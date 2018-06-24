latest, video, videos
Published on June 24, 2018
WATCH: Bayer + Monsanto = A Match Made in Hell

written by

James Corbett of the Corbett Report looks at the implications of the Bayer takeover of Monsanto

It is hardly surprising that the first thing Bayer did after completing their takeover of Monsanto earlier this month was to announce that they were dropping the Monsanto name, merging the two companies’ agrichemical divisions under the Bayer Crop Science name. After all, as everyone knows, Monsanto is one of the most hated corporations in the world. But Bayer itself has an equally atrocious history of death and destruction. Together they are a match made in hell.

  1. Fair dinkum. says

    How does it go again ? _ _ _ _
    Yeah.
    A Turd by any other name, is still a TURD.
    Thanks Bill.




  3. Denis O'hAichir says

    Just to add to the video, Bayer also sold factor 8 blood clotting medication laden with Hepatitis C as well as HIV knowingly in Ireland they had the minister for health Michael Noonan sign an indemnity to prevent litigation, which he gladly did, this wasn’t just confined to haemophiliacs but also to women receiving the Anti-D injection after birth, this caused deaths in both groups, he was rewarded the position of minister for finance.




