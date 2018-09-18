Open Thread – Russian Plane Brought Down in Syria

Last night, a Russian IL-20 military surveillance plane went missing over Syria, presumably shot down. Fifteen Russian personnel are presumed dead. This took place during an (illegal) attack by Israeli F-16 jets. At the same time, RT reported that Russia had detected missile launches from a French frigate in the Mediterranean.
This morning, Russia has formally complained to Israel – claiming the Israeli military gave less than 1 minute of warning, and then used the Russian plane as cover, causing the Syrian air defenses to bring down the friendly plane.
Speculation was rampant last night, with initial reports that Russia was blaming France for shooting down their plane. The story it was friendly fire from Syrian defenses originally came from the US, and was initially rejected, Sputnik calling it “fake news”. Although Russia has now officially “confirmed” that sequence of events.
Despite the Russian confirmation, some are saying that the now “official” course of events – that the Russian plane was brought down by friendly fire from Syrian ground defenses – is impossible because they unified their defenses. With many putting a different narrative together:
After a few hours of consideration #Russia decided to swallow the US's lie so they don't have to retaliate. #Syria https://t.co/PiRDuHh2p0
The questions raised:
- Who really did shoot down this plane? Was it an accident or did France and/or Israel attack?
- If France are attacking Russia/Syria what prompted this? What do they have to gain?
- Is it possible for Syria to “accidentally” bring down an allied plane? Don’t they have IFFs?
- Are Russia publicly accepting a false narrative to avoid having to retaliate?
- Will Russia retaliate against Israel? They have claimed that right already.
- What will they expect to extract as a quid pro quo on this issue?
- How will the media report this? Will they call it a “near miss”? That’s surely what it was.
- Do they even understand how close we’re coming to global war, whenever a NATO country operates in Syria?
- How long can we rely on Russian common sense to avoid WWIII?
The significance of direct military involvement by Israel and France is that the facade of a “civil war” (albeit by proxy) can no longer be maintained. The only thing that prevents it from being a regular war between nations is the omission of a declaration.
Yup, and kinda. It’s perfectly possible to do it and IFF doesn’t really work the way a lot of people think. (IFF transponder beacon works by transmitting a signal to the ground station or launcher).
If the ground station recognises the beacon it labels the aircraft as friendly and either denies launch permission or warns the operator beforehand.
However with a system like the S-200 that will not actually matter. The SA-5 (S-200) is an old system from the 60’s which uses a semi active radar homing missile and how it works is quite simple.
When the ground system detects a target it illuminates the target with it’s radar like a torch and launches the missile.
The missile then follows the radar reflection from the target until it gets close enough to detonate, goes bang, shoots plane down.
However the beam from the radar ‘torch’ can be quite wide (miles wide), F-16’s are quite small, IL-20’s quite big.. and the missile itself is pretty dumb.
As such by hiding in behind the larger aircraft the smaller aircraft can almost guarantee an incoming missile will prioritise the large aircraft reflection and kill that instead. It doesn’t actually matter if the missile was launched against the smaller target in the first instance or if IFF came into play. The missile itself is too dumb to care. It just goes for the largest thing it can see.
No doubt the MSM will spin Israel’s attack as “pre-emptive self-defence” against an imaginary threat related to shipments coming from Iran, as if that’s a legitimate casus belli. Imagine if Syria bombed Tel Aviv airport for perceiving shipments from the US as a threat.
The “insufficient warning” angle is irrelevant as Israel’s planes had no right to be there in the first place. It’s high time Russia and Syria declared a no-fly zone.
As for France, its military presence is a pathetic attempt for some bargaining chips to join the club that rebuilds Syria once the quagmire is over.
The ‘men of wisdom’ are busy amassing money and power, sorry.
The FS Auvergne was build as an anti-submarine platform: https://navaltoday.com/2017/08/22/french-navy-fremm-auvergne-embarks-on-first-operational-deployment/
Not the anti-air war variant here.
Well, I don’t ever want to see it happen, but at some point, Russia will have to respond and with strong force. The alternative certainly will be nuclear war, because the US, France, UK and Israel in particular will see this as weakness and only get bolder.
I only hope there are talks taking place that none of us know about that are resolving this. It is rapidly reaching the levels of the Cuban crisis.
If the French and Israeli’s attacked at the same time then they must have liased with each other. Or conspired is another way of putting it. Shades of 1956? But nowadays there wouldn’t be the slightest outrage at such a collusion; it’s oar for the course. And where is the missing partner, the UK? “No longer up to it” the French would say. “Too busy” say the Brits. NB which bit of Syria are the French after this time? Or do they see it descending into the chaos of a Libya, their last successful destabilisation.
One question you didn’t ask is whether this act, which appears to be an Israeli provocation assisted by the French, is related to the Sochi talks/agreement? Seems that supporters of the Syrian Opposition, of which France is right behind Turkey, might not like the agreement, partly because it stalls the plans for a “Syrian gas attack” by removing the pretext.
However I think the wider question is why and how has France been involved in this, described on SBS as “Israeli and French forces conducting aerial attacks on Syrian State assets”? Israel is a law unto itself, but France’s intervention without any pretext whatsoever is a blatant war crime and escalation. The whole thing looks like a provocation, and one wonders when Russia will break. If Putin was unhappy having to make a peace agreement with the psycho Erdogan, he will be more unhappy now.
It could be, France are being pushed by the big bully to provoke, see what the response is. Syria has the right to defend itself from an unprovoked attack surely.
Did the French frigate Auvegne fire missiles? Macron urgently needs a major distraction because his close friend and sometime bodyguard is due to be questioned by a Senate committee on Wednesday who insist on questioning him not just about the time he impersonated police officers and violently attacked protesters but about the whole ‘arrangement’ the bodyguard has with Macron. Are they in a relationship? A lot of French believe they are and that Macron should ‘come out’. Possible war with Russia seems a suitable distraction.
If Russia was ‘obliged’ to retaliate to Israeli or French attacks its inherent weaknesses would be exposed. It remains a relatively poor country and Putin must be well aware it can’t take on the US, Israel, the KSA and the other Gulf Emirs as well as France and the UK. It’s done a fantastic job saving Syria but it can’t take on The Rest of the World. If it has accepted Syrian missile defences brought it down that may well be the way out of a bigger war – this time.
Putin’s main interest is preserving Russian interests. Here, turning the other cheek likely is the best course.