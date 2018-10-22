Review: Unprecedented Crime

Philip Roddis
The unprecedented crime Peter Carter and Elizabeth Woodworth refer to in the title is that of willfully causing global temperatures to rise, through greenhouse gas emissions, to levels already causing large-scale loss of life while threatening human survival and that of countless other species. They might with equal accuracy speak of crimes, plural, when those who from positions of authority either actively aid key offenders or, by failing to hold them to account, betray the trust placed in them.
This is the unique selling point of Unprecedented Crime: a closely argued insistence that, under existing laws and without recourse to new ones framed specifically to outlaw ecocide, we could indict corporate and governmental bodies identified without hyperbole by the authors as guilty of crimes against humanity.
Think about it. Ninety-seven percent of scientists in relevant disciplines are telling us climate change is real, is man-made and is taking us all, meaning humanity and other advanced life forms, down a roller coaster of environmental catastrophe. Not in some distant sci-fi dystopia but on a timescale measured in decades, years even. Given this, the scale and extent of denial – literal in the case of ‘sceptics’ in the pay of Fossil Fuels Inc; de facto in that of governmental cowardice and venality – are staggering. Why then, with the stakes so high, would we not view the perpetrators as guilty of crimes of a magnitude surpassing anything the world has seen – even in history’s darkest moments?
This is the premise of Carter and Woodworth’s case. Like any good scientist, they start with observable phenomena, as indicated by their opening chapter: Extreme Weather Around the World. From here they proceed, again as scientists do, to set out in Chapter Two the underlying drivers; in this case a heightening of earth’s natural and life-optimal greenhouse effect, to unnatural and decidedly sub-optimal levels, noting along the way a 1990 assertion by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that as a matter of certainty:
Emissions resulting from human activities are substantially increasing the atmospheric concentrations of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These increases will enhance the green-house effect, resulting on average in an additional warming of the Earth’s surface temperature.
But that second chapter does more than set out the science. It locates the birth of a small and decidedly non-scientific cabal, of pretty much the most powerful vested interests on the planet – aka the fossil fuels industry and its financiers – and charts their success in casting doubt on that IPCC certainty:
In 2010 a landmark book, Merchants of Doubt, showed how a small group of prominent scientists with connections to politics and industry led disinformation campaigns denying established scientific knowledge about smoking, acid rain, DDT, the ozone layer, and global warming.
Written by Dr. Naomi Oreskes, Harvard science historian, and NASA historian Erik Conway, Merchants was reviewed by Bill Buchanan of The Christian Science Monitor as “the most important book of 2010,” and by The Guardian’s Robin McKie as “the best science book of the year.” It was followed by the 2014 documentary of the same name, also widely seen and reviewed.
The research showed how the disinformation tactics of the tobacco companies in the 1960s to undermine the scientific link between smoking and lung cancer served as a model for subsequent oil company tactics suppressing climate change science.
Following the U.S. Surgeon General’s landmark report on smoking and lung cancer in 1964, the government legislated warning labels on cigarette packages. But a tobacco company executive from Brown & Williamson had a brainwave: people still wanted to smoke and doubt about the science would give them a ready excuse.
His infamous 1969 memo read: “Doubt is our product since it is the best means of competing with the ‘body of fact’ that exists in the minds of the general public. It is also the means of establishing a controversy.”
Here’s the thing. People exercised by a terrifying possibility, whose avoidance or mitigation will necessitate – or can be portrayed as necessitating – inconvenience and pain, will be receptive to the counter-view that it’s all hogwash, or at the very least that the doomsayers are overegging things. So eagerly receptive, in fact, that they won’t look too closely at the motives of those advancing such a counter-view. Nuff said, save that Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers For Survival’s spotlight on dirty tricks and systematic strong-arming – their attendant corruption of body politic and informed debate constituting a crime in and of itself – does not make for the most relaxing of bedtime reading.
Three subsequent chapters make the case against an unholy trinity whose crimes of commission and omission would place them in the dock, under existing laws, in a saner and less mendacious world. The headers speak for themselves: State Crime Against the Global Public Trust … Media Collusion (a chapter of particular interest in light of the recently published Media Lens book on media corruption by market forces) … Corporate and Bank Crime …
Chapter 6 discusses Moral Collapse and Religious Apathy. Well well. Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible, but these and other revered texts from our pre-industrial past have much to say on injustice. The meek, you see, are not to inherit the earth after all. Rather, the world’s poorest – their carbon footprints negligible – find themselves at the front line of climatic catastrophes already underway as a result of corporate greed in the Global North. Here’s a snippet from the early pages of John Smith’s Imperialism in the Twenty-first Century, reviewed here, on this aspect of the matter. Having opened with the collapse of an eight-storey textile factory in Dhaka, killing 1133 workers, Smith goes on to say that:
Starvation wages, death-trap factories and fetid slums in Bangladesh typify conditions for hundreds of millions of workers in the Global South, source of surplus value sustaining profits and unsustainable overconsumption in imperialist countries. Bangladesh is also in the front line of another consequence of capitalism’s reckless exploitation of living labor and nature: “climate change”, more accurately described as capitalist destruction of nature. Most of Bangladesh is low-lying. As sea levels rise and monsoons become more energetic, farmland is inundated with salt water, accelerating migration into the cities …
I’ve a reason for citing this. Part Two of Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers For Survival moves from naming the guilty to setting out what is to be done. In doing so the authors introduce the only note I take issue with in the entire book. Chapter 10, on Market Leadership, opens with this:
Much has been written about the constraining effects of capitalism, globalization, and the debt-based economy on a clean energy transition, saying that we must begin by addressing these root issues.
Although these structural impediments may be slowing the potential pace of renewable energy growth, the climate emergency allows us no time to fix the economic system first.
For reasons I’ve gone into elsewhere – here for instance, and here – I shudder at such strawman argument. Few on the left say “fix capitalism then climate change” but many, me included, see scant prospect of stopping or even slowing this and other effects of capitalism’s destruction of nature without taking on what the authors rightly refer to in the above extract as “root issues”. The two fights are one and the same. The underlying cause of climate change is capitalism’s inbuilt addiction to growth: its constant and tyrannical drive to create ever more stuff for us to buy; its demand – no less imperious for that sly obeisance to the God of Choice – that we continually cast out the old to make room for the new and, by this and this alone, breathe life into falling profits in an endless cycle of boom and bust. Moreover, there’s only one irrefutable reply to the mantra that measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions are – like measures to rein in the lucrative death-for-profit industries – “anti-job”. That is to push back at such slick and circular ‘reasoning’ by placing wealth creation for human need, not private profit, firmly on the table.
So say I. But where does this leave the likes of me? Do we withdraw in a sulk from collaboration with those who see things otherwise while sharing our horror at the criminal insanity unfolding before our eyes? Hardly. Climate breakdown, this book reminds us, leaves no room for sectarianism. Red and Green must find common cause. To that end we should differentiate two forms of collaboration: on the one hand rainbow alliances whose shaky, lowest common denominator foundations require dilution upon dilution of principle, only to implode at the first real test of solidarity; on the other hand working alliances, united fronts, in which no dilution of principle is called for. Just shared recognition of a common goal, and willingness to engage with all who are prepared to work towards it.
To that end, Unprecedented Crime offers a resounding rallying call. It sets out with admirable clarity the nature and scale of the problem, offering a novel but logically flawless way of viewing that problem with the urgency necessary for confronting it with adequate resolve. It lays out the basis for a program of concrete demands in the here and now: demands around which an opposition movement can coalesce, demands with which to win over the undecided as well as those who have given up on hope and demands with which to counter the lies of denialists and the delusions of those who still believe we have time on our side.
What do the other 3% think?
The Ultimate Weapon of Mass Destruction: “Owning the Weather” for Military Use
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-ultimate-weapon-of-mass-destruction-owning-the-weather-for-military-use-2/5306386
Environmental modification techniques (ENMOD) for military use constitute, in the present context of global warfare, the ultimate weapon of mass destruction.
Rarely acknowledged in the debate on global climate change, the world’s weather can now be modified as part of a new generation of sophisticated electromagnetic weapons. Both the US and Russia have developed capabilities to manipulate the climate for military use.
…
Weather-modification, according to the US Air Force document AF 2025 Final Report, “offers the war fighter a wide range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary”, capabilities, it says, extend to the triggering of floods, hurricanes, droughts and earthquakes:
‘Weather modification will become a part of domestic and international security and could be done unilaterally… It could have offensive and defensive applications and even be used for deterrence purposes. The ability to generate precipitation, fog and storms on earth or to modify space weather… and the production of artificial weather all are a part of an integrated set of [military] technologies.”
…
In 1977, an international Convention was ratified by the UN General Assembly which banned ‘military or other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects.’ According to the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques:
The term “environmental modification techniques” refers to any technique for changing – through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes – the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space. (Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, United Nations, Geneva: 18 May 1977)
While the substance of the 1977 Convention was reasserted in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio, debate on weather modification for military use has become a scientific taboo.
Military analysts and scientists are mute on the subject. Meteorologists are not investigating the matter and environmentalists are largely focussing on greenhouse gas emissions under the Kyoto Protocol. The possibility of climatic or environmental manipulations as part of a military and intelligence agenda, while tacitly acknowledged, is not part of the broader debate on climate change under UN auspices.
While discussion of the post Cold War military applications of weather warfare is a taboo, the US Air Force has nonetheless acknowledged the strategic importance of ENMOD techniques in the modern battlefield of non-conventional warfare and intel ops, including the conduct, without the enemy’s knowledge, of “covert” weather modification operations.
While the US Force acknowledges that ENMOD weapons are part of military arsenal, there is no formal proof or evidence that ENMOD techniques have been used by US military against a foreign country or enemy of the US.
…
etc etc
AF 2025 Final Report ( 1996 )
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429013311/http://www.au.af.mil/au/2025/
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429005155fw_/http://www.au.af.mil:80/au/2025/report.htm
Executive Summary
We conducted a year-long study at Air University during 1995-96 to answer the question: What capabilities should the USAF have in 2025 to help defend the nation? The 2025 effort was begun at the direction of the chief of staff of the US Air Force, Gen Ronald R. Fogleman. His charge was to “generate ideas and concepts on the capabilities the United States will require to possess the dominant air and space force in the future.”
Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429012512fw_/http://www.au.af.mil:80/au/2025/volume3/chap15/v3c15-1.htm
MG
Well this review has made one sale! I am a “lukewarmer” (think that’s the phrase) and above all else I think this subject lacks non-polarised and rational discussion. I see more hopes for that here on OffG than in many other places. It would be terrific to see the science presented and debated without abusive distraction.
I, likewise, am a “lukewarmer” but am uneasy about one thing – are you using a pseudonym or are you a real descendant of the man?
From the Guardian, following climategate. James Lovelock’s excoriating view of the lying, little rascals who do modern climate science.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/blog/2010/mar/29/james-lovelock
edited by Admin for formatting
The BBC’s environment analyst Roger Harrabin put questions to Professor Jones (UEA) , including several gathered from climate sceptics. The questions were put to Professor Jones with the co-operation of UEA’s press office:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/sci/tech/8511670.stm
edited by Admin for formatting
That’s not the same Professor Jones who lied about cold fusion and about thermite is it?
The person you’re referring to, Dr Steven Jones, formerly a professor at BYU, has never been shown to have “lied” about either thermite or cold fusion. However he is NOT the “professor Jones” cited above.
That’s not the same Professor Jones who lied about cold fusion and about thermite is it?
No, Steven Jones was at Brigham Young in Utah, US.
Steven Jones was vindicated (in the journal ‘Nature’) in his fusion research after a long battle, hampered by the wrong asociation with Pons and Fleischmann’s unproven work.
http://articles.latimes.com/1989-05-30/news/mn-1023_1_fusion-at-room-temperature-nuclear-fusion-pons-and-fleischmann
His work on thermite at WTC is unchallenged in the scientific literature to date as far as I know.
Are you a liar, or misinformed?
edited by admin for typo
Philip Douglas Jones retired from his positions as the Director of the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) and as a Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the University of East Anglia (UEA) at the end of 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Jones_(climatologist)
Thank you Philip for a fine review of an important book!
Climate is unpredictable. It’s randomness for mathematical models is impossible. In fact there is a disconnect and it has been known for a pretty long time between the physical world and mathematical models. I do understand that the emissions by burning increasing amounts of fossil fuels has a warming effect on the globe. But there are many factors at work and therefore reducing the amount is a case of preserving the reserves for useful purposes -but who owns this natural wealth? Who controls it?
And none of this means that some natural event will not bring about humanities demise. Although the money is on the psychotic oligarchy and their riders.
If we consider the ecology aspect which is for me the strongest argument -we want to live in healthy world, then the first thing to address is the capitalist economy itself. As we live in a neo-liberal, pretending to be a post socialist, world we have some serious questions to ask. If we are to be suckered continuously by the 0.1% we need to understand that energy efficiency cost us more, not less. I’m sure you’ve noticed. So in order to improve the environment – world, we need a different paradigm. Not a consumerist I need my luxuries, I’m all right Jack, keeping up with the Jones’s, when’s the next iphone the same as the last coming?
What’s clear is that there is no disconnect between exploitation, oligarchy and theft. I over simplify the argument, but it seems to me that the global warming issue is another agenda driven issue for the MSM and of course our paid for politicians. There is more money to be made from this by multi-national businesses. Of course the water we drink has been privatised for profit, the air we breath will not be far behind. And of course the poorest are those who will suffer the most and have the least.
So global warming is an important issue. But the most pressing one is when we the people can decide how the world runs and work together for a future for our children. Of course the psychotics will try and destroy us first.
The biggest threat to the future of the globe is John Bolton, that unelected hater of humanity…
Seas are disappearing yet seas are rising. We had til 1980 to sort out the world then the 90’s then y2k then 2010 then 2020 and now it’s 2030. But the forests are being totally destroyed. We are a huge problem but I’m not even sure what the main problem is anymore
and just for the sake of disclosure: I am an AGW denialist. I do not deny the earth’s climate is changing, however; I doubt that it is humans causing it. Now, pollution and the rape of the earth by humans is another story altogether, and one that seems to get coneveniently hidden behind AGW alarmism. I wonder why that is.
I am also not a climate scientist, like 99% of the people who are “experts” in this field.
There was a ‘media storm’ about plastic waste this year, and many middle class people duly responded to the Pavlovian prodding to ‘try and go plastic free (for a week)’ etc.
There were huge campaigns to save endangered wildlife and rainforests, bees. People cough up big dollar for bird reserves etc.
There is a huge campaign around the world currently around the issue of air pollution.
I think you’re seeing what fits your view.
This,is on our doorstep.
http://worldwithoutus.com/about_book.html
‘Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible, but these and other revered texts from our pre-industrial past have much to say on injustice.,
Some, such as Wendell Berry would disagree with you, saying that the bible regards nature as ‘God’s creation’ and therefore the destruction of it as blasphemy.
Another perspective:
http://www.crosscurrents.org/berry.htm
Funny you should say this, mog. A comment on the version of this on my own site, by one ‘John’, says this:
“You say the Bible doesn’t say ‘don’t trash the earth’. You’ve been fed another lie. Rev 11.18: “The time has come… to destroy those who destroy the earth”.
‘John’ doesn’t say what other lies I’ve been fed, and I wasn’t minded to ask …
Phillip: I love your writing, and completely agree with the premise… but you just scored an own goal: there is no 97% consensus …and there is nothing certain in the scientific method. Post Popper: a hypothesis has to be falsifiable, and refutable, if and when new anomalous empirical data contradict the current hypothesis. A strong argument is that for all their bluff, no one has legitimately challenged AGW. There is no counter-theory or Kuhnian scientific revolution about to take place: humanity is destroying humanity (a broader definition of humanity is all biotic and abiotic life – with which we inter-are). I doubt if anyone can refute that, but watch them try.
Is there not a degree of absolutism in what you are saying BigB?
Climate science is (I agree) viewed in a certain way, unfalsifiable. We do not have a hundred ‘control’ planets and thousands of years to run experiments to test the theory of carbon gas climate forcing.
I think the analogy of the smoking-cancer link is useful though. Cancer seems to be caused by a number of contributing factors, such that we cannot say definitively that smoking ‘X number of cigarettes’ will give person ‘Y’ lung cancer at time ‘Z’. We could not ever know such a thing for sure because we are not all living in a controlled laboratory setting. Yet nobody really contests nowadays that toking on cigarettes is a fast track to risk category A for respiratory problems.
This is how I view the science argument around climate. It is falsifiable to state that carbon gases warm up under infra red radiation, that the Earth is maintained through a greenhouse effect largely as a consequence of this phenomenon, that the concentration of carbon gases has risen significantly in the industrial era, that this correlates with human emissions, and that weather patterns are becoming measurably more energetic.
In strictly absolutist terms, we cannot put all these together and say that ‘X causes Y’, or that we know that those models run on super computers are accurate predictions of what will happen over the next few years and decades, because the ‘map is not the territory’.
But, put it this way, I am not going to start smoking again.
Dr Judith Curry, and many more, have offered very convincing arguments against AGW. She’s not paid by big oil, either. that, and the fact that the IPCC are not a scientific body. and their chair, and the data they rely on for their alarmism, is fatally flawed on many fronts. http://principia-scientific.org/ is a good resource,though someone will be along before too long to tell me they take oil money no doubt.
/popcorn
That’s not what I read.
Curry has expressed an opinion that there is bad science in the climate change establishment and inferred that there is a degree of alarmism.
That is not a substantiated challenge to the theory itself, only some of its predictions.
To be balanced, there are plenty of climate scientists who are dispondent that the IPCC is way too conservative in its forecasts and choice of models.
There are not ‘many more’ that I see. It is simply true that the vast majority of scientist working in this field now hold this theory to be the best explanation for the changing weather patterns, glacial melting and related phenomena that we have seen over the past few decades.
The synopsis of Roddis’ review is that ‘doubters get promoted beyond any appropriate level by vested interests’, isn’t it?
With respect, this is a simplified mass media version of the complex reality of opinions in the “climate community.”
The more complicated full version would be:
1) yes there is a broad consensus that CO2 is a climate forcer – to some extent
2) yes there is a slightly less broad consensus that it may be a major forcer
3) there is much much less consensus that the forcing due to C02 will be catastrophic – because this involves an assumption for which there is literally zero real world data, viz that the warming will produce a “positive feedback loop” and thereby increase the warming exponentially.
What the media does not tell you is that
a) it is this assumed positive feedback which is at the heart of the “catastrophe” theory. Without it manmade warming, even if the theory is correct, will be a degree or so at most.
b) it is entirely theoretical. There has as yet been no observable data to support it beyond the computer models that simply factor it in as a given.
This positive feedback is the key assumption which divides science and which the IPCC – in the same fashion as NIST – tries to fudge in order to be able to mask fundamental failure to agree or to provide supportive data.
3). I think it misleading to write that such feedback loops are merely ‘assumed’. They are not plucked out of thin air by mad scientists to terrorise us. Like the AGW theory as a whole, the role of feedback loops is, strictly speaking, unfalsifiable.
There are though daily revisions to climate models as more is learnt about the climate system, the boffins plug in the changes and run the models from a historical setting and see if they predict what we see now. The models do relate to observable phenomena or they would be utterly useless excersizes.
There has to be a degree of common sense in all this. If the permafrost melts (and it measurably is melting), then we can measure methane emissions, and argue over how much effect this might or might not have.
There may be negative feedback loops that nobody has even thought of, that I would grant you. It is speculative to make these predictions, but its not just an ‘assumption’.
Not so, Mog. Not at all. We have no real world data to support the idea of positive feedback loops. On the contrary the real world data shows that climate appears to self-regulate over a very lengthy timescale in complex multi-cycles and in response to forcers we do not understand.
There is no evidence in the ice cores or tree rings that suggests any such previous positive feedback. It has been added to the climate models merely as as assumed result of rapid warming, methane release, cloud-forming etc. Those assumptions are theoretically plausible. But remain merely that.
And do please recall the computer models failed to predict current real world trends. I know the headlines said the opposite but if you explore the data, they actually failed, They overshot by a considerable amount and their data had to be trimmed.
I agree about the need for common sense, but surely that dictates we go by observed real world data first and computer models second?
We have no real world data to support the idea of positive feedback loops.
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html
the real world data shows that climate appears to self-regulate over a very lengthy timescale in complex multi-cycles and in response to forcers we do not understand.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mass-extinctions-tied-to-past-climate-changes/
I agree about the need for common sense, but surely that dictates we go by observed real world data first and computer models second?
This is the whole point about the limits of scientific modelling in this situation. All we have is models. We can’t run tests on several planets and analyse the data from each.
I concede that nobody really knows for certain what will unfold, but as time goes on it is becoming more and more clear, and the direction of prediction is increasingly dire.
The more we smoke, the less we breathe.
there are “many more” mog! but, due to the degree of hysteria that surrounds this subject, it’s hard to find them..i think you’ll find Dr Curry a little more sceptical than you suggest, but whatever..for those who don’t know who she is: https://judithcurry.com
edited by Admin to fix link
Thanks for kind words BigB. Popper, as I think you’re aware, is not entirely reliable and very selective in his approach to falsifiability and predictive power. I go into this as an aside to a post last April on.Why the West Hates Putin.Forgive my quoting it at some length:
“It’s all very well, [Popper] would quite rightly say, to posit some future occurrence, x. It’s another thing altogether to posit x‘s occurrence next Tuesday, next June or within three years of the onset of other factors; y and z. Only then can we have a sporting bet on the matter, confident it will be settled one way or another.
“It’s true Marx failed to put a date on the next war, next crisis. But then, climate scientists can’t say precisely when tipping point will occur, nor criminologists when burglary rates will fall. As for economists, which of them foresaw the month, year or for that matter the slightest chance of Lehman Brothers failing? The problem, even for natural sciences when asked to apply their combined understandings to real world issues in non lab conditions, is too many variables. So too for the human sciences – but now with that arch confounder, subjective intent, thrown in.9
“We’re no longer speaking of what will happen when water is heated to 100°C, or sulphuric acid added to potassium nitrate. Not speaking, in sum, of stable configurations of molecules which to the best of our knowledge lack intentionality, and display high predictability. So how narrow a view, and selectively so, of predictive power are we willing to take, to bury a dangerous idea? ” (Emphasis added.)
I was speaking here of Marx’s predictions re crisis and war as responses to Capital’s intrinsic tendency to falling profit rates. But these words seem equally applicable to the necessarily probabilistic preditions re climate change. And just as Marx was up against entrenched interests, those in the pay of the same and a few mavericks to boot, so too is that majority of climate scientists which asserts climate change to be real, man-made and posing a terrifying threat already, as poor Bangladesh is experiencing, at the gates.
A further argument, of course, is that if the clmate scientists are wrong, the consequences range from inconvenient to fairly serious. If on the other hand, the denialists are wrong …..
And the completely mythic status of the 97%
And the utter fraudulence of using consensus as a scientific argument?
Hi MLS. You lost me with that “utter fraudulence” gibe. It strikes me as unnecessarily vituperative as well as epistemologically unsound. Many arenas of science – including theoretical physics and that amalgamam of pure and applied disciplines constituting climatology – have reached the point of too many variables to make in principle falsifiable (but in practice unfalsified) predictions of the type Popper unrealistically and selectively (see my response to BigB) demands. In those circumstances, with no smoking gun, we do look to “consensus” among disinterested experts. Please explain why we shouldn’t, especially given the vested interests involved here.
Where on earth did you get this bizarre idea that “modern” science is just too complicated for falsifiability? Does it occur to you you’re being sold a line in order to justify adopting unfalsifiable and therefore unscientific claims?
Science is falsifiable or it isn’t science. The CO2 theory can be tested, it IS being tested by observation. It is not yet proven.
Even less proven is the concept of “tipping points” which requite acceptance of the positive feedback theory for which, as I’ve said above, no evidence currently exists in real world observation, though plenty is offered by the computer models.
Let’s remind ourselves several such “tipping points” have already gone by and dates have been heavily and upwardly revised.
When was it that snow was predicted to be a thing of the past? 1995? 2005? 2015?
When was Manhattan supposed to be underwater?
I don’t say this in a spirit of mockery. Science involves prediction and predictions can be wrong and require revising. It happens to everyone. I say it because the eminently false certitudes of CAGW are being used as a stick to beat real science and scepticism to death.
We need constant reminding that scepticism is a duty not a crime.
Any scientist who promotes consensus as a scientific argument is behaving like a fraud, and they know it.
“Where on earth did you get this bizarre idea that “modern” science is just too complicated for falsifiability?”
Are we talking at cross purposes? The only ‘bizarre’ thing here seems to be the idea that climate scientists name the precise year or decade at which disaster occurs. The years you give – 1995, 2005 and 2015 – encompass a miniscule margin of error given the timescales involved here. Not that some effects of climate change aren’t already with us: measurable in such as ice loss in the Arctic, and Bangladesh’s inundation. You may say these are due to other factors but that’s a different argument. Climate change science does predict such eventualities – which is why I’m baffled by your question – but in this case the variables are indeed “too complicated” to be falsified within the timescales you use.
Of course, you get the popular vote in this forum but I don’t think either of us would see science as a beauty contest. For my part I have little respect for those – clearly not you – who use the ‘dislike’ button in lieu of saying why they take exception to a comment. I’ll bow out, but will from the sidelines continue to watch the debate unfold. There are more expert voices than mine to argue the climate change case. Best wishes.
There’s some freaky voting going on under this article. 39 votes appeared under one comment in about 2 minutes (with less than 20 comments in total)……
People can’t multi-upvote comments any more, so there must be a lot of people reading and not commenting.
There are so many different lenses through which you can see how humans are changing the climate.
These are eight questions asked by Judge William Alsup in March in preparation for a federal climate change lawsuit which have been answered by climate scientists. I think the answers are very compelling. Plainly and simply CO2 is a greenhouse gas. More and more of it is going to cause warming and the rise in global temperatures as CO2 has increased in the atmosphere reflects this. Unless there is a compelling argument against more and more greenhouse gas causing warming (and there isn’t) then, even if there is doubt, isn’t it small enough that we should act as if there isn’t?
https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/3/20/17129354/climate-change-lawsuit-tutorial-alsup
It seems the judge decided the problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a district judge or jury in a public nuisance case and says that Trump and Congress are best positioned to address the issue of fossil fuels – oh no.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/judge-tosses-climate-change-lawsuits-against-big-oil-companies
There are numerous arguments against that idea. As many as there are in favour of it, possibly more. The greatest argument though is precedent. Viz, that such out of control positive feedback has never happened before in all the observable history of climate and prehistoric climate, even with vastly greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere than we have now.
The implication is that negative feedback loops must offer corrections. OR that CO2 is not a major climate forcer. It’s important to recall we have insufficient data to justify any certitude.
Unfortunately mass media “climate science” is aimed at the non-scientists and has managed to persuade many intelligent thinking people that normal scientific rigour and scepticism, and the mere acknowledgment of our present lack of data, is a species of “sin.”
Thanks for the review Philip. I guess I won’t be buying it, so….
I wonder, do you think that, in your opinion, there was enough emphasis in the book on the role of the media in the climate story? Was there an adequate exploration of media structure and/or proposals of how to reform, replace media power?
I write this because I know someone who works at a high level in climate change campaigning and who is pretty much oblivious to media critiques such as those of Chomsky, Parenti, Medialens, or those presented here at Off G (despite my insistent pleas for her to do some reading on the matter – “Too busy” ).
Hi mog. The book dedicates a well researched chapter to mainstream media, depicted – continuing the theme of climate change as crime against humanity – as among the prime villains. It doesn’t draw generalised conclusions about the nature of market-driven media in a capitalist world, as Chomsky or Media Lens do. Far less does it go into proposals for reform. It does paint, however, a damning picture of media dereliction.
thanks
Genesis 8:22 – While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.