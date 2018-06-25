“Right to Die”, or Right to Kill?

by Kit
The Guardian’s “Comment is Free” section makes for predictable reading this morning. John Harris says Brexit is bad and Corbyn is to blame, Shon Faye writes that trans rights are a class issue and Rhil Samadde going off on one about handshakes and Donald Trump.
There’s nothing there about veganism or how Vladimir Putin causes global warming, but it’s still only early.
Truly serious issues covered — None.
Set-menu “liberal” agendas pushed — Several.
Virtue signalled — Loudly and at length.
The worst offender is Polly Toynbee, and that’s not really unusual: She thinks we should have a “right to die” law.
The Gosport Scandal involved healthcare workers murdering patients with morphine, and Harold Shipman murdered patients with morphine. Polly thinks the best way fix this would be to make murdering patients with morphine legal.
The logic is flawless.
She outright dismisses the argument such a law could be abused with one sentence:
The difference between unwanted death and assisted suicide can be encapsulated in one word: choice.
And then does the same with the “slippery slope” argument with another:
Those who, mainly for religious reasons, claim it would be a slippery slope to Gosport-style dangers, deliberately ignore how a law would prevent another Gosport, with proper regulation bringing transparency to end-of-life treatment.
Both these statements miss the point entirely – Objecting to the “right to die” law isn’t a religious argument, or a moral one, but simply a practical one.
The law could be abused, and it is a slippery slope.
A law, any law, is (or should be) for the protection of the majority of decent people from the criminal minority. Writing a law that grants a “right to die” leaves a loophole for vulnerable people to be taken advantage of.
It is the same argument for suicide being illegal.
Suicide isn’t illegal to stop people taking fifty aspirin or nose-diving off the Golden Gate, but to protect impressionable, vulnerable people from being manipulated into ending their lives.
If the law that Polly is advocating here existed twenty years ago, Harold Shipman would never have broken any laws or seen the inside of jail cell.
Passing a “right to die” law now would allow future Shipmans to operate with impunity, entirely within the bounds of law, or avaricious next of kin to knock grandma off early for the inheritance, all in the name of humanitarianism.
And that’s just on the individual level.
On the state level, we already have a Tory government that has caused 120,000 deaths through barbaric austerity, that has told the disabled and the dying they must return to work, that has halted state-support for people with cancer, or people in wheelchairs.
Thousands of people have died after being declared “fit for work”.
We have a Tory MP who has argued for halting life-extending care for the over-eighties. How long after the “right to die” law is passed will it stop being a “right” and start being a “duty”? How long before people who don’t avail themselves of their right to die are deemed to be “wasting public money” or “putting a strain on the NHS”?
Will people have their pensions or other benefits halted for refusing to make the right “choice”?
The State already has too much power, and has shown that they will abuse it at every turn. Granting them more would be, in this case, literally suicidal.
It is an accepted fact of life that well-intentioned healthcare professionals, using their own experience and judgment, almost certainly do help terminal patients over the finish line sometimes. Such a practice is a complex moral grey area, between the doctors, patients and their respective consciences.
The “right to die” does exist in our society, as an informal agreement between informed individuals on an ad hoc basis.
For the sake of protecting the public from sociopathic individuals, or a merciless state, it needs to remain that way.
Strange. I thought it was (allegedly) diamorphine (aka heroin) that was adminstered to these patients?
Ergo, diamorphine is not morphine. So that is one black mark against you Kit, already. And I have a degree to prove I know these things.Do you? (Thought not).
The rest is the usual MSM witch hunt material that I thought off guardian was against. Not when it suits, it seems.
My late grandmother (well into her eighties) was given heroin (aka diamorphine) when she was very ill and in pain twenty years ago and in Sotland. So nothing to do with Gosport and it’s so-called scandal. And no she is not longer with us.
Our family was mature enough to understand and accept the inevitable. My grandmother was elderly. She would not live long anyway, with or without hospital care.
People die. Too many people are unwilling to accept this fact. We are not immortal. (At least not physically).
In my opinion this is simply another sick media inspired witch hunt, with a few gullible families being roped in to cry foul.
Morphine and diamorphine are both used routinely in terminal care. Diamorphine is a derivative of morphine.
The rest of your comment stems from skim-reading (at best). You fail to understand what the article is even about.
Well said!
My mother died in 2014 from Alzheimer’s, a 13yr nightmare. In the end I was longing for her to be put out of her misery, purely from a humane perspective, she was a Pediatrician so initially on diagnosis fully aware of her sentence which she described in its early stages as being in a permanent fugue. I believe in such circumstances options should be available to people with such serious terminal illness. I am horrified however at the casualness with which euthanasia is now discussed, abhor Toynbee’s condescending superior know it all tone as is always the case with this delusional woman. As families go through our various traumas and life changing events, in a world where if there were some measure of compassion it would help to be able to trust the system not to purposely murder ones family member because they are no longer useful members of society, can no longer contribute to the money making machine, the government tax collector.
I am sickened by our current paradigm, sickened by most of my fellow humans inability to see through the bullshit, sickened by the callousness of the Tory party who have no comprehension of what life is really about in our 75 odd yrs alive on this now dying planet, in many respects dying because of greed and utter disregard for all things living. But their day will come, May, Trump et al, they will die too and though I am normally a gentle person I do not wish them a good death.
Great piece! I’ve been defending a family member’s right to live with MND on the Guardian for years. We’re right down the bottom of the slippery slope with Toynbee et al deliberately trying to scare people with terminal illness into suicide. A recent Guardian article labelled MND sufferers as ‘Zombies’. One can only assume they must think the same of children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The sad fact is that many people contemplating the use of ‘Bi-Pap’ or, further down the line, tracheostomy are terrified because of the grotesque propaganda pushed by the Guardian, the BBC and others.
In many hospitals elderly people are invited to refuse further treatment with a view to them dying sooner rather than later. It’s all explained and signed off. The patient chooses to die. Unfortunately they don’t then give a pill (or morphine!) but wait for the person to die of starvation and thirst.
That’s not my experience of how terminal cases are dealt with. Large doses of morphine are standard and a blind eye is turned to grey area “overdoses” at such times. Ask anyone who works in healthcare
It was a personal experience in St George’s, Tooting 5 years ago. It was a choice between myriad procedures or an agonised death. The patient was clear in wanting all procedures to stop. Drips and monitors came off and we waited 4 or 5 (?) days before he died. Maybe the hospitals these days find morphine cheaper and quicker to free up beds but I still think they ought to tell patients that is what they are doing – and give them the choice. I know from what I have seen of the end of life in some circumstances I’d say ‘Thank you very much’.
Paul X: sounds like you are talking from experience about the now discredited Liverpool Care Pathway? Unfortunately, not everyone got to sign off for it. Rumour has it, it is still being incentivised and carries on. UK Column News have been gathering the evidence, though they have yet to publish.
I think you are confusing what this piece is about and ‘do not resuscitate’, ie if the patient goes into cardiac arrest or similar, not to do CPR etc.
I’m currently pregnant and it is scary how difficult it is to refuse to consent to standard procedures. I have refused screening for Downs (because I believe aborting Downs babies is a form of eugenics). I have signed the form to say I understand the potential consequences. Despite this I have had to refuse screening two more times (once as it was about to happen). Similarly women are virtually forced to have unnecessary inductions & emergency c-sections despite recent evidence indicating that these procedures have significant health implications for the baby.
If pregnant women aren’t able to refuse consent in the current system I very much doubt an elderly vulnerable old lady will feel able to refuse an “assisted suicide”.
The state (through its unquestioning support and promotion of toxic pharmaceutical products) already kills and maims tens of thousands of people a year without much fuss being made of it. It also contributes to the maintenance of much unnecessary suffering by its refusal (so far) to make medicinal cannabis available to all who could benefit from it.
Couldn’t agree with you more. Toxic pharmaceuticals are responsible for a huge amount of illness and death. I grew up the child of two doctors, I was lead to believe there was a pill and cure for every ill. I found out differently, I now refuse all medications unless it is life threatening. Big Pharma are like the mafia, only difference being they don’t use guns.
The use of morphine has killed many over the years and not necessarily in rogue hospital wards. In 1994 my mother was in a Nursing Home in Kent. She had severe dementia and for some months when we visited wasn’t conscious – nor were the other elderly ladies in the long corridor one noticed. When we ran out of money to pay the fees we asked the Local Authority to take over but were aware it meant a loss for their business. Just 2-3 weeks later the ‘Matron’ phoned (the first time ever). She said she wanted to increase my mother’s morphine ‘because she is in so much pain’. This was strange as she had no known medical condition beyond dementia and had never complained of pain. We consented. A week or so later we had another call. The Home were concerned she might develop an addiction as they were ‘using so much’. They said they’d have to stop the treatment. Some days later my mother died. At the same time we paid the last private bill (£1500 a month + .40p for an orange juice on the day she died. It was the only time in a year there had been any additional expenditure). We didn’t complain although it was obvious what had happened. Since then I’ve read that sudden withdrawal of morphine to frail old people is very likely to result in death. The irony is that my mother had been a member of Exit, an early euthanasia organisation. She often said her idea of hell was to be kept alive “but daft”. She had a horror of that. The Nursing Home had inadvertently carried out her wishes.
It does show how complex the issue can become. I think we do need a change in the law allowing people to choose when to die. The State shouldn’t be the final arbiter nor should it be left to private homes looking to criminally maximise their fees nor to ‘do-gooders’ like Shipman, however well intentioned to ‘make people comfortable’. Many people suffer tortures on death and it’s only human to want to cut out that final experience. I think it is a fundamental Right to choose when and how we die; after all it is our lives!
It’s not morphine, it’s diamorphine which is also known as heroin.
I’m not sure that changes anything
Incriminating good people for their actions. No, the right to die does not exist ‘informally ‘, and the right to die wouldn’t unleash Haroldshipmangeddon. This is like aDaily Mail article.
