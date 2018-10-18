Jamal Khashoggi: or why you don’t trust the MSM even if they say what you want to hear

Catte
The alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a mass media rollout, every bit as sparsely verified and every bit as questionable as the official Skripal narrative, but this fact is being overlooked due to the cognitive dissonance involved in who is being blamed.
What we are seeing in the mainstream media at the moment is a narrative-shift worthy of Minitrue. We are currently being told the equivalent of “Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia”. The Saudis in general, and Muhammad bin Salman in particular, all previous “good guys” in the MSM pantheon, are being apparently re-branded as baddies with all the cartoonish excess normally reserved for Russia/Putin and Syria/Assad.
On @foxandfriends, @LindseyGrahamSC describes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as “a wrecking ball. He had [Khashoggi] murdered…the MBS figure is toxic. He can never be a world leader…This guy’s got to go. Saudi Arabia if you’re listening, MBS has tainted your country.” pic.twitter.com/dGRDRVsztc
Companies are pulling out of Saudi Arabia’s ‘Davos in the desert’ event over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/RyI94zCqa3 pic.twitter.com/fZEzvORyCw
Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia.
We are being bombarded with what one commentator rightly described as Grand Guignol narratives of slaughter, dismemberment, torture, all based on the kind of flimsy claims and dodgy alleged technologies we are already more than familiar with in a different context. Despite an almost total lack of hard evidence, we are being told the missing Khashoggi is not just definitely deceased, but horribly murdered and definitely by the Saudis.
Some of the alt media are accepting these conclusions simply because the accused is recognised as a NATO ally, when they would be far more sceptical if it was one of the more usual patsies – Russia or Syria.
Two major points seem to be largely missed. They are:
The Saudis may be local tyrants but for the Empire they are merely puppets. Like all such assets, they are expendable. They are tolerated. They are flattered, feted, given the hero treatment by the compliant media – while they are useful and obedient. The moment they cease to be either of these things they are slapped down, and if they don’t learn the lesson they go on to be dropped like a lizard tail, scapegoated, color-revolutioned and ultimately destroyed.
Remember when Saddam was the good guy in the ME because he was going up against the “evil” of Iran?
It’s not that long ago, a matter of weeks, that MPs were writing articles praising MBS in the the Huffington Post, or The Guardian was accepting ad revenue to praise Saudi Arabia’s great reformer.The empire knows no loyalty and has no interest in consistency.
The recent media blitz on MBS stemming from the alleged murder of Khashoggi, tells us he is currently out of favour. And this is all it tells us. It may be meant to remind him and certainly should remind us of where the power really lies. It’s a signifier of his real place in the scheme of things, and how quickly he can be demonised and disposed of if the real powers that be should choose.
It is not an indicator on any level of his guilt or innocence of this alleged crime. Because the second overlooked point is this:
The question of whether or not the Saudis and MBS really murdered Khashoggi is irrelevant to the message.
Not secondary, not incidental – entirely irrelevant.
We need to get this if we are to be able to understand anything about how the current western intelligentsia operates.
What matters to them is the narrative. The headline. The psychic impact. The saying is all. Khashoggi needs to be dead right now and so he is. Will he still be dead tomorrow? Who knows, but if not he won’t be the first such resurrection. Even death isn’t necessarily permanent in the new post-truth age.
Do we currently know the man is dead? Let alone who may have killed him? I don’t think we can make that claim. We have an allegedly vanished journalist. We have a number of unproven claims, of varying plausibility. None of this is evidence of anything.
Yes, the Saudis are blood-soaked and vile. Yes they are, or have been up to this time, allies of the empire, but that’s no reason to buy a bare and unconvincing mainstream narrative that just happens to implicate them We need to keep repeating the mantra. Khashoggi’s murder, whether ultimately real or not, appeared in the media, not because it happened but because it was useful for someone to say that it had. If he had been murdered at some other time when such news served no purpose it would have been buried with his body, airbrushed away. It’s possible no one would ever have heard about it. Or it may have appeared in alt media, reported by some dedicated truth-seeking unpaid journalists who went out there to dig up some buried truths, and who would have been called “conspiracy theorists” for their pains.
We need to resist any temptation to give the mainstream the benefit of the doubt as soon as they appear to endorse some part of what we know is true. When they seem to have an epiphany and realise the Saudis are bloodthirsty tyrants or that global warming is a thing, they aren’t seeing the light, they’re simply following the dictates of an agenda which currently finds these truths useful. The moment they stop being useful these truths will be dropped again, right down the Memory Hole. And it will be as if they never were.
When we preempt the arrival of any data and discuss the “murder of Khashoggi” as if it were a fact, and when we blame the Saudis unequivocally without anymore evidence for their guilt than we have for that of Boshirov and Petrov, we are actually unwittingly endorsing the media’s ability to invent realities.
What all this should teach us is the need to stop assuming even the most basic connection between “the news” and veridical reality. Because no such connection exists in the minds of those who control the media and those who work for it. We need to grasp that they no longer even consider fact-checking in any sense we would understand it. You can’t meaningfully fact-check a worldview that has escaped so far from all verifiable fact. All you can do is find endorsement in repetition.
We’ll know when/if the Saudis step back behind whatever line they transgressed when the headlines stop telling us about Khashoggi’s brutal murder, when that meme simply vanishes, or when it’s transformed by weasel-words into something else. If the meme doesn’t vanish or transform we’ll know the Saudis are still on the naughty stool and may well be headed the way of Saddam.
But none of it will have anything much to do with what really happened to Jamal Khashoggi – whether he’s alive or dead, brutally murdered by the Saudis, brutally murdered by someone else, disappeared or hiding in someone’s basement.
I should think a third point Black Catte could have made is how the MSM can use Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance / murder, whichever it is, not only to blacken the Saudi Crown Prince’s reputation but also to use it to diminish Donald Trump’s presidency even more, given that so far the White House reaction to JK’s fate appears lukewarm to say the least and that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner seems to be good pals with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Another point is that JK wrote regular opinion pieces for The Washington Post. For this reason, we can expect WaPo to mine his disappearance for all it is worth and paint him as a dissident. Never mind that for most of his career working in the media, JK was a loyal supporter of the Saudi government, had sponsors among the Saudi royal family (Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal having been his most recent sponsor) and supported regime change in Syria. He came from a wealthy family that depended upon Saudi royal support and an uncle of his had been an arms dealer.
Slightly off-topic, there is the possibility that the Turkish government is using JK’s disappearance to get leverage over the US and the Saudis in the current situation in Syria before the Syrian Arab Army and its allies begin their offensive in Idlib province later this year. In case no-one has noticed, Turkey has already returned the pastor Andrew Brunson to the US.
I tend to agree, Catte, that we should be very sceptical of MSM given their track record. And the fact universally they are pitching the “Saudis killed Kharshoggi” narrative in unison makes me more suspicious. Evidence, as we know, can be manufactured to suit the purpose. On the other hand, even the likes of MoA and SST and their commenters appear to be accepting the narrative. And it certainly is more credible than the Skripal affair.
But the question I ask is why the Establishment in the West suddenly become interested in human rights? It was ok for Saudi Arabia to bomb a Yemeni school bus but not, apparently, to kill a journalist with some thing of a murky past. What has changed in the West’s love affair with MbS? The best comment I have seen on this entire sordid affair (I only have this second hand from SST) was a tweet by Jon Schwarz from The Intercept: “I am withdrawing from all ventures with the Saudi government until they go back to killing people I’ll never meet at a party.”
Meanwhile back at the BBC: A profile of Eliot Higgins https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0000qf4. I refuse to listen!
The empire needs to control both the rulers and the opposition in all countries. In Egypt they supported both Mubarak and Muslim Brothers. When it became apparent that Mubarak could not hold on to power, they supported his downfall. When Muslim Brothers also could not hold on to power they supported Sisi. Thats why they were both supporting MBS and at the same time were allowing Khashoggi to write in WSJ. The saudi do not understand this game. They simply butcher the journalist rightly seeing him as a threat to their existence. The empire cannot allow such things. That’s the essence of what is happening.
Was the journalist butchered? We currently have no more evidence for that than for the presence of Novichok in Salisbury.
This is the first sense that I have read about the issue.
Turkish government agencies handled some of the Khan Sheikhoun evidence and corridored several thousand NATO jihadis into Syria,
-now they are supposed to be some sort of bastion of authenticity about Kashoggi…?
Evidence, first, evaluation second.
Spot on Catte.
“If the meme doesn’t vanish or transform we’ll know the Saudis are still on the naughty stool and may well be headed the way of Saddam.” – what’s missing here is an understandable motive (please correct me if I’m wrong).
Such motives are easier to fathom in the wake of MSM generated anti-Assad, or anti-Putin memes (because they are easily situated within a relatively transparent geopolitical narrative) but what does the Empire stand to gain from turning the west against the Saudis at this particular juncture, especially since the nemesis of both Israel and KSA (ie Iran) remain very much in the Empires cross haires?
The unholy alliance between the neocons and Saudi fanatics remains pivotal to operations in Syria, Turkey, Russia, and Iran although I do not discount the possibility that a new power dynamic is emerging which will be easier to analyse as it begins to unfolds.
In general you are right about the mainstream media manipulating the truth at all levels. But, regarding this event I believe the media and the establishment was left with no other choice but to go after MBS given the sheer brutality and mafia-style execution of an establishment journalist by one of their allies. They do not like what they are doing but they have to do it. Whether this is a response to what saudis were doing or not, that is something to be seen but I am not aware of such a thing.
I simply don’t agree! There is much more evidence, none of which is dodgy, in this case. The very fact the poor victim never left the consulate alive, at least, is solid proof. The fact that his screams were corroborated by a visitor to the consulate at that time is more proof, the recordings of the Turks is proof. The arrival of fifteen Saudi agents who leave shortly thereafter is more proof. How much do you want? Do you need one of the murderers to confess? If that were the case, there would be very few murder convictions.
This didn’t take long – https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-18/khashoggi-murder-suspect-dies-suspicious-car-accident
I agree with the author’s points in general, but what bugs me is why wouldn’t the Saudis release the video tapes of Khashoggi leaving the embassy again? And why is there no explanation for two Saudi jets, owned by the king, that can publicly be tracked flying to Istanbul and leaving the same day to return to Riyadh? Or why a number of MbS’s security detail, including one of his personal bodyguards can be seen on CCTV around the embassy and later the consular’s residence on that day? In contrast to the Skripal affair, there is a lot of public evidence that would have had to be faked by the Turks.
you’re missing the point somewhat
Spot on
