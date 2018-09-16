Pope Francis and the Battle over Cultural Terrain

by Gary Olson, September 14, 2018, via CounterPunch
“… [W]e should not be fooled: Much of the organized opposition to Francis has nothing to do with how we care for the divorced and remarried. It is this, his trenchant critique of modern capitalism that keeps money flowing to conservative outlets intent on marginalizing what the pope says.’
— Michael Sean Williams, The National Catholic Reporter, 10/29/17.
So far, we have the still unsubstantiated allegations by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò that Pope Francis covered up sex abuses by the now disgraced Theodore McCarrick, the Cardinal who oversaw Washington, D.C. churches from 2001-2006. Vigano named 32 other senior clerics, all allies of Pope Francis and called for the pontiff’s resignation.
Although I remain highly skeptical of Vigano’s charges, I’m reluctant to draw any hard conclusion at this juncture. And being neither a Catholic nor a believer, I don’t have an ecclesiastical dog collar in this fight. However, my sense is that this matter is far more serious than a civil war within the Church — and that larger context warrants our attention.
Pope Francis has provoked powerful opponents who are outright bigots regarding what the pope terms “below-the-belt issues,” issues that he believes receive far too much attention by the Church. However, according to biographer Paul Vallely, it was Francis’s shift in emphasis to issues of economic justice, that was so “deeply disconcerting to those who sat comfortably atop the hierarchy of the distribution of the world’s wealth.” (P.405) In response to my written query, Villanova University Professor Massimo Faggioli, an expert on Vatican and global politics responded “This is a key issue to understanding the present moment.”
Here it’s important to note that the pope’s radical political metamorphosis preceded his ascension to the papacy. According to Vallely, it was not until Jorge Maria Bergoglio (the future Pope Francis) was nearing 50 years old that he fully grasped that capitalism was to blame for making and keeping people poor. And it wasn’t a Saul to Paul on the road to Damascus moment.
Bergoglio had been elected Procurate of Argentina’s Jesuits in 1987 but it was a rocky tenure and he later acknowledged making “hundreds of errors,” including a rigid and authoritarian leadership style that was off-putting to his fellow Jesuits. His own journey to a profound personal change began when his superiors in Rome sent him to the Argentine city of Córdoba, a forced exile during which time he was virtually ignored by the Church hierarchy.
During this period of intense soul-searching and close interaction with ordinary people on the street, he gradually underwent an inner transformation and a radically altered political vision. He returned as an auxiliary bishop and in 1998 was named Archbishop of Buenos Aires. Bergoglio’s actions soon earned him the informal title “Bishop of the Slums” while his strong social advocacy which employed the language of Liberation Theology, earned him the intense enmity of Argentina’s most influential economic actors.
Bergoglio became Pope Francis in 2013, the first Jesuit and first non-European to be elected in over 1,200 years. From his first day in office, those who believed he’d follow in the conservative tradition of John Paul II and Benedict were quickly disabused of that notion. From washing the feet of a young female Muslim prisoner to his first visit outside Rome to the “boat people” island of Lampedusa where he expressed solidarity with illegal African economic refugees, Francis sided with the wretched of the earth. But it was his excoriating, systematic critique of global capitalism and free market fundamentalists when he linked symptoms and cause, that alarmed global economic elites:
+In his papal exhortation “Joy of the Gospels,” he wrote “We have to say ‘Thou shalt not kill’ to an economy of exclusion and inequality. Such an economy kills.”
+ He wrote that some people defend “trickle down theories which have never been confirmed by facts…and express crude and naive faith in the goodness of those wielding power.” In his home country, Francis had observed the cruel consequences of IMF policies on the most vulnerable.
+ He described an amoral, throwaway culture where the elderly are deemed “no longer useful” and the poor are “leftovers.”
+ Offshore banking, credit default swaps and derivatives were described as “proximate immorality.”
+ His encyclical, Laudatory si’: On Caring for our Common Home,” named capitalism as a primary cause of climate change and in preparing the document Francis consulted with Brazilian theologian Leonardo Boff, the leading theorist of Liberation Theology.
+ Echoing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the pope proclaimed that “Working for a just distribution of the fruits of the earth and human labor is not mere philanthropy. It is a moral obligation. For Christians, the responsibility is even greater. It is a commandment.”
+ Francis directly challenged Washington’s rationale for its war on terrorism by saying that because “the socioeconomic system is unjust at its root, violence and conflict are inevitable.” Further, wars in the Middle East are not about Islam but a consequence of political and economic interests where disenfranchised people turn to desperate measures. He concluded that “Capitalism is terror against all humanity.”
Given the intellectual heft of his argument, the fact of some 1.3 billion Catholics and possessing, arguably, the world’s foremost moral credentials, the pope’s political enemies were at a disadvantage in fighting ideological battles on his turf. While biding their time, as John Gehring noted in The American Prospect, major Catholic businesspersons threatened to withhold sizable financial donations to the Church. Influential Catholics and publishing outlets set out to discredit the revolutionary pope. For example, the Heritage Foundation’s Stephen Moore, a Catholic, wrote in Forbes Magazine that Francis had “aligned himself with the far left and has embraced a philosophy that would make people poor and less free.”
To obtain a more decisive impact, the pope’s enemies needed to conjure up an issue or wait for one. Vagano’s allegations about a Vatican cover-up either fell or were deposited in their laps. If Francis could be smeared over this matter, his moral authority on matters closer to their hearts would be tarnished. And barring a definitive resolution, doubts could be sown as a default strategy.
Emblematic of these efforts is the friendship between Vagano and OPUS DEI member Timothy Busch, a right-wing, Catholic, California lawyer and businessperson. The August 27, 2018 issue of The New York Times reported that Busch advised Vagano on the letter prior to its publication. Busch also sits on the Board of Governors that own the National Catholic Register, one of the first outlets to publish Vagano’s 8,000 word, 11-page letter, entitled “Testimony.” Conservative Catholic journalists acknowledged helping to prepare, edit and distribute the letter. In the meantime, digital Catholic media hostile to Francis worked overtime to undermine him.
The contrast between Francis and Busch couldn’t be more stark. On the one hand, Francis asserts that the manner in which those who run the financial system are trained, favors the “advancement of business leaders who are capable, but greedy and unscrupulous.” On the other hand, the Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, D.C, recently renamed its business school the Tim and Steph Busch School of Business after receiving a gift of $15 million from the Busch Family Foundation. Five other donors brought the total to $47 million. Among them was the Koch Family Foundation which chipped in an additional $10 million even though Koch readily admits he’s not religious, is pro-choice and approves of same sex marriage. Busch also persuaded Art Ciocca, CEO emeritus of The Wine Group to ante up another $10 million.
In announcing his gift, Busch said it was to help “show how capitalism and Catholicism can work hand in hand” and he wrote an complementary op-ed in The Wall Street Journal entitled “Teaching Capitalism to Catholics” in which he claimed that free markets are buttressed by moral principles taught by the Catholic Church. In a speech to CUA students, as reported in the Catholic Standard, Busch noted that as the only pontifical university in the United States, “We’re the pope’s business school” and later added, “We realized that a professor in a business school can impact 100,000 students in his or his lifetime.” To the influential, conservative Catholic organization, Legatus: Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace, Busch told 160 well-heeled members that the business school’s mission is to “impact how students think.” Note: Lest anyone question his motives, Busch said “The focus of my life is getting myself into heaven and to help others get there.”
Busch, along with Fr. Robert J. Spritzer, S.J., also co-founded the Napa Institute, which promotes a mix of free-market economics and theology. Among its goals is to “continue the work of the Apostles and their successors.” Napa hosts hundreds of wealthy Catholic philanthropists at its annual gathering where they hear lectures from conservative bishops, philosophers and theologians. In a September 5, 2018, letter to Napa’s “constituents,” Busch denied any involvemnt in Vagano’s letter but otherwise has not responded to further requests for comment. He also encouraged “constituents” to attend Napa’s upcoming conference on how to exert lay person influence on the Vatican.
In closing, Antonio Gramsci, the twentieth-century Marxist, explained that culture, class and politics are inextricably intertwined. Powerful groups seek to influence culture with the human mind as the target. From the outset of his papacy, Francis sought to alter this landscape by vocalizing how capitalism is the primary cause of social injustice. In doing so he became a marked man. We’re witnessing one site in the larger struggle for cultural terrain, a battle occurring on many levels, including the Catholic Church.
Gramsci? Gramsci???
You know, as Marx wrote: “Religion is the opium of the people”?
Being a recovering Catholic: I can assure the current author that this is no authentic class struggle. The Pope is the titular owner of the largest capitalist asset portfolio of violently dispossessed wealth in the history of mankind …the spoils of centuries of Catholic Holocausts that span the continents and history. They are also heavily invested in the extractivist and hydrocarbon industrialised rape of the planet. So forgive if I do not take his climate encyclicals and anti-capitalist rhetoric seriously.
Having been educated in the faith: I feel I can say with reasonable certainty that what the Pope is advocating is the replacement of one cultural hegemony, with another, more traditional, cultural hegemony: the pseudo-authority of the Catholic Church. He is, after all, God’s plenipotentiary, who would gladly swap one dehumanising ersatz-divine capitalo-religious authoritarianism for another. There is a unique exceptionalism to the Catholic psyche (one which takes decades to heal): one which should on no account be confused with a universal humanity ,,,or even an acceptable surrogate for universal humanity …but rather represents the subjugation of that humanity under a divine infantalisning totalitarianism.
[If anyone thinks that a bit harsh: we can start with the ‘inter caetera’ Papal Bull of 1493, and walk forward through the sponsoring of terrorism, the money laundering for the Mafia, Gladio, collusion with Nazism, the forced Catholicisation regime of Diem and Nhu, …the list is literally endless].
Gramsci wanted to overturn, or at least demote, the cultural hegemony of the Catholic Church, in favour of a secularised ‘religion’ of Marxism. Which represents to me a communist progression toward a stateless, collectively autonomous, universal humanity. The Pope seeks to influence culture with the human mind as the target: specifically in order to prevent that, and extend his divine exceptionalist authority into another millennia , of subjugation. Therefore, Gramsci and the Pope are antithetically opposed.
In the struggle for cultural terrain: I’m with Gramsci. The Pope does not speak for me or to me, and hasn’t done for 40 years.
Anti-capitalist my *&%+!
Nice retort. I agree. But I’m not sure it really matters, this dispute about the pope’s hypocrisy and shifty words regarding capitalism and the church. The man, and the church, believes in demons! And I’m not talking about metaphoric ones. Literal demons. They have exorcists on staff. What a severe rupture with reality, with the knowable world! Knowing this means we can’t trust a single thing they say.
Is there a preference for Francis over Busch? or, Francis over Benedict (who gave out none of the ‘Liberation Theology’ messages of Francis, however sincere/insincere)? Are such questions completely irrelevant – because, at root, or on balance, the institution of the Catholic Church is ant-human, anti-life ? Was the work of real followers Liberation Theology (or the many other true humanitarians who have worked within the Church over the centuries) worth a jot ? The message of Christ?
The obvious distinction between Marxism and Catholicism is that the latter (supposedly) is founded on a belief in the Theosphere – the belief in a non-material God. Can ‘universalism’ procede under a materialist philosophy (without creating a highly distorted society) ? What unites us all? Our genes, or something of the spirit?
I recommend Greer’s book, ‘After Progress’, which explores theology (from a non-Christian perspective) in the age of industrial decline. I am not a Catholic, or member of any church, but I see meaning in the phenomenon of Francis’ papacy and his pronouncements – in the light of the failing ‘god of progress’. Theistic religion will continue to be resurgent as the belief in progress becomes untenable and people look elsewhere for meaning. Also because it has a framework for understanding demons, literal demons, which more and more people will experience as agents in the world (together with angels and gods) in the years ahead of us.
So many questions.
This expression “the opium of the people” was not created by Marx. It was common currency among the intellectual group he associated with in Berlin, in the early 19th century. But it’s important to know that opium was just beginning to be used in Europe at that time, and it didn’t have the connotations of drug use and abuse. Opium was thought of as something mild and harmless and of some use for the few people who used it.
Marx also said, “religion is the spirit of a spiritless world, the soul of souless world”.
Moreover, the brand of atheism Marx subscribed to, and the German intellectuals generally speaking, was a totally different bag of cats from the militant church hating kind of atheism which developed in France’s Enlightenment and culminated in the Revolution. German atheism was based on Ludwig Feuerbach’s influential work The Essence of Christianity, a much more serious, respectful and profound critique of religion than the French counterpart.
So, Marx was not a rabid atheist as some people who grew up with Richard Dawkins vulgar approach to religion tend to think. In fact, according to liberation theologists, the young Marx’s theory of alienation cannot be understood without reference to a spiritual background. This background was present in Feuerbach’s Essence of Christianity.
Q: Who is Mario Bergoglio?
A: A cover for serial child sex abuse.
The RC Church mission is, & always has been, to produce a cheap & compliant work force for the current oligarchy.
Any uppity priests & nuns who actually want to improve the physical conditions of their congregation or secure better wages for them will be given over to the death/torture squads.
Amen.
John Doran.
I think the above article is very sell researched and come to the absolutely right conclusion – in support of IL Papa’s conversion to humane-ness!
So be it.
Helmut in Francoforte.
I did, obviously, mean very well “researched” – ya dig?
Q: Who is Mario Bergoglio?
A: One of the most powerful & dangerous men on this planet.
http://www.consortiumnews.com/2013/03/16/pope-francis-the-cia-and-death-squads/
John Doran.
I think you mean you expected him to destroy his own career and quite possibly get his brains blown out to satisfy your intellectual purity.
Before doing that, document the times you put your life at risk by standing up to murderous tyrants one hundred times more powerful than you.
It is not as easy as you think to just be pure and still earn a decent living….
I haven’t set myself up as a leader, now THE Leader of an organisation which purports to be based on morality, but which functions, in effect, as a mind-prison & slave factory & monstrous abuser of children.
You stuff your ridiculous demand right where the Sun don’t shine.
I didn’t expect him to do anything: I merely reported on what he did, which stands in stark contrast to other more brave & principled leaders of the RC Church.
John Doran.
Q: Who is Mario Bergoglio?
A: A Totalitarian politician in a skirt who has scaled the greasy pole of ambition to become head of a Fascist organisation.
He collaborated with the Argentine military death squads who disappeared thousands, including priests & nuns, when he was head of the Jesuit order in Argentina.
He now espouses the global warming/climate change fraud, which at heart is aiming for a vast depopulation, the destruction of ALL nations toward a One World Totalitarian Govt, deindustrialisation, the complete elimination of the middle class toward a planet of Lords, serfs & the Lords’ faithful servants, the most Holy Roman Catholic Church.
Climatologist Dr. Tim Ball has seen through the smoke & mirrors: his little book is excellent. He names names & exposes the scandals, the fraudulent institutions, fake scientists & liar politicians.
“Human Caused Global Warming, The Biggest Deception In History”.
http://www.drtimball.com
John Doran.
Interesting. Pope John Paul was an altogether supporter of capitalism. Or to be exact, an opponent of socialism.
Pope John Paul II was Polish under communism. He was anti-Establishment.
Pope Francis was an Argentine seeing IMF interventions wreak havoc. He was anti-Establishment too.
In spite of being very right wing within the church and outside of it, Johh Paul left important reflexions about social issues where his right wing political positions are hidden from view. He knew he was talking to posterity and wanted to look nice in the picture.
And this brings us to another very important point: The Catholic Social Doctrine is one of the most cogent, articulate, coherent body of reflexion about social issues to be found anywhere in the world – and it is highly spiritual, of course, but also HIGHLY PROGRESSIVE, SOCIALLY AND POLITICALLY. The church can easily be accused, and it is, of not practicing it. But the important body of reflexion is there, and it’s the essence of Western Civilisation’s very best contribution to human thinking on social matters. And it moves a lot of people within the church, albeit, granted, a minority. An important minority that keeps that flame alive.
The Catholic Social Doctrine is very close to Marxism, in so many ways. In fact, it arose (mostly) in reaction to it, in the 19th and 20th century, although it uses sources within Christianity that goes back thousands of years, originating from the Old Testament, and the New, and the 2000 years Christian tradition.
Pope Francis is absolutely within the very best Catholic theological thinking on social matters when he says present day capitalism is against everything Jesus Christ stood for.
Pope John Paul was anti-communist, anti-left to the core, and worked hand in hand with the CIA and Washington to undermine the Polish communist regime. Kept on telling the church to get out of politics, to turn its back on politics, while he did nothing else but right-wing politics within the church and outside of it.
Due to he’s long reign, he shaped today’s catholic church’s hierarchy to a very large extent. In Brazil (the same was true, to a certain extent, for the rest of Latin America) he removed all the progressive bishops and archbishops to peripheral position, and replaced them with very conservative ones. All the new appointments under his watch were political moves to destroy the progressive bishops influence in the church. He punished Leonard Boff, one of the creators of Theology of Liberation, for being a left wing theologian – and cardinal Ratzinger, aka Pope Benedict afterwards, did that job. This theology, still influential in Latin America, proposes a church based on Eclesial Base Communities, that is, organised along the grass roots model. Francis speaks openly against “the clericalist based” church model, that is, a very hierarchical and beaurocratized church model, which, by the way, he blames for the sexual abuse so systemic among catholic clerics.