So DID the Guardian back war on Iraq?

Philip Roddis
If I and a hundred likeminded others devoted ourselves 24/7 to rebutting the drivel above and below the line in the Guardian, we couldn’t make a dent. It would be like despatching midges, in August on a Highland bog, by crushing them one by one between thumb and forefinger.
So I seldom bother. But a few instances this year have seen me obliged to make some sort of response to twaddle too egregious to let pass. One was Matthew d’Ancona’s smug desire to see market forces rein in the purveyors of ‘fake news’ via the kitemarking of such online crusaders for truth as Full Fact, led by tory party donor Michael Samuels.
The other two were below the line. In an exchange with one btl commentator, back in April and over – what else? – Syria, I was told the idea of oil being a factor in the invasion of Iraq had been ‘thoroughly debunked’. I felt it incumbent, though it’s generally easier on such matters to spout nonsense than refute it, to put him straight on this small point.
More recently a commentator correctly asserted that the Guardian had supported the invasion of Iraq. This drew flat contradiction from another to the effect that, au contraire, the Graun had opposed the war. I let it pass but, for reasons too mundane to test your patience with, it popped into my head today between lunch and walking the woofer.
A click or two of the mouse and here we are: an Observer editorial (pedants note, Observer is a sister of The Guardian within Guardian Media Group) of Sunday, January 19, 2003. Its title? Iraq: the case for decisive action. The case, not to put too fine a point on things, for a war which – sanctions having already killed 500,000 children – proceeded with Shock And Awe to:
- blast Iraq with depleted uranium (aka chemical warfare) …
- snuff out the lives – and I’m being ultra conservative here – of hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians …
- stoke the flames of Salafist terror …
- give us the infamies of Abu Ghraib …
- and – because, guess what, it turns out oil was indeed an incentive – enrich the very men who’d taken the decision to invade.
Of course, this was all a very long time ago, and things have changed massively since then. I mean, we’ve had that nice Mr Obama to restore America’s honour and soul …
… and it’s such a crying shame the delightful Mrs Clinton wuz robbed by the Russians.
But though it was such a long time ago, and though so much has got better since, here’s how the Guardian – oops, Observer – began that January 2003 editorial.
A war with Iraq has become more likely in the past week. Thursday’s discovery of undeclared poison gas shells was insufficient to trigger war alone. But here was the first concrete, and predictable, confirmation that Iraq’s co-operation with Hans Blix’s UN weapons inspectors has been less than complete. And Saddam Hussein’s defiant speech on Friday even disappointed those who still hope that the Iraqi leader might choose comfortable exile in Libya or Belarus.
One thing which has been stressed too little in recent weeks is that it is Iraq’s choices that have brought war closer. The debate in Britain and Europe continues to focus largely on what America is doing and why. Too often, it is overlooked that it is Iraq which remains, at the eleventh hour, in defiance of the will of its region and the wider world. That will is still to find a sensible resolution to the current crisis without war. The coercive diplomacy that could yet lead to Saddam’s disarmament or his disposal by his own side must be pursued. Indeed, the military build-up remains the best strategy for seeking to disarm him, short of war. Yet he still shows signs of frustrating the demands of December’s UN resolution. If this continues, few analysts doubt that the United States will seek support for a military attack. It is becoming equally clear that Tony Blair’s Britain would participate. Would we be right to do so?
There are good – and bad – arguments for and against military intervention. And there are some on both sides who have relied on weak and intellectually dishonest positions to further their own cause. It devalues debate to belittle Tony Blair as ‘President Bush’s poodle’ – and the crude anti-Americanism which often accompanies this charge also overlooks the nuanced way in which the Prime Minister has sought with some success to influence the approach of his superpower ally. It is similarly unilluminating when detractors dismiss the Bush presidency as ‘stupid’. The President, regardless of his own capacities, is surrounded by some brilliant advocates of his visceral beliefs. Equally, however, it does not help casually to conflate any threat from Saddam with that from al-Qaeda, rather than detailing the demonstrable dangers posed by Iraq itself.
The arguments for coercive pressure may well end in war. But they combine two laudable motivations. The first is the nature of Saddam Hussein’s regime and the call by many Iraqi exiles and dissidents for him to be overthrown. The appalling 1980s nerve-gasing of the Kurds is well documented. Less widely appreciated is that there are few Iraqi families which have not suffered directly, either in the massacres which crushed the 1991 uprisings, or by the violence routinely deployed by Iraq’s secret police. Both Bush and Blair could have emphasised more just how bad Saddam’s republic of fear has been for his people and the extent to which ending it is a desirable end in itself.
They could also have stressed more energetically that this dispute is not about oil…
Couldn’t happen these days, could it? Not with so sternly vigilant a monitor of arrant power as Guardian Media Group holding it to account.
Well put Philip I understand that the Guardian has always eventually towed the establishment line. Now it is the establishment. It is owned.
I remember that for example the BTL was pretty open until the Ukraine Coup. For a few months it was populated by many who saw through the increasingly fabricated narrative.The repetition of false memes rewriting the original reports of events as they had unfolded in Kiev. After the downing of MH-17 the whole censorship BTL started to shift up several gears.
The day of that terrible event I was driving from Sochi in the direction of Moscow on the M-4. there was no military activity along the boarder region. I even diverted to the side roads and villages, I saw not one military vehicle. It was clear to me that if the so called Russian military invasion had happened and an attack on a civilian aircraft had occurred there would be some evidence of military vehicles, tanks personnel etc. I saw nothing.
However I was put on special measures by the Graun for my efforts to refute their growing false Ukraine narrative.
Finally I was banned for criticising of all things their article on Industrial World Heritage sites in Europe when I pointed out they had left out Saltaire Bradford…
I’m from Yorkshire like Philip and live and work in Russia…
“It devalues debate to belittle Tony Blair as ‘President Bush’s poodle’ – and the crude anti-Americanism which often accompanies this charge also overlooks the nuanced way in which the Prime Minister has sought with some success to influence the approach of his superpower ally. It is similarly unilluminating when detractors dismiss the Bush presidency as ‘stupid’. The President, regardless of his own capacities, is surrounded by some brilliant advocates of his visceral beliefs.” – you bastard, Roddis, the coffee literally snorted out of my nose when I read this segment about Blair’s nuance and Bush surrounding himself with Einsteins.
I assume such swivel eyed BS was produced by one the papers more deranged commentators – Nick Cohen perhaps?
Just to add – to this very day the Graun still censors anyone who has even a smidgeon of doubt about Bush’s 9/11 conspiracy theory – one presumably dreamt up by his brilliant inner circle?
Not about oil? Cringeworthy.
“In the Middle East and Southwest Asia, our overall objective is to remain the predominant outside power in the region and preserve U.S. and Western access to the region’s oil. ” what he meant was we will take it.
This from the Defense Planning Guidance for 1994-1999 from Wolfowitz’ department when he was an under secretary in the Foreign Office equivalent.
The metamorphosis of the once beloved Fraudian happened quickly. However it was not a result of the appointment of Viner as editor as suggested in a comment section on this site. Viner was a symptom not a cause. She was appointed by the board, made up of 100% white males, all City or Oxbridge, and connected by who knows what fraternal order. No women, no minorities, no colour, no foreigners, just a microcosm of Little Britain who somehow found themselves in control of an organ with whom they had no background in common. Snowden and The Fraud’s status as the go-to paper for whistleblowers must have occasioned some dialogue between board members and their fratmates, lodge fellows, or school cravat sharers. And presto, they became warmongering acolytes of the Hillary Clintons of the world, forbidding any criticism of Israel, dumping the Palestinians, overly easy on American follies and hard on any Hillary opponent. For a brief moment it was almost enough to want to give Trumpolini the time of day.
Commentator Philip Roddis is to be complimented for exhibiting the ” oil connecession carve up of Iraks oil liftings market !
I never knew this until today, all though I had always though it was the real purpose for the murderous bombing and slaughter of the Irak peoples’ But until today I never was able to read about the so-called peace carve-up ?
And Mr Roddis exposure of these facts deserves the greatest political and public exposure, particularly for the ‘ evil British Government ‘ who choose to give cover to this crime and which was probably the key action to criminalise its enablement !!!