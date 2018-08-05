What “community standards” did these comments breach? #17

The following comments – sent in by one of our readers, 0use4msm – were censored by the Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?
Removed comments, posted under the opinion piece “Aggression, abuse and addiction: we need a social media detox”:
The article was published at 6.00am yesterday morning – August 4th – its comment section was closed by 4pm.
- Does they “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Are they “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Are they “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Are they “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Are they “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Are they “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Are they not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why was it taken down?
The Guardian has become something almost indistinguishable from self-parody. It’s bizarre how awful and detached from the real world it’s become.
The quality of churnalism is so dire these days that BTL it’s generally like watching an adult taking sweets off a child.
Don’t Guardian staffers ever get tired of being placed over the knee of reality and spanked on the arse, I mean are they so dim that they fail to understand how their idiotic propaganda is being fact checked and then dismantled even as it is being constructed?
I know it shouldn’t, but a few things still rankle about their modus operandi.
First of all virtue signalling in the shape of ‘won’t somebody think of the children’ type articles, for example lamenting the carnage in Syria while busily backing the neocons and Sunni Jihadis, or promoting anti-Corbynism at home knowing full well the alternative is a further dose of May, JRM and de Pfeffel.
Another is the endless stream of scare-mongering about ‘fake news’ which coming from one of the main purveyors only adds further layers of irony.
And then of course we have the growing culture of intolerance manifested in brittle censorship should anyone dare challenge the editorial line on anything ranging from Corbyn’s alleged anti-semitism, even though it is an all too obvious device confected by right wing elements in the media, or use of Russian ‘bots’ to undermine the very fabric of US democracy – bizarrely there seems to be no trace of self-awareness when they are pushing this shit.
The same thing is going on in the USA described by Jimmy Dore as ‘the death rattle of journalism unnoticed by journalists’ – no wonder the powers that be are now turning their attention to the flow of information across the alternative media.
The Guardian and its readers are muggwumpers.
That is a truly enlightening piece. Thanks.
I have a tin plaque on my wall that has the following statement ‘ I smile because I have no idea what is going on’. It pretty much sums up the world today and also the Guardian, except I fail to smile when I look at the Guardian, as it is almost beyond parody.
The Guardian is such a shambolic news outlet these days, it is pretty much like someone chewed op and ate, a pile of dis-guarded newspapers and magazines, including all of the right wing MSM, Women’s magazines, Hello, Ok and whatever else that was left and then just simply spewed the all back up!
The Guardian has finally completely lost the plot and is now a laughing stock and disgrace to its previous readers. Never in my 62yrs have I seen a deterioration like it since the immovable and ignorant Ms Viner took over some years ago.
These wanks do not live in the ordinary world the rest of us inhabit. They are blinkered, not bright and ferociously greedy. I wonder how much Israel pays them to tow the Zionist line.
Their downfall is well on its way, the joy of that will feel unprecedented for me such is their betrayal to millions of us in the U.K., millions of once loyal readers.
The Beeb is also losing viewers by the million almost, as a direct result of their biased right wing Tory bullshit lying cheap non Journalists and spivs.
Roll on the day they are consigned to the rubbish heap because it will come, eventually. History teaches us so much, what a pity these assholes do not have the nous to see that.
Completely agree.
It is probably not the actual words of the post that led to its deletion but the name of the poster.
That way over time any dissenting or inconvenient poster is silenced and the Guardian can get back to publishing its views unchallenged.
I never read or pay attention to The Guardian but I swear ,they must have machines / robots on duty ,removing comments that are deemed offensive to their main stream propaganda.
