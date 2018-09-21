NYT Admits “no evidence” of Russian Collusion.

The headline says it all really – it’s not exaggeration or spin on our part. For months, years even, we’ve been told that Trump is “the Siberian candidate”, or “Putin’s puppet” and “Russia’s Weapon”. The evidence was never supplied, but those who questioned the claim were mocked, derided and ignored.
None of that matters now…because today, in the New York Times, these words were published:
…no public evidence has emerged showing that his campaign conspired with Russia in the election interference or accepted Russian money.”
For proof, and just in case they take it down, here’s a screen cap:
Right there in black-and-white. There are other words, of course, thousands of them, a quarter of a novel. But none of the others matter: filler and pulp and gossip and nonsense.
What we’ve been saying, all along, is finally an admitted fact in the mainstream media.
Moon of Alabama has done a good piece on this here.
Russiagate is ending?
That unsettles me.
It means change, and these days that seems to mean that things are going to get worse.
I and most other objective people could have saved the authorities 10s of millions of dollars and divisive disruption of the nation and the presidency, because the instant the Democrats came out with this nonsense it was immediately apparent that the object of the exercise was to push the release of the Democrats’ devastating true emails and attendant myriad scandals by the Democrats to the back of the paper. The official agencies, cued up at the same time, began their investigations using the well-worn Stalinist technique: bring allegations or charges bearing no relevance to the investigation at hand against underlings of the target you wish to bring down, intimidate them or torture them into confessing, promise relatively lenient punishment, and have them testify in a kangaroo court to bring down your higher target. Though direct physical torture may not be used today, implicit methods such as public shaming by wild accusations bringing the hapless victim to the point of financial ruin or ideally to the edge of a nervous breakdown (just to the edge: they do have to testify!), or perhaps throwing people in solitary confinement for purported misdemeanors rather than allowing the normal bailing provisions prove to be just as effective.
The communists also used to be good at this sort of thing (and the ones that are left still are …): if someone comes out with an accusation which happens to be obviously true, immediately accuse the accuser of the same thing, but louder, and throw in some other nonsense as well. The more outrageous, the better, because ‘journalists’ are addicted to headline material as opposed to tedious articles about ordinary things that happen. Amusingly, the leftist conspiracy theorists come out with the most blatant conspiracy theories while accusing the side that tells the truth they are conspiracy theorists – there we go again; accuse others of what you do, but louder. Ironically, (but maybe not), the Democrats have been demonstrated to be the actual ‘colluders’ , bearers of false witness, and financial criminality of which they accuse others. Have a spy on your staff for 20 years? No problem. Have an unsecured email account that sends top secret emails in real time to the intelligence services of another nation? No problem. Release unredacted classified documents that demonstrate active collusion to undermine a presidency even before the nominee wins the election, and then later takes office? Big Problem.
An instructive historical example is the travesty of the Watergate hearings. Just in time for the evening news, another shocking revelation would be issued – only to be retracted on page 43 the next day. No worries: another one would be given, and most often retracted. Witnesses were harassed, mistreated, and humiliated on live TV unless they testified according to the partly line.
Stalinism, and its devotees, live on.
So the Communists are to blame for this Russophobic plague. And the Democrats are the ‘left’ and Watergate was a conspiracy against the saintly anti-communist Dick Nixon.
The names sound familiar but the planet you are talking about must be in a different galaxy far away. Or maybe under a rock in America where John ‘blloodstained’ Birch made Stalin look like an amateur.
Surely you were describing McCarthyism there Roberto?
Love the “no public evidence”. Can’t let it go can they? Trump is still an idiot though.
Just some of the time. But not being in ‘The Club’ is the biggest problem he has. He’s too ‘street’. Too direct. Diplomats, career politicians, and especially bureaucrats, are horrified when someone says what they mean and mean what they say.
Ironically, that’s why he was elected.
Disclosure: I don’t agree with many policies he has, or is attempting to implement.
But it’s sold a lot of papers
And used to justify all manner of anti-democratic behaviour
…..which in turn has led to the bombing of Syria, more sanctions against Russia and probably the closest i can remember to an actual hot war between the West and Russia, but don’t blink folks because the show ain’t over yet!