Published on June 25, 2018
WATCH: “NYC to Donetsk & back” – a new film

Russian-American actor Peter Von Berg (of the FX series The Americans) goes on a journey from his home in NYC to the Donetsk People’s Republic to explore the gap between the image proffered in the American media and the reality as experienced by the people who live there.

This film is essential watching

  1. Barbara Mullin says

    We have Victoria Nuland and Hillary Clinton to thank for this Ukrainian coup where they supported Nazi forces. Joe Biden’s son Hunter has benefited with an important energy job in the Ukraine.




    • kevin morris says

      You are right of course, but after such a beautiful, uplifting film, I’d rather forget such people, even if only momentarily.




