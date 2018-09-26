Operation Nina – the Novichok Hoax

David Macilwain
There’s no shortage of commentators in the Western mainstream telling us how Russia planned its attack on the Skripals, or how Syria planned its chemical weapons massacres. Anyone who expresses a different opinion from this accepted narrative stands condemned and belittled as a “conspiracy theorist”. But the criticism works both ways – for us it is they who are the conspiracy theorists, as well as the conspirators.
The current impasse between the UK and Russia, initiated by the Skripal poisoning on March 4th and
crystallised by the identification of two Russian “suspects” last week, calls for new thinking. Despite what appeared to most Russians – and “dissident” observers – as the complete exposure of the UK’s dirty game, where its “smoking gun” evidence was quickly trashed by the appearance of the two “guns” on Russian TV, the UK’s leaders and their dutiful media remained unrepentant.
What we are dealing with here is effectively two conspiracy theories, but only one conspirator. The smallest details of the UK’s conspiracy theory are familiar to all of us, even if incomprehensible and stretching credibility beyond breaking point:
Two Russian agents, now identified, visited Salisbury in March carrying a bottle of Novichok disguised as perfume, and poured it on the front door knob of a former Russian double agent. Although hospitalised, along with his unwitting daughter, Sergei Skripal survived the assassination attempt. Not only did the Russian plot to kill him fail, but UK intelligence discovered the toxic substance as well as the assassins, and took extremely punitive measures against the Kremlin.
That’s their theory.
The Russians’ conspiracy theory goes like this:
Those in the UK’s version of the Kremlin – which may be No 10 Downing Street, GCHQ or Porton Down – devised “Operation Nina”, as I have labelled it, as a major “psy-op” to counter Russia’s strategic successes in Syria, where British special forces and mercenaries faced defeat. These forces had already used false-flag chemical weapons provocations in Syria with some success, and were planning another one in Eastern Ghouta, staged by their “White Helmets” poseurs. Staging a similar “chemical weapon attack” on the streets of Salisbury was a clever way to bring the chemical weapon threat home and link that threat to Russia. The wider desire to keep Iranian and Russian gas out of the European market was also a key motivator of the UK’s Syria strategy.
Following from this we can see there are also two “arguments for the defence” – refutations of the accusations made by both sides against the other. But it’s important to note that these arguments are different; the UK initiated the accusations of the use of chemical weapons by both Syria and Russia, while Russia and Syria initially “denied the claims”. (Notwithstanding the UK’s claims and widespread belief that Russia and Syria had initiated the chemical attacks that it was responding to)
Regardless of one’s affiliation however, what actually counts is evidence, both scientific and circumstantial, and more generally in terms of motive and reward for the act committed. Unfortunately, in the current media and political climate in Western society real evidence counts for little; if it did I wouldn’t be writing this article. But it is to be hoped that sooner or later such evidence will be considered by sensible informed people of good will; their conclusions will be monumental and devastating.
So what of this “evidence” on the veracity of the conflicting claims?
Russia’s “conspiracy theory” seems plausible. There can be little argument that the alleged Chlorine/Sarin attack in Douma did not take place as claimed; there was no motive for such an attack by Syrian or Russian forces, and no evidence one had taken place. No credible samples were taken from casualties and no residues of chemicals were found by the OPCW.
At the same time the actions and motives of the White Helmets and their partners in Jaish al Islam were quite clear. Enough is already known about the matrix of connections between these terrorist groups and mercenaries and the UK and its coalition allies to incriminate them.
Tying the events in Syria to those claimed in Salisbury is more circumstantial, but nevertheless quite compelling. The timing of the attack on the Skripals and its apparent coordination with the Syrian campaign in Ghouta is highly suggestive, while the link between Porton Down and Syria is substantial, if not umbilical. And it is something no self-respecting conspiracy analyst could ignore.
What we may ignore however, is the need to deny the UK’s claims against Russia over the Skripal poisoning. Those claims have already been thoroughly debunked by many serious commentators and analysts, – though as noted earlier – with little effect. More persuasive perhaps is that they have also been quite effectively debunked by “one of the world’s leading experts on Chemical Weapons” – former British Army commander of NATO’s CBRN force, Hamish de Bretton Gordon. With 23 years’ service in the army in the Middle East and Balkans and close links to Porton Down, one could hardly doubt his expertise, and might be reluctant to question his knowledge of chemical weapons agents like Sarin and “Novichok”.
It is De Bretton Gordon’s expertise and advice that dominates the Western media’s commentary and narrative on the alleged chemical weapons attacks in both Salisbury and Syria, as well as the statements and actions of the UK government and its allies. That opinion is of course quite crucial, in evaluating the threat posed by the use of these weapons and in calculating a proportionate response. It is also his opinion and testimony that has been crucial to the establishment of the “Novichok narrative” – something now ingrained in Western populations, and daily reinforced in their media.
Without this expert opinion on the presence and danger of Novichok in Salisbury, the whole Skripal poisoning affair would be nothing more than a “scare” or a hoax.
So what does Hamish de Bretton Gordon say about this deadly nerve agent, that is “seven to ten times as toxic as VX”? How much Novichok was contained in that bottle of Nina Ricci “Premier Jour” that would make it definitely the “dernier jour” for its victim?
“Less than half an eggcup full” he said. Repeatedly .
I have already examined the relevant technical details of Novichok-type nerve agents as well as the incapacitating agent BZ that was found in the Skripal samples, and recommend further examination of the links in that article. This paper in particular gives a good overview of the agents, while this report details both the synthesis and analysis of Novichok agents by Iranian scientists, for the OPCW.
Thanks however to De Bretton Gordon’s expert opinion, it is only necessary to focus here on the toxicity of Novichok. According to the OPCW, the LD 50 – that is the quantity required to kill 50% of the target population – of VX is 10 milligrams by skin contact. The equivalent for Novichok would be less than 1.5 milligrams as he explains:
We now know that the attack in Salisbury, the ultra-secret and very deadly nerve agent novichok was used. The two Russian suspects we know are Russian military intelligence officers and they brought the novichok from Russia with them two days before the attack.
It is thought to be 10 times more toxic than VX and very persistent. Probably less than half an egg cup full of agent transfixed the world for two weeks and greatly increased the tensions between the west and Russia.”
Half an eggcup full is about 15 mls or 15 grams, which is about 10,000 times the LD 50. So had this amount of Novichok been distributed around Salisbury there was sufficient to kill about 5,000 people. FIVE THOUSAND PEOPLE.
So how to explain that not even the Skripals, who allegedly got the stuff on their hands, were killed by it? What is so difficult to understand about this?
If Russia – for reasons unknown – had really wanted to kill Sergei Skripal with this toxic nerve agent, why wouldn’t they have brought it in a small glass phial containing just one drop – about fifty times the LD50 – and spilt its contents on him while he was sitting on the park bench?
But we needn’t ask that question, because Russia didn’t want to kill Sergei Skripal or his daughter Yulia, leave alone kill or injure half the population of Salisbury – by accident.
The question we do have to ask is why thousands of highly trained scientists in the UK refuse to call out the lie being told by their government; the Novichok story is a highly toxic HOAX!
I still don’t understand why if Russia did order Agents to kill Sergei they decided to use a nerve agent uniquely (apparently) linked to themselves. There are so many ways they could have done it but if they did use the Russian nerve agent they were effectively saying it was them; strange sort of assisination! They could have issued a press statement.
I agree the British story fits neatly with the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the hope the war could be widened; May linked the two things very explicitly in New York yesterday.
But I still think the particular incident had more to do with Sergei’s wish to return to Russia to see his Mother before she died. MI6 couldn’t risk him going and spilling the beans about whatever he’d been up to in Europe and perhaps especially contacts with Christopher Steele, the top spy who wrote the Urination Dossier to try and stop Trump being elected.
In that scenario Julia was the message bringer. Possibly she had plans to leave the UK with her father that very weekend. He had to be stopped.
I wonder where he and his daughter are now? I wonder how his mother is and whether he’ll ever get to see her or whether Julia will ever get to marry her boyfriend as she intended?
It is good we keep this discussion going in the public eye….because USA-UK is determined to keep blathering about it so the russophobic media becomes the message…..and so we have the continued opportunity to challenge that.Truth must out….
That false narratives are pushed as if true by governments and Media without meeting any high profile criticism – or publicity to such criticism – is an expression of power to dictate what can and cannot be said in public by anyone with something to lose. The irony is that it is the populace that generally enforces such censorship, perhaps because pointing the finger is the way to NOT be the target.
Under a sense of power to dictate the narrative is the sense of all the various agencies working together. This either flips the mind into – “it must be basically true if so many all say so” and if it isn’t true, the power to knit so many agencies together is itself fearful and best hidden from or evaded.
That the minds of so many are NOT their own is indicated as the ‘post truth’ justification; ie; ‘they are not fit to think for themselves and so are managed by those who presume to’ under systems of technocracy drafted behind closed doors to which ‘leaders’ are obliged to conform and comply to.
The persistence in asserting the lie, in new variations of deliberately questionable evidences, references and of course as a basis for sanction or war, becomes established in so many minds that it is fed allegiance loyalty and support as ‘history’. As if it actually occurred as is told.
The use of the lie in war – including trade war or even war on ‘consumers’ is the belief there is no truth and thus the narrative given power is the one that draws allegiance if not acceptance in the ‘heart’.
Power by terror and threat of terror is the means to break the career, reputation, body or life of those who do not comply and conform. However, history reveals that such ‘power’ is unstable as it undermines the very principles of trust and cooperation. Truth is not a ‘narrative’ so much as an awakening to narratives, such that the identity, model or definitions of self and world freely align in a heart recognition. For the mind of lies is not the tool by which to reveal truth, but the heart knows when it has been truly heard. Resonance with true is no mere marketing ploy but an inner recognition.
A loop of self-referencing narratives can all support each other so as to make ‘sense’ to the wish to assert them as true, but if they have no basis in truth, they are simply a false way of seeing that of course cannot SEE at all!
How much of our ‘world’ or world-view that we react to as ‘real’ is an entanglement of private nightmares – acted out or defended against as if true?
What would ‘power’ be to a shared reality?
Would it not be the true as revealed in the willingness to listen, receive and ‘know’ in the sense of the Heart’s recognition. I use the term ‘Heart here as the seat of consciousness and the recognition of wholeness, and not as any kind of sentimental, romantic or wishful substitution of manipulative intent.
The mind in its own spin, denies the heart even while presuming to protect it as symbol – not least from itself!
Because such a mind has conviction in regard to its own lack of worth, it must then project that as the presumption of all others, and then jostle for position by judging and undermining others so as to seem ‘higher’ or ‘better’ or more ‘worthy’ or simply justified in withdrawal of relations or open attack.
Using examples in the world to illuminate the mind we generally look out FROM, rather than look AT, is an educative and reintegrative endeavour. The persistent OVERUSE of ruses is always their undoing as anything but ruses. the primary ruse operates to redistribute guilt and fear so as to seem to have less relative to targeted others, as a protection from raw fear as a direct experience. As the ruse fades and fails in such a purpose it becomes meaningless, superfluous or nonsensical. If the hate simply acts outright without even a seeming of justification, it is revealed as clearly and recognisably NOT who we are or what we want to become, and this initiates a deeper curiosity-need as to what and who we truly are, as a fresh foundational sense of wholeness of being. Because we no longer accept a false foundation AS a foundation from which to live – and this includes merely reacting to the false in opposition, so as to change the form but keep the momentum.
Sick and sickening narratives lack a true significance.
Identity set ‘against’ is allowing ourselves to be defined by what we hate or fear, rather than in the living and sharing of what we love and are. Releasing the identity of victimism, the manipulations of guilt and the attempt to get rid of it is undoing a basis for perpetual hate. War is a hateful intent. The event is what we each and all make of it.
If a life is ONLY a fragmentary glimpse before being snuffed out, then All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
must try to put Humpty together again. The very idea of an implicit wholeness or totality is beyond the ‘mind’ of either/or judgement. but not beyond recognition and acceptance. The conviction in hatefulness is the block to love’s awareness now, but what if our judgement upon ourselves is WRONG – despite all the ‘evidences’ gathered in support of its premise?
Very sad when you cannot believe your leaders of your own countries. Probably been like that for awhile, but people are starting to wake up and realise that the leaders our only out for their own gains.
I think it would be interesting to know about the exact composition of the poison. As far as I know, Russia has asked for this, but it has not been released. My suspicion is that the effect of the poison was mainly because of something else (e.g. Fentanyl), possibly something that is not letal, but temporarily disables people, and extremely small quantities of “Novichok” were added in order to have a “Russian trace” (though actually, it’s a Soviet one, the scientists who worked on that now live in different countries, and the formulae have been published, anyway). As far as I know, the British government and OPWC only confirmed the presence of “Novichok”, but did not say anything about the quantity and other elements present in the poison.
It’s worth backing this article up a little further; It only took a minute to find plenty of very murky background on HamishdeBG: “Hamish de Bretton-Gordon is a retired Colonel with an OBE. He commanded NATO’s Rapid Reaction Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion. He ran a company called SecureBio with, we read on this ‘military speakers’ website, ‘an impressive list of blue chip clients globally.’ However, Companies House says SecureBio resolved to go into liquidation in June 2015.
The Colonel now apparently works for a company which makes breathing masks, Avon Protection. His LinkedIn profile claims he is ‘Managing Director CBRN’ of Avon, despite not actually being a director. He also claims still to be director of SecureBio. He does not mention that company was dissolved in August 2017 with debts over £715,000.” from here: https://www.christianvoice.org.uk/index.php/hamish-de-bretton-gordon-doctors-under-fire/
I know I’ve read plenty of other highly spurious stuff from and about this lying bastard – probably on OffGuardian too – throw more dirt please!
“The question we do have to ask is why thousands of highly trained scientists in the UK refuse to call out the lie being told by their government; “.
Scientists are not political by tradition; they have more lasting truths to uncover. Besides, Il faut vivre. Even forty years ago it was getting hard to find secure jobs in science. The word was getting out, Too old at 28. Then came the warning example of Dr.David Kelly, RIP, silenced for telling the truth.
In spite of which, I bet there are many scientists exposing this fraud; for instance a few days agoI saw a convincing video by an expert on this subject, refuting the St.Theresa regime’s alleged evidence; the link might even be posted BTL somewhere on OffG.
Very deadly, not just deadly. Ultra-secret, not just secret. This is unintentional code for “if you believe this, you are a muppet, an idiotic muppet.”