALL commercial air traffic was already taking a flight path to AVOID the Ukraine airspace because of the coup and war in the Donbass area. That air traffic controller was if I remember correctly , not a Ukraine national and may have been from Spain. A second story was that Putin was coming back on a flight at approximately around the same day/time …. I don’t know if that was true, but the flight diversion which brought that plane into Ukraine air space seems that it was done purposely . Again, all previous commercial flights for weeks earlier , and after had no trouble with their flights. I’m of the mind that the CIA was involved with the Air Traffic control station as telling the person on the job in the tower to to pass on the new flight instructions. It would have been that easy. There was also a possibility of the Ukraine air force having intercepted that MH-17 once it entered Ukraine air space and they shot it down. There was a bullet angle investigated early on by experts and they offered that as the cockpit fuselage parts displayed indications of the jet fighter contact. lastly…the BS Dutch blaming the Russians is a crock of s–t. .One has to ask themselves…. who gained by this???
LikeLike
100% agreed, Stephen
LikeLike
It is indeed the case that President Putin was on a flight back to Moscow later that same day and coming back across Ukraine. When this was confirmed it absolutely amazed me, and still does, that the MSM didn’t make more of this ‘coincidence’ and some news outlets barely, if at all, mentioned it.
I read or heard only recently (unfortunately I can’t recall where) that the team investigating the cause of the downing (as opposed to investigating who the protagonists were) consciously didn’t officially report on specific damage, including damage resembling bullet holes, to the port side of the aircraft as this would have raised questions regarding their final assessment. There were suggestions as well – but I do not know how credible – that the pilot’s body had evidence of injury from bullets, and this could tie in with relatives not being allowed to see his body as mentioned by @CF above. There were also allegations made that used missile fragments were placed at the site of the crash at a later date to support the BUK theory. The crash site covered an extremely large, unrestricted area so this would have been easy to arrange.
LikeLike