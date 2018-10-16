The latest (but likely not last) social media purge

In case it passed you by, on October 11 Facebook shut down several hundred alternative media pages, some of which had hundreds of thousands, o even millions, of subscribers According to Clarity of Signal:

For this current censorship purge Facebook is using the excuse of ‘spamming’ to conduct the censorship of the politically oriented content. Previously Clarity of Signal has presented extensive evidence that Facebook is colluding with the Atlantic Council, FireEye Intelligence and other government/NATO related organizations to determine what is allowed to be presented as factual information on the Facebook social media site.

We understand the egregiously bigoted and ignorant site Propornot is claiming most of the targeted sites are also on their infamous “list”, but since they have blocked us on Twitter we can’t positively confirm this to be the case at this time.

We urge you to read Clarity of Signal’s thread linked to above, but here are just a few of their screen caps that illustrate the extent of the clampdown.

And let’s not forget Mother Jones showing us exactly where its true allegiances lie:

We’re already prepping for the time we are kicked off Twitter, FB et al. We suggest all of you do the same. Some alternative platforms include:

Feel free to suggest others in the comments