Dutch government faces legal trouble after aiding terrorists

The “moderate” rebels in Syria were not moderate at all, the recent scandal in the Netherlands has demonstrated yet again. Faced with mounting legal problems, the Dutch government has been forced to cut loose the jihadists. At least one prosecutor seems to believe that the government committed a crime.
According to Public Prosecutor Ferry van Veghel, the so-called “moderate” Ahrar al-Sham is indeed a terrorist organisation. He says that the Public Prosecutor has indicted Dutch citizens for participation in the movement. According to Van Veghel, there is no difference between jihadist, extremist and terrorist organisations. “All organisations whose purpose is to establish a caliphate in Syria, which aim to frighten civilians, they can be regarded as a terrorist organisation according to the law.”
And the presence of these armed groups at “democratic conferences” organised by the United States and its allies, makes no difference he says: “I think it is always good to judge organisations mainly on their actions and not so much on their words.”
Ahrar al-Sham was no longer considered “radical” in December 2015, even though the officials of ministers Koenders reported on the human rights violations committed by the combat group.
The group on May 12, 2016, together with ally Al-Qaida, was responsible for a bloodbath in the village of al-Zara. A picture of the slaughter shows how two fighters, with camouflaged hats on and with machine guns in their hands, stand on the bodies of at least two women. The women were shot dead shortly before. Human Rights Watch reported this massacre. A month later Ahrar al-Sham committed a suicide attack in the province of Aleppo.
Jabhat al-Shamiya, also known as the Levant Front, is an umbrella group for Turkey-backed rebel fighters based in northern Syria. In 2016, Amnesty International accused it of carrying out summary executions and establishing sharia courts.
Relief supplies offered to combat groups can also be punishable, because it is a contribution to the conflict and possibly even terrorist financing, Van Veghel argues. “If you send pick-up trucks, you enable someone to travel, you enable an organisation to be able to get from A to B.” Van Veghel concluded in a strict tone: “If you in any way play a role in that battle, either active as a combatant, or less active but in such a way that you enable another person to take part in that battle, then you will face criminal responsibility.”
At Trouw and Nieuwsuur’s request for a general list or qualification system showing which groups in Syria are considered “moderate”, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to the official terrorism lists of the EU and the UN. Many terrorists can be found on these lists, but no “moderates”. There is no system for “moderate” fighters and no lists are kept, according to a spokesman. An overview of all “moderate” groups in Syria eleven weeks after submission of the request, has not been forthcoming.
The former leftist minister of Foreign Affairs Bert Koenders (PvdA) reported to the Lower House in April 2015 that the government would support the “moderate armed” opposition in Syria.
Koenders promises the MPs that it was not about weapons but only about so-called non-lethal equipment: food parcels, medical kits, clothing, communication equipment. Later “medical vehicles” were added. In January 2018, the term “vehicles” suddenly dropped the “medical” qualification.
Joël Voordewind of the Christen Unie party immediately expressed his doubts. He submitted a motion asking the government to refrain from the aid because he feared that the goods may fall into the wrong hands.
Voordewind asked the government not to send the money to armed groups but to spend it on humanitarian aid in Syria. His motion was supported by other parties, but was not accepted. Voordewind heard during a visit to Syria that the “rebels” of the Free Syrian Army had wanted to work with everyone who fought against Assad. At home he expressed his concerns in the chamber. The PVV wanted the support to stop. The CDA raised the issue between 2015 and 2018 at least six times.
Pieter Omtzigt (CDA) wanted to know which groups the Netherlands had supported in order to check whether they have been guilty of war crimes. “It makes quite a difference whether such a group has received an ambulance or an armored vehicle”. But in the summer of 2018 – and in the middle of the research by the two media outlets, the government suddenly declared the entire NLA program a state secret.
“This [new news report] screams for an answer,” Omtzigt told AFP late on Monday. Omtzigt added that the cabinet was bound to a deadline on Tuesday in which it had to provide answers. He said fellow Christian Democratic Appeal lawmaker Martijn van Helvert had also asked cabinet on numerous occasions to explain the Netherlands’ position.
Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, MP for the far-left D66 party, described the report as “shocking”. He told the ANP national news service: “How did this happen, despite all the warnings by lawmakers?”
Legal trouble is also facing the German government after the US asked the Merkel administration to participate in “retaliatory” regime change strikes against the Syrian government forces.
The Russian Federation believes another false flag “chemical” incident in Syria will be staged soon to justify the “retaliatory” strike. Several high ranking members of Chancellor Merkel’s party want to participate in the latest planned US attack. But the Scientific Services of the German Bundestag – the equivalent of the US Congressional Research Service – has released an authoritative legal opinion on the issue.
Such an attack would be illegal under international law and it would also violate the German constitution. There will be no official German support for such a wider attack on Syria. In an earlier opinion the Scientific Service also found that the continued US presence in Syria was illegal.
The Dutch newscaster NOS Nieuwsuur and the daily newspaper Trouw revealed that the Dutch government until very recently spent ten of millions of euros to provide jihadists in Syria with pick-up trucks, uniforms, satellite phones, cameras, medical kits, tents and rubber mattresses.
These “non-lethal” aid supplies were of course used in the armed struggle against the Syrian government.
Both Trouw and Nieuwsuur decided to carry out further research into the NLA program. In recent months, both media outlets have been talking to about 100 rebel leaders and those involved in the NLA program, and have succeeded in determining which groups the Netherlands has been supporting.
These turned out to be the Sultan Murad Brigade, the Suleyman Shah Brigade, Suqour al Jabl and Division 13 of the Free Idlib Army, Brigade 51 and Jabhat al-Shamiya. Commanders from these groups have spoken to Dutch journalists, describing in detail what kind of goods they had received from the Netherlands.
The Public Prosecution Service has actually prosecuted Dutch Syria volunteers for joining such brigades of the Free Syrian Army. The Dutch Syrian Driss M, had to appear in court on March 21, 2017, accused of having participated in the Islamist group Jabhat al-Shamiya in 2014 and 2015.
According to the Public Prosecution Service, this is a “salafist/jihadist organisation that seeks to establish a caliphate, and is part of the jihadist Ahrar al-Sham. But at the same time, Jabhat al-Shamiya is also part of the Free Syrian Army supported by the Netherlands and described as “moderate”.
“THE GREAT EXODUS: Uighers, Uzbekis, Chechens, Daghestaanis and a few Albanians are heading north with their families to the Turk border to avoid what they know to be the inevitable push to exterminate them. They are moving their families out of harm’s way. The actual number is not known, but, the Turks are allowing them in as long as they leave the country permanently.
Another wave of emigration is also taking place, except, this one is heading south to the areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army. These are the actual citizens of Idlib who want nothing to do with the terrorists who are planning their own Masada in Idlib. Some are successfully using the Russian humanitarian corridors to escape despite repeated threats of retaliation from the terrorist grubs” [entrenched in Idlib].
Now, if only Her Majesties Oppositional terrorist collaborators would follow suit, and do some actual opposition to imperialist power. Instead, terrorist fund raiser Jeremy Corbyn, collected alms for Jihadis instead (Jo Cox Xmas Appeal 2015): supported the elite-capitalist imperialist regime-change interventionist front – the Jo Cox Imperialist Foundation. Even when the BBC did a limited ‘Jihadis You Fund’ hangout: after some bluster about “grotesque abuses” …when it came time to really follow though (after the fake US funding freeze): Jihadi symathiser Matt Pennycock made sure the WH got their funding hiccup sorted. They had the chance to bring down the most venally weak imperialist government in history, seize the moral high ground over their appalling human rights record …but sided with them instead.
And they are still called socialists?
And if they want to call themselves ‘anti-austerians’ as well: perhaps they could ask at PMQs if £200mn of our money could be better spent at home instead?
Many of the groups named by the Dutch come with the label – ‘Made in the UK’. Other than questions asked, assurances taken, and funding restored (through the Conflict, Instability, and Insecurity fund to the Jihadi ‘Tamkeen’ parallel statist project) …I do not recall any real effort to expose our imperialist terrorsism.
Qui tacet consentire videtur?
We all have the same access to information, (for the moment). If you can’t find the relevant information (the Dutch did), it can only be because you are not even looking.
From the “big picture” point of view the West has been essentially a large criminal cabal for 500+ years pillaging, raping and genociding the rest of the planet for profit and power. So nothing new here, except the “excuses.” Western populations have simply gone from justifying such actions to ourselves by claiming to be nobly bearing “the white man’s burden” or “saving souls” or “bringing civilization” to the “uncivilized” – to bombing our non-white targets into oblivion through “humanitarian interventions” because of our noble dedication to “duty to protect” – all of course in complete violation of international law, but hey, which MSM outlet is going to be so crass as to point that detail out? The utter hypocrisy of Western leaders, our institutions and we citizens of the West is mind boggling.
Obviously the news from the Netherlands vindicates the work of genuine campaigners who have fought to expose this for such a long time.
Can’t endorse the source of this article, though. Jonathan Cook’s recent analysis makes the point that the new ‘Right populism’ is really just another flavour of the same shit sandwich.
https://www.jonathan-cook.net/blog/2018-09-13/our-broken-system-has-no-moderate-devotees/
From ‘Free West Media’ About Page:
New parties and movements grow from below, propelled by enthusiastic grassroots. Parties like Alternative für Deutschland, Front National and Freiheitliche Partei Österreich gain momentum, in spite of harsh opposition from the establishment and harassment from street thugs. Even more so, the old establishment parties that like to call them “populist” are slowly and silently adapting their policies to mimic those new rivals in the hope of stopping the flight of the voters, thus proving the “populists” right.
Emphasis added, to make the point that ‘the Establishment’ are fully involved in the turn to the far right that we see accross the world.