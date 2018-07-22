No, Carole Cadwalladr, THIS is what war looks like…

Carole Cadwalladr has been applying her fingertips to her keyboard again. This is usually bad news for anybody offended by giant leaps of logic or insufferable smugness, but it’s also usually inane enough you can just ignore it.

Not in this case. The overall standard of Western Journalism has fallen, and it was never mountainously high to begin with, but this tweet is SO offensive, so hubristic and vain and insulting that it merits special attention. It deserves to be called out. Loudly, and often.

No – Carole – Facebook profile pictures are NOT “what war looks like now”, and sitting behind a keyboard in the home counties, giggling about Russian bots whilst Wimbledon is muted on the TV behind you, doesn’t make you a fucking soldier.

How DARE you write that? Do you have no sense of hubris? Of respect?

It is the most disgusting sentence I have ever read. Words cannot express the smallness of the mind and the gargantuan scale of the ego that shat those words into the world, fully expecting them to be taken seriously.

THIS is what war looks like today…

The following pictures are graphic and unpleasant, but so is war, and some people need a reality check

This is what war looks like today….the same as it has done for hundreds of years.

War looks like burnt down buildings, scorched rubble, ashes, fire and chaos.

War looks like blood stains, and spattered brains and burns right down to the bone.

War looks like tears leaving clean trails through masks of sweat-stuck grime and muck, as wives and husbands and mothers and sons and sisters and brothers and friends feel a loss too deep and visceral to ever be put into words.

War looks like poor people screaming and dying and bleeding, hundreds of miles away, whilst the Western arms companies make a fortune selling expensive toys you can only use once.

War is what the rich to do the third world, while the complacent chattering classes of pompous privileged prigs pat themselves on the back because they separate their recycling and voted for Remain.

War is what modern journalists – self-regard where their consciences should be – preach to the masses. Cheering on the destruction and sending other people’s children to die for a cause they barely believe in themselves, but which will definitely net them a good book deal when the dust settles. Reducing a once proud profession to nothing but a series of insane propagandists and disingenuous whores

Journalists are just a symptom, of course, a sign that the power structures of the Western world – and those ensnared within them – are so divorced from reality that they are putting us all in danger. If their insane, insulting, inflammatory rhetoric is allowed to go unchecked they could blindly lead us all into a war – a real war – that would make the above photographs look like a day at the beach.

Write about that, Carole, if you can. You won’t win the Orwell Prize but you might save your soul.