9/11 – A Firefighter’s Perspective

Greg Bacon

Here we are, at the 17th anniversary of the event which shocked America–and most of the world–that was protected by massive lies still in use today. I am going to use two examples to show the readers why the official 9/11 story is a fraud and massive psyops campaign to give the USA an excuse to illegally invade nations, kill millions, wound millions more, create untold misery and fear for innocent people, at the same time knocking off predominantly Islamic states that Israel wanted destroyed and which would make Wall Street & defense contractors a ‘killing’ off the killings. And to use the 9/11 lies to justify an ever-growing police state both in the USA and most of the West, especially England.

And like the Skripal False Flag, anytime a lie gets exposed, the liars double-down and lie some more or tell a new, more confusing lie.

But first, will give you some of my background, to show you that I know a little of what I am about to say, due to my firefighting experience and extensive training in that field.

Between my start with the local county volunteer Fire Department, then getting hired as a career firefighter in a Midwest medium-size college town I accumulated almost 23 years of firefighting experience, fighting fires as a firefighter; a step-up Engineer–the one who drives the fire apparatus and is responsible for manning the fire engine’s pump panel when pumping water to the crews fighting the fire(s). Also as an Acting Lieutenant, Lieutenant and even twice as Incident Manager, the one who stays on the exterior of the structure fire and manages the various crews fighting the fire.

In addition to that, our Fire Department was dedicated to weekly training of personnel at our Fire Training Academy, where we honed our skills in class lectures and also by doing training evolution’s on the Academy’s grounds, which included a large concrete and steel burn building, where we would set fires in 50 gallon drums, close the steel window shutters, let the fire and heat build up, then attack the fire as if it was the real deal.

There was also a five-story concrete and steel tower, which was used to practice getting hose lines up stairwells and bringing victims down the same. There was also in-house training, where the station officer would create, then teach a class on not only firefighting, but all aspects of emergency work. Some times we’d pair up with another fire company, and go to the Training Academy to hone our skills.

Also, I have over 400 hours of college-level firefighting credits–in a variety of subjects dealing with emergencies, like proper Hazmat (Hazardous Material) response; extricating victims from wrecked vehicles; medical emergency training; Fire Officer training and of course, firefighting. These credits were thru the State University’s Fire Academy, that held Winter and Summer Fire School classes.

I write this not to brag, but to give credence to my original point; the official 9/11 story is filled with lies, fabrications, distortions, half-truths and propaganda.

Here’s two examples proving that:

ONE:- A shocked America was told that due to the passenger jets hitting WTC 1 & 2, the fuel exploding and resulting structure fire was the cause of both Towers collapsing, using the firefighting term, ‘pancake collapse.’ That term comes from the end result, after the building collapses, there will be a number of floors that fell on top of each other, looking somewhat like a serving of pancakes, hence the term pancake collapse.

Here’s a picture of one of the’ ‘Twins’ collapsing, spewing out clouds that look more like a volcano’s pyroclastic flow, which is the bottom picture so you can see the similarities.

There were 2,753 victims at the WTC attack, and of those, 1,642 have been positively ID’d, one very recently using advanced DNA techniques. That leaves over 1,000 that have NOT been identified.

Some of the WTC dead readily ID’d were in the Lobby and lower levels of 1 & 2, the rest thru bone fragments, most less that 1/16 of an inch long, but enough for DNA testing. DNA testing was used to ID 89% of those body parts found that they were able to match up with relatives DNA.

Some of these bones bits were found on the roofs of nearby skyscrapers. Pretty amazing feat for a simple building collapse to have enough energy to blast a tiny bone hundreds of feet thru the air, wouldn’t you say?

Human bones–especially the large ones, the femur and pelvic bones, are very resilient and tough. Modern crematoriums can’t even completely incinerate some human bones:

Temperatures within the chamber often reach the 1800°F – 2000°F range. It generally takes about 1-1/2 to 2 hours for a body to be completely reduced to just the bone fragments by cremation. Even at the high heat, bone fragments too large to fit in the urn are pulverized mechanically.”

So what kind of energy was needed to obliterate a human body into hundreds of pieces? Not a pancake collapse, that’s for sure. But we still have over 1,000 WTC victims that have NOT been ID’d, because they haven’t been able to find any DNA to test.

Again, what kind of energy does it take to vaporize a human body. Not the energy generated by a structure fire and building collapse.

TWO:- Minute bone fragments and vaporized bodies weren’t the only oddities from the official story line. When the South Tower collapsed–more like exploded–it ejected a steel beam weighing about 20 tons, sent it flying thru the air over 350 feet, and still had enough energy left over to impale itself in the Deutsche Bank building.

Here’s that steel beam, protruding from the bank. Again, a simple structure fire and building collapse doesn’t generate enough energy to fling a 20 ton steel beam thru the air like it was a 2×4 piece of wood.

Or as Scientists for 9/11 Truth state:

One good place to begin is this video of the North Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC1). Does it look like a building collapsing under its own weight? Or does it look like a descending series of explosions, progressing at about the same rate as the falling debris? Jet planes are fueled with kerosene, which is not a high explosive and cannot sever steel or pulverize concrete.”

These are only two of a slew of factors that expose the US government LIES about 9/11, which they used to go on a murderous spree, first to Afghanistan, which was NO threat to the USA, had absolutely nothing to do with 9/11, but which needed invading so a certain ‘Deep State’ outfit that has been around since 1947, could occupy parts of that nation, and build bases from which the Pentagon can threaten Iran, Russia and China. And to plant poppy fields in record numbers, with the amount of opium and heroin produced each year breaking the previous year’s record. Poppy fields that are guarded by US troops, ensuring that the fields stay safe so hundreds of billions of dollars of opium and heroin can be extracted and sold each year, with some-or a lot – of that filthy lucre being laundered by those ‘Too Big to Fail’ Wall Street banks.

From there it was on to Iraq, another nation that had NOTHING to do with 9/11 and was NO threat to America, but which Israel wanted destroyed as part of Oded Yinon’s “A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties.”

A once prosperous ME state was bombed nearly back to the Stone Age, effectively neutering Iraq by letting, if not encouraging, religious divisions to break Iraq into several mini-states. Oh, did I mention that Iraq’s gold reserves went missing after the USA invaded?

From there it was onto Libya, busting up what was once one of the most prosperous African states and turning it – like Iraq – into a couple of mini-states, with warring factions fighting over the oil. Libya’s gold also magically vanished after western troops got in-country.

Then onto Syria, using a ‘rat line’ to ship Libyan weapons and terrorists to Turkey, Jordan, Israel and Iraq, so they could be trained and enough gathered so the USA, KSA, England and Israel could send their terrorist buds into Syria, using three fronts, with the USAF supplying transport of terrorists and weapons, and bombing the Syrian Army, while our MSM lied thru their teeth, saying they were bombing ISIS or DAESH or IS or al Nusra or al Sham or…take your pick.

If not for the intervention of Russia, Syria would now be another failed state, busted into pieces, with Israel possibly now having a legit claim to the land they stole from Syria in 1967, the oil and water rich Golan Heights.

Now the lies are being recycled again, this time the MSM and White House have put Iran in it’s psychotic gun sights, even though they had NOTHING to do with 9/11 and are NO threat to the USA, but which Israel wants destroyed so they can be the only ME power, both financially and militarily.

If we let those blood-thirsty WH maniacs attack Iran, the world’s economy will probably collapse, since very little oil will be shipped out of the Persian Gulf. If you think the 2008 MBS fraud that set off that recession was bad-and it was-attacking Iran would be an even bigger economic nightmare.

I am asking those that are still with me to find their voice and be like that Howard Beale news anchor character in the movie “NETWORK” that would standup during his newscast and shout, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

That’s what we need to do regarding the 9/11 LIES. We need to expose the truth or forever resign ourselves and offspring to a life of poverty, tyranny, terror attacks, misery and a police state that will smother our inner light.

I thank you the reader, for your precious time and OffGuardian for being gutsy enough to print this blog. For as we all know, telling the truth can get one in a lot more trouble than telling lies.