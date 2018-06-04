The problem with conspiracy theories…

by Kevin Ryan
People today spend a lot of time talking about conspiracy theories. These theories often do harm because they divert attention away from the facts and thereby allow real crimes and other harmful effects to continue. Such conspiracy theories can be spotted based on three basic characteristics.
- They lack evidence.
- They spread widely before the facts are examined.
- Much simpler alternatives are not considered.
For example, take the most popular conspiracy theory of recent times—the official account for the crimes of 9/11.
1. Lack of evidence
This theory was produced by mythologist Philip Zelikow, who, before the investigation began, created an outline that was kept secret from his own Commission staff. Zelikow’s outline determined the outcome of the investigation before any facts were examined. Moreover, the 9/11 Commission claimed sixty-three times in its report that it could find “no evidence” related to important aspects of the crimes. Evidence that the Commission did rely on, as a basis for its report, was later found to be false. Similarly, the evidence collected and held secret by World Trade Center investigating agency NIST was later found to contradict the agency’s conclusions. Much of that evidence is still being held secret including the computer model data that NIST was forced to substitute for physical testing that contradicted its conclusions.
2. Spread widely before facts examined
The conspiracy theory reports provided by the 9/11 Commission and NIST spread quickly before anyone could examine them. Getting government representatives to commit to any explanation for what had happened on 9/11 took years but, once ready, news media sources were prepped in advance to allow rapid parroting of the official line. The timing of NIST’s reports coincided with political events, like each anniversary of the 9/11 crimes, so that media could quickly present the official story while public interest was high but critical review was not possible. With the report on WTC 7, the public was given just three weeks to comment on a report that was nearly seven years in the making. The report was later found to be unscientific and false.
3. Simpler alternatives not considered
The official conspiracy theory for 9/11 calls for belief in unbelievable things. That is, to believe the official account you must accept that otherwise honest military leaders will lie repeatedly for years to make themselves look bad. Buildings will collapse in unprecedented ways, through the path of most resistance, with no scientific evidence to explain it. The Secret Service will fail to do its job, insider trading can occur with no insiders, and “the enemy”—a vaguely defined group of dark-skinned people who just happen to live on strategically critical resources—can remain omnipotent and elusive. All the while, much simpler explanations are evident but cannot be considered.
The official conspiracy theory for 9/11 has led to tremendously harmful effects. Many Americans have forgotten completely what it means to be an American. An ongoing terrorism lottery, that could select any of us as a victim at any time, continues with no end in sight. And the 9/11 Wars that were based on the official account are bankrupting the nation both financially and morally.
Yes, conspiracy theories are a problem when not examined closely. Let’s all take a closer look at this one.
We’re there.
We’ve finally reached the point where we can safely conclude that no one in our western governments can be trusted any longer, and it is a foregone conclusion that they are lying to us 24/7.
Seriously.
Now who, apart from China or Russia, has enough nuclear firepower to frighten the criminals who pretend to be our representatives in Washminster into abandoning their insane plan to create chaos all over the world, just so that whoever happens to be Puppet-in-Chief of the US in the near future can move in with his military and steal everybody’s natural resources?
Which naturally makes us “Commie lovers” in Kentucky and Alabama… well, in any of the Southern States…
Those of us who can see the problem pretty clearly by now do not, of course, have the means to frighten anybody at all in today’s US-UK mafia brotherhood.
I’d love to see an answer out there somewhere, but I’m just not clairvoyant enough.
And so it continues……..”Home Secretary Sajid Javid plans to work more closely with businesses to eradicate safe spaces for violent extremists.” This UK mouthpiece wants businesses to look for suspicious purchases and to improve their security in crowded places across the UK to track down all those “violent extremists” who are now threatening our “critical infrastructure”. The ratcheting up of the fear factor continues unabated. This faux concern for our personal safety coming from a UK establishment which is nothing more than a partner in crime to American worldwide thuggery leaves one speechless. According to Sajid there has been a “step change” in the threat from these violent people. They are he says trying to “undermine the values that hold us together”. That would be the values, UK and American, concerning illegal sanctions. wars and invasion of foreign countries which themselves had never posed any threat whatsoever to our “values”. So we are all supposed to swallow this crap from the very people who are responsible for the ongoing carnage and death of countless civilians, by supporting our corrupt and degenerate administrations whose very behaviour is psychopathic in the extreme.
The important point regarding Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth is that they make no conspiracy claims whatsoever. They simply state that official explanations for the fall off three buildings on 9/11 do not bear scientific scrutiny. As a consequence, they call for proper investigation.
As for conspiracies, many are fascinating but perusal of the pages of many online conspiracy sites suggests that too much focus on conspiracies can be very damaging to wellbeing.
@Kevin: “they call for a proper investigation”. Exactly. The most momentous crime since the burning of the Reichstag, and we are still waiting for a proper investigation. Interesting that both crimes involve the Bush dynasty (Prescot Bush financed Hitler, and both were committed by people who talk about The New World Order (George Sr. and Adolph).
“Only the facts, Ma’am, just gimme the facts”. — Dragnet
Tubularsock is so tired of this subject and perhaps Tubularsock will be able to settle this entire 9/11 thing so we can all sleep tight tonight.
“Where Did The Towers Go?” is pretty simple, the answer–CHINA!
And yes there is proof.
The steel used in the Twin Towers and Building 7 was Chinese steel.
So the steel used returned to China because it was only on vacation in New York anyway. It was on a temporary visa.
This seems obvious to Tubularsock. All three buildings fell at free fall speed into their own foot print and then there is this little known FACT that the steel fell directly INTO the trucks …….. almost like it was planned.
And as Tubularsock has always said:
“9/11 was NOT an Inside Job!
9/11 was an OUTSOURCED Job.
The U.S. always outsources its Terrorist Activities!”
At this point Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth are certainly the most reliant on scientific evidenced based research in challenging the “official” conspiracy theory of 9/11. There are over 3,000 architects and engineers, and along with non-professional supporters, who have everything to lose and nothing to gain by taking on the U.S. government & deep state, yet they are doing so, in my opinion, because if the official story were truth, there would not be a safe concrete steel frame building in existence anywhere on the planet. The nonsense of watching not only building 7 collapse in an obvious controlled demolition, but the towers literally disintegrate into thin air is not lost on these building professionals. They are currently mounting a lawsuit against NIST related to its totally bogus assertion that building 7 fell due to small fires. A & E for 9/11 Truth is a very solid credible organization that has not been derailed by the many ongoing government attempts to create dissent and confusion in any groups challenging their 9/11 myths.
https://www.ae911truth.org/
Interesting you should mention the derailing of other 9/11 Truth groups. We’re going to be featuring an analysis of one such takedown later this year.
Admin – David Ray Griffin’s book on the “cognitive infiltration” program, suggested by Obama appointee Cass Sunstein, is an excellent look at the thinking of elites when it comes to “free speech” that challenges their lies and disinformation. Looking forward to the analysis you mentioned.
“Obama appointee Cass Sunstein” who just happens to be married to Samantha Powell, Nikki Haley’s mum and the godmother of the war in Syria.
The term itself is a psyop by which to neutralize critical exposures of corruptions that run beneath the surface or narrative ‘reality’.
The term conspiracy is too limited in presuming everyone acting it out is running the same narrative – when many are operating under self interest aligned to ‘insider’ narratives that are also called ‘useful idiots’.
But the core issue I see is that perceiving our world in this way gives power to a shadow ‘Them’ and renders us powerless thereby.
Insofar as I can, I notice the devices of deceit as the pointer to the way our (my) consciousness is constructed – that is to say, to bring the shadow or denied self into awareness.
I hold to the value of giving true witness and not giving support for the false – but this is very different from emotional reactivity – which is what all manipulators bring focus to and target.
The premise ‘we are being lied to’ can be used to persist in self-deceit under a good cover story – because ‘you are one of the good guys’ pointing the finger to the evil psychopaths and growing the self-righteous hate (vengeance) that will of course be used as a proxy by manipulators to break open new arenas of plunder and domination.
The pretence to moral superiority is a key element in the blindness of doing the thing we say we hate to receive. Those who illuminate extreme examples make a very clear picture by which to see more deeply into the nature of what goes on as a ‘deep state’ of mesmeric identifiction under false invested identity. And no, I cannot ‘wake’ anyone from their current choices, but I can reflect the nature of the choice being made in a way that restores choice to those who felt compelled to act with a false framed tyranny.
On another level, the 911 event offers a wake up call to the nature of narrative control/identity. It is a freedom as to what we choose to focus on and learn from. A world of lies (a world without true foundation) can only run a substitution for true, invest in it and protect its investments – UNTIL something true stirs beneath the realm of appearances – perhaps as a result of looking directly upon the horror, and therefore breaking the spell.
Very true. Regarding “emotional reactivity”. I think it’s well described here:
“…conspiracy theories can be spotted based on three basic characteristics.
They lack evidence.
They spread widely before the facts are examined.
Much simpler alternatives are not considered.”
The Skripal case springs to mind.
‘the Skripal case springs to mind’ As does 7/7, Woolwich, Charlie Hebdo, Boston Marathon, Westminster, and the Ariana Grande concert – where all doors were locked at the end of the convert…… except one?
The Strategy of Terror must go on to keep the people afraid and needing protection.
The Hegelian Dialectic at its best.
Create a situation/ Cause a reaction/ Provide a solution.
Edit: Should have read ‘All doors were locked at the end of the CONCERT’
And the real police and firemen were prevented from entering until all the crisis actors had finished playing their parts …
Would this be like the tinfoil hat user on these messageboards who claims everything is connected to bogus number-theory crankery that zero-sums everything to 666?? Or do we have to spell it out more clearly???
Why is 19 hijackers with boxcutters and four planes less plausible than the entire US govt with a secret beam weapon?
‘Where Did The Towers Go?’ USA scientist Dr. Judy Wood compelling evidence in book and lecture form that 9/11 was a DEW. Directed Energy Weapon of Cold Radiation Tritium. Also that Climate Change is caused, not by ‘carbon’ to create the ‘carbon tax’ but by mobile phone masts. Dr. Judy Wood, science beyond conspiracy theories.
2
Has Judy Wood ever submitted a paper to a scientific journal about these alleged DEW weapons? Is there any corroborating evidence from anywhere that such weapons exist?
Sorry – but DEWs are real. Judy Wood investigated a whole range of very bizarre phenomena on 9/11 (such as cars with a melted engine block but no damage to the paintwork, or paper which did not burn, not to forget the steel columns which were pulverised as they fell – not explicable by any kind of explosive) which cannot be explained in any other way.
I admire AE911 Truth, but there are other, equally powerful, arguments for an inside (or outsourced!) job than just WTC7. The fact that AE911 Truth has made relatively little headway in the past 5 or more years, adding relatively few extra professional architects and engineers to its list, ought to be a matter of concern.
Is this sufficient evidence that DEWs exist? https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dragonfire-laser-directed-energy-weapons.
1
Paul Carline – Actually there are now over 3,000 architects and engineers in A&E for 9/11 truth, and over 22,000 members of the public in addition. A&E have published multiple peer reviewed journal articles including one in an import European journal. They have also filed a lawsuit against NIST regarding its bogus Building 7 investigation. Also, they do not focus only on Building 7 as you suggest. So please explain what other group you might be thinking of that is making more “headway” or doing more important work on challenging the official 9/11 narratives at this time?
I see that ‘plausible deniability’ is the back door by which no one is compelled to believe anything they choose not to.
The desire to operate on a ‘plausibly deniable’ basis leads to secrets and lies and war by deceit.
The US Gov is in a deep state of fracture. But as an ‘ideal’ or symbolic image it is sold to the public as powerful, purposeful and representative of the needs of its citizens. WITHIN the matrix of deceit, Occam’s razor makes truth seem complex and dangerous, but the core nature of the deceit is to assign the consequence of thought, word and deed, in blame upon the other – so as to justify asserting power over them, or taking power from them.
Too big to fail means to intractably invested in – or indeed too unwilling to accept and embrace change – hence the protection of the lie at expense of true – which regardless of ‘good intentions’ can only work an ‘anti-life’ agenda.
911 WORKED as a psyop or device on many levels by which to switch the consciousness to a new phase – a ‘post truth’ phase. Power to do so reveals itself as terror – while presenting the terror in forms of proxies and scapegoats.
But as I said elsewhere on this page, it also worked as a wake up call at a deeper level. To use the deeper deceits so openly is to illuminate them to any who have the free awareness to notice. The captured are triggered into reactive identity and those who refuse the bait are called to a different perspective than wielding or masking off from identifying in power in this world. On some level it may be as simple as unwillingness to invest in hate and fear that allows something else to come through.
As a non-Biblical symbol of the Fall, Humpty Dumpty serves well enough to signify the original false flag, and the use of victimhood in lack and loss of wholeness as the basis for ‘power’ over chaos – whilst blindly persisting the power to generate chaos. This is all about identity under terror, mind-fragmentation and persona or masking narrative identity. Of course the mind will not ‘go there’ and so it is a shadow through which hate and rage operate unchecked and largely unseen. The mind as a denial device operates a distortion filter, without which the world as we perceive it could not be experienced.
Who is talking about a secret beam weapon?
It’s pretty easy to establish the US government lies as a matter of policy. Syria is such an example. The reason the United States is in Syria to to give the Golan Heights to Israel so that Genie Energy can mine the oil resources there. Destroying Syria also deprives Russia of their only middle eastern base as well.
You know your government lies. The reason Libya was destroyed was to prevent Qadaffi from launching the gold dinar again. It is in civil war now, and there’s slavery there now. Remember, the official reason the US bombed Libya was “to prevent a humanitarian crisis”.
Afghanistan now produces 85% of the world’s opium, that’s up to less than 5% back in 2001. And this happened under US occupation, and the US now has an opium epidemic. You think that’s a coincidence?
The US government is now run by a mafia. That’s all you need to know. You don’t have to know what happened exactly on 9/11, all you need to know is what didn’t happen. Your government lies, because it’s a criminal cabal. The United States doesn’t have a legitimate government. You know what was in the world trade centers? A group of banks. The destruction of those banks conveniently got rid of a lot of records. Is that the motivation for 9/11? I don’t know, but it’s worthless to speculate. What’s important is that our criminal government will *never* tell us what actually happened on 9/11.
