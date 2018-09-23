WATCH: Kevin Barrett on the creeping censorship that threatens all of us

Dr. Kevin Barrett, who was pilloried in the media back in 2006 for daring to question the official 9/11 narrative, here talks about the new wave of highly alarming censorship that is seeing alternative news sites closed down and independent media removed from the airwaves. Please share this. You can follow Kevin at @truthjihad.
Like probably all OffG readers, I deplore censorship.
That said, it never fails to amaze me how the left continues to lionise the People’s Republic of China where censorship is far in advance of that in the west, and where dissidents almost invariably suffer long prison sentences.
Could it be that moves afoot in China to grade its entire population on a scale of reliability will produce the blueprint for the west’s control of its own dissidents? After all since Google will have a major role in China’s plans, there seems no reason why the algorithms it develops there won’t be adapted for here.