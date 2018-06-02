persistent issues with commenting or contacting us?

latest, OffG
Following our major “problem” last Saturday, when, for unknown reasons, our site was comprehensively disrupted, we are getting reports of issues with commenting and/or contacting us.

If you can, leave a comment here about any issues you are having, OR email us at this address: offguardian2@gmail.com, rather than any of those provided on the Contact page.

Admin

  1. Gary Weglarz says

    I”ve had the problem of posting a comment and it not showing up. Then I try to re-post and it say’s its a duplicate comment and won’t allow me to post. On one occasion I made a small change and tried to re-post but again the comment didn’t show up as posting. I left the site altogether and came back in and “both” comments had posted. I won’t try that trick again. From now I’ll save any comments I make so that if they don’t post initially I can easily go back in and try to re-post a few minutes later. Your comments section remains one of the most sane and worthwhile in alternative media which is much appreciated.




    • Robbobbobin says

      If you intend to help with diagnostics, quote distro and version.




  3. Wolfgang says

    Until I haven’t had any problems posting or liking a comment.




  4. kayaboosha says

    Links to some articles don’t work. Comes up with a message saying it isn’t available.




  5. Alan says

    Changing the comments system may have had something to do with it. As you now use Automattic I can no longer provide comments as it’s a social tracker and retains comments for 3rd party use. Thank you for publishing my ‘two penneth’ to date.




    • Admin says

      we haven’t changed the comment system, this must be something to do with WP.




      • mohandeer says

        I used to be able to “like” someone’s comment and now I can’t. so ……
        also I was having to re register in order to like on the thumbs up but that seems to have righted itself(could be because I let MS send me their latest updates for my Windows 10 which bollocksed everything up as it so often does. WP was also acting up but I think I’ve got that sussed.




  8. Hugh O'Neill says

    Dear Admin. You must be doing something right if they are trying to close you down. Venceremos




