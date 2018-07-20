“Democratic Institutions?” – 10 Lessons from history that will destroy your trust in the CIA

Kit
In the hysterical wake of the Trump-Putin Summit in Helsinki, President Donald Trump was roundly criticised in the media for taking the side of a “hostile state” over his own intelligence agencies. The Guardian referred to Mueller as a “heroic marine” who Trump disbelieved in favour of a “Russian dictator”.
In the past, when Trump has criticised the FBI, CIA or NSA he has been accused of “undermining faith in our institutions”. He’s been blamed for a collapse of trust in the government. But was this trust ever earned?
At every corner, we are urged to simply believe what we are told. Whether it is about believing Porton Down and MI6 about “novichok”, or believing the White Helmets about Sarin, or believing the FBI about “collusion”, we are presented with no facts, just assertions from authority. Those who question those assertions are deemed “bots” at best or “traitors” at worst.
Well here, fellow traitors, are the Top Ten reasons to question anything and everything the CIA – or any intelligence agency – has ever told you.
10. OPERATION PAPERCLIP – we’ll start with an oldie but a goody. In 1945, as the allies were advancing on Berlin from both sides, American Army Intelligence (this was before the CIA were founded) were “capturing” (read: recruiting) over 1600 Nazi scientists and engineers. Most famous of them was Werhner von Braun…sorry, SS Sturmbannführer von Braun.
Whilst Allied soldiers died in the name of defeating fascism, the CIA’s predecessors were actively recruiting Nazis to come and build bombs for them.
9. OPERATION NORTHWOODS – The original, and important, precedent for accusations that the CIA et al. might engage in false-flag attacks. Operation Northwoods was a joint CIA/Pentagon proposal designed around the idea of escalating a war with Cuba by stoking public anger:
The proposals called for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or other U.S. government operatives to commit acts of terrorism against American civilians and military targets, blaming it on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba.
The idea was vetoed by President Kennedy. Fifty years later, the CIA and Pentagon still very much exist, but there’s no longer a Kennedy there to veto their more psychopathic ideas. Funny how that worked out.
8. ALLENDE COUP – In 1970 Salvador Allende was elected to the Chilean Presidency. A Physician and dedicated socialist, Allende was the first socialist president elected in South America. The Nixon-lead government of the United States immediately implemented “economic warfare” (as they do, to this day, against Cuba, Venezuela and others). The economic warfare did not work, and in 1973 Allende’s socialist party increased their parliamentary majority.
In response, the US “assisted” (read: instructed) the Chilean military in carrying out a coup. Allende allegedly shot himself, and Augusto Pinochet was placed in power as the first dictator in Chile’s history. Pinochet was a fascist who executed Chilean “subversives” by the thousand…and was the darling of Western leaders.
7. MOSADDEGH COUP – I could just copy-and-paste the above paragraph and the change the names for this entry. In 1953, the Prime Minister of Iran – Mohammad Mosaddegh, a democratic socialist – wanted to audit the income of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company with an eye to limiting foreign control of Iran’s oil. Within a few months, a joint US/UK operation – Operation Ajax – had removed Mosaddegh’s elected government and turned over full control of the state to the Shah. He was a brutal absolute monarch, but the question of Western control of Iran’s enormous oil reserves wasn’t raised again under his leadership.
6. OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD – A CIA operation that you could deduce existed, even if were not proven….and it is proven. Mockingbird was the CIA project to coerce, train, control or plant CIA-friendly journalists in major news networks all across the country and in every medium. It’s existence is no longer disputed, thanks to FOIA releases of internal memos.
Mockingbird was allegedly shut down in 1976 – just after its existence was leaked – then CIA director George HW Bush claiming:
…effective immediately, CIA will not enter into any paid or contractual relationship with any full-time or part-time news correspondent accredited by any U.S. news service, newspaper, periodical, radio or television network or station.”
If you’re willing to stake anything on the word of a Bush, well, good luck with that. It’s a decision that flies in the face of historical evidence.
Remember this one when you hear about the need to trust the CIA from some pundit on CNN or MSNBC.
5. MASS SURVEILLANCE – It’s not really talked about much these days – what with the vast majority of the media and huge sections of the supposedly “anti-establishment” progressive left marching in-step with the Deep State – but the NSA spied on the whole world. The whole world. We know this to be true because an employee of the Deep State – Edward Snowden – leaked the information.
When challenged on this issue, representatives of the NSA and CIA lied. They lied to the public, and they lied to congress. When they were proven to have lied, they carefully qualified their lies.
A qualified lie is still a lie.
There is no indication they have stopped this illegal surveillance, but they may have passed laws to make it legal.
4. NAYIRAH – A classic of “atrocity propaganda”, Nayirah should be required reading material for anybody looking top hop on a pro-war bandwagon. Nayirah – who originally gave only her first name – was a fifteen year old girl who testified in front of the United States Congress. She claimed to be a volunteer from at a Kuwaiti hospital, and to be an eye-witness to Iraqi soldiers throwing Kuwaiti babies out of incubators and leaving them to die:
I volunteered at the al-Addan hospital with twelve other women who wanted to help as well. I was the youngest volunteer. The other women were from twenty to thirty years old. While I was there I saw the Iraqi soldiers come into the hospital with guns. They took the babies out of the incubators, took the incubators and left the children to die on the cold floor. It was horrifying.
It was later revealed, not only that her full name was Nayirah al-Sabah and she was the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador, but that she had never volunteered at a hospital and had seen no babies, soldiers or incubators. The whole thing was a fiction. A fiction paid for by the “Citizens of Free Kuwait”, an NGO (and obvious CIA front) set up to lobby the US to intervene in the Iraq-Kuwait war.
By the time this fiction was revealed it was too late, and the US had launched Operation Desert Storm….which was, of course, the entire point of the exercise
Remember this, when you hear about Assad gassing children or bombing kittens.
3. COINTELPRO – The FBI’s long running (and sometimes illegal) COunter INTELligence PROgram, COINTELPRO was a series of domestic projects carried out by the FBI (with cooperation from other agencies), over decades, with the aim of “surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic political organizations”.
These political organizations included anti-Vietnam protestors, civil rights groups (including both MLK and Malcolm X), socialists, Communist Party USA, environmental groups and feminist organizations.
The brief for these “disruptions” came straight from J. Edgar Hoover who wanted the FBI to “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise Neutralize” people he perceived to be enemies of the state. The capital N in “neutralise” is no accident, as the FBI was implicated in the deaths of several Black Panther leaders, including Fred Hampton.
COINTELPRO didn’t just involve undermining left-wing groups, but also creating right-wing groups:
The FBI also financed, armed, and controlled an extreme right-wing group of former Minutemen, transforming it into a group called the Secret Army Organization that targeted groups, activists, and leaders involved in the Anti-War Movement, using both intimidation and violent acts.
Whether this was done to actually push a right-wing agenda, create a fake threat to step up police powers, or just sow division and chaos, is unclear. But it definitely happened.
Much like MKUltra (below), COINTELPRO was “officially shut down”, not long after the public found out it existed. However, the accidental outing of undercover policeman at a rally in Oakland, and recent relaxation of the laws limiting the FBI’s powers, means that COINTELPRO – or a modern successor – is very likely still a thing.
The aim of COINTELPRO was to “Neutralize” anti-establishment political figures – the vast majority of targets were left wingers – through “smearing individuals and groups using forged documents and by planting false reports in the media”. Remember that when you see Rand Paul called a “traitor” on twitter, or read about “Russian collusion”, or see Jeremy Corbyn branded an anti-Semite.
Remember that it is proven that the Deep State – our trusted intelligence agencies – pay people to plant false stories and discredit political opponents.
2. PROJECT MKULTRA – It might sound like something from a 70s sci-fi TV series, but it is unfortunately real. MKUltra was a series of (illegal) experiments carried out by the CIA from 1953 until it was *cough* “officially halted” in 1973 (just after its existence was leaked). The experiments were wide-ranging, achieved varied levels of success, but pretty uniformly brutal and unethical. They included, but were not limited too:
– Giving LSD to unsuspecting soldiers to see what happened.
– Mass hypnosis and mass suggestion
– Torture studies
– Studies on the effect of verbal and/or sexual abuse
We’ll never know the full range of studies, or how they were carried out, because in 1973 Richard Helms, then director of the CIA, ordered all MKUltra files destroyed. Only a fraction of them survive, thanks to FOIA requests, but it’s reasonable to assume they destroyed the worst parts and kept the more quote-unquote innocent files.
The CIA were not unique in this regard either, MKUltra was their baby – but there were parallel projects in other quarters of the deep state. Army Intelligence had Edgewood Arsenal, whilst the Department of Defense had Project 112. All these projects were “officially halted” in the early 70s…just around the time the public found out they existed.
The CIA (et al.) have strongly denied that these experiments and projects have ever been continued in any way, shape or form…but if you’d asked them in 1969, they would have denied they had ever taken place at all.
1. THE IRAQ WAR – This might not be the most callous, the most dangerous, the most recent, the most secret or the most insidious of the items on this list, nevertheless it is – must be – number one…because it is the most brazen.
The war was started in the name of “weapons of mass destruction” that everyone – everyone – knew never existed. They all knew the truth, but they lied.
The President lied, the vice-president lied, the secretary of defence lied, the secretary of state lied. The Prime Minister lied, the defence minister lied, the foreign minister lied. They lied to the press, the people and the UN.
The CIA, the NSA, the FBI – then headed by the “heroic marine” Robert Mueller – they lied too. The press repeated these lies, without question (see: Operation Mockingbird). They weren’t “misinformed”, they weren’t “mistaken”. They lied, they lied repeatedly – and provably – and they did it in order to start a war, make money, take control, spread influence.
One million Iraqis died.
Our ruling class is peopled with psychopaths and war criminals, who have so little regard for the people they lie to they recycle the same childishly simple falsehoods to further their evil agenda again and again and again. They tried the same in Libya…it worked again. They tried again in Syria…luckily, it didn’t work there.
Our “democratic institutions” lie to start wars. There’s no reason to think they aren’t doing – or wouldn’t do – the same thing about Iran, North Korea…or Russia.
That’s our list, and there’s really only one lesson you can take away from it:
These people, agencies and institutions deserve no trust, have earned no trust and have abused every micron of trust ever placed in them. To suggest we have a duty to believe them – or that they have ever done anything to serve the public good – is to live in a dream world.
This list is not a full catalogue of Deep State crimes, it would be 1000s of entries long if it were, but these ten are important. They’re important because they are admitted, proven and beyond debate. They are important because they show the many facets of dishonesty, hypocrisy and abuses of power that Intelligence agencies engage in, and they are important because they form the best riposte to the disingenuous clamour for “trust” in our “democratic institutions”.
Never trust the CIA, they have proved they don’t deserve it.
Here are two cents that I will gladly spare for the topic, but nobody should expect that I will remain within the surface of the issues at hand. Nor am I able, or willing to construct a reasonable model of explanation as to why all this has been and is allowed to happen at all.
Instead, I like to take a closer look at what is commonly referred to as ‘Human Condition‘. Let me loosely circumscribe what this condition entails: ‘the worst of human traits’. If the human condition would be loving kindness, the above described business model of terror and intimidation would not fly, it would simply be antagonistic to truth, empathy and understanding.
No, as human condition is generally regarded the shortcomings of Homo Sapiens. Such as lying, stealing, cheating, deceiving and murdering in an egoic order to advance a quite psychopathic purpose. And since, as the norm of being a ‘good’ human being still considers to be honest, reliable and integer, it is obvious that members of the above described circle of terrorists (because that’s what they literally are – more often than not) are not ‘good’ human beings. The ‘good’ receives quotation marks due to the relativity of the adjective, as there is wiggle room for its meaning, however, ‘good’ is used here the absence of detriment to oneself and most important to others.
Back now to the two cents. What is Gullibility? Most obvious, it was not always part of the human condition. Just imagine cave folks to display it. We would have never made it to where we are today. Gullibility has to be a more recent addition to the shortcomings of Homo Sapiens. Allow me to describe the kind of gullibility I am referring to via the reflection of circumstances it requires to appear. The most prominent example, but surely not the earliest, is the population of the Roman Empire, with the focus on ‘Rome’ – where the gullible ones resided. Where a million people would live. They were living in opulence and decadence created by the successes of the Roman Empire in regards to its ruthless expansion.
Decadence gives birth not only to gullibility, but also to indifference, its toxic sibling. A people removed from the need for self-reliance – utilizing the man power of unpaid workers and a system of oppression that keeps it that way. The next prominent appearance of gullibility must be attributed to the imperial offspring of the Roman Empire. The ruling class/elite of the British, French, Portuguese, Dutch and German empires. The list is longer than those mentioned, but those were most influential in the creation of the U.S Empire.
As a matter of fact, ‘Operation Paperclip’ was not limited to ‘scientists’ and their little helpers. It also included the echelon of Nazi bureaucracy, that had so impressed the owners of the United States of America. A small step from the Emperor Wilhelm to dictator Hitler under preservation of Emperor Friedrich’s invention of German bureaucracy – this well organized state that would at all time know how many paperclips any given public officer would use. There was a reason why they named it ‘paper clip’. Otherwise they would have named it ‘Operation Rocket Science’ or something to this extend.
When Nazi-bureaucracy started working in America, they created the prerequisite for the modern gullibility of the American population. Not only would have McCarthy never been possible without the constant manipulation of the American mind towards this decadence of believing to be ‘exceptional’ and at such, especially god-given superior to the ‘red menace’ – the commies, the Russkies and whatever they were called. In some very perverted way, McCarthy with the help of Edward Bernays paved the way for the majority of the population to be convinced to be above the Russians, the Iranians, the Central and South Americans and let’s not even talk about those coming from or living in Africa.
It has always been the gullibility of the American population that created the unwillingness to stop murderous wars for influence and resources. After all, America was only doing its god-given duty to work over the rest of the planet in its image. America = ‘the good guys’. The rest of the world that does not obey America = ‘the bad guys’. It was within this skillfully crafted image the American population was subdued to, that the excesses of the oxymoronic ‘intelligence agencies’ were not only tolerated, but wholeheartedly supported. In other words, these terror agencies simply could do no wrong in the eyes of the majority. Their invaluable services were needed for ‘National Security’, for the safety of the homeland.
As long as gullibility reigns the American and to a large extend also the British, French and German populations, change might well be unattainable. To hope for any form of betterment in relationship to these policies is in itself gullible. Only a firm population, firm in its demands for justice, equality and liberty, will stand a chance to break the vicious cycle of manipulation of the masses and subsequent destruction of a people that have never had anything to do with the lies the establishment alleges in order to go to war, or to discredit and denounce voices of reason and justice.
2
0
First-class article, whoever wrote it.
7
0
Thanks, OffG. Nice piece. It should be compulsory reading for everyone.
5
0
What’s happened to people? Why would anyone who considers themselves a bit to the left or a liberal, believe anything they read in the newspapers, especially about our wars or states that have been designated enemies? Looking back at history and very recent history; Iraq and Libya, Afghanistan, all these wars based on a parcel of lies told by a parcel of rogues, including the journalists, why should it be any different now? Surely any moderately intelligent person would wonder? A culture, a structure of systematic distortion and lying in the service of war, to sell war and mass destruction of entire countries, virtually wiping them off the map… and yet were asked to believe that this time… it’s different, the stories are true! This kind of pre-war hysteria is… frightening. Yet, I still believe it’s actually a mere handful of people at the top who are steering all this and most people reject all these dreadful stories.
1
0
What’s appalling is the way the Guardian promotes this Mueller guy as some kind of ruggedly handsome, like Gary Cooper the actor, hero. As usual with the Guardian these days, nothing could be further from the truth, alas.
Are people who read the Guardian really as credulous as the Guardian seems to think they are? I doubt it somehow. That’s why they’ve clamped down on the comments below their stuff. Like before I was banned, the comments are/were often far better than the articles they printed. It’s a form of censorship. Leftist journalists have been almost sent into exile from the Guardian’s pages, sent to an internal Siberia. How ironic is that? Why?
I think we, the public, are being groomed, groomed for conflict/war with Russia. That’s what it sounds like, that’s what it looks like, that’s what it smells like.
Not that the American people want that, but they don’t matter.
What so much of the official left don’t seem to understand, consumed as they are by an irrational and visceral hatred of Trump, is that he may be the only thing standing between us and war. This alone is pretty tragic, how easily they are manipulated.
8
0
I believe a more realistic estimate of Iraqi deaths (according to Gideon Polya) is 3-4 million – including the half million children who died during the sanctions regime (the deaths Madeleine Albright said was “worth it”). The code name for the war crime gives it away – OIL (cynically claimed to mean Operation Iraqi Liberation).
3
0
I’ve done this too, a back of the envelope calculation; sorry that sounds wrong, glib. One is after all talking about hundreds of thousands, millions of deaths, a gigantic western massacre of innocent civilians. Over the years I’ve talked to people about the scale of the ‘massacre’ and they are stunned by the numbers. When I talk about ‘half a Holocaust’ or a ‘hidden Holocaust’ people become extremely uneasy and defensive, surely we’re not like that. That kind of thing can’t happen today? All that mass slaughter is something from the past!
It gets worse. Think of all the children who were never even born because they parents were killed/died before they could have children, yes? Then the figure takes a ghastly upward leap. And Blair, in a ‘democracy’ is allowed to walk around free and easy, like he isn’t covered in blood and gore and reeks of death, and the Guardian still adores him, what a disgrace, how shameful.
5
0
Rowley had ‘substantially higher dose’ of ‘novichok’, but leaves hospital after just three weeks (Sergei ~ 12 weeks).
In other news : Farmyard Goose Beats Champion at Scrabble
8
0
Tubularsock believes that in today’s world Geese have been given too much freedom. They fly right over our borders and they shit on our heads. They are offensively impolite and they don’t assimilate into the culture.
And now this Scrabble Incident! When will this end.
WE MUST protect the woman and children.
0
0
am sorry.british.what the fuck can we do?
1
0
reports on rt suggest ecuador will give julian assange to the brish police!!!
0
0
Follow this:
https://twitter.com/Unity4J
0
0
‘Fuckin’ A-men’
Kevin Ryan on Mueller:
‘What some people don’t know about Mueller is that he has a long history of leading government investigations that were diversions or cover-ups. These include the investigation into the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, the investigation into the terrorist financing Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), and the FBI investigations into the crimes of September 11th, 2001…’
Somewhere in a ‘top twenty’ would surely be GLADIO and the strategy of tension.
Anyone else read Peter Levenda ?
4
0
Ryan link:
https://digwithin.net/2018/04/08/muellers-history/
4
0
Mog: talking of ‘Honest Bob’ Meuller’s diversions and cover ups …he made sure the AMERITHRAX investigation went nowhere. He also personally delivered a sample of stolen highly enriched uranium for HRC; palmed off ‘plane side’ on the tarmac in Georgia; months before the Uranium One deal. All above board, FBI Directors always personally deliver the ‘evidence’ to FSB representatives on the tarmac at airports …nothing suspicious at all! Especially not for our Heroic Marine. Now if a member of the Trump regime shared ‘evidence’ with the FSB? What was that about Russian collusion, Bob?
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE85588_a.html
3
0
Awesome. Well-done. If I could, I would read it out loud on all networks and print it in all newspapers.
3
0
Your headline seems a bit naive. Did anyone ever trust the CIA?
0
0
Point 9 was part of the reason the CIA got rid of JFK.
President Eisenhower was too late warning us in his farewell speech in 1961: the rot already had set in. http://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/ike.htm
2
0
This is Margaret Kimberley’s take:
“..Robert Mueller is no different from his prosecutor colleagues across the country. They lie. They over charge and force innocent people to plead guilty. They “squeeze” defendants with threats of draconian sentences and get them to turn on other people or even to tell lies themselves.
“Mueller’s indictments of Russian officials is akin to the shady doings that he and the rest of his profession always engage in. After more than one year of investigation Mueller succeeded only in proving that Paul Manafort is a crook and that Donald Trump, Jr. is stupid. The charges against Manafort and Trump attorney Michael Cohen have nothing to do with the Russian collusion story at all. The indictments make a political rather than a criminal case and are a weak effort to prove that the year-long charade was worth carrying out at all…”
https://www.blackagendareport.com/freedom-rider-russiagate-and-black-misleadership
6
0