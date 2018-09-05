Skripal Case: Gaping Holes in New Narrative

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) named their suspects in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal et al. today. The two men – named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – entered the country on legal VISAs but are alleged to be travelling under aliases. The CPS has charged the men with a laundry list of offenses, but not applied to Russia for extradition as it is forbidden, by the Russian Constitution, for the Russian federation to extradite a citizen.
These are the new facts, but like all the previous announcements in this bizarre odyssey, they present more questions than answers.
1. Why did two alleged GRU agents travel under false names and fake passports, but still use Russian names and Russian passports? If they had used EU passports – say from Lithuania or Estonia for example – they wouldn’t have needed a visa, thanks to EU freedom of movement agreements, and could still have spoken Russian without raising suspicion.
2. Was the novichok gel or liquid? We’ve never been given clear information on the actual poison – how deadly it is, how it’s made, where it was applied, how long it takes to work – all of these are complete unknowns. What sparse information we HAVE been given is contradicted by today’s announcements.
We were told previously that the novichok allegedly used on the Skripal’s was in “gel form” and “smeared” on the front door. Whereas the poison that Rowley and Sturgess later came in contact with was in a perfume bottle, and therefore a liquid capable of being atomised. These were never referenced as the same thing, until today.
Speaking to the BBC, Scotland Yard’s Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu claimed:
the manner in which the bottle and packaging has been adapted makes it a perfect cover for smuggling the weapon into the country, and a perfect delivery method for the attack against the Skripal’s front door”.
So was the poison sprayed on, or smeared on? Do they have any idea? Which brings us to the next question…
3. How did they re-seal the perfume bottle? Assuming that Basu is right, and the perfume bottle WAS used to attack the Skripal’s front door, how did they re-seal it afterwards? Rowley has always been very sure the bottle of perfume was in a sealed box and wrapped in cellophane – here’s a link, with a screencap below just in case it gets memory holed.
The police themselves don’t seem to sure on this point, Basu said:
We don’t yet know where the suspects disposed of the Novichok they used to attack the door, where Dawn and Charlie got the bottle that poisoned them, or if it is the same bottle used in both poisonings.”
We DO know where Dawn and Charlie got the bottle that poisoned them, Charlie said he took it from a charity donation bin in Amesbury on June 27th.
So maybe they didn’t re-seal the bottle, they just brought another one.
So did the suspects bring TWO (identical?) bottles of poison with them? Did they use one and leave the other one in a charity donation box in Amesbury? Why would they do that? We are told the suspects left the country after the attack on the Skripals on March 4th, so they must have dumped the “perfume” the same day? Why go 8 miles out of their way to Amesbury to do it? If they didn’t, how did it wind up there? And how did it sit undisturbed in a charity bin for nearly 3 months?
4. Why did no one at their hotel get sick? The police have claimed that the hotel the two men stayed at was “contaminated with novichok”, and yet no one has reported and symptoms at all.
How can a hotel room be “contaminated” with novichok? Novichok is not radioactive, it is a nerve agent. To contaminate the room the suspects would have to physically apply the poison to it, and since they allegedly left country on March 4th – the same days as the alleged attack – the contamination must have happened BEFORE Sergei Skripal was poisoned. How? The police are telling us the suspects must have opened their bottle of “deadliest poison ever” the day before they needed it AND in their own hotel room. Why would they do that?
We’re told that novichok is especially potent and does not degrade, and despite 2 months passing between the attack and police searching the hotel, not one single person was affected. Why not?
As usual with the Skripal Case, more questions than answers.
UPDATE:
Further questions have been raised regarding the released “evidence” of CCTV captures. Namely that 2 separate stills, of two separate men, from the same CCTV camera display the exact same time, down to the second:
This calls into question the reliability of all the photographic/video evidence. MoonofAlabama has an excellent write-up on this issue here, as does Craig Murray, who has done great work on this case..
one of the men had different shoes on 04.03.18 and all the salisbury photos showed them with hats obscuring their faces. Many pictures and captions obsvure their feet/shoes and the gatwick photos seem to be deliberately blurred/degraded to make accurate comparisons much more difficult. Fake news ahain.
Given the timing, maybe this is to remind the public that the Russians are evil gassers of civilians ahead of the forthcoming action in Idlib, Syria, which may require, in our Governments opinion, a UK response.
Other intriguing mysteries:
Rowley splintered the perfume bottle, according to reports early July (put in search engine: “Rowley splinter bottle novichok”.). All of a sudden the police have found the bottle in Rowley’s house!
Petrov seemed to have had 3 jackets with him. Odd. They also had at least two pairs of shoes each.
Where did the two Russians leave their stuff on 4 March when they supposedly went to Salisbury for second time? Police claim they went straight to Heathrow from Salisbury. Petrov is on a photo with a trolley case on Heathrow on 4 March. He did not have that with him on photos of him in Salisbury.
Is there a photo of Petrov’s trolley case when they arrived at Gatwick?
There is hardly any traffic in the Salisbury photos. Odd for a market town on Sunday, even in the morning. Given weather and snow remainders, the Salibury photos could also have been taken mid March. Was the town on lock-down then and hence roads very quiet?
Where is detailed info from the Russians’ visa applications? What reason did they provide to travel to UK? How did they show they were solvent and had health insurance? Who invited them? Did a bogus (tourism) company invite them?
Will UK government ask Russian authorities to check out the addresses provided in visa applications?
No cctv footage from near the hotel in London or London train stations?
If the two Russians indeed were agents, they would have been briefed or aware that UK is littered with cctv cameras. Why weren’t baseball caps with the visors down to make it harder to capture their faces? Now they almost seemed to have wanted to help UK police …
… except that Petrov in one of the Salisbury photos seems much more stocky than when he arrived at Gatwick. I don’t have time to run photos through image recognition software (no experience either) but contours of faces don’t seem to match on all the photos.
Look at Police image CC TV1 – Petrov may have been pushing a suitcase with his right hand, possibly with a black knit cap, seen in other images in Salisbury, wrapped around the handle.. Otherwise, the whole explanation is nonsense.
I notice the BBC website carries the two Gatwick photos but discreetly hides the video timer that shows they were both in the same spot at the exact same time. They are sensitive to that sort of thing (mistakes).
Were these two men previously known to British intelligence? I ask because it’s stated they were working for the GRU. If they were known, why not publish the names they were previously known as? We are expected to accept they work for the Russian security service without any evidence to back it up.
Interpreting what has been said by May and the MSM, nobody knows if they are genuinely Russian or who they really are, and the reference to the GRU is simply because that fits in with the UK Govt’s narrative – there is no evidence. Apparently they must have entered the UK with British visas because of their declared Russian origin and would have had to provide a lot of personal data (albeit possibly lies) AND fingerprints to go on UK immigration records. The Russian authorities have asked for this information to be shared with them so they can carry out investigations in Russia but it seems the UK Govt would rather the matter continue unresolved rather than accept the Russian offer of help…I wonder why.
Just to clarify, when I said “unresolved” in the final sentence of my post I meant of course “unresolved” insofar as sensible and intelligent people would consider it to be. We all know that it is certainly not “unresolved” as far as the UK Govt is concerned.
Just a comment as well on a minor irritation – call me old-fashioned if you like. I saw the start of a Press briefing by Neil Basu and he began the answer to the first question with “So,…”. I’m afraid I turned it off at that point. I cannot stand that meaningless affectation which I always feel indicates a degree of insecurity. Maybe that’s telling.
Good questions indeed. The two Russians should have provided personal details including occupation in their visa applications.
But why would Russia want to kill him in the first place? And why make it so obvious it was Russia? These two take the biscuit for that; names, passports; using a nerve agent apparently unique to Russia. They arrived the day before Julia. Once again her boyfriend’s mother enters the picture; a senior intelligent agent. Were these guys sent to check out the scene where Julia had to pass on to her father the conditions on him being allowed to return to see his Mother before she died? Were they protecting Julia? Watching her back? Escorting her? It might have been a delicate moment and apparently Sergei was upset and angry over lunch.
At the conditions for return? Or MI6’s refusal to allow him to go? He was feisty enough to spurn MI6’s attempt to control him. Call on Plan B?
How long before someone recognises these two guys and says who they really are? It’s odd. What if they aren’t GRU officers and assassins? The Guardian is being spoon fed information by the UK security services. This is obvious. They are spreading this stuff without scrutiny or analysis. Using the Guardian is a good idea because of the paper’s credibility and left-wing credentials, rather than the Daily Mail. That’s what I’d do.
If one looks at the Guardian’s website, it’s practically bursting with articles about the Skripal Affair and today’s developments. It’s like they’ve been sitting around waiting and ready to go. And not a single word questioning any of the government’s claims and accusations . I seem to remember that after Iraq and the WMDs we were told they’d never accept anything at face value again.
Big, strong, dastardly but dumb. Yes, it’s those Russian bears again! Knowing that the UK is the most watched country on the planet, with almost as many CCTV cameras as people, I’d be very wary walking about in broad daylight in Salisbury if I was planning to assassinate someone. I think I’d wear a disguise or a hood and arrive at night for my deadly mission, one that leaves a convenient chemical trail for the British police to follow. I’d be inclined to simply shoot Skripal in the back of the head using a silencer on my pistol and then dump it from a bridge into a river. But I suppose bears, sorry highly trained GRU assassins operating under deep cover in the UK don’t think like that?
Alternatively, the Russians might have wanted to carry out this attack in broad daylight, with all the risks involved, and failing miserably to kill the targets, as a form of political theatre. To show the UK and the world what they are capable of and there’s nothing the West can do about it. So, they actually wanted to be ‘caught’, which is why they pretended to be such incompetent assassins. The real target wasn’t the Skripals, it was to terrorise public opinion. And now it’s time for me to take my meds.
The bumbling incompetence demonstrated throughout this whole kabuki affair is completely foreign to GRU and/or FSB and other russian agencies. It is however typical of the inbred and quite stupid semi-upper class types employed by the british “security” services.
Just now was on Craig Murrays web site. There are images of the “suspects’ in exactly the same place at exactly the same time. Photoshop, any-one?
The level of incompetence is staggering, or someone doesn’t like doing what they have been told to do?
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk
“… someone doesn’t like doing what they have been told to do?”
That strikes me as a really good suggestion. The possibility had not occurred to me, but now I see it fits the facts very well.
Once again, Off Guardian, thank you for some enlightened truth (i.e. facts) in our British sea of lies…
The name ‘Alexander Petrov’ is about as common as John Smith. The guys are wearing different coats when walking down the street and standing at the railway station. What man takes more than one coat when going away for a short weekend trip at that time of year? How come nobody has seen hazmat suit investigators in the London hotel where they stayed? Phone photos of that would have fetched a hotel cleaner/receptionist a good pay off from a tabloid.And how many people will have stayed at that hotel since March? Perhaps the majority foreign tourists very difficult to trace to check for symptoms. And nobody except Dawn has died?
Good point about the jackets. The one in blue has 2 of them. The guy in black seems to be wearing the same one.
There’s also a selection of headwear going on.
Ascot or what.
…..and the shoes. It’s a regular catwalk of assassination.
What is truly heinous in this is that Dawn was murdered in order to concoct some credibility to the original and, outside of establishment MSM, universally ridiculed and evidenceless accusations of the tory goverment. This is a state murder, an assisination of a nobody of little value to society for the purpose of putting flesh on a narative. This makes it a singularly despicable crime.
Like all lies that are self evident lies yet denied and embellished with more lies the liar just appears more and more ridiculous. And so the credibility of this latest lie upon lie just cannot and will not stand scrutiny. I wonder when the patience and grace of Russia in its handling of this outrageous slur will finally crack?
…and perhaps also the State disposal of Charlie who may have spoken the truth about where he got the bottle and that it was intact. The truth cannot get in the way of the State machine and so is he perhaps perying the ultimate penalty too?
I have blogged about the Skripals’ poisonings on several occasions, including this.
https://johnplatinumgoss.wordpress.com/2018/04/09/fears-for-the-skripals/
I still fear for the Skripals. Where are they? Why, when Yulia Skripal expressed a wish to return to Russia once her father had recovered, has she not done so? Why is the press not allowed to interview her for her own opinion about what happened to her and her father? There are thousands of unanswered questions in this saga as the above article points out.
As well as trying to keep up with the nonsense news from our media, I devote some time to writing fiction. I like to think that I can separate the two – fact and fiction – unlike our secret services.
More MI6 double agents living in Salisbury near Porton Down, to watch out for…
Pablo Miller, Skripal’s handler on behalf of Steele of dodgy dossier fame, lives or lived in Salisbury.
And Miller served in the UK army with BBC international affairs correspondent Mark Urban.
And Urban had been speaking to Skripal in 2017 …
Craig Murray wrote about this. A very smart lady put in an info request at BBC about Urban and Skripal. Urban has acknowledged speaking with Skripal. Murray somehow found out Urban and Miller were in the army together.
They think if they say something long enough and loud enough it will suddenly become the truth???
The WHOLE ‘novichok’ fiasco was a lie to begin with and is still a lie.
It has been blown out of the water on ALL social media, which shows just how out of touch with the public the cretins in the Conservative party are.
What I have learned is that each time this old chestnut is wheeled out, it is to cover some massive blunder by the Maybot who is at the end of her sell by date if the dancing in Africa is anything to go by – lol!
The next stage will be to see how vocal these two are in their statements to Russian media.
RT will be all over this. I just hope this timely news isn’t coinciding with an ‘event’ in Idlib.
Meanwhile in the real world the attack on Yemen by AZC oil company KSA has backfired: Yemeni Resistance is taking the war to Saudi oil installations and the Saudi-backed regime. BTL SyrPer:
“Pacificnorthwest
News you will never see in the Western “free” press: Mass protests have swept across the entirety of Saudi-occupied Yemen, demanding economic reforms, an end to predatory exploitation of the country’s resources and, in many cases, the overthrow of the Saudi-backed Hadi regime.
https://yemen-rw.org/mass-protests-across-occupied-yemen-demand-end-of-hadi-regime/
Yep. Still more questions, I’m afraid. It doesn’t help that the UK government is forever moist with secrecy and won’t even tell you what the actual (instead of generic) poison is! Hey, government, I help pay your damn wages. So tell me, you idiot sons and daughters of privileged arse.
I still find it incredible that GRU agents were so incompetent (fortunately) that, armed with the deadliest nerve agent known to man, their targets survived
The UK police and government both are liars! Their lies are so ridiculous that no one with a half a brain would believe them.