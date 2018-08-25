free speech, free speech under attack, free speech2, latest, media watch, video, videos
Published on August 25, 2018
WATCH: Problem Reaction Solution: Internet Censorship Edition

In episode 344 of The Corbett Report, James discusses the new push to shut down alternative voices on the internet. Links, sources, show notes and an audio-only version can be found here.

Don’t be an idiot! The government is NOT going to be the neutral arbiters of the internet and the big tech companies are NOT monopolies unless YOU forfeit your responsibility and use their controlled platforms. The answers to the social media crackdown are already here and it is your choice whether the alternatives that already exist thrive or die. It’s up to you. Choose wisely.

  1. Bernie Holland says

    WHY Oh WHY Oh WHY ??? Can someone not create an independent platform which CANNOT be censored, regulated or shut down by ANYONE – A platform where the most odious, despicable points of view, brewed in the minds of the sickest individuals imaginable, can be presented freely, for all to see and for those of right-thinking minds to IGNORE ??? Are we so stupid and scared that we cannot think for ourselves – Are we so feeble-minded that we cannot challenge the narratives of those whose voices we want silenced because we are so cowardly as to flee the battleground of discourse and dialogue ?

  2. James Graham says

    I’m a Marxist. I don’t know the “we all,” the “you,” the “us” and the “everybody” this guy is talking about. He’s as pro-capitalist as the people he’s complaining about. “Choose wisely?” Dump capitalism and become a socialist…and don’t judge the quality of socialism by the standards of capitalism. They are as incomparable as chalk is equivalent to cheese.

