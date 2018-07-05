Open Thread: The Amesbury Couple and the Reborn Novichok Saga

Obviously, by now, we’ve all read the news. Novichok is back, and this time it’s…even weirder than last time.
The “facts” so far:
- Dawn Burgess and Charlie Rowley were admitted to hospital on Saturday June 30th.
- Just as with the Skirpals, Burgess and Rowley were initially treated for drug abuse. In the former case fentanyl, in the latter either heroin or crack cocaine.
- On July 2nd, the police reported that the two hospitalised people may have taken “tainted” drugs.
- On July 4th Porton Down reported that the couple had been exposed to an “unknown agent”. Allegedly novichok, although no official statement has been made on this subject as yet.
- On July 5th Sajid Javid MP, the Home Secretary, demanded Russia “explain” the latest nerve-agent incident. The Russian government have yet to officially respond.
- As yet, no specific theory on how Burgess and Rowley are supposed to have come in to contact with this “unknown agent” has been released. We don’t know where, when how or why this (entirely hypothetical) event is meant to have taken place.
That said, the following questions need answering:
- Are we supposed to believe that this “novichok” incident is directly related to the alleged poisoning of the Skripals? How so?
- If this IS the same chemical, why is it suddenly affecting new victims four months after the initial “attack”?
- How come the emergency services and medical personnel, who spent ten weeks treating the Skripals and DS Bailey, didn’t recognise the symptoms of novichok poisoning immediately? Why was nerve agent poisoning mistaken for drug use AGAIN?
- Why and how did Porton Down get involved in this case? Is it usual for them to test the blood of suspected drug abuse victims?
- And finally, what on Earth is going on?
Sadly, not everyone can be Monty Python.
Incompetence, paranoia, deviousness and bent, are words that spring to mind.
An expert on bbc south news being interviewed suggested it was a fresh mix from the previous batch…..ie so it could be connected to that but someone is still out there putting it around….interesting.
What’s going on?
The UK, having instigated the move to give the OPCW the power to blame, will now manipulate the organisation to blame Russia.
And a ‘chemical weapons attack’ in Syria must be a possibility.
Something puzzling me about the ‘investigation’ is that their friend, who called for the ambulance when his friend Charlie Rowley started behaving erratically, took the police all over Salisbury to places the couple were familiar with but there is no mention by him or anyone else that he himself was subjected to any precautionary checks in hospital, placed in isolation or his clothes incinerated. Rather irresponsible of the police, I would have thought? I myself have given up with my own theorising, preferring to limit my reaction to question 5 in the article: “What on earth is going on?”.
…on second thoughts maybe they simply told him to give his clothes a good wash and wipe himself down with baby wipes! But seriously, when you think that, even before Novichok was identified as the ‘culprit’ in Salisbury, anyone who was in the surrounding area was taken to hospital etc.for checks and told to dispose of their clothes. The media appear to be up to their old tricks again: there are media reports stating that it is believed that the couple came into contact with a receptacle containing the novichok. But what they don’t make clear is that this is just a theory – no receptacle has been identified and no evidence backing up such an explanation.
What is happening is that a cabal of Evil, but incompetent, psychopaths, the May regime, are trying, belatedly, to destroy the stonking success of the Russia World Cup, and, so they hope, divert attention from their own insane stupidity and division re. Brexit.
I’ve mentioned this at other blogs (Paul Robinson’s Irrussianality, Craig Murray’s blog, Mark Chapman’s Kremlin Stooge) and I’ll say it here:
Charlie Rowley’s friend Sam Hobson may be an intelligence asset himself. As Bernhard at Moon of Alabama spotted, Hobson was arrested in 2011 for stealing a bus for joyriding. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison but served just 9 weeks. While he may have got out early for good behaviour, and no more, another possibility is that he could have been offered early release for “good behaviour” if he agreed to work for the authorities on a future project where he would be required to act as bait to trap someone or help mould a narrative. At the very least, we should not trust what Hobson says to the press, especially as he seems to be the only conduit to the stricken couple for the MSM.
http://www.salisburyjournal.co.uk/news/8824704.Freed_joyrider_speaks_of_jail_experience/
Is there a D notice on Hobson?
Q1 is Yes – and it is plausible that this was a discarded vial tempting to a curious drug addict. It therefore supports the view the Salisbury incident was carried out by foreign agents; if any Western intelligence service was involved they are unlikely to have carelessly dumped the residue?
Q’s 2,3 and 5 are a bit silly but Q4 is a good question.
Would they test him for Spice drugs and the like? Will they release the results?
Case; The Novachok that never was, Part two. An empty “parliament”, a safe pair of hands, stands and poses a rehearsed question to Sajit Twit, who promptly breaks into a rabid, evidence free rant blaming, blaming Russia and when are these knaves going to own up?, bla-bla-bla, etc, etc. Sus from the word Go. Can’t we just enjoy the foot without some loony conspiracy theorist gatecrashing the party with outrageous and baseless claims; genre judge, jury and executioner? It’s not enough You spent our tax-money on a fake enquiry and a fake ‘decontamination’, You appear now to want to double Your profits with a second round of the same bullsh*t. You are incapable of governing an orphanage without losing 700+ to sex traffickers. You harass and/or jail those that blow the whistle on official s misdeed, You are grinding the poor and the vulnerable into the dust, funding creepy terrorists orgs. on behalf of your corporate masters, selling of the assets of the nation to your various mates and generally pissing on the idiots that voted you into power. That’s me done, I’m back to enjoy the rest of the game. —- BTW. Just to remind You, You are NOT the Lawful government of this nation; You are but a Quisling cabal of imposters, UNLAWFULLY foisted on the peeps by a EUropean , Fourth Reichian, foreign potentate. I stand under the LAW of Art 61. Magna Carta, Whereby I am commanded by the Sovereign to cause you grief, albeit keeping the peace.
How did a Sontaran become a UK Cabinet Ministe?. The compradores from despised minorities are always the vilest of the vile, when they start working for the ruling class.
Swindon Fire RDS tweeted this (deleted since)
“incident thought be a drug related medical episode. Thankfully the episode wasn’t serious so decontamination showers not needed” https://twitter.com/kay41981/status/1014935711563173888
I was expecting something like that!
Britain’s bellicose attitude only make sense if they are being backed up by a bigger stronger country (otherwise its like a mouse roaring at a lion) …….. but which country, which highly armed Russiaphobic state could it be?
0
Full marks for question 3!
Key novichok developer Mirzayanov is on the record for saying water dissolves novichok.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5616859/Novichok-Salisbury-hitman-failed-kill-Skripals-raining.html
So this can not be easily explained as leftover spilled somewhere in the open.
”What’s going on.” Well the World Cup is going on and Trump’s meeting with Putin is scheduled to go on. How to kill two birds with one stone in yet another a false flag set-up. I really couldn’t believe has patently transparent and amateurish this is.
I would think it obvious, that Russia had absolutely nothing to do with this alleged poisoning either! There is no reason to believe otherwise! No matter what you think of Putin, I can assure you that unlike the American presidents, he doesn’t waste his time deciding who will be eliminated in other nations (Obama used to go over his list of people to be assassinated every week)! There has to be a reason for such poisonings unless a rabid psychopath is wandering around London attempting to commit murder.
Very good.
And how are they going to move this poor couple (?) out of the way of embarrassing questions, if and when they do recover? Will an amazingly rejuvenated Dawn appear in a video, with or without a scar, asking for everyone to respect the couple’s privacy?
Will authorities euthanize the couple’s pets too?
I suspect these two unfortunates will be slightly more expendable than the Skripals were. If they survive this hideous Nerve agent attack (of a type made by Russia) then I’ll be a monkeys uncle.
I hope I’m wrong.
“If they survive this hideous Nerve agent attack (of a type made by Russia)” – surely that should read as a type made by the media?
These two are plainly ‘expendables’. Their ‘tragic deaths’ would be grist to the hate propaganda mills. I don’t fancy their chances.
