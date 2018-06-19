WATCH: Janette McKinlay, 9/11 Survivor at Ground Zero

Janette McKinley lived just a few blocks from the World Trade Center complex in NYC. When the towers collapsed on September 11 2001 the windows of her apartment were blown in and her home was drenched with the toxic dust. This dust was likely the cause of a malignant brain tumour that eventually killed her. In this unedited raw interview by Dylan Avery, subsequently edited for inclusion in his Loose Change film, Janette recalls the events of that day in vivid and very personal terms.
In a form of poetic justice it was the dust Janette saved from her apartment that permitted Dr. Steven Jones et al to discover what they claim is evidence for pre-planted explosives in the WTC towers
There are various spellings of Janette MacKinlay’s name : Janette McKinley, Jeanette Mckinley, Janet McKinley etc etc
Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth : In Honor of 9/11 Survivor Janette MacKinlay
http://www1.ae911truth.org/faqs/422-in-honor-of-911-survivor-janette-mackinlay.html
Nothing but total disgust for the American nation sleepwalking through their own history. Oblivious as to the criminal behaviour of their own government. A cancer on this small planet and those who endorse their actions are no better.
