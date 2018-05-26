To Protect and Serve… The Empire

by Phillip Farruggio
Writer Eric Zuesse wrote a great new piece ” How Democracy Ended ” seen on a few fine sites. In it he shows how our U.S. so called democracy is really a scam controlled by the super rich. When all else fails to stop a political momentum, the two parties have always resorted to ‘ The Fix is in’. To this writer, the ‘ fix ‘ that Zuesse alludes to is deeply nesting in both our mainstream media and our elected and enabling two party structure.
The police have that wonderful saying ‘ To protect and serve’. In many cases, witnessed at times throughout the years by this writer, local police have done just that. Sadly, in just as many instances, they have ‘ protected and served ‘ the private property and rights of the super rich. Remembering the great labor disputes spanning perhaps since the beginnings of our republic, it was always the ‘ Cops’ who came in on the side of the corporate few. It has always been as IF the corporate domain was the castle and the striking workers the barbarians. Instead of being there to ‘ protect and serve’ both adversaries, the police always stood in front of the bosses vs. the working stiffs.
Well, we have that in spades in not only our mainstream corporate owned and operated media, but also in the three branches of this government. The mainstream media was always controlled, but since 9/11 it went on steroids! Most of us who actually study history ( from non mainstream sources ) knew that the Iraq debacle was based on hearsay and fabricated lies and half truths. The whole ‘ War on Terror ‘ was what the late great Gore Vidal named ‘ Perpetual War’. Wars keep the natives in line. Wars make lots of money for a select corporate few ( General Smedley Butler’s 1935 essay ‘ War is a Racket’), and wars help justify our obscene and bloated military spending ( duh, like over 50% our federal tax revenue). And who serves this War Economy so well? The media and of course the Congress.
Most of the members of Congress are very wealthy people, especially in the Senate. Regardless of that, they rely on the donations of the super rich, through personal and PAC money, to fund their re-elections. The late Sen. Paul Simon of Illinois once stated: ” When I go out on the campaign trail, and I come back to my hotel room, I usually have a whole bunch of messages. I go through them, and unfortunately, but honestly, if I see the name of someone who has given large donations to my campaign, I do call that person first. Sadly, that is the way it is.” Simon was actually one of the most progressive Senators at the time, and he knew the realities. Money talks. That was in the late 80s and early 90s. Now it is 100 times worse. You watch the hearings on C-Span and all you see are ‘ talking heads ‘ speaking NOT for their constituents… rather for their corporate handlers… from BOTH parties!
We are about to enter, as a nation, into an economic abyss, and hopefully not, a new hot war. All those who are there to ‘ Protect and Serve ‘ this empire will give us are more of the same: Hype, spin, lies and half truths!
The fact that the US has become a plutocracy doesn’t mean that democracy and the market economy cannot work under different circumstances. There are examples of the social market economy and social democracy that achieve better results, even in the current global environment in which we are all forced to bend to US dictate.
The US’s economic and political systems are determined by its imperialist ambitions. Thus, it is the Empire, ie. the greed for geostrategic control, rather than the means or methods of trade, which is the problem. We need a multilateral system of trade, which, in addition to promoting trade, also promotes social and ecological objectives. In other words, the exact opposite of what the US aims for under the current administration more aggressively than ever.
We do need a system of “fair trade.” The fact that the US administration has misappropriated this term to signify even unfairer trade dictated by a militaristic bully shows just how we enter a world devoid of meaning.
Humbaba – “The fact that the US has become a plutocracy doesn’t mean that democracy and the market economy cannot work under different circumstances.” – actually the circumstances of ALL WESTERN “democracy” and “market economy” ride atop 500+ years of the colonial and neocolonial pillage and enslavement of the entire planet by Western economic interests. The CIA & Western European intelligence organized the destruction of nationalist leaders and movements among the newly liberated formerly colonized nations post-WWII, which benefited not only oligarchy but the Western middle class throughout the West, as Western economies continued to virtually steal resources from what were our former colonies. Under the guise of “fighting communism” these recently “liberated” former colonies were now simply headed by Western backed dictators who presided as our police enforcers rather than openly colonial administrators from the West. The West even allowed “democracy” as long as the elections were rigged to insure continued Western rule.
Speaking of “democracy” when one destroys democracy whenever it threatens Western business exploitation is of course obscene, yet it has been and continues to be the order of the day. “Democracy” for example, is not possible in Venezuela because the U.S. deems any candidate but one of our own choosing to be illegitimate and therefore not “democratically elected.” Speaking of “free trade” when the West simply demonized, isolates, economically sanctions and destabilizes or invades any nations that refuse to engage in its IMF/World Bank continued economic exploitation is of course an equal adjunct obscenity. Envisioning a world in which these realities did not or do not taint the “miracle of the market” with its “invisible hand raising all boats” is of course a fantasy in much the same sense that the word “democracy” is a total fantasy in the Western nations, where we bow to own oligarchy, yet use the term “democracy” as a bludgeon against those who refuse to submit to continued ruthless Western power.
I would say that humanity is entering that abyss, is indeed in it, but as in the manner of frogs being slowly boiled, it just becomes the New Normal by accelerating, unnoticed degrees, day by day by day.
Dear author, your post implicitly identifies money as the root of the problem, an observation I agree with. My position is that money is THE pivotal concept we must understand anew if we are to establish radically different guiding principles for human civilisational endeavour. Part of that effort will be developing new cultural understandings of and relationships with value and thus wealth. These core entities – money, value, wealth – are defined, as if scientifically, via the backdoor of very suspect economic ‘laws’ that appear to us, the duped audience, as forces of nature that require some flavour of capitalism as their natural expression in socio-economic form. To make capitalism appear as the cancerous sickness it is, therefore requires a thorough reevaluation of the concepts that undergird it. For example:
What is value? Can (or should) it be ‘objectively’ measured, even by ‘market forces’?
Is health – individualsocial and environmental – real wealth?
What should money’s role in society be?
Can wealth-as-health concepts give rise to a new way of structuring society?
And all this framed to take intelligent and continual account of the absurdity of Perpetual Economic Growth.
Toby: bang on the money! I would not normally make such a comment, but we seem to have established a rapport. There is a deeper, more significant layer to the establishment of power, status and wealth: facilitated by the creation, accumulation and monopolisation of money-power …and that is the perception and distinguishing of ‘difference’ that precedes the identity formation that assumes the power, status, and wealth. Thus, the seeds of money-power and capitalism are perceptual and pan-historic: having no First Cause. That would seem like gibberish if you did not know where I am coming from – Yogacaran epistemics.
So, money-power creation and ideological capitalism could be viewed as the pan-historic, inter-generational apotheosis (or extremised conditional genesis) of basic misperception. The same ‘seeds’ (bija) that form the basis of the mental constructivism of a fixed (reified) substantive identity formation …become the same seeds that become extremised into something called ‘capitalism’ (the mechanism of the valorisation of money-power and capital {“[anti]value in motion”?}). Only, due to processes of socialisation, urbanisation, and civilisation, through time – the seeds are now trans-personal and have taken on a life of their own. Our ideology has become us, and we have become our ideology.
But the process is a reversible dialectic that is returnable to innocence. Money is not the root of all evil: it is a praxis of misperception. It is a facilitator of either good or evil; depending on the perception and wisdom of those who employ it. Needless to say, it is the least perceptive and least wise who have monopolised its misuse. Ultimately, it is not something we need (and we certainly do not want to support the power base of the globalised superclass) …but it is something we could use to facilitate the valorisation of other, more humanist ‘capitals’ – like love, peace, and ecology. But merely transferring from one form of wealth creation to another, more progressive form of wealth creation (for instance, love capital formation and valorisation) will not necessarily end the afflictions of misperception (dukkha). The seeds of Self, money, and capital wealth creation (bhava-tanha) are within us …just as much as they are social constructivism and semiotic tenets that are fed back into us. We can learn to reject the false consciousness affirming ‘externalised’ tenets and perceive pure, untainted, new ones. From liberational seeds and conditions we can grow a new form of socialisation: one that rejects the top down imposition of money-power (what is Fiat currency – something we agree has implicit wealth and dominance power …or a bit of of rendered pig waste that is valueless and meaningless compared to something universal, and ‘real’ …like love?)
And it all starts from perceiving what is right in front of us.
Democracy could if it had the will, legislate against the flagrant gaming of it which America epitomizes. Zero tolerance for bribes, lobbying, influence peddling, conflict of interest… But for the ruling class you describe, it would be a declaration of war…on them. That’s why eventually revolutions happen. Agree with your summary Phillip.
