Livingstone on antisemitism

Back in April 2016, at the time of the suspension from the British Labour Party of Naz Shah and Ken Livingstone, I wrote:
Thinking people can go into a tailspin of despair when confronted with the stark truth they’ve overestimated the power of reason. Yesterday self righteousness, pack instinct, unthinking emotionalism, malice and rank opportunism swept reason aside in the Labour Party.
I took the matter seriously, but not seriously enough. At the time the brouhaha seemed just one more attack – of a piece with those on bombing Syria, shooting terrorists for Laura, losing Scotland for Labour, Virgin Traingate (did you spot the anachronism there?) and lamentable dress sense – on what Jonathan Cook recently and with characteristic cogencycalled “an old school socialist Labour Leader, whose programme threatens to loosen the 40-year stranglehold of neoliberalism on British society”.
In short I was complacent. I failed to foresee that the antics of John Mann – who under Labour rules should have had the whip withdrawn, while finding himself on the losing end of a slander writ – would prove an opening shot in the most damaging line of attack to date on a leader with the biggest mandate in living memory. That was dim of me. The coming together of two powerful forces, the Israeli lobby and right wing Labour, both with the full blooded support of ‘liberal’ media, should have sounded warning bells louder than they did.
Since Corbyn had few high profile allies, the loss of Ken Livingstone was a serious blow and he’s been on the back foot – too much say many of us – ever since in respect of the antisemite smears. All the more reason then, with the slurs coming much thicker and very much faster than in April 2016, to hear from Livingstone himself, writing today in Russia Today.
Smearing critics of Israel undermines importance of tackling genuine anti-Semitism
Whilst the issue of Britain leaving the EU has dominated our media for the last two years, a close runner-up has been much of the media claiming the Labour Party has a major problem with anti-Semitism.
Last week an opinion poll found that whilst 36 percent of Brits think there is a problem with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, 38 percent disagree, leaving 26 percent undecided.
In nearly 50 years as a Labour Party member I never saw a Labour MP raise a single issue of anti-Semitism until two and a half years ago when the left-wing candidate for the youth seat on Labour’s National Executive Committee was accused of being linked to anti-Semitism. Weeks later an independent report revealed there was no such problem, but the smears led to the defeat of the candidate.
Eighty Jewish Labour Party members wrote a letter stating that in all their hundreds of years in the party none of them had ever heard or seen a single incident of anti-Semitism. I had been doing many interviews, pointing out that this was a distraction to undermine the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – our first socialist leader in over a generation …
Postscript the following day, August 29. This morning the Guardian runs a decent opinion piece by Ahmed Samih Khaladi. It’s pretty good and I don’t want to sound churlish, really I don’t. I wasn’t born with a mistrust of the Guardian, you know. I came to it slowly and with reluctance. But this is how liberal media shore up reputations for fairminded and fearless truth-seeking, committed to plurality of viewpoint. They toss a progressive bone or two when it’s affordable and when their reputations have come under particularly heavy fire.
I note too that the piece has not been opened up for comment, but enough of the carping. Here’s a couple of extracts from Khalidi’s piece, which I recommend reading in full.
Jewish opposition to Zionism has a long and distinguished history. Furthermore, the Palestinian historical narrative has been largely vindicated, in part by Israeli and Jewish historians, and Jewish voices in support of Palestinian rights today abound. Using the charge of anti-Zionism as a tool to silence critics of today’s Israel is the last resort of those seeking to deflect attention away from the egregious path that Israel appears to have chosen.
It wants to have it both ways, on the one hand to charge with racism those who conflate anti-Zionism and antisemitism. On the other hand,it accuses those who refuse this conflation, of antisemitism on the grounds that anti-Zionism denies the Jews the right to self-determination. By this token, any criticism of Israel or Zionism becomes a slur on the Jewish people. The insidious goal of the “anti-anti-Zionist” campaign is to silence the Palestinians and their supporters and to smother them with the charge of racism. No one should fall for this or accept it
And a little further down…
The Labour party’s Zionist roots run deep – its intellectuals and party leaders have all been deeply immersed in a Zionist/socialist ethos that has long been bent to defend and serve the Zionist enterprise both pre- and post-state. The party’s 1943 adoption of ethnic cleansing (“let the Arabs be encouraged to move out as the Jews move in”) sent a strong signal to the Jewish leadership as to the boundaries of the possible in Palestine.
Today Corbyn stands alone among Labour leaders for his open support of the Palestinian cause. This is a remarkable historical turnabout and one that the Palestinians should be unequivocally grateful for. The trouble is that he has singularly failed to make the case in his own defence. Under a barrage of attacks on the antisemitism issue, he has retreated and backtracked, mumbled and fumbled as if he has something to hide, thereby undermining his credibility as leader and peacemaker alike.
Note those last two sentences. Khalidi elaborates on the point I make about Corbyn being too much on the back foot. Many will see this as a personal criticism. Not me. What I see is a decent and principled man locked in by the painfully narrow limits of the ‘parliamentary road to socialism’. Somebody please help me out here, since (a) capitalism is killing us all, and (b) none of the other roads on offer have a shred of credibility.
True Laura…but alas, most of the manifesto is being crowded out of the MSM by the AS nonsense.
I think Corbyn, despite his strong adherence to principles, is also a realist. With a significant likelihood, he will sooner or later be prime minister of Britain. Corbyn as a prime minister certainly could achieve a lot, not only as far as economic and social policies are concerned, he would probably also be a significant opponent of neoconservative war hawks and to a significant degree turn around the pernicious role Britain has been playing in international politics and wars. He is a much more principled opponent of the neoconservative ideology than, for instance, Bernie Sanders (maybe, if after 2020, Bernie Sanders is US president and Jeremy Corbyn British prime minister, Corbyn might have some beneficial influence on Sanders). But, as far as the Palestinian cause is concerned, Corbyn is probably well aware that he won’t be able to go very far because he would not have enough support in parliament for this. While Corbyn would not say anything to betray his convictions about the rights of Palestinians, I think in the current situation when he is not just an MP, but the potential next prime minister, it makes sense for him not to focus too much on an issue for which he would not have a majority even after winning an election. I suppose Corbyn would be able to present well-reasoned criticism of Zionism, but that would both weaken him and his prospects of becoming prime minister and raise false hopes among his supporters about what he might be able to do for Palestinians as prime minister. Sometimes, people go too far with compromises and realpolitik, but I think it makes sense that even someone as principled as Corbyn does not completely ignore such considerations.
One may think that for all those who use the most extreme and absurd slurs against Corbyn in connection with antisemitism, anyway, it would not make a big difference any more if he now had a speech clearly criticizing the Zionist ideology, since they have already used all their arsenal against him, but I think it would be risky. Probably, in that case – even if such a speech contained reasonable arguments against parts of the Zionist ideology -, probably some influential people from his own party who had not taken part in the attacks on him would join in and turn on him. Therefore, is seems advisable to attempt to de-emphasize that issie on which he does not have a majority among Labour MPs now and on which he certainly won’t have a parliamentary majority after a future election victory. In some smaller, more limited ways, he would probably still be able to do something to support Palestinians as prime minister, but there won’t be a clearly anti-Zionist British foreign policy.
Here we have documentary evidence of the Israeli embassy authorising its senior PR staff members to directly intervene into the internal affairs of a (nominally at least) sovereign state, the UK, by attempting to infiltrate its political parties and political groups and therefore its foreign policy.
The 5 part documentary by the Qatari TV station, Al Jazeera ‘The Lobby’ (it’s on you tube) shows how their target was the Labour Party through Labour students and through the zionist front ogranization, ‘Labour Friends of Israel’. The Conservative Party, ‘Conservative Friends of Israel’ being already bought and paid for. But Israel which of course is innocent of all crimes must not be criticised, oh no, that would be ‘antisemitic’. Israel of course is above reproach; this much is axiomatic. So any factual historical crimes which began during the British mandate and after – beginning with the blowing up of the King David hotel in Jerusalem in,1946 by the terrorist group, the Irgun led by Menacham Begin, later to become PM of Israel, which killed over 90 people, or the assassination of Lord Moyne in Cairo, or the letter bombs posted by zionist terrorists – the Stern Gang – to prominent Labour MPs during the British mandate – perhaps will be designated as ‘hate-speech’. These were non-events, in the words of Harold Pinter,’ .. even whilst they were happening they were not happening.’
If any sovereign state was subject to this type of outside interference there would be uproar and rightly so, but Israel gets away with it. Exactly the same double standards are also apparent in the US when Netanyahu gets himself invited himself to the US, much to the chagrin of Obama, who after all was only the US President, and sets himself up lecturing Congress about Israel’s supposedly inalienable right to build more illegal settlement on confiscated Palestinian lands, all to thunderous applause! Yes, in the US APAIC, as well as other zionist pressure groups, the Israel tail wags the US dog; increasingly this seems to be the case in the UK.
It was interesting to note that it was Joe Biden who opined ‘You don’t have to be jewish to be a zionist. And criticism of Israel, with its appalling war crimes and open disregard for international law, its apartheid and racist constitution and practice IS NOT THE SAME as anti-semitism, yet the charge of anti-semitism is the cover always used to silence criticism of Israel.
I hope that I am wrong but regrettably I think Corbyn will buckle under the pressure being exerted by zionist propagandists. Adieu free speech and reasoned debate.
I’m aware of the long history of Jewish opposition to the Zionist Project, from ultra-orthodox Jews to activists on the left. Came to know Ben Gurion’s cousin a while back who alerted me to the problematic correspondence between him and other Zionist leaders advocating ethnic cleansing-‘transfer’ (shades of Eichmann!)
I never met a more passionate or dedicated supporter of the Palestinian cause than him, and therefore became immune to the gentile liberalism of those who would soft-pedal their criticisms of Israel.
The Palestinians had their holocaust too, sorry.
I don’t see him on the back foot, I see a very strong person who doesn’t see a need to waste his time answering to contrived, divisive, fabrications. His history in politics speaks for itself, he has far more important issues to deal with and why treat these ludicrous claims with any credibility by even acknowledging their existence, furthermore how can you reason with blatant lies. I heard some of John McDonnells speech yesterday, suggesting to Rabbi Sacks that if he has a complaint about JC to come and sit down and talk to Jeremy, he will be more than happy to do so. It really made me laugh because it was such a clever tactic.
If these claims were genuine talking about the way forward is the only answer, I would say he knows exactly what he is doing, he has been in Parliament for 30 years +
I see a very strong leader-whether the party and country deserves him we shall see-whose goal is to defeat the Tories and reverse their ruinous policies.
Yes, he cannot respond to personal attacks, so it is up to us to rebut the lies.
The neoliberals and Friends of Israel are certainly after Corbyn with a vengeance. What I’d like to know is where do Zionists stand on Brexit? Corbyn has always been anti-EU – is this another reason they want to destabilise him?
It may well be a convergence of Blairite and Zionist interests, Ross. though a case might arguably be made that Brexit did more to divide Labour than this farrago of perceived anti-Semitism.
These people will use every trick in the book. He’s a ‘nice old man’ but ‘mumbling and fumbling’ doesn’t sound good! The Livingstone story is amazing by any standards. What he said was an historical fact yet that is simply denied. The Nazis sought several solutions to what they called their Jewish problem. Before 1941 that involved schemes of mass deportation to places in S America and Madagasar. Israel was closed by the British who ruled Palestine. The monstrous idea to eliminate the Jews from Europe by mass extermination only came during the drive into Russia and when Germany was esssentially landlocked so far as mass deportations were concerned. A cold verifiable historical fact is denied: isn’t that alarming?
