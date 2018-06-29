latest, media watch
Published on June 29, 2018
Comments 6

Times Headline: Fears Over Prospect of Peace

written by

OffGuardian was founded on the idea that he media should be held to account, corrected, fact-checked and interpreted. A lot of the time that’s job that needs to be done.

But sometimes it’s not. Sometimes you just let them talk and their own words condemn them.

This is one of those times.

The Times is scare-mongering about peace.

Nothing more need be said.

6 Comments

  1. GrigoryZinoviev says

    1939 Baltic states fears over Hitler/Stalin Peace Deal?




    1



    2
    Reply
    • vierotchka says

      There was no Hitler/Stalin peace deal. Stalin signed the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, also known as the Nazi–Soviet Pact, because he knew that the Soviet military was in no condition to fight in the war. He signed it so as to buy enough time to ramp-up the Soviet military to the point of being able to fight and defend the Soviet Union in the war.




      2



      0
      Reply
    • vexarb says

      @GZ. 1938 Baltic States follow UK & France in rejecting Stalin’s offer of Common Front against Hitler. UK encourages Hitler’s takeover of CzeckoSlovakia as ‘Peace in our Time’. !938 Poland (and another Balt hyaena — I forget which) grab the broken morcels of CzeckoSlovakia that Hitler did not want (until after he had swallowed Poland whole).




      1



      0
      Reply
  2. Fair dinkum. says

    Peace?
    There’s no profit in that.
    Divide and rule diminishes.
    Harder to whip up patriotic fervour.
    Can’t justify the psychopathic military budget.
    Peace?
    There’s no profit in that.




    5



    0
    Reply
    • GrigoryZinoviev says

      ‘They shall beat their swords into ploughshares’ Correction, ‘They shall create fresh demand for swords’




      6



      0
      Reply

Please note the opinions expressed in the comments do not necessarily reflect those of the editors or of OffG as a whole