Internet Censorship: Appeal to Reinstate “American Everyman”

Just a week or so after Spotify, Google, Apple and Facebook made the curiously synchronized move to kick Alex Jones and InfoWars off their platforms, and just days after Facebook shut down Venezuelan news network TeleSur’s facebook page (for the second time), the war on the free internet has opened up another front.
Small independent blogs are being shut down, seemingly without reason and certainly without explanation.
AmericanEveryman.com has been closed without notice or warning, according to the blog’s owner Scott Creighton. Allegedly for violating WordPress’ “terms of service”, although they have apparently been entirely vague about how.
Other such blogs – fellowshipofminds.com and jaysanalysis.com – have suffered the exact same fate, on the exact dame day. There is undeniably a push to silence dissent and purge it from the internet. There may well be dozens – even hundreds – of other examples.
If you object to censorship, of any kind, please fill out a form on automattic.com and request that these blogs are reinstated.
Please support our friends who wish to do nothing but tell the truth. If enough of us make an appeal, they will listen.
…and if this website disappears, well, you know what happened.
TeleSur’s Facebook page is back.
Many thanks for this Kit. I do hope you have a back up plan and will be alerting your many followers with email instructions on where to find you. Thanks also for the embed – useful.
You can use WordPress without a worpdress.com or automaticc account and host it wherever you want.
If I were IT support for OG I’d be migrating you pretty damn quick to another server. You should make sure you are backed up too, not on any wordpress.com / automaticc related backup or hosting.
What I mean is that WordPress is just a website template that can be hosted anywhere. It’s exactly what I have.
There’s a war on to restrict critical thinking on political matters by taking away people’s platforms. Ultimately I would expect it to fail because critical thinkers who want to express their opinions will find other ways of reaching their audience.
What concerns me particularly at present is the timing of this purge plus the nature of voices it is trying to silence. They tend to be people who are calling out governments, corporations and the legacy corporate propaganda media as liars, deceivers and purveyors of fake news, and between them they’ve done a very good job in getting a substantial and increasing segment of the public to doubt what they are being told.
The timing is interesting because this time of year has seen some very big world-shaking events in the past. WW1 started on 28 July, WW2 started on 3 September, the Gulf of Tonkin incident that served as the pretext to set of the Vietnam War was announced on 4 August, and the 9/11 attacks took place, as we all know, on 11 September. Perhaps something equally earth-shaking is in the works and the planners are trying to silence some of the most critical commentators in a pre-emptive strike. In the absence of something earth-shaking in the works, I don’t see why they would bother.
For some time now the Guardian has been at the forefront of pushing the ‘fake news’ trope, heavily censoring commentators BTL who draw attention to the inherent bias in their coverage of events unfolding in places like Syria, or the Ukraine, or those who dare challenge the anti-semite nonsense that has been manufactured in order to taint Corbyn.
One of the rationalisations for imposing greater control is their ludicrous assertion that the right ‘not to be offended’ trumps politically driven forms of censorship – to add insult to injury these pompous buffoons portray themselves as a kind of kite mark when it comes to journalistic standards not to mention failing to see the enormous logic fail when they set themselves up as self-appointed arbiters of morality.
This typical pro-censorship doozy is chock full of the usual buzz words yet fails to mention the way mega-corporations acti in concert to deprive people of a media platform nor the fact their reasons for doing have not been subject to scrutiny or a proportionate system of checks and balances.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/10/civl-liberties-ban-far-right-infowars-apple-facebook
What sort of fuckwit cheers these sinister developments on – why our very own Guardian, that’s who!
Get ready for the exceptional democracy to swallow your every thought. The corporatism of the web has taken over and you are product. Unfortunately you will earn nothing from this but will lose everything. Extractive capitalism can only be replaced not managed. In the Darwinian economic world the survival of the fittest can only be overthrown. Revolution not evolution…
