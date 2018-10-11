Scrutinising the media: Fake news, censorship, and war

This coming event couldn’t be more relevant right now or closer to our own primary area of concern, and as an added bonus Piers Robinson, one of our much-esteemed contributing authors, will be speaking there – so go along if you can. Visit the website HERE

Sun 4 November 2018

13:00 – 17:00 GMT

This event will engage the public in discussion and debate about journalistic objectivity in traditional and social media. The aim is to raise public awareness of the techniques used by the media in order to condition public opinion, particularly with respect to war, so that citizens might make better informed judgments about the news they consume.

The event will be centred on the topical concept of ‘fake news’ and will explore how that concept is being used to legitimise censorship. Attention will be drawn to the online censorship campaign currently being waged by Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Wikipedia. The media’s role in legitimising US/UK military intervention in Syria will be explored, as will attempts by mainstream news sources to close down any challenge to the official narrative. The case of Julian Assange and its implications for free speech and liberal values will be discussed and debated.

Speakers will include David Hughes (University of Lincoln), Piers Robinson (Sheffield University) and Julie Hyland (Deputy National Secretary of the Socialist Equality Party). David Hughes is the event organiser and Senior Lecturer for International Relations at the University of Lincoln; Piers Robinson is a member of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media; and Julie Hyland campaigns against internet censorship on behalf of the World Socialist Web Site.

For more information visit the website HERE