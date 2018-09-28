“Chepiga” and “Boshirov” – what does Bellingcat actually tell us?

Catte
The alleged “citizen journalist” website, Bellingcat has, of course, recently published the results of its latest piece of alleged research on the “real identity” of one of the men accused (so far without any evidence) of attempting to poison Sergey Skripal and his daughter back in March 2018.
We’ve talked about Bellingcat, and its supposed founder, Eliot Higgins, before on OffG. Bellingcat’s work has been revealed on countless occasions to be both incredibly amateurish and incredibly biased toward a certain extreme neocon/neoliberal agenda. Whether Higgins himself knows it or not, his outfit is almost certainly a front run by various intel agencies for the purpose of disseminating low-grade, and often fake or corrupted, data that the agencies and associated governments do not want to be associated with directly.
The stuff they put out is generally so bad it clearly isn’t intended to last very long under scrutiny. It’s function is to provide a compliant and unquestioning media with disposable headlines that serve to create realities in the minds of equally compliant readers and consumers of “news” for long enough to push through short-term foreign policy objectives, generally involving ramping up hostilities with designated “enemy nations.”
Bellingcat’s sloppy, absurdly partisan and almost instantly discredited claims of having identified a Russian BUK in the hands of the Donbass rebels were trumpeted in the media as “proof” of Russian culpability in the shooting down of MH17 in good time to help justify the arming of Ukraine and the sanctioning of Russia. Their even more absurd “research” claiming to prove Syria’s use of chemical weapons were likewise timed to coincide with government agenda and blasted all over the media just long enough to create an effect in the public mind and prepare us for a wider war.
And now, unsurprisingly, Bellingcat is here again, telling us they have “proved” one of the two Russian men caught on CCTV is working for Russian military intelligence.
Now, let’s be clear. For all we know Boshirov and Petrov could be in military intelligence. They could be anything for all we know, including ex-underwear salesmen like Higgins. We have no evidence about who these men are beyond their own, as yet unproven claims.
But the question here isn’t are they in Russian military intelligence, the question is – has Bellingcat proved they are, or even shown us any evidence they are?
And the answer is – no. They haven’t. Not even close.
What Bellingcat actually did is this:
- They tried to find Boshirov using reverse-image searches and got nowhere
- They typed “Ruslan Boshirov” into Russian online phone books and got nowhere.
- They approached some “anonymous sources” and asked where this hypothetical GRU agent might have gone to school. These anon sources pointed them to a certain Russian military academy with the acronym “DVOKU”.
- They then guessed when Boshirov might have graduated and looked for yearbook photos that might resemble him. And got nowhere.
- At this point, having Googled themselves to a standstill, they had precisely nothing to link Boshirov to Russian intelligence in any way. But they did stumble on the name “Anatoliy Chepiga” who was “linked” to the search terms “Chechnya”, “DVOKU” and “hero of the Russian federation.”
- They googled the name and found nothing, but they did find (using “leaked”(?) “telephone databases”) the name “Anatoliy Vladimirovitch Chepiga” listed twice (in 2003, and 2012) in two locations. One of these addresses (2003) they claim is linked to the Russian military and Spetznaz. They then assumed these two references are to the same man and that this is the Anatoliy Chepiga named elsewhere as receiving the “hero of the Russian Federation medal.
(At this point they stopped looking for Boshirov directly and started looking for ANY man of approximately the right age who may have connections with the GRU. (We won’t discuss the methodological problems this raises, but do pause to consider them)).
(Well, to be fair they claim to have found “several possible but not certain” matches, and they did include a picture of one such, whom they admit probably isn’t Boshirov, but whose pic they include for “completeness of research process” (whatever that means)).
So, at this point they have sketchy data to suggest some guy called Anatoliy Chepiga is real, about the right age and in the military (possibly Spetznaz). But absolutely nothing to show he is anything to do with Ruslan Boshirov. In fact, the likelihood that this one guy they allegedly randomly googled on an off-chance should just happen to be the real ID of Ruslan would be vanishingly remote. It must have seemed at this point as if this narrative was going to be too thin and allusive even for Bellingcat to put out.
However right then their old friends the “anonymous sources” once again came to their rescue and gave them “extracts from the passport file” of Chepiga, including this photo, which is alleged to be of Chepiga.
Bellingcat claims this image proves Chepiga is Boshirov. It would be fair to say opinion remains divided over this conclusion.
Chepiga’s identity has been independently established by the Russian media outlet Kommersant, who did the kind of journalism beyond most western outlets and went to talk to people in Chepiga’s home town. Opinion among those who allegedly knew Chepiga seems divided about whether or not he’s Boshirov. One person says they recognised Boshirov as Chepiga immediately on seeing him on the TV. Another says Boshirov can’t be Chepiga because the latter was almost totally bald when last seen by the witness ten years ago, and his face was notably different though the eyes are similar.
We currently have no independently verified second image of Chepiga for comparison. And Russian Government denies that any Col. Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga has ever been awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation.
Let’s recap.
- Bellingcat has no information linking Boshirov with Russian intelligence. He does allegedly (we haven’t sourced it) have information linking a man called Chepiga with the Russian military and Spetznaz.
- The only evidence Bellingcat claims connects Chepiga with Boshirov is this anonymously provided photograph.
So, currently the entire case for Boshirov being Chepiga rests on this photo. Nothing else in the avalanche of verbiage being created around this means anything at all.
The problem is this is an unsourced photo allegedly passed to Bellingcat by an unnamed insider source as being a photo of a Russian military intelligence officer named Chepiga. This image has some resemblance to Boshirov, true, but is by no means a perfect match and may well represent two different people even as is. But it’s even worse than this. In this digital age the mere presentation of an image isn’t enough. A single image without provenance means nothing. It could be real, sure, but it could equally be manipulated, or even entirely fake.
Is this a genuine photo of Anatoliy Chepiga? Currently no one knows. Is Ruslan Boshirov actually Anatoliy Chepiga? Maybe. In the broadest sense it can’t be ruled out. But the same could be said for almost any other Russian man of the right approximate age with a roughly approximate physical appearance.
The only way to verify this photo represents Chepiga and that Chepiga is or may be Boshirov is to provide a lot more additional data – which is all currently conspicuously absent.
I am very surprised no one mentioned the one very obvious possibility: that the infamous picture is not something they ‘found’, but manufactured by a simple ‘younger making’ in a face recognition software. They provide no evidence of the source. Why obsess over all this potential likeness. It’s moot.
Catte does acknowledge the possibility of photo manipulation in the article
There was a Russian named researcher giving info to the B…..hows about using same techniques to try and see who he is…..and maybe these kinda sceptical websites B reads and is frantically using our thoughts to try and get round the holes that we have become aware of….
I think the photo is a close resemblance BUT we do not know who these ‘leaked’ documents come from. Nor do we really know who these guys work for. Let’s remember the faked documents over Iraq – from the enriched uranium from Niger to the Food for Oil docs left in a burning Baghdad Ministry building for a Telegraph reporter to get hold of.
Let’s say Putin/Russian were behind it and these guys got caught – why would they then allow them to be interviewed on Russian state TV for everyone who knows them to see? It would be a ridiculous move. You would simply just say nothing. Especially if the guy is a high ranking colonel, as claimed.
Why didn’t the UK govt come out with this information, why are they leaving it to this narcissistic outfit making easy money off the anti-Russia gravy train?
It could be that the Russians are letting Bellingcat & co dig a big hole for themselves. We’ll see. But as usual the MSM cite this as definite proof that these are GRU guys working for Putin.
It’s disturbing that the Guardian gives Bellingcat their stamp of approval. The security services provide him with the morsels that even the Guardian and Luke Harding won’t swallow, because they could come up again in the future and make them look like complete and utter fools.
Finding people who look like each other in very large populations isn’t hard. There are firms that do just that all the time, mostly for films and in advertising. The lady who resembles the Queen, for example.
If it was going to be so easy to establish the ‘true’ identities of the two Russians and one was a famous and highly decorated officer in special forces; it’s odd that the Russian state would have allowed these guys to be interviewed on RT, because this would have made the hunt even easier. It seems rather risky move.
One could imagine that these two guys came to Salisbury to talk and negotiate with Skripal, but discovered that something was wrong and left again. Perhaps their was a coded and agreed sign or message somewhere on their route that signaled that the meeting was a ‘go.’ If it wasn’t there, or visible, this meant ‘no’ and the meeting was ‘stop.’ Maybe they were there to discuss the terms for Skripal returning to Russia? This might explain why Skripa has vanished and is under detention. He isn’t at risk at all. Arguably he’s the safest ex-spy in the world at the moment.
Was going to make a bell end joke but got beaten to it. Bell end is all that can be said about surely one of the most punchable idiots recruited as pseudo alt media.
Another twist in the Skripal case. The niece of Sergey Skripal was involved in a car accident. Sometimes wheels fall off because of incompetent mechanics. Sometimes wheels fall off because said mechanic worked or was paid off by CIA or somebody tampered with the vehicle before its fateful trip.
“I Don’t Exclude That It Was an Assassination Attempt”: Western Media Critic Viktoriya Skripal Was Involved in a Car Accident
http://www.stalkerzone.org/i-dont-exclude-that-it-was-an-assassination-attempt-western-media-critic-viktoriya-skripal-was-involved-in-a-car-accident/
I recall some years ago seeing for the first time a popular DJ by the moniker of Swedish Egil and realizing we were virtual twins. Creepy feeling, but I am still reasonably certain we were/are not the same person (though I really, really would like to be a popular and talented DJ).
You’re relatively courteous towards Higgins, Catte. But the fact is that, if there were a modern-day (actually honest) equivalent of the post-WW2 Nurnberg Tribunals, he would already be eligible, on the strength of what he’s done so far, to be on trial as a material accessory to major war-crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Western gangsters-in-charge.He may well not grasp the enormity of what he does, and actually believe that it’s necessary and honourable. Useful idiots are everywhere in media and politics, after all. But that, even if true, doesn’t lessen his culpability. Anyone doing his sort of partisan, violence-assisting work has a clear obligation to make sure that s/he is behaving honourably and according to law. And Higgins, whatever goes on his superficial belief system, isn’t doing that. He’s a crook.
Higgins is the Goebbels of our time, with a compliant media every bit as servile as the “press” of the Third Reich.
Goebbels avoided the Nuremberg trials by committing suicide.
LOL – Higgins isn’t the Goebbels of our time! Higgins is little more than a clueless frontman being emailed garbage intel by his handlers and told to put his name on it.
Don’t think we have a Goebbels of our time. He was much better at his job than anyone in our current propaganda ministries seems to be.
Inbloodydeed.
Higgins is just someone with serious narcissism like Luke Harding. Desperate for attention and to be famous/important. This works well for him. If you knew him on the Guardian comments you’d see. He would post a comment saying ‘Please click on this link’ and what was it? Some media outfit making reference to him.
His reason for leaving his job as a finance admin for that lingerie company? “I was too good for them”
When Eva Bartlett & Vanessa Beeley had a cartoon depiction as heroes against the MSM, Higgins went off on one on Twitter exclaiming ‘Look at this shit’
Other tweets of his include ‘shouldn’t you be sucking my balls’ or..he’ll boast about how much he charges to appear somewhere.
This week he compiled various MSM headlines and tweeted ‘Pretty much every major UK newspaper has @Bellingcat’s Skirpal story on their front page today’
Aren’t we lucky to have Bell-End Higgins to sort out all these things for us?
If it wasn’t for him we’d just have to rely on the seventeen $100 billion a year US spook organisations and our very own multi billion MI5/ MI6/ GCHQ spook organisations.
Now they can go back to swaning around in Aston Martins drinking martinis and chasing women.
I saw a twin of my mate on a train to Paris some months ago but my mate died of cancer the year before so I know it wasn’t him – these photos just created plausibility & cannot be considered as evidence.
Sheep don’t get it though & that’s the entire point of Bell end crap !