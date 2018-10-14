WATCH: The Spider’s Web – Britain’s Second Empire

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire, is a documentary film that shows how Britain transformed from a colonial power into a global financial power.
At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it behind obscure financial structures in a web of offshore islands. Today, up to half of global offshore wealth may be hidden in British offshore jurisdictions and Britain and its offshore jurisdictions are the largest global players in the world of international finance. How did this come about, and what impact does it have on the world today? This is what the Spider’s Web sets out to investigate.
The Spider’s Web was written, directed and produced by Michael Oswald, you can sponsor his future films on Patreon. The film’s official website is here, and you can read about Queue Politely’s other works on their website here.
Great doc. Very disheartening that British public culture tolerates such off the charts corruption and cheating of the public purse and the common good.
Imo, the media is as big a facilitator of this depressing reality as the politicians. Not only by failing to shine a light on the cheating, the revolving door, etc (let alone rail against it), but most crudely by propagating the giant lie about what caused the deficit in 07-8 and who should be forced to pay for it. Much is explained by the prevalence of financial services predators and parasites on the boards of the BBC, the Scott Trust Ltd, etc.
What is the point of decimating country after country, enslaving weaker economies or treating workers like battery hens if you are not allowed to funnel ill-gotten gains into an over-shore tax paradise?
But what sort of well dressed, publically educated, softly spoken actor would sign up to preserve such iniquitous arrangements – not those respectable gents in the city of London, surely?
Evil, Evil England!
The rest of the UK exempt from condemnation, then?