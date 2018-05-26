latest, OffG
Published on May 26, 2018
Comments 6

OffG is partially down for undetermined reasons

written by

This afternoon around 6pm BST the site was compromised in some way. The entire front page vanished and a lot of links and media went down.

We’ve managed to restore things to the point the site is usable, but there’s still a few glitches and missing material.

We currently don’t know why it happened so it may well happen again.

Apologies for the inconvenience

OffG Admin

6 Comments

  1. Rupert Small says

    Nothing to do with anything, move along please! Mr Robinson here’s your cell!

    Reply
  2. rtj1211 says

    Speak to Craig Murray – he has had DDoS issues and may be able to highlight how to go about handling that, if that is what it turns out to be….

    Reply
    • Mulga Mumblebrain says

      No-Brad Pitte ‘slithers’ to mind.

      Reply
  4. reinertorheit says

    Good luck, and thank you for your ongoing support for site users!

    They won’t be drinking their Lviviskoe beer for long :-))

    Reply
  5. johnplatinumgoss says

    Very sorry to hear this. Hope you can determine the reason. I would have suspicions because OffG is presenting the real news.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.