What on Earth is the Eleusis Benefit Corporation?

Last year, a friend of mine studying computer science at the University of Cambridge noticed a curious poster pinned up in the William Gates Building, which houses the Computer Laboratory – the computer science department of the university. The photo was taken on the 29th September 2017.

Some questions that occur:

Why the emphasis on high achievers? What is the purpose of this study? Who will benefit most from understanding how the brains of high achievers respond to psychedelics? Why must they be working on a problem that is highly meaningful in the context of a professional or academic pursuit? Why must they enjoy math and/or have strong math competency? (Note the American spelling.)

Why are they exclusively looking for people who have never done psychedelics before?

Does “available in London for 6 days” mean they are dosing people on 6 different occasions? What are they doing at the follow-up sessions?

Why is the University of Cambridge putting posters like this up in its computer science department? Did anyone vet it to make sure it was safe?

A friend studying chemical engineering at Imperial College London saw similar posters pinned around the walls of his department – he can’t recall precisely the date but believes it to have been around 2016. Searching online I found a Facebook post from “Berrak Kocaoglu Selek” to Cambridge University Data Science Society advertising the same research experiment.

Note that in this post he is looking for both volunteers naive and non-naive to psychedelics.

I also found a reddit post on the /r/london subreddit dated 11th December 2015 which I will reproduce below:

So my girlfriend just got given a really weird leaflet… submitted 2 years ago by thenotoriousjpg She works around Silicon Roundabout and two young techy/hipstery looking guys knocked on her office door today and asked for a quick chat. She declined as she was busy, so they left, handing her this leaflet saying that they will be paying a considerable amount to any volunteers. The whole thing sounded really bizarre, like some sort of fringe science study, and it intrigued me. I googled the company and their google footprint is pretty limited, mainly consisting of listings of their company Eleusis Benefit Corporation on business directories. Upon further research I found the founder (Shlomi Raz) on linkedin, a page about the company, a pdf presentation about psychedelics, and an HRA (Health Research Authority) page about a UK study of the effects of LSD on humans. The HRA page looks legit, so does this mean that someone is going to do a study in the UK about the effects of LSD on humans??????

The HRA page linked is dead due to a site relaunch on the part of the NHS. The new version of the page can be found here.

Two replies to this post mentioned seeing a similar leaflet at the University of Bristol.

Ga-Noob

Just got given a leaflet in Bristol University for the same study.

DrJulieD

Guy just turned up at University of Bristol touting around this leaflet. This looks seriously dodgy to me for all sorts of reasons. Firstly, this Eleusis Corporation has virtually no online presence. If they were a genuine pharma company, we would be able to find out about them online. Secondly, this is not how test subjects for serious drug trials are recruited. According to the thread they are more or less just randomly handing out leaflets. There are lots of other reasons but if you want to risk your mental health on this – I’d go along. If not, steer well clear.

Government-approved experiments testing psychedelics on student volunteers are a highly unusual phenomenon. I am going to pause the discussion of Eleusis Benefit Corporation for a moment to give a fragmentary overview of some history behind government experiments with psychedelics.

The CIA’s notorious MK-Ultra program, which included dosing thousands of unwitting human subjects with LSD, represents perhaps some of the most horrifying human rights abuses in history. For an introductory history to MK-Ultra, please see Sex, Drugs and the CIA by journalist Douglas Valentine, writing in Counterpunch: parts one, two and three. To give some scope of the atrocities inflicted by the CIA during this project, here is a brief extract from Valentine’s book The Strength of the Pack: The Personalities, Politics and Espionage that Shaped the DEA (2009).

One MKULTRA subproject involved keeping seven criminals high on LSD for 77 days straight.¹ Another used poisonous mushrooms; another used instruments that administered drugs through the skin without detection, as part of an “Executive Action” assassination program.² Perhaps most disturbing of all, one CIA document, dated February 10, 1954, described using hypnosis to create unsuspecting assassins.³ It was bad enough that the CIA was conducting Nuremburg-style experiments on unwitting U.S. citizens (the Nazis had tested mescalin on POWs in World War II), perhaps with the idea of created programmed assassins (what author John Marks referred to as “the search for the Manchurian Candidate”), but the Agency had the willing cooperation of numerous universities, hospitals, prisons and drug companies. The CIA’s macabre goals were to stockpile “severely incapacitating and lethal materials,” develop “gadgets for the dissemination of these materials, and “a capability to manipulate human behavior in a predictable manner through the use of drugs,” as well as “to identify new drug developments in Europe and Asia and to obtain information and samples.”⁴ 1. John Marks, The Search for the Manchurian Candidate, p. 63. 2. Ibid., pp. 106, 99. 3. Ibid., p. 183. 4. Kennedy Hearings, p. 159.

MK-Ultra was officially sanctioned in 1953 and officially halted in 1973. Richard Helms, then director of the CIA, ordered the destruction of the MK-Ultra files. Fortunately, a cache of documents survived the purge, having been incorrectly stored in a financial records building, and were discovered following a Freedom of Information Act request in 1977. Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, a brilliant mathematician, was famously suspected to be a victim of MK-Ultra experiments during his second year studying mathematics at Harvard University, aged 17.

The Beckley Foundation is a UK-based think tank and NGO founded and directed by Amanda Feilding. Its website states that:

Its purpose is to pioneer psychedelic research and drive evidence-based drug policy reform.

It has been busy conducting a number of legal experiments with LSD and other psychedelics in Britain. These experiments began in 2005 in conjunction with Professor David Nutt at Bristol University, and continued at Imperial College London from 2009 as part of the Beckley/Imperial Research Programme, again with David Nutt. Most recently, from 3rd September 2018, the Beckley Foundation launched the first ever placebo-controlled trial of microdosing LSD.

Its Scientific Advisory Board contains a number of well-known and extremely highly qualified figures in medicine and psychiatry, including professors from Oxford, Cambridge, University College London, the University of California, San Diego, Harvard, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Purdue University, Imperial College London, the University of Aberdeen, and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. Strikingly, the “In Memoriam” section of the board contains:

Note that before their deaths, the Beckley Foundation website states that they actually held a position on the board, rather than being simply honorary members for their historic contributions to the scientific research of psychedelics.

Drs. Hoffman and Shulgin are extremely famous in psychedelic culture, and hero figures to “psychonauts” the world over. However, it is worth examining the lesser known side of their history, which I was first introduced to by the imperfect but excellent book Drugs As Weapons Against Us (2015) by John Potash.

After Hoffmann synthesised LSD in 1943, he tested 250 micrograms on himself and went on a famous bicycle ride. “Bicycle day”, April 19th, became part of the mythos of LSD history, and immortalised Hoffman. Less famous is that Hoffman was working for the chemical giant Sandoz, which collaborated extensively with the Nazis. Following World War II both the Soviets and the United States bought massive quantities of LSD from Sandoz to use in mind control experiments.

The U.S. also brought back to America a large number of useful Nazis in Operation Paperclip, including many scientists. From The Daily Beast:

Since war’s end, across the ruins of the Third Reich, U.S. military officers had been capturing and then hiring Hitler’s weapons makers, in a Top Secret program that would become known as Operation Paperclip. Soon, more than 1,600 of these men and their families would be living the American dream, right here in the United States. From these Nazi scientists, U.S. military and intelligence organizations culled knowledge of Hitler’s most menacing weapons including sarin gas and weaponized bubonic plague. As the Cold War progressed, the program expanded and got stranger still. In 1948, Operation Paperclip’s Brigadier General Charles E. Loucks, Chief of U.S. Chemical Warfare Plans in Europe, was working with Hitler’s former chemists when one of the scientists, Nobel Prize winner Richard Kuhn, shared with General Loucks information about a drug with military potential being developed by Swiss chemists. This drug, a hallucinogen, had astounding potential properties if successfully weaponized. In documents recently discovered at the U.S. Army Heritage Center in Pennsylvania, Loucks quickly became enamored with the idea that this drug could be used on the battlefield to “incapacitate not kill.” The drug was Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD.

While I shan’t go into Dr Shulgin’s history, it is worth mentioning that he worked for the chemical giant Dow Chemical Company for the majority of his career. While Shulgin enjoys a similarly positive reputation among psychonauts, Dow produced both napalm and Agent Orange for the U.S. Government in the Vietnam War. It’s worth asking what they were paying him for; presumably it was not exclusively so that Shulgin could enjoy investigating ”this remarkably rich and unexplored area [of psychoactive drugs] that I had to explore.”

Dr Ronald Sandison I had not heard of prior to researching this article. During the 1950s he worked as a consultant at Powick Hospital, where patients were subjected to electroshock treatment and lobotomies. There, he began treating patients with LSD. From The Guardian:

In 1952, he visited Switzerland where he also met Albert Hoffman, and was introduced to the idea of using LSD in the clinic. He returned to the U.K. with 100 vials of the drug – which Sandoz had by then named ‘Delysid’ – and, after discussing the matter with his colleagues, began treating patients with it (in addition to psychotherapy) towards the end of 1952.

In 2002, the NHS paid £195,000 in an out of court settlement to 43 former psychiatric patients who were treated with LSD between 1950 and 1970. Further research is needed to establish any connections, but it seems worth noting that Sandison’s LSD treatments began just a year before MK-Ultra was officially sanctioned. It seems extremely likely that, even if Sandison was not directly involved in intelligence work, intelligence agencies would have been using his findings for this purpose.

I do not wish to cast aspersions on the motives of these extremely well-respected chemists and psychiatrists; I don’t know enough about the history and pending further evidence am willing to believe that it is possible they were exclusively trying to help the world with their efforts. However, like so much of our science and technology, regardless of the intention of the scientists who pioneered their research LSD and other psychedelics have been weaponised in the most appalling manner imaginable by militaries and intelligence agencies. It is therefore worth considering whether the research conducted by the Beckley Foundation, and other research into the mysterious and powerful world of psychedelic drugs, could be exploited for such ends once again by unscrupulous individuals or organisations.

With that additional historical context, which I hope will serve as some explanation for my interest here, let’s get back to Eleusis. Their extremely low profile compared to the well-publicised research of the Beckley Foundation and low-key method of asking for volunteers, combined with the unusual nature of the research itself, made me want to investigate further.

Other than the reddit post above, details about Eleusis Benefit Corporation are sparse. Their website is totally blank save for their logo:

As the poster of the reddit thread observed, Eleusis Benefit Corporation have received approval from the NHS Health Research Authority (HRA) for their experiments. There are two research studies listed on the NHS HRA website. Both were given a “Favourable Opinion” by “London-Brent Research Ethics Committee”. I have reproduced both below.

The first:

Safety, tolerability, PK & PD of LSD in elderly healthy subjects Research type: Research Study

Full title: A Phase 1, single-centre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of very low dose lysergic acid diethylamide (5µg, 10 µg, 20µg) in healthy volunteers aged 55-75 years old

IRAS ID: 177579

Contact name: Shlomi Raz

Contact email: shlomi.raz@eleusisbenefitcorp.com Sponsor organisation: Eleusis Benefit Corporation PBC

Eudract number: 2015-000426-11

Duration of Study in the UK: 0 years, 3 months, 21 days

Research summary:

The new medicine being tested in this study is a compound called lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Research into the cognitive effects of LSD was common in the 1950s and 1960s and since then, very little research has been done. The Sponsor is investigating the therapeutic potential of low dose LSD and its potential medical applications, particularly its potential use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This study is the first in a programme of studies looking at symptom relief and potential disease modifying effects of LSD in Alzheimer’s disease. This study will look at the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of low dose LSD in elderly volunteers. The main purpose of the study is to see how safe the study drug is and how well it is tolerated after dosing. The study will also investigate how the study drug is absorbed (taken up into the body), metabolised (chemically broken down), distributed through the body and excreted (removed from the body). This is called the pharmacokinetics (PK) of the drug. A further aim of the study is to look at the possible effects that the study drug has on learning ability, mood, sensory system and body movement. This study will recruit healthy, non-smoking, males and females (of non-childbearing potential) between the ages of 55 and 75 years (inclusive). A total of 48 subjects will take part in the study. Vital signs, safety ECG measurements, safety laboratory assessments, adverse events and concomitant medications will be monitored closely throughout the clinical study. Blood samples for pharmacokinetic analysis will be collected. A number of memory, knowledge, learning, awareness, mood and movement tests will be completed throughout the study in order to evaluate the cognitive effects of low dose LSD. REC name: London – Brent Research Ethics Committee

REC reference: 15/LO/0664

Date of REC Opinion: 6 May 2015

REC opinion: Favourable Opinion

The second:

Safety, tolerability, PK & PD of low dose LSD in healthy subjects Research type: Research Study

Full title: A Phase 1, single-centre, dose-escalation study utilising both open-label and double-blind placebo-controlled crossover design studies to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of low doses of lysergic acid diethylamide ranging from 50μg to 100μg in healthy volunteers

IRAS ID: 183359

Contact name: Shlomi Raz

Contact email: shlomi.raz@eleusisbenefitcorp.com Sponsor organisation: Eleusis Benefit Corporation PBC

Eudract number: 2015-003151-21

Duration of Study in the UK: 1 year, 4 months, 21 days

Research summary:

The medicine being tested in this study is a compound called lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Research into the effects of LSD was common in the 1950s and 1960s and since then, very little research has been done. The Sponsor, Eleusis Benefit Corporation PBC, is investigating the therapeutic potential of low dose LSD and its medical applications, particularly its potential use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This study is the second in a programme of studies looking at symptom relief and possible disease modifying effects of LSD in Alzheimer’s disease. This study will look at the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of low dose LSD in healthy volunteers aged 21-65 years old. The main purpose of the study is to see how safe the study drug is and how well it is tolerated after dosing. The study will also investigate how the study drug is absorbed (taken up into the body), metabolised (chemically broken down), distributed through the body and excreted (removed from the body). A further aim of the study is to look at the possible effects that the study drug has on learning ability, mood, body senses and movement. A number of memory, knowledge, learning, awareness, mood and movement tests will be completed throughout the study in order to assess the cognitive effects of low dose LSD. REC name: London – Brent Research Ethics Committee

REC reference: 15/LO/1029

Date of REC Opinion: 16 September 2015

REC opinion: Further Information Favourable Opinion

I found some additional information on Eleusis using Google. Since I have no investigative journalism experience I have probably only begun to scratch the surface; nonetheless I found much of it intriguing. I have listed my findings below in a somewhat haphazard fashion in the hope that someone who knows better how to examine these sorts of organisations might find this useful as a starting point. At the end I have attempted to summarise the key findings.

Official forms and company listings

Here is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Form D, “Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities”, filled out by Eleusis Benefit Corporation, PBC on the 27th June 2016. Some noteworthy details:

Eleusis Benefit Corporation, PBC. Address: 222 Broadway, 25th Floor, New York, 10038.

Phone number of issuer: 646-290-5700.

Related Persons: Shlomi Raz, Executive Officer and Director.

Industry Group: Pharmaceuticals.

Issuer size: in the column “Revenue Range”, “Decline to Disclose” is ticked.

Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) claimed: Rule 506(b).

Type(s) of Securities Offered: Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security; Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security.

Offering and Sales Amounts: Total Offering Amount: $1,000,000 USD. Total Amount Sold: $976,323 USD. Total Remaining to be Sold: $23,677.

Total number of investors who already have invested in the offering: 12.

Signed by Shlomi Raz, President.

Bloomberg page for Eleusis Benefit Corporation, PBC.

Bloomberg page for Shlomi Raz, “President and Director”.

Benefit corporation page for Eleusis Benefit Corporation.

CB Insights page for Eleusis Benefit Corporation. CB Insights describes itself: “We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.”

“Eleusis Benefit Corporation seeks to develop and repurpose restricted small molecule drugs to safely address critical unmet needs.”

1 Investors: Undisclosed Investors.

Link to a patent whose inventor is listed as Shlomi Raz; (Brooklyn, NY): “LSD FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE”. Abstract: The invention features methods and compositions for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease using lysergic acid diethylamide and pharmaceutically acceptable salts thereof.

SBIR page for Eleusis Benefit Corporation. From SBIR’s About page: “The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) that has the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation’s R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs.”

Searching through Endole

Endole is a business information suite which lets you easily view companies, owners and their employees. In its own words: “Endole brings the best of software and data together to achieve a new standard of business intelligence. By connecting rich insights with intelligent technology, we have pioneered the way you identify opportunities, grow meaningful relationships, and understand your portfolio completely.”

Endole page for Mr Shlomi Raz.

Nationality: American, Israeli.

Date of birth: September 1984.

Endole pages for Eleusis Therapeutics Ltd, Eleusis Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Eleusis Interim Holdings Ltd.

Eleusis Theraputics Ltd:

People: Mr Shlomi Raz; Mr Patrick John Stephen Vernon (British, Director, Investor, date of birth September 1984).

Total Assets: £200.72k. Total Liabilities: £-413.15k. Net Assets: £-212.42k. Cash in Bank: £197.77k. Employees: Unreported. Turnover: Unreported. Debt Ratio (%): 205.83%

Eleusis Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

Total Assets: £485.34k. Total Liabilities: £-686.26k. Net Assets: £-200.92k. Cash in Bank: £462.54k. Employees: Unreported. Turnover: Unreported. Debt Ratio (%): 141.4%.

Eleusis Interim Holdings Ltd.

No records.

A curiosity: Patrick John Stephen Vernon’s Endole page has him listed as the director of a number of film companies.

Hippocampus Films Limited, Haiduc Films Limited, and Grain Labs Limited pages.

Drever and von Eisiedel, who are listed as director of all three film companies, started Grain Media, an Oscar-winning film production company that produced the Netflix propaganda film The White Helmets, the description for which reads: “An Oscar-nominated director follows the perilous work of volunteers who brave falling bombs to rescue civilians from the carnage of Syria’s civil war.”

Vanessa Beeley understandably took issue with this film.

Incidentally, von Eisiedel comes from the family line of Otto von Bismark.

Jeanie Finlay, only listed as director of Hippocampus Films Limited, is an artist and film-maker, according to her website.

I have found it impossible to determine who Patrick John Stephen Vernon is. He has a production credit on this terrible music video released by Grain Media. From here I found his Vimeo account, the description for which is “Self-shooting Producer/Director”. There are three videos on this account: two documentaries on Malaysia he produced with Grain Media, and an untitled video: “Christmas at The Dean’s, 2011“.

His Companies House page is here.

Companies House

The UK Government-provided Companies House service allows you to easily search through the UK’s registar of companies.

Searching “Eliusis” on the Companies House service yields a number of results.

Digging through these yielded a few more names.

New Eleusis Limited

New Eleusis Limited has the following people listed: Lady Amanda Claire Feilding, Company Director; Robert James Fallowfield, secretary (resigned); and Omar Alexander Fayed, Director (resigned).

Amanda Feilding, as mentioned above, is the founder of the Beckley Foundation!

Omar Fayed is the son of Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Robert Fallowfield is listed in this 2011 Independent article as a colleague of Al-Fayed’s and was, at that time, director of Cocosa Lifestyle, a large online retail store.

Mr Fayed sold his Harrods business for £1.5bn to Qatar Holdings last year. If talks are successful to buy Cocosa, he will use the business as the launch pad for his online retail empire.

Note that there was a name change in March 2014: Mr O Fayed (Chairman), with Mr R J Fallowfield in attendence, changed the name of the company from Eleusis Inc. Ltd to New Eleusis Limited. Document for the name change.

Back on Endole:

Lady Amanda Claire Feilding is listed as a Director of 6 companies: Beckley Labs Limited, Beckley Research AND Innovations Limited, Chaperon Limited, Beckleycan Limited, New Eleusis Limited, and Brainwaving Limited.

Fallowfield’s Endole page. Involved in 136 companies.

Omar Alexander Mohamed Al Fayed’s Endole page. Director of Allied Stars Film Limited (resigned) and The Ritz Hotel, Limited.

Eleusis Holdings Limited

Eleusis Holdings Limited, alongside Raz and Vernon, lists David Michael Weiner and Joanna Grace Natasegara as Directors. I couldn’t find anything on Weiner after a quick search.

Natasegara made the Netflix film The White Helmets alongside von Einseidel. Her Endole page is here. Her and Einseidel are also Directors of North Kivu Film Productions Limited. She is listed as producer of the Virunga Foundation from September 2015 and director of Virunga Productions C.I.C. The Virunga Foundation manages Virunga National Park in the Congo.

Also listed as Director of the Virunga Foundation (resigned) and Virunga Productions C.I.C. is Emmanuel de Merode. Endole page and Wikipedia page. He is the director of Virunga National Park. He is the second son of Charles, the Prince de Merode, and of his wife, born Princess Hedwige de Ligne. His parents belong to two of Belgium’s historically most ancient and influential families, the Merodes and the House of Ligne.

Virunga Productions produced the documentary Virunga (2014) about Virunga National Park.

Eleusis Capital Limited

Eleusis Capital Limited has listed as Director Harish Sekhri. He is listed as Director of 6 companies: SOMATOX LIMITED (09262832), PURIFIED SOUL LIMITED (09013785), ELEUSIS CAPITAL LIMITED (08665402), BURBANK GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (07591087), PURIFIED SOUL LIMITED (10491515) (resigned), PROTECTED FINANCIAL LIMITED (10297728) (resigned).

I have not looked at these companies myself, but it could be worth doing so.

Companies House says that Sekhri was born in August 1978. Bafflingly, Googling his name yielded a result in the Yorkshire Evening Post in a story from 2005 where three Leeds men were spared jail after stockpiling up to £1 million in counterfeit designer goods. The Harish Sekrhi in this story was 27. Since the story was from 2005, this means the Yorkshire Evening Post Sekhri was also born in 1978. So either there are two Harish Sekhris of the same age, or they are the same person.

ELEUSIS LTD

ELEUSIS LTD was dissolved in March 2018 and has two new names: “Marc,Gerard,Aurele Falchi” and AMEDIA LTD. The former has no other companies listed under that name on Companies House; the latter is a very strange company with 656 assorted companies listed to its name. I’m sure it would be worth looking through these companies but I decided to leave it for the moment.

I found it on LinkedIn: it is a page automatically generated by LinkedIn.

The website it links to is very strange indeed. It looks to my eyes deliberately unprofessional. Is this a front of some kind? A tax dodge?

Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) references Eleusis Benefit Corporation’s Director, Executive Officer and President Shlomi Rez in a Summer 2013 Bulletin:

We’ve also obtained FDA approval and are in the middle of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval process for a pilot study examining MDMA-assisted therapy’s possible role in reducing social anxiety in autistic adults, to take place at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center/Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute. In addition, we recently received a $10,000 donation from Shlomi Raz to develop a protocol for a study of LSD for problem solving and creativity.

Trawling through LinkedIn

Shlomi Raz, Director, Executive Officer and President of Eleusis Benefit Corporation, has a LinkedIn page which reflects an interesting history.

Incidentally, Bellarmine College Preparatory is a private Jesuit all-male preparatory school in San Jose, California. As shown in the image after completing a Finance BS at Georgetown University Raz spent 7 years at JP Morgan Chase and 4 years at Goldman Sachs. Note that he left Goldman Sachs in December 2007, around the time of the financial crisis.

Following this he took a three year MA in Psychology at New York University and founded Aardvak Associates. A year after completing his MA he founded Eleusis. More on Aardvark Associates below.

Berrak Kocaoglu, who posted the advertisment for Eleusis on the Cambridge University Data Science Society group, also has a LinkedIn.

So after Kocaoglu completed his undergraduate study at Yale he spent a year there as a research student before working as an analyst and then consultant with IMS Consulting Group. Genc Modern appears to be a Turkish art gallery. After his time at IMS he completed a M.Sc at Imperial College London, and became Director of Corporate Management for Eleusis Benefit Corporation.

The Koc School was founded by Vehbi Koç, who was one of Turkey’s wealthiest citizens until his death in 1996. He founded the Koç Group, now Koç Holding, which is still controlled by the Koç family today, and appears to be involved in virtually every industry.

Procter & Gamble is an enormous consumer goods and pharmaceutical company. The controversies section of their linked Wikipedia page is worth a read.

According to a presentation they gave at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in October 2011, IMS Consulting Group is “a global organization operating across Information & Analytics, Services, and Consulting”. A large component of the company deals in “Health Economics & Outcomes Research”. I recommend looking at the presentation for more details.

Aardvark Associates

On his LinkedIn, Shlomi Raz is listed as a founder of Aardvark Associates, from 2009 to the present. Who are these people? Once again there is very little information online. Their LinkedIn lists them as having 5,001-10,000 employees but contains no other information.

The website linked, much like the Eleusis Benefit Corporation, contains absolutely no information beyond a logo.

LinkedIn won’t show me who else works there directly.

One LinkedIn account linked to this company, found by Googling “Thermal Process Authority for entrepreneurial food processors at Aardvark Associates”, is Dave French. Here is his LinkedIn.

However, I am not sure that this is the same Aardvark Associates, even though it says that they are on LinkedIn. Here is his website.

I also found a court case from 1991 involving an Aardvark Associates Inc.

The district court granted summary judgment in favor of two insurance companies and against Aardvark Associates, Inc., a hauler of industrial waste from whom the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) is seeking to recover costs for cleaning up waste disposal sites.

However, there is so little information which I have been able to find on any of these companies that it is impossible for me to tell at this stage if they are the same companies, related in some way, or totally unrelated.

Oddities

On Googling Shlomi Raz, I came across this very strange post on Flickr from “jullia kim”. I have no idea what it means, but felt I should include it. It is this photo, apparently of Shlomi Raz (and it does look like his LinkedIn picture), accompanied by a biography in the description of the image.

Description to the image:

Shlomi Raz, Game Theory and Brain Washing – A Practitioner’s Guide Part I – Game Theory After providing a brief overview, I will relate the importance of game theory in explaining evolution and the astonishing progress of human civilization. I will then discuss three types of games that have a high degree of utility in everyday life – Tit-for-Tat, Chicken/Commitment Theory, Bargaining Theory, and will provide practical lessons from each. Part II – Brainwashing (i.e. Transmarginal Inhibition and Collapse) Following a brief background on the discovery of Transmarginal Inhibition I will discuss historical examples (John Wesley, Poro Tribe Initiations, Cultural Revolution, Fraternities and Investment Banking Analyst Programs) and provide tips on how to avoid being brainwashed and how to “influence” others. Shlomi Raz was born in San Francisco and grew up in the vast suburb known as Silicon Valley. He attended a Mormon junior high, an all-boys Jesuit High School, where he won the California High School Speech and Debate Championship twice, and Georgetown University, where he barely earned a degree in Finance and Economics. At Georgetown, Shlomi founded “The Gonzo”, a college humor newspaper that nearly was the cause of his expulsion from the University and which ceased to exist a few years after his graduation. Shlomi worked for JPMorgan, later JPMorganChase, in Investment Banking, Public Finance, Municipal Derivatives and Credit Hybrids. In 2003 he left JPMorgan and joined Goldman Sachs, rising to Managing Director responsible for Structured Product marketing. In this role Shlomi helped pioneer the use of derivatives, both as weapons of mass financial destruction, as well as for the betterment of mankind. In December 2008, Shlomi received notice that he was the target (amongst many others) of a Department of Justice investigation into Anti-Trust practices relating to work at JPMorgan almost eight years prior. He still awaits resolution of this matter, and like the A-Team, has gone underground, surviving as a soldier of fortune. Shlomi is also currently writing an account of his life as well as a guide to becoming a financial samurai, and his discussions regarding game theory and brain washing come from drafts of this unfinished book.

Another strange thing about Eleusis is its name. From the Wikipedia page “Elusinian Mysteries“:

The Eleusinian Mysteries were initiations held every year for the cult of Demeter and Persephone based at Eleusis in ancient Greece. They are the “most famous of the secret religious rites of ancient Greece.” Their basis was an old agrarian cult, and there is some evidence that they were derived from the religious practices of the Mycenean period. The mysteries represented the myth of the abduction of Persephone from her mother Demeter by the king of the underworld Hades, in a cycle with three phases; the descent (loss), the search, and the ascent, with the main theme being the ascent of Persephone and the reunion with her mother. It was a major festival during the Hellenic era, and later spread to Rome. Similar religious rites appear in the agricultural societies of Near East and in Minoan Crete. The rites, ceremonies, and beliefs were kept secret and consistently preserved from antiquity. For the initiated, the rebirth of Persephone symbolized the eternity of life which flows from generation to generation, and they believed that they would have a reward in the afterlife. There are many paintings and pieces of pottery that depict various aspects of the Mysteries. Since the Mysteries involved visions and conjuring of an afterlife, some scholars believe that the power and longevity of the Eleusinian Mysteries, a consistent set of rites, ceremonies and experiences that spanned two millennia, came from psychedelic drugs. The name of the town, Eleusís, seems to be Pre-Greek and it is probably a counterpart with Elysium and the goddess Eileithyia. […] Numerous scholars have proposed that the power of the Eleusinian Mysteries came from the kykeon’s functioning as an entheogen, or psychedelic agent. The use of potions or philtres for magical or religious purposes was relatively common in Greece and the ancient world. The initiates, sensitized by their fast and prepared by preceding ceremonies (see set and setting), may have been propelled by the effects of a powerful psychoactive potion into revelatory mind states with profound spiritual and intellectual ramifications. In opposition to this idea, other pointedly skeptical scholars note the lack of any solid evidence and stress the collective rather than individual character of initiation into the Mysteries. Indirect evidence in support of the entheogenic theory is that in 415 BC Athenian aristocrat Alcibiades was condemned partly because he took part in an “Eleusinian mystery” in a private house. Many psychoactive agents have been proposed as the significant element of kykeon, though without consensus or conclusive evidence. These include the ergot, a fungal parasite of the barley or rye grain, which contains the alkaloids ergotamine, a precursor to LSD, and ergonovine. However, modern attempts to prepare a kykeon using ergot-parasitized barley have yielded inconclusive results, though Alexander Shulgin and Ann Shulgin describe both ergonovine and LSA to be known to produce LSD-like effects. Psychoactive mushrooms are another candidate. Terence McKenna speculated that the mysteries were focused around a variety of Psilocybe. Other entheogenic fungi, such as Amanita muscaria, have also been suggested. A recent hypothesis suggests that the ancient Egyptians cultivated Psilocybe cubensis on barley and associated it with the deity Osiris. Another candidate for the psychoactive drug is an opioid derived from the poppy. The cult of the goddess Demeter may have brought the poppy from Crete to Eleusis; it is certain that opium was produced in Crete. Another theory is that the psychoactive agent in kykeon is DMT, which occurs in many wild plants of the Mediterranean, including Phalaris and/or Acacia. To be active orally it must be combined with a monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as Syrian Rue (Peganum harmala), which grows throughout the Mediterranean.

Summary

It is impossible to know what to make of all of this, but I hope you will agree that something very strange is going on. A few questions suggest themselves.

Why is Amanda Feilding, founder and director of the Beckley Foundation, the Director of New Eleusis Limited? Why was Mohamed Al-Fayid’s son Omar a Director? Why was Mohamed Al-Fayid’s colleague Robert James Fallowfield a Secretary? What links does New Eleusis Limited have to the other Eleusis companies involving Shlomi Raz and Patrick John Stephen Vernon?

Who is Patrick John Stephen Vernon? Why is he not only as director of many of the Eleusis companies, but also the film studio, Grain Media, which produced propaganda Netflix film The White Helmets, and the other studios associated with producers of this film?

What is the story behind von Eisiedel and Natasegara, directors of Netflix film The White Helmets, and their Oscar-winning film studio Grain Media? What are their links to Patrick John Stephen Vernon? What are their links to Virunga National Park and to Prince Emmanuel de Merode?

Who is Harish Sekhri? Why is he Director of Eleusis Capital Limited? What is the story behind the counterfeit merchandise scam he was involved with?

Who is Marc,Gerard,Aurele Falchi?

Who is behind the mysterious AMEDIA LTD? Why is their website so bad?

Who is Shlomi Raz? Who is Berrak Kocaoglu?

What is Eleusis Benefit Corporation trying to accomplish with is experiments?

Who is funding the Eleusis Benefit Corporation to the tune of $1 million?

If the Eleusis Benefit Corporation just trying to find a cure for Alzheimers, as this U.S. patent suggests, then why all the secrecy?

What are all these front companies for? What is the purpose of all this secrecy?

Do the academics and professors involved with the Beckley Foundation’s work at Imperial College London know about all of this?

Why did the NHS Brent Research Ethics Committee approve Eleusis Benefit Corporation here and here? They don’t just hand out approval forms for LSD testing to anyone. What information were they given that I have been unable to find? Why have they not shared this information with the world?

What did they do to the volunteers? 100 micrograms of LSD, as the Brent Research Ethics Committee approved here, is not an insubstantial amount, particularly since they might have been injecting it. How did they vet the volunteers to make sure that it was safe to do this? What if we get another Unabomber on our hands?

What exactly is Aardvark Associates?

What pharmaceutical companies are involved in all of this? Are intelligence agencies involved in all of this?

Who is funding the Beckley Foundation, and why?

Is this all legal?

What the hell is going on?

Finally we have the questions I posed at the beginning of this article, which remain unanswered.

Why the emphasis on high achievers? What is the purpose of this study? Who will benefit most from understanding how the brains of high achievers respond to psychedelics? Why must they be working on a problem that is highly meaningful in the context of a professional or academic pursuit? Why must they enjoy math and/or have strong math competency?

Does “available in London for 6 days” mean they are dosing people on 6 different occasions? What are they doing at the follow-up sessions?

Why is the University of Cambridge putting posters like this up in its computer science department? Why is Imperial College London putting posters up like this? Why are people handing out leaflets with this stuff on at the University of Bristol? What other universities were involved? Did anyone vet it to make sure it was safe?

If anyone can help me out with any of these questions, I would seriously appreciate it. Nothing about this story adds up. And as the history of MK-Ultra demonstrates, for all the enlightenment and understanding of consciousness that may or may not be obtained from scientific psychedelic research, the most immediate use for such things is for mind control. I suggest to anyone unfamiliar with the Robert F. Kennedy assassination to watch the documentary The Real Manchurian Candidate (2018), where Dr Daniel Brown, associate professor and hypnosis expert at Harvard Medical School, describes how Sirhan Sirhan was hypnotically programmed, with the use of psychedelic drugs among other things, to assassinate Robert F. Kennedy. You might also want to read A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy (2018) by Lisa Pease when it is released this December.

Please also look at this CIA document hosted on the CIA website:

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP99-00498R000100160048-5.pdf

This is dangerous stuff. There is no good reason for these experiments to be shrouded in secrecy. I was lucky enough that my friend managed to find the picture he took of the poster last year, but without that I would never have remembered Eleusis’s name, and would never have been able to look into this. It should not be this easy to use students around the country, all of whom will be completely unwitting to these strange connections, as guinea pigs like this. This needs more eyes on it to help determine what is going on.