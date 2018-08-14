Yemen: Fake ‘News’ in America’s Mainstream Outlets

Eric Zuesse
On Friday, August 10th, CNN headlined “Saudi-led strike kills dozens of children on school field trip in Yemen” and reported as if the United States doesn’t have any important role to play in targeting and supplying the bombs and missiles for what the news-report refers to as “the Saudi-led coalition.”
It even says at 0:15 in the video, “Saudi Arabia, through air strikes, leads the coalition, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Sudan” and doesn’t even mention there the main party, other than the royal Saud family — the U.S. Government itself — which provides not only detailed authorization of each target but also the weapons and the training on how they’re used. The accompanying printed CNN news-article says nothing at all about the U.S. Government’s involvement until the very end of the article, where a U.S. propagandist is quoted:
After the strike, the United States, which largely supports the coalition’s campaign, issued a statement.
“US military support to our partners mitigates noncombatant casualties,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich, according to the statement.
“Our support to the coalition consists of aerial refueling and intelligence support to assist our partners in securing their borders from cross-border attacks from the Houthis. Our noncombat support focuses on improving coalition processes and procedures, especially regarding compliance with the law of armed conflict and best practices for reducing the risk of civilian casualties,” the statement said.
Here are more photos and videos of the air-strike’s victims, as posted to twitter by opponents of the Saudi, and UAE, and American dictatorships.
The CNN report alleges that the war in Yemen is between “the internationally recognized government in Yemen and against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.”
However, on 3 February 2018 the Washington Post had headlined “Yemen’s war is so out of control, allies are turning on one another” and reported by burying, within their article, clear evidence that that from CNN is a rabidly deceptive representation of the reality — a lie. Here are the relevant excerpts:
The three-year-old Yemen conflict has largely been cast as a war that pits an internationally recognized government against Iranian-backed rebels who ousted it. … Said April Longley Alley, a senior Yemen analyst for the International Crisis Group, “The narrative of a ‘legitimate government’ fighting the ‘Iranian-backed Houthis’ obscures a complex local reality, and it hinders efforts to achieve peace.”
[The Sauds’ chosen leader of Yemen] Hadi … has presided mostly from the Saudi capital, Riyadh…Alley added, “Now what we see is the UAE and [Saudi Arabia] scrambling to paper over differences between the two so that they can maintain, at least while the war with the Houthis continues, the myth of a unified front under an internationally recognized government.”
“The Emirates [the 7 Emirs who collectively own UAE] has ambitions in the south, and one of its most important ambitions is [grabbing] the port of Aden,” said Hassan Aljalal, a Yemeni journalist.
Hesham Alghannam, a Saudi researcher at the University of Exeter, said … “where did the money go?” … The coalition, he added, also needed to put more pressure on the government to “deliver for the people.”
That Washington Post article mentioned nothing, at all, about the U.S. Government’s role invading Yemen.
The owner of the Washington Post is Jeff Bezos, who also is the main owner of Amazon, whose web services division is the supplier of cloud computing services for the U.S. federal Government, which division — serving the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, etc., instead of consumers — is the only consistently profitable division of Amazon, and thus the key to Bezos’s having a net worth that’s already approximately 10% as large as is the Saudi King’s net worth.
In the United States, conflict-of-interest laws don’t pertain to the ‘news’media. However, a landmark 26 June 2017 ruling by the state of California’s Supreme Court, in the case of People v. Superior Court (Sahlolbei), could lead to a transformation of America into a democracy (which it isn’t currently), and that would mean ending the U.S. empire, including NATO, which has no democratic but only an imperial reason for existing after the end in 1991 of the Soviet Union and of its communism and of its Warsaw Pact military alliance mirroring America’s NATO military alliance.
CNN’s news-report on the Yemeni schoolbus-bombing closes:
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States did not have the “full details of what happened on the ground” but said “we’re concerned about these reports.”
“We call on the Saudi-led coalition to conduct … an investigation,” Nauert said.
Wow! You have got to agree that at least they are going to have a complete investigation of the incident done by a Saudi led investigating team! You know the same guys who pulled the trigger.
And Tubularsock can guarantee that they will find that it was those school children on a field trip that were to blame! Damn school children deliberately getting under those bombs like that!
A big contrast with anything Russia is alleged to have done. Then the US knows exactly what the nasty Russians have done and everything the Russians target contains innocent civilians, cute puppies and playful kittens etc.
Update on the recent bombing of Yemeni school bus by the US/Israeli/UK/Saudi Coalition of the Killing:
It is coming out that the bomb that murdered all these children was manufactured in the USA. The US is neck deep in the war crimes in Yemen, but the US mass media assiduously avoids mentioning that a place called Yemen even exists, let alone that their country is engaged in a war there via Saudi stooges.
The blame should fall much more on the US, Israel, the UK, Canada and France, as all these powers are deeply involved in the killing.
Yemen Observer Retweeted BREAKING NEWS: US bomb used by Saud/UAE strike on school bus, which killed 51 inc 40children
The Pentagon said on 9th August: “We may never know if the munition used was one that the US sold to them.”
So now we know, it’s a MK82 made in USA
Yes, in the words of the Russian poet YevgenyYevtuschenko: ”When truth is replaced by silence, silence is a lie.” Lies by omission are just as mendacious as outright lies. Such silence/lies is instanced in the daily inculcation of the MSM, particularly the liberal MSM. The war on Yemen is an international war crime on so many levels the it should be considered one of the great crimes of the 21st century. But note the way this dirty, squalid, business is being orchestrated out of existence by our fourth estate hoping no-one will notice what’s going on.
Sitting in his wheelchair, not far from his demise, the British playwright, Harold Pinter, gave a memorable validection of AZ war crimes and their disappearance down the memory hole.
Events – like massacres in Indonesia, East Timor and dozens of latin-american states; and every other US led coup carried out by CIA and its thug hirelings – were politically inconvenient ignored. He proceeded to reel off examples. But the clincher came when Pinter, with deadpan irony, said: “It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening, it wasn’t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest, never happened, and even whilst they were happening, they were not happening.”
The Yemini children, like the Palestinian children have been and are, victims, but categorized as being, in Chomsky’s words ‘ inconvenient victims’ being in the wrong country at the wrong time.
Call the AZ empire what it is: an abomination.
When will the UK become a proper Democracy? – Surely the UK should become a Democracy as we should lead by example – We need to catch up with the Middle East and Rwanda.
Don’t forget the Brits, French, Russian support for the Saudi rulers by way of arms deals.