WATCH: The physics of 9/11

The physics of 9/11 generates a lot of debate BTL. A lot of the same claims are made and countered many times over. In hopes of breaking the deadlock or at any rate providing some sources to link to, here are a few Youtube channels that we think offer some basic perspectives on various aspects of the physics that are easily accessible to non-scientists.

Since it was launched in 2009, this channel has focused on the hard evidence in the case, conducting a series of real world experiments in order to evaluate (and ultimately debunk) the official narrative. Whether you end up being convinced or not, the content is well put together and always worth watching. Here’s a couple of the videos we recommend:

Chandler is a stalwart of evidence-based 911 truth. His channel is replete with information accessible to non-scientists. You don’t have to agree with all his conclusions to appreciate the lucidity and rationality of his approach.

An eclectic channel featuring subjects as diverse as aliens, Sims 4 & cold fusion, there are some pithy and interesting vids about aspects of 9/11 physics. Here are a couple of good ones: