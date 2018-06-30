Slow Suicide and the Abandonment of the World

Edward Curtin
The condition of alienation, of being asleep, of being unconscious, of being out of one’s mind, is the condition of the normal man. Society highly values its normal man. It educates children to lose themselves and to become absurd, and thus to be normal. Normal men have killed perhaps 100,000,000 of their fellow normal men in the last fifty years. Our behavior is a function of our experience. We act the way we see things. If our experience is destroyed, our behavior will be destructive. If our experience is destroyed, we have lost our own selves.” R.D. Laing, The Politics of Experience, 1967
The artist is the man who refuses initiation through education into the existing order, remains faithful to his own childhood being, and thus becomes ‘a human being in the spirit of all times, an artist.’” Norman O. Brown, Life Against Death
Most suicides die of natural causes, slowly and in silence.
But we hear a lot about the small number of suicides, by comparison, who kill themselves quickly by their own hands. Of course their sudden deaths elicit shock and sadness since their deaths, usually so unexpected even when not a surprise, allow for no return. Such sudden once-and-for-all endings are even more jarring in a high-tech world where people are subconsciously habituated to thinking that everything can be played back, repeated, and rewound, even lives.
If the suicides are celebrities, the mass media can obsess over why they did it. How shocking! Wasn’t she at the peak of her career? Didn’t he finally seem happy? And then the speculative stories will appear about the reasons for the rise or fall of suicide rates, only to disappear as quickly as the celebrities are dropped by the media and forgotten by the public.
The suicides of ordinary people will be mourned privately by their loved ones in their individual ways and in the silent recesses of their hearts. A hush will fall over their departures that will often be viewed as accidental.
And the world will roll on as the earth absorbs the bodies and the blood. “Where’s it all going all this spilled blood,” writes the poet Jacques Prévert. “Murder’s blood…war’s blood… blood of suicides…the earth that turns and turns with its great streams of blood.”
Of such suicides Albert Camus said, “Dying voluntarily implies you have recognized, even instinctively, the ridiculous character of that habit [of living], the absence of any profound reason for living, the insane character of that daily agitation, and the uselessness of suffering.” He called this feeling the absurd, and said it was widespread and involved the feeling of being an alien or stranger in a world that couldn’t be explained and didn’t make sense. Assuming this experience of the absurd, Camus wished to explore whether suicide was a solution to it. He concluded that it wasn’t.
Like Camus, I am interested in asking what is the meaning of life. “How to answer it?” he asked in The Myth of Sisyphus. He added that “the meaning of life is the most urgent of questions.” But I don’t want to explore his line of reasoning to his conclusions, whether to agree or disagree. I wish, rather, to explore the reasons why so many people choose to commit slow suicide by immersing themselves in the herd mentality and following a way of life that leads to inauthenticity and despair; why so many people so easily and early give up their dreams of a life of freedom for a proverbial mess of pottage, which these days can be translated to mean a consumer’s life, one focused on staying safe by embracing conventional bromides and making sure to never openly question a system based on systemic violence in all its forms; why, despite all evidence to the contrary, so many people embrace getting and spending and the accumulation of wealth in the pursuit of a chimerical “happiness” that leaves them depressed and conscience dead. Why so many people do not rebel but wish to take their places on this ship of fools.
So what can we say about the vast numbers of people who commit slow suicide by a series of acts and inactions that last a long lifetime and render them the living dead, those whom Thoreau so famously said were the mass of people who “lead lives of quiet desperation”? Is the meaning of life for them simply the habit of living they fell into at the start of life before they thought or wondered what’s it all about? Or is it the habit they embraced after shrinking back in fear from the disturbing revelations thinking once brought them? Or did they ever seriously question their place in the lethal fraud that is organized society, what Tolstoy called the Social Lie? Why do so many people kill their authentic selves and their consciences that could awaken them to break through the social habits of thought, speech, and action that lead them to live “jiffy lube” lives, periodically oiled and greased to smoothly roll down the conventional highway of getting and spending and refusing to resist the murderous actions of their government?
An unconscious despair rumbles beneath the frenetic surface of American society today. An unspoken nothingness. I think the Italian writer Robert Calasso says it well: “The new society is an agnostic theocracy based on nihilism.” It’s as though we are floating on nothing, sustained by nothing, in love with nothing – all the while embracing any thing that a materialistic, capitalist consumer culture can throw at us. We are living in an empire of illusions, propagandized and self-deluded. Most people will tell you they are stressed and depressed, but will often add – “who wouldn’t be with the state of the world” – ignoring their complicity through the way they have chosen compromised, conventional lives devoid of the spirit of rebellion.
I keep meeting people who, when I ask them how they are, will respond by saying, “I’m hanging in there.”
Don’t common sayings intimate unconscious truths? Hang – among its possible derivatives is the word “habit” and the meaning of “coming to a standstill.” Stuck in one’s habits, dangling over nothing, up in the air, going nowhere, hanging by a string. Slow suicides. The Beatles’ sang it melodically: “He’s a real nowhere man/Sitting in his nowhere land/Making all his nowhere plans for nobody/Doesn’t have a point of view/Knows not where he’s going to/Isn’t he a bit like you and me.” It’s a far cry from having “the world on a string,” as Harold Arlen wrote many years before.
Maybe if we listen to how people talk or what popular culture throws up, we will learn more through creative associations than through all the theories the experts have to offer.
There have been many learned tomes over the years trying to explain the act of suicide, an early and very famous one being Emile Durkheim’s groundbreaking sociological analysis Suicide (1897). In thousands of books and articles other thinkers have approached the subject from various perspectives – psychological, philosophical, biological, etc. They contain much truth and a vast amount of data that appeal to the rational mind seeking general explanations. But in the end, general explanations are exactly that – general – while a mystery usually haunts the living whose loved ones have killed themselves.
But what about the slow suicides, those D. H. Lawrence called the living dead (don’t let “the living dead eat you up”), those who have departed the real world for a conscienceless complacency from which they can cast aspersions on those whose rebellious spirits give them little rest. Where are the expert disquisitions about them?
We’ve had more than a century of pseudo-scientific studies of suicide and the world has gotten much worse. More than a century of psychotherapy and people have grown progressively more depressed. Large and increasing numbers are drugged to the teeth with pharmaceutical drugs and television and the internet and cell phones and shopping and endless talk about food and diets and sports and nothing. Talk to talk, surface to surface. Pundits pontificate daily in streams of endless bullshit for which they are paid enormous sums as they smile with their fake whiter-than-white teeth flashing from their makeup masks. People actually listen to these fools to “inform” themselves. They even watch television news and think they know what is happening in the world. We are drowning in a “universe of disembodied data,” as playwright John Steppling has so aptly phrased it. People obsessively hover over their cell phones, searching for the key that will unlock the cells they have locked themselves in. Postliteracy, mediated reality, and digital dementia have become the norm. Minds are packaged and commodified. Perhaps you think I exaggerate, but I feel that madness is much more the norm today than when Laing penned his epigraphic comment.
Not stark raving screaming madness, just a slow, whimpering acceptance of an insane society whose very fabric is toxic and which continues its God-ordained mission of spreading death and destruction around the world in the name of freedom and democracy, while so many of its walking dead citizens measure out their lives with coffee spoons. A nice madness, you could say, a pleasant, depressed and repressed madness. A madness in which people might say with T. S. Eliot’s J. Alfred Prufrock (if they still read or could remember):
“I have measured out my life with coffee spoons…
…And I have seen the eternal Footman hold my coat, and snicker
And in short, I was afraid.”
But why are so many so afraid? Everyone has fears, but so many normal people seem extremely fearful, so fearful they choose to blend into the social woodwork so they don’t stand out as dissenters or oddballs. They kill their authentic selves; become conscience-less. And they do this in a society where their leaders are hell-bent on destroying the world and who justify their nuclear madness at every turn. I think Laing was right that this goes back to our experience. When genuine experience is denied or mystified (it’s now disappeared into digital reality), real people disappear. Laing wrote:
In order to rationalize our industrial-military complex, we have to destroy our capacity to see clearly any more what is in front of, and to imagine what is beyond, our noses. Long before a thermonuclear war can come about, we have had to lay waste our sanity. We begin with the children. It is imperative to catch them in time.
Without the most thorough and rapid brainwashing their dirty minds would see through our dirty tricks. Children are not yet fools, but we shall turn them into imbeciles like ourselves, with high I. Q.’s if possible. From the moment of birth, when the Stone Age baby confronts the twentieth century mother, the baby is subjected to these forces of violence, called love, as its mother and father, as their parents and their parents before them, have been. These forces are mainly concerned with destroying most of it potentialities, and on the whole this enterprise is successful. By the time the new human is fifteen or so, we are left with a being like ourselves, a half-crazed creature more or less adjusted to a mad world.
This is normality in our present age. Love and violence, properly speaking, are polar opposites. Love lets the other be, but with affection and concern. Violence attempts to constrain the other’s freedom, to force him to act in the way we desire, but with ultimate lack of concern, with indifference to the other’s own existence or destiny. We are effectively destroying ourselves by violence masquerading as love…We live equally out of our bodies and out of our minds.
So yes, I do think most people are victims. No one chooses their parents, or to be born into poverty, or to be discriminated against for one’s race, etc. No one chooses to have their genuine experience poisoned from childhood. No one chooses to be born into a mad society. This is all true. Some are luckier than others. Suicides, fast and slow, are victims. But not just victims. This is not about blame, but understanding. For those who commit to lives of slow suicide, to the squelching of their true selves and their consciences in the face of a rapacious and murderous society, there is always the chance they can break with the norm and go sane. Redemption is always possible. But it primarily involves overcoming the fear of death, a fear that manifests itself in the extreme need to preserve one’s life, so-called social identity, and sense of self by embracing social conventions, no matter how insane they may be or whether or not they bring satisfaction or fulfillment. Whether or not they give life a meaning that goes deep.
But for those who have taken their lives and are no longer among us, hope is gone. But we can learn from their tragedies if we are truthful. For them the fear of life was primary, and death seemed like an escape from that fear. Life was too much for them. Why? We must ask. So they chose a life-in-death approach through fast suicide. Everyone is joined to them in that fear, just as everyone is joined by the fear of death. It is a question of which dominates, and when, and how much courage we can muster to live daringly. The fear of death leads one to constrict one’s life in the safe surround of conventional society in the illusion that such false security will save one in the end. Death is too much for them. So they accept a death-in-life approach that I call slow suicide.
But in the end as in the beginning and throughout our lives, there is really no escape. The more alive we are, the closer death feels because really living involves risks and living outside the cocoon of the social lie. Mr. Pumpkin Head might seize you, whether he is conceived as your boss, an accident, disease, social ostracism, or some government assassin. But the deader we feel, the further away death seems because we feel safe. Pick your poison.
But better yet, perhaps there is no need to choose if we can regain our genuine experience that parents and society, for different reasons, conspire to deny us. Could the meaning of our lives be found, not in statements or beliefs, but in true experience? Most people think of experience as inner or outer. This is not true. It is a form of conventional brainwashing that makes us schizoid. It is the essence of the neuro-biological materialism that reduces humans to unfree automatons. Proffered as the wisdom of the super intelligent, it is sheer stupidity.
All experience is in-between, not the most eloquent of phrasing, I admit, but accurate. Laing, a psychiatrist, puts it in the same way as do the mystics and those who embrace the Tao. He says:
The relation of my experience to behavior is not that of inner to outer. My experience is not inside my head. My experience of this room is outside in this room. To say that my experience is intrapsychic is to presuppose that there is a psyche that my experience is in. My psyche is my experience, my experience is my psyche.”
Reverie, imagination, prayer, dream, etc. are as much outer as inner, they are modalities of experience that exist in-between. We live in-between, and if we could experience that, we would realize the meaning of life and our connection to all living beings, including those our government massacres daily, and we would awaken our consciences to our complicity in the killing. We would realize that the victims of the American killing machine are human beings like us; are us, and we, them. We would rebel.
Thoreau said a life without principle was not worth living. Yet for so many of the slow suicides the only principals they ever had were those they had in high school. Such word confusion is understandable when illiteracy is the order of the day and spelling passé. Has anyone when in high school ever had Thoreau’s admonition drummed into his head: “The ways by which you may get money almost without exception lead downward. To have done anything by which you earned money merely is to have been truly idle or worse.” Of course not, since getting a “good” living is never thought to involve living in an honest, inviting, and honorable way. It is considered a means to an end, the end being a consumer’s paradise. “As for the means of living,” Thoreau added, “it is wonderful how indifferent men of all classes are about it, even reformers, so called – whether they inherit, or earn, or steal it.” Is it any wonder so many people end up committing slow suicide? “Is it that men are too much disgusted with their own experience to speak of it?”
What the hell – TGIF!
I believe the story has it that when he was in jail for refusing the poll tax that supported slavery and the Mexican-American war, Thoreau was visited by his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson, who asked him, “Henry, what are you doing in there?” To which Thoreau responded, “Ralph, what are you doing out there?” Today, however, most folks don’t realize that being outside their cells is being in them, and such imprisonment is far from principled. That’s not a text message they’re likely to receive.
I recently met a woman, where or when I can’t recall. It might have been when walking on the open road or falling in a dreaming hole. She told me “if you look through a window, you can see the world outside. If you look in a mirror, you can see yourself outside. If you look into the outside world, you can see everyone inside out. When the inside is seen outside and the outside is seen inside, you will know what you face. Everything becomes simple then,” as she looked straight through me and my face fell off.
This is an essay that brings one back to a place in the mind which most of the time is forgotten.That place is the self that has always been.The person who makes themselves,makes the world makes life,works hard making an image which can become the future. When you feel powerless ,thats when there is no point. Its a good struggle.
Admin: thanks for posting this …it’s like everything I have been thinking about for forty odd years.
R D Laing (and Gregory Bateson inter alia) were a yuuuuge influence on my formative years. Not least in that we were born a few miles (and 35 years) apart. Laing always reminds me of Yossarian’s predicament in Joseph Heller’s ‘Catch 22’. The authentic response to the Social Lie is trauma, madness, and if, in acceptance, slow suicide. But it is the world that is mad; not us. Our response is rational and sane: grounded not in delusion or paranoia – but in authentic Beingness. To coin the title of Laing’s biopic: it’s ‘mad to be normal’ …and to acclimatise and acculturate to the mad (samsaric) world is to invite the creeping madness in.
So we invent a false consciousness persona – a safe ‘Homeworld’ – to be a padded hedonic self-prison to insularise ourselves from the inherent violence and trauma (of the communal ‘Lifeworld’)…but in doing so, we also diminish our (infinite) freedoms and the authentic experiential of Life. Kierkegaard identified this as the root of our Anxiety: our existential angst.
So how do we open back up to the Experience; whilst remaining psychologically protected from the Absurd Madness? Laing explored the phenomenological approach of Husserl, Merleau-Ponty, and Sartre:
“Our behavior is a function of our experience. We act the way we see things. If our experience is destroyed, our behavior will be destructive. If our experience is destroyed, we have lost our own selves.”
Here, I must, hopefully constructively, slightly disagree with the author: “the essence of the neuro-biological materialism that reduces humans to unfree automatons” is at best, a partial truth.. Our neurophenomological nexus of seeing and acting can set us free. Because of the biological property of neuroplasticity: we developed language, and we can change our mode of being. It is determined only in the sense that we want it to be, through want of the specific knowledge required for liberation. We are not automata: we can change our way of seeing; our behaviour is not fixed and permanently determined at all (though, karmically, it can be).
That our experience is a function of our neurobiology was the life work of Fracisco Varela, together with his teacher Humberto Maturana (and by an amazing act of synchronicity: I just happen to be re-reading their “The Embodied Mind”). Our experience is not reducible to biology; nor is it different from it. There is nothing metaphysical; Absolute; or Uncaused. “What we cannot see, we cannot see: so it has no reality for us”; is how Varela eloquently put it. There is nothing outside of our experience. This may seem like a damnation to some: but if you contemplate it deeply, it is the only liberational and soteric (salvational) state. We humans are unique in that if we do not like our experiential world: we can change it.
Varela was influenced by the Dalai Lama: co-founding the Mind and Life Institute. Which brings me to my own School of [no]Mind – Yogacara. Yogacarins like Asanga, Vasubandhu, and Dignaga expounded phenomenology centuries before Husserl et al …and they did it from a liberational approach: not from a remedial and restorative view to accommodate to the psychosis of the world – but to change it …by changing ourselves (neurophenomenologically). This is what sets them apart from the entire canon of Western psychology and philosophy: the praxis of liberation (Yoga – union – literally “yoking together”). The methodology is beyond the scope of a comment: but it is quick and effective of lasting change. Response times of 40 minutes have been measured in the lab.
We are the enactive consciousness of the world: or a part of it. Our experience is trans-subjective: not isolated and individual as the received consensus leads us, wrongly, to believe. The experiential being inter-personal favours cooperation and empathy. All phenomena, including that which I call ‘I’, are interdependent and causally linked in a vast web of ‘interbeing’ (to coin Thay’s phrase). We exist to manifest this holistically: and it begins with our way of seeing, acting, and Being …and it begins Now!
If that is not a reason to stay sane, I do not know what is? With no disrespect to anyone who succumbed: do the Survivors not owe it to each other …to build a new world to honour those who went before? I think so.
Sadly, I think the problem lies in the split between the spiritual/feeling and rational/analytical minds in society that occurred after the 50’s, made worse by the onslaught of chemicals, brain damage, and general hopelessness and anger. If somehow we could armour ourselves against this!
Ah, Alienation right up there in the first s.ntence from RD Laing. And Prufrock. Take it from there.
Alienation, Ambivalence, and Angst — the three A’s of the 20th Century. I had them — I suppose we all had them, like the Measles, Chicken pox and Scarlet fever — but somehow I escaped reading the heavy books which analysed them: books like The Outsider, Nausea and The Divided Self; and found a lot of fun instead.
Is Life worth Living? I suppose that depends on the Liver. (boomboom)
Did pills kill Tooker Gomberg?
Partner of eco commando, Angela Bischoff, probes tie between antidepressants and suicide
https://nowtoronto.com/news/did-pills-kill-tooker/
I liked the essay.
Reminded me of the following conversation in Kurt Vonnegut’s slaughterhouse 5
“How’s the patient? [the colonel] asked.
“Dead to the world.”
“But not actually dead.”
“No.”
“How nice – to feel nothing, and still get full credit for being alive.”
It also reminded me of Kant’s essay on enlightenment, which essay I had to read when I was still in school and which essay I found and find incomprehensible, probably because in the end Kant has to honor King Frederik (the Great) as ultimate benevolent being.
But in the beginning of the essay the professor from Konigsberg is spot on where he says that:
‘Enlightenment is man’s release from his self-incurred immaturity. … Sapere aude! “Have courage to use your own reason!” — that is the motto of enlightenment.
…
Laziness and cowardice are the reasons why so great a portion of mankind, … remains under lifelong tutelage, and why it is so easy for others to set themselves up as their guardians.
It is so easy not to be of age. If I have a book that understands for me, a pastor who has a conscience for me, a physician who decides my diet, and so forth, I need not trouble myself. I need not think, if I can only pay — others will easily undertake the irksome work for me. That the step to competence is held to be very dangerous by the far greater portion of mankind … quite apart from its being arduous is seen to by those guardians who have so kindly assumed superintendence over them. After the guardians have first made their domestic cattle dumb and have made sure that these placid creatures will not dare take a single step without the harness of the cart to which they are tethered, the guardians then show them the danger which threatens if they try to go alone. Actually, however, this danger is not so great, for by falling a few times they would finally learn to walk alone. But an example of this failure makes them timid and ordinarily frightens them away from all further trials.’
This article is senseless and devoid of value – there is no worth in reading it – one is not better for having read it – it is delusional – life is borne of death and death is the consequence of life and will be repeated interminably for those who are either unable or unwilling to free themselves from transmigration within the lower paths
Judgmental and lacking compassion? Best of luck navigating the “lower paths”.
Thank you for posting this rather unconvential view of life, and death, not something you would ever read on the Guardian, that is for sure!
In my view, the root of suicide is having nothing to live for. This is one great advantage of having children, as they need parents, and being one gives every reason to continue living. I am a parent and thus suicide is not something I would efer consider but there are other factors as well as to why we have this life and what we are supposed to do with it.
I live in Japan. When I first came here, I remember someone saying to me, ‘ego is ugly’. That really struck a chord. Ego is ugly. The idea that we are separate from what surrounds us is ugly. This simple statement actually resonated deeply with me.
I see life as being like electricity, one thing that all devices that use it share. The electricity running a light bulb and the computer I am using now is actually the same power. Life is probably the same. The life of an insect and my life, may well be the same thing, but the devices are different. I think we need to experience what our life is, inside of us, to find meaning. Then, we can see events unfolding as oppurtunities to learn, as we know that all devices have a beginning and an end, and we are all simply devices in the larger scheme of things.
I would never consider suicide, as I have never felt such deep despair, though I have had hard times. But, knowing that I am going to die anyway, inevitably, has always made me understand that if I really want to die, I just have to wait for when it happens, but in the meantime, why not make the best from what is there and learn from it?
Erich Fromm and Ramana Maharshi both spoke of ‘Being’ rather than having or achieving.
Therein lies the rub.
