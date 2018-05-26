OffG is partially down for undetermined reasons

This afternoon around 6pm BST the site was compromised in some way. The entire front page vanished and a lot of links and media went down.
We’ve managed to restore things to the point the site is usable, but there’s still a few glitches and missing material.
We currently don’t know why it happened so it may well happen again.
Apologies for the inconvenience
OffG Admin
Nothing to do with anything, move along please! Mr Robinson here’s your cell!
Speak to Craig Murray – he has had DDoS issues and may be able to highlight how to go about handling that, if that is what it turns out to be….
Brad Pitte springs to mind…
No-Brad Pitte ‘slithers’ to mind.
Good luck, and thank you for your ongoing support for site users!
They won’t be drinking their Lviviskoe beer for long :-))
Very sorry to hear this. Hope you can determine the reason. I would have suspicions because OffG is presenting the real news.