CNN: “Twitter has suspended accounts” that “appear” to smear Khashoggi

Further indication of the alleged murder of Khashoggi being a narrative issued from high levels in the power structure is rolling out all the time. But this is a significant little pointer:
Twitter has suspended accounts that appeared to be setting out to smear missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/WaWv8GmkUA
— CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2018
The Khashoggi murder narrative, true or false, is being protected and promoted aggressively by the mainstream media. I don’t think this is simply because the press are mad about the attack on “one of their own” or because the scandal is just too big to ignore. In fact I think these frequently-repeated claims are based on a fundamental and dangerous misapprehension about the relationship between the media and its masters and how narratives are currently produced.
Whatever happens with the Khashoggi story we need to keep talking about these misapprehensions because they fatally undermine people’s ability to grasp the reality of our current situation. I guess I’ll be returning to it in the future.
In the meantime, I note several articles in alt media outlets that ought to know better – all discussing what the murder of Khashoggi might mean for this or that foreign policy question, or this or that aspect of the western narrative. None, or shamefully few of them, pointing out that we have as yet seen no evidence the murder has actually happened.
This erosion of our requirement for verification is appalling. I don’t care what beneficial longterm interests may be served by climbing on this bandwagon and screaming for vengeance on the Saudis, if we agree to live in a world where allegation becomes evidence simply by repetition, we are allowing the propagandists an easy victory.
A possible motive or two for the widespread condemnation of KSA is simply money, a Saudi carcass is being circled by the vultures looking to make a killing on stock trading, and as KSA is looking to diversity its economy, the real elite (us whites) are now going to ruin them, as Trump said “let’s take their oil”. Good riddance.
What ever the truth is. The fact that the media are all out over it and the fact as Catte points out. That as yet there is no evidence in the public arena to verify anything suggests that a level of cautious skepticism is a good thing. The anti Assad propaganda has been ramped up of late in the UK. BBCs panorama and Assad is a monster program for starters. A power struggle is under way and it looks as though a retreat of western illegal interference in Syria is going to have to happen soon.Hopefully Syria will be free before long. At this point there must be all sorts of panicked covering of tracks and burying of information and as always dead men tell no tales.The UK government have so far been rather quiet on this one. Certainly not the vitriol that happened over the Russians and the Skrippal case.
Just found this.LOL.
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-andy-kaufman-disguise-election-502292
Bellingcat is doing an article about Khashoggi’s murder, that’s always a warning sign
Be valuable to have a link for that if poss
Surely people realise how damaging these false stories can be – We have a National Team of Script Writers working from Westminster called the Government who make good money at this and we have never suspected that any of it was pure invention that was made up to dupe the masses.
Yes of course ,we really don’t know if Khashoggi is dead and this could be a massage psy-op .But why and who benefits .The Saudis need to be reined in ,is all I know and feel about it . For their massive support of the jihadists in Syria , their continued bombing of civilians in Yemen,their beheadings of people in SA for protesting ,etc.etc. The atrocious war in Yemen must stop and if this a way to force them to do so , it would make me a content man.
You assume that would be the purpose of any such ‘reigning in’. I see no evidence whatsoever that The Empire is displeased with the war in Yemen, for example. Isn’t Washington helping to arm the Saudis to fight Yemen? What if this is just about protecting the petro-dollar? Or what if this is jus the next phase of the Oded Yinon Plan? I once saw a Ralph Peters map showing virtually all the countries of the ME carved up into tiny, bite-sized pieces – including Saudi Arabia. What if …?
OT – Groaniad censorship.
Steve Bell’s ‘if’ strip from yesterday AND the editorial cartoon wasn’t put on the website. Just taking the piss out of McVey and her UC bollox. Why?
Often his work is put up in low resolution too to make it illegible.
Available at his own site http://www.belltoons.co.uk/hotoffpress
The pathetic censorship by La Viner, and the zio/spooky crowd at Kingspalace is hillarious.
I imagine that everytime Bell turns up in her office she ends up involuntarily twitching, gurning, blinking, foaming and generally losing it – like inspector Clouseaus poor boss!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IJz-Ngs5phY
Lol
Yup, considering within last 12 months we saw that Ukraine episode with a guy coming back from the dead…