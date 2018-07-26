David Lindsay
Has Jeremy Corbyn “gone full Trump”? Well, what if he has? In 2016, the American Democratic Party was defeated in the person of the most economically neoliberal and internationally neoconservative nominee imaginable. The lesson needs to be learned. The workers are not the easily ignored and routinely betrayed base, with the liberal bourgeoisie as the swing voters to whom tribute must be paid. The reality is the other way round. The EU referendum ought already to have placed that beyond doubt.
There is a need to move, as a matter of the utmost urgency, away from the excessive focus on identity issues, and towards the recognition that those existed only within the overarching and undergirding context of the struggle against economic inequality and in favour of international peace, including co-operation with Russia, not a new Cold War. Working-class white areas that voted for Barack Obama did not vote for Hillary Clinton, African-American turnout went down while the Republican share of that vote did not, and Trump took 30 per cent of the Hispanic vote. Black Lives Matter meant remembering Libya, while Latino Lives Matter meant remembering Honduras.
The defeat of the Clintons by a purported opponent of neoliberal economic policy and of neoconservative foreign policy has secured the position of Corbyn, who is undoubtedly such an opponent. It is also a challenge to Theresa May, to make good her rhetoric about One Nation, about a country that works for everyone, and about being a voice for working people. But only one of them is able to deliver.
Here in the areas the votes of which decided the EU referendum, we voted to reject 39 years of failure under all three parties, going all the way back to the adoption of monetarism by the Callaghan Government in 1977, the year of my birth. Brexit needs to meet our needs, which are not for chasing after the unicorns of the “Anglosphere” (the old Dominions have moved on, and anti-British protectionism is America’s historical norm), but for trade deals with the BRICS countries even while remaining thoroughly critical of their present governments, for integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, for full enjoyment of our freedom from the Single Market’s bans on such measures as State Aid and capital controls, for an extra £350 million per week for the National Health Service, and for the restoration of the United Kingdom’s historic fishing rights in accordance with international law: 200 miles, or to the median line. May cannot do that. But Corbyn can. And he has made a very good start.
No more British Government contracts for foreign firms when there were British ones ready and willing to take them on; none of this could ever have happened without privatisation, Compulsory Competitive Tendering, the Private Finance Initiative, Best Value, and so on. No more importation of the products of ununionised cheap labour, and no more hand-wringing about the “weak” pound when a Government with any idea what it was doing would take the opportunity to rejuvenate British manufacturing on the basis of this newfound competitiveness of sterling; none of this could ever have happened if we had kept import controls and capital controls, or if we had never moved away from common sense Keynesianism. And no more importation of ununionised cheap labour itself; none of this could ever have happened if it had still been a case of “no union card, no job”, or if the unions had still been able to take industrial action worthy of the name.
The Brexit Dividend, indeed. Announced, of course, in Birmingham. Announced, of course, by Jeremy Corbyn. And opposed, of course, by the globalist, unpatriotic, un-Tory, “value of nothing” Conservative Party that was created by Margaret Thatcher. Although many of Corbyn’s own MPs, including one thoroughly over-publicised member for a Birmingham constituency, are at least as bad. But there is going to be another hung Parliament, and we need our people to hold the balance of power in it.
It looks like the zionist lobby in British politics is again in action. Although this is not a new phenomenon. Unverified reports of Russian interference with the US election have been whipping through the British media like a hurricane. Fully authenticated reports of Israeli subversion of British Democracy can be heard like the faintest breeze in a distant forest.
Labour Party calls for a Government investigation have been ignored. Scandalously the Labour Party is not calling for an internal investigation into the deep penetration of its own structures. Pro zionist ogranizations such as Labour Friends of Israel and Conservative Friends of Israel have become vehicles for Zionist/Israeli propaganda.
Al Jazeera, over four days in January, broadcast The Lobby a detailed investigation into the activities of London based Israeli diplomats. And recently Margaret Hodge – July 2018 – who is Jewish, as well as a number of Jewish publications which in sync have coordinated the attack on Corbyn and by extension the Labour party. Naturally leading the pack is our lovely Graun.
What contemporary anti-semitism is of course, will be defined as any any criticism of Isreal and its treatment of the Palestinians. Israel is apparently above criticism. It can only do good, and anyone who engages in criticism of Israel is guilty of anti-semitism and by implication hate-speech. Like its client state, the US, Israelis are the exceptional nation, the indispensible nation. And so it goes on.
Plan A is to bully and bribe Corbyn into renouncing a belief he has held for his entire political career. Hey, it usually works….
Plan B, if necessary, will be the UK’s very own version of Macron.
Not convinced this is a wholly accurate reading of the nuances of what Corbyn meant in this speech. The Trump comparison was brought up via a deliberate misreading and misrepresentation of what he said:
https://anotherangryvoice.blogspot.com/2018/07/heres-what-jeremy-corbyn-actually-said.html?m=1
The idea of firmer relations with the BRICS and the belt & road intiative is sound in principle but it needs to be at a European level rather then one isolated small market on its own given that Trump is in every practical sense tearing up the world trade systems. The current UK establishment, on its own outside of a larger market, is more likely to opt for the Anglosphere – ending up as an effective colony of the US with a similar status to Puerto Rico – than a more sensible arrangement. Europe, without the spoilt brat who consistently undermines everything in Europe in favour of the narrow interests of its own elites rather than sharing, is the more likely of the two markets to get a deal with the BRICS, along with the B&R benefits, than an isolated market in the kind of world trading system the Chump is going to end up with.
“The current UK establishment” is not the only option.
Give it der gunne, eh wott Davie Buoy!
Please, say where you’re running, hopefully against the over-publicised MP? 🙂
I am standing for Parliament if I can raise the 10 grand necessary for a proper campaign, yes. Here in North West Durham, where this 40-year-old has lived since before he started school. On Birmingham Yardley, meanwhile, I know more than I am yet at liberty to say. It does seem to be in hand.
There was a little batch of such articles the other day including “Corbyn now leads UKIP” etc. It’s just a little stunt to try and get Labour rattled and give space to the full bloodied Returners. The specifics of what he said haven’t drawn any attention – your post is the first time I’ve read them. I imagine that’s because they are rather attractive ideas; least said the better, said the media moguls to their obedient Editors.
Hi Dave – do you respond to the presence of Kryptonite – and wha’bart George Galloway?
