Review: Unprecedented Crime

The unprecedented crime Peter Carter and Elizabeth Woodworth refer to in the title is that of willfully causing global temperatures to rise, through greenhouse gas emissions, to levels already causing large-scale loss of life while threatening human survival and that of countless other species. They might with equal accuracy speak of crimes, plural, when those who from positions of authority either actively aid key offenders or, by failing to hold them to account, betray the trust placed in them.
This is the unique selling point of Unprecedented Crime: a closely argued insistence that, under existing laws and without recourse to new ones framed specifically to outlaw ecocide, we could indict corporate and governmental bodies identified without hyperbole by the authors as guilty of crimes against humanity.
Think about it. Ninety-seven percent of scientists in relevant disciplines are telling us climate change is real, is man-made and is taking us all, meaning humanity and other advanced life forms, down a roller coaster of environmental catastrophe. Not in some distant sci-fi dystopia but on a timescale measured in decades, years even. Given this, the scale and extent of denial – literal in the case of ‘sceptics’ in the pay of Fossil Fuels Inc; de facto in that of governmental cowardice and venality – are staggering. Why then, with the stakes so high, would we not view the perpetrators as guilty of crimes of a magnitude surpassing anything the world has seen – even in history’s darkest moments?
This is the premise of Carter and Woodworth’s case. Like any good scientist, they start with observable phenomena, as indicated by their opening chapter: Extreme Weather Around the World. From here they proceed, again as scientists do, to set out in Chapter Two the underlying drivers; in this case a heightening of earth’s natural and life-optimal greenhouse effect, to unnatural and decidedly sub-optimal levels, noting along the way a 1990 assertion by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that as a matter of certainty:
Emissions resulting from human activities are substantially increasing the atmospheric concentrations of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These increases will enhance the green-house effect, resulting on average in an additional warming of the Earth’s surface temperature.
But that second chapter does more than set out the science. It locates the birth of a small and decidedly non-scientific cabal, of pretty much the most powerful vested interests on the planet – aka the fossil fuels industry and its financiers – and charts their success in casting doubt on that IPCC certainty:
In 2010 a landmark book, Merchants of Doubt, showed how a small group of prominent scientists with connections to politics and industry led disinformation campaigns denying established scientific knowledge about smoking, acid rain, DDT, the ozone layer, and global warming.
Written by Dr. Naomi Oreskes, Harvard science historian, and NASA historian Erik Conway, Merchants was reviewed by Bill Buchanan of The Christian Science Monitor as “the most important book of 2010,” and by The Guardian’s Robin McKie as “the best science book of the year.” It was followed by the 2014 documentary of the same name, also widely seen and reviewed.
The research showed how the disinformation tactics of the tobacco companies in the 1960s to undermine the scientific link between smoking and lung cancer served as a model for subsequent oil company tactics suppressing climate change science.
Following the U.S. Surgeon General’s landmark report on smoking and lung cancer in 1964, the government legislated warning labels on cigarette packages. But a tobacco company executive from Brown & Williamson had a brainwave: people still wanted to smoke and doubt about the science would give them a ready excuse.
His infamous 1969 memo read: “Doubt is our product since it is the best means of competing with the ‘body of fact’ that exists in the minds of the general public. It is also the means of establishing a controversy.”
Here’s the thing. People exercised by a terrifying possibility, whose avoidance or mitigation will necessitate – or can be portrayed as necessitating – inconvenience and pain, will be receptive to the counter-view that it’s all hogwash, or at the very least that the doomsayers are overegging things. So eagerly receptive, in fact, that they won’t look too closely at the motives of those advancing such a counter-view. Nuff said, save that Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers For Survival’s spotlight on dirty tricks and systematic strong-arming – their attendant corruption of body politic and informed debate constituting a crime in and of itself – does not make for the most relaxing of bedtime reading.
Three subsequent chapters make the case against an unholy trinity whose crimes of commission and omission would place them in the dock, under existing laws, in a saner and less mendacious world. The headers speak for themselves: State Crime Against the Global Public Trust … Media Collusion (a chapter of particular interest in light of the recently published Media Lens book on media corruption by market forces) … Corporate and Bank Crime …
Chapter 6 discusses Moral Collapse and Religious Apathy. Well well. Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible, but these and other revered texts from our pre-industrial past have much to say on injustice. The meek, you see, are not to inherit the earth after all. Rather, the world’s poorest – their carbon footprints negligible – find themselves at the front line of climatic catastrophes already underway as a result of corporate greed in the Global North. Here’s a snippet from the early pages of John Smith’s Imperialism in the Twenty-first Century, reviewed here, on this aspect of the matter. Having opened with the collapse of an eight-storey textile factory in Dhaka, killing 1133 workers, Smith goes on to say that:
Starvation wages, death-trap factories and fetid slums in Bangladesh typify conditions for hundreds of millions of workers in the Global South, source of surplus value sustaining profits and unsustainable overconsumption in imperialist countries. Bangladesh is also in the front line of another consequence of capitalism’s reckless exploitation of living labor and nature: “climate change”, more accurately described as capitalist destruction of nature. Most of Bangladesh is low-lying. As sea levels rise and monsoons become more energetic, farmland is inundated with salt water, accelerating migration into the cities …
I’ve a reason for citing this. Part Two of Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers For Survival moves from naming the guilty to setting out what is to be done. In doing so the authors introduce the only note I take issue with in the entire book. Chapter 10, on Market Leadership, opens with this:
Much has been written about the constraining effects of capitalism, globalization, and the debt-based economy on a clean energy transition, saying that we must begin by addressing these root issues.
Although these structural impediments may be slowing the potential pace of renewable energy growth, the climate emergency allows us no time to fix the economic system first.
For reasons I’ve gone into elsewhere – here for instance, and here – I shudder at such strawman argument. Few on the left say “fix capitalism then climate change” but many, me included, see scant prospect of stopping or even slowing this and other effects of capitalism’s destruction of nature without taking on what the authors rightly refer to in the above extract as “root issues”. The two fights are one and the same. The underlying cause of climate change is capitalism’s inbuilt addiction to growth: its constant and tyrannical drive to create ever more stuff for us to buy; its demand – no less imperious for that sly obeisance to the God of Choice – that we continually cast out the old to make room for the new and, by this and this alone, breathe life into falling profits in an endless cycle of boom and bust. Moreover, there’s only one irrefutable reply to the mantra that measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions are – like measures to rein in the lucrative death-for-profit industries – “anti-job”. That is to push back at such slick and circular ‘reasoning’ by placing wealth creation for human need, not private profit, firmly on the table.
So say I. But where does this leave the likes of me? Do we withdraw in a sulk from collaboration with those who see things otherwise while sharing our horror at the criminal insanity unfolding before our eyes? Hardly. Climate breakdown, this book reminds us, leaves no room for sectarianism. Red and Green must find common cause. To that end we should differentiate two forms of collaboration: on the one hand rainbow alliances whose shaky, lowest common denominator foundations require dilution upon dilution of principle, only to implode at the first real test of solidarity; on the other hand working alliances, united fronts, in which no dilution of principle is called for. Just shared recognition of a common goal, and willingness to engage with all who are prepared to work towards it.
To that end, Unprecedented Crime offers a resounding rallying call. It sets out with admirable clarity the nature and scale of the problem, offering a novel but logically flawless way of viewing that problem with the urgency necessary for confronting it with adequate resolve. It lays out the basis for a program of concrete demands in the here and now: demands around which an opposition movement can coalesce, demands with which to win over the undecided as well as those who have given up on hope and demands with which to counter the lies of denialists and the delusions of those who still believe we have time on our side.
@ mulga says"
“It takes the usual combination of imbecility and Evil, typical of deniers, to place TWO ie 2, ‘scientists’ before tens of thousands of others, 200 years of climate science and the UNANIMOUS opinion of ALL the Academies of Science and scientific societies on Earth. But human Evil and stupidity are surely limitless.”
To which I say
The scenario you denigrate is the only way Humanity and Science actually advances.
Those who speak truth to the alignment under ‘power’ often find recognition only after they are dead.
That is the difference between aligning in the true and seeking a personal salvation at other’s expense. Under threat we can easily be triggered to WANT that something be true – ie payback to the oil-igarchy. (As if they are not a hundred moves ahead of you). Or fear something enough to let in anything that says it will save us.
Insofar as I see a manipulative deceit, it works in the shadow with access to our fears and hopes, so as to make complex psychic-emotional instruments full of toxic debt and induce others to buy them.
No matter what field of influence the pattern are the same. It tells you what you want to hear – with a payload attached.
But ‘what we want’ radically shifts when we come down from a red alert of triggered fears. So take time to align in what you truly desire and be that FOR You – so that FROM there you can meet others in who you ARE – rather than interact in some pinball world of mutually triggering reaction.
“Simply a LIE, and the only question needed now, is just why deniers are so viciously Evil and bent on causing humanity’s extinction?”
It read at first on my mail as if mulga was calling the 97% out for the lie it is… But no it is mind programming:
1. Assert the accusation as a shock tactic.
2. Define the already guilted narrative range of allowable ‘questions’.
3. Set the pseudo question in terms of its payload of viciously evil intent.
The only question I have in this regard is ‘why anyone would take the bait?’. And yet this sort of mind-framing persistently ‘works’ the frustrated and the lost to think they have found a target they can actually identify and get vengeance on. As if the driving need is a personal sense of self vindication and no real concern for others at all.
Instead of challenging fake news, toxic polluters, fake food and pharma, not even the chemical industries that churn out biocidal packaging, furnishings, cosmetics and etc and etc – without any real check or holding to account – no take it out on your brother – who does not join with you in holy jihad.
But if you want a freely consensual future – ie by free willing consent, that stops the toxicity, heals and restores the integrity of natural being and uncovers our natural function by living it – then count me in.
But the first stumbling block to healing is an unwillingness for self-honesty that runs beneath false witness to self and therefore to others and by definition an alienation or dissociation from the very felt quality of our existence.
Integrity as a congruence of thought word and deed is an integrity that moral posturing can only seek to pass of as by masking in forms – like phishing attacks.
There is a facet of the mind that is trained to go forth and find the sins in others and attack them, to bring the blood sacrifice to its Master – who ensures it dogs will ever be hungry.
We already have AI attack robots. Their extensions of technological ability doesn’t just make working hardware. Its premise is the capture and control of the ‘software’ of thought that we still think is our own.
I stand in freedom of association as the freedom to accept and share in the thoughts that extend or give or share meaning to existence. This has to accept the freedom to deny the gift or it would be coercive. So your freedom to deny your true Inheritance or indeed Inherence to being – is the capacity without which you can accept.
Just because one is poor in spirit or divided in purpose, does not mean the inheritance of an innate blessing is denied or withheld by anything but insistence on self-deprivation.
There is no framework to share looking at the issue when the only framework is a baited trap.
How could this site NOT be targeted by disinfo? In the world as it is?
But do I spy a pack running psy-cooperatively? Or just a fear and suspicion of attack running as fear driven and hateful reaction? Much easier to attack me than to address the issue… it would seem.
It is also true that self-censorship can effect what is no longer required to be operated at a cost.
Simply the fear of something threatening can trigger defensive reactions by which the fear is effectively re-inforced as reality, and enacted blindly as self-fulfilling prophecy.
Giving disregard to the voice for fear is the way the truth can rise to awareness.
Luckily I don’t need to be either side of the fence on this topic.
Man is contaminating the planet. From fracking, Air travel and my particular favorite, ‘The War on Terror’. Oh and don’t forget Capitalism.
Get the UN to do their job and put the likes of Blair, Net-AND-Yahoo, Trump, Hilary Clinton, Barry Obama and their friends in low place, and the rest will follow
I’d like if I may to suggest a simple experiment anyone can try.
1] Go to Google and type in “9/11”.
2a] make a note of how far down you need to scroll to find a site supportive of the official government version
2b] make a note of how far down you need to scroll before you find a Truther site
3] Clear the search and type in “global warming”
4a] make a note of how far down you need to scroll before you find a site supportive of the manmade global warming theory.
4b] make a note of how far down you need to scroll to find a site that questions the manmade global warming theory.
Come back here and report your findings.
Ok.
“9/11” – I got to page 6 of the Google search and still had not found a single Truther site
“global warming” – The first 3 pages were exclusively pro-manmade global warming sites. Toward the bottom of page 3 I found two sites that questions manmade global warming.
So my experiment suggest to me that the search term “9/11” is heavily censored by Google to the point of almost completely suppressing one side of the debate.
What surprised me was that the search term “global warming” seems to be somewhat censored, or weighted at very least, towards to pro-manmade global warming camp
Global warming underpins a multi trillion dollar, Enron created, carbon trading operation supported by carbon billionaires like Tom Steyer and Jeremy Grantham.
Billions, possibly trillions of dollars of free carbon credits (license to produce CO2) were handed out to big business. In the absence of global warming, they would be worthless. The American system collapsed in 2010 but individual states have created their own schemes.
http://www.scrapthetrade.com
‘Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible…’
Even narrowing the search to only the latter tome: what do you want, the Alpha (after the opening cosmology bit)
or the Omega
blockquote>Revelation 11:18 The nations raged, but thy wrath came, and the time for the dead to be judged, for rewarding thy servants, the prophets and saints, and those who fear thy name, both small and great, and for destroying the destroyers of the earth.
or the plethora in between?
‘Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible…’
Even narrowing the search to only the latter: what do you want, the Alpha (after the opening cosmology bit)
or the Omega
or the plethora in between?
Thanks for the offer, Robbobbobin, but I’ll settle for a reminder as to which of the Ten Commandments proscribes ecocide.
“I’ll settle for a reminder as to which of the Ten Commandments proscribes ecocide.”
That’s a smartass, dishonest response on several levels. First of all, on its face and “in your face.” Your original field of enquiry specified (amongst other texts), “the Bible”. If you meant perhaps the only bit you can name (the “Ten Commandments”?) then simple rules of honest, non-diversionary argument would have you say that upfront, when you sought to impugn the collaborative work of generations of multiple authors (and the judgement of a large number of readers who value their work) as part of an unstated (and erroneous) sub-agenda. I’ll skip the secondlys and thirdlys in obeisance to your apparent disdain for all but those sections of a work referenced in its executive summary (or all but those mitzvot inscribed on the stone tablets Moses could carry down the mountain).
Next, it’s also a stupid and self-defeating response. Those who judge the texts you so misrepresent to be valuable guides to righteous behavior include the largest set of politically influential AGW deniers around. You diss them with obvious misunderstandings of, ignorance of, or easily refutable misrepresentations of their putative position on a specific point and they’ll double-diss you and yours, with your own written “evidence”, in all the wrong legislative places. Has your cause got time for that?
Good call, Robbobbobin. Thanks.
Robbobbobin I really did mean no disrespect. My original ATL remark, which you quote, was intended as neutral observation. The great religious texts still extant can all be located between the neolothic and industrial revolutions: addressing issues arising in the transition from hunter-gatherer to farmer, and from the rise of the city state and larger populations agriculture enabled. As all systems of law, morality and etiquette must, they offer codes to manage tensions between our nature as social yet individuated beings. We still draw on those systems, believer and non believer alike. What those texts do not offer – COULD not offer at that historic juncture – is advice for our post industrial predicament: a capability, unenvisaged by Moses, Buddha, Mohammed, Krishna etc, to take out pretty much all advanced life on the planet, ourselves included.
That is what I meant, and you have misunderatood me in thinking I see this ahistorically, as somehow a culpable defect in those texts. I may as well blame Shakespeare for not addressing evolutionary theory!
Was I a tad flippant in response to your initial comment? Maybe – but did said comment harbour a touch of prickliness of its own? That’s how I, perhaps compounding misunderstanding with misunderstanding, read it.
In any case I think “dishonest” unwarranted. I try hard to be truthful in all my writing. I see no greater thing to aspire to. As for this unexpected spat, I apologise if I brought it on myself: initially by not making myself sufficiently clear; subsequently by responding with a quip, yes, but not venom, Over and out.
While we’re at it…..Here is something for the open minded. At this point, who knows?
https://youtu.be/AcDspzYDhP4?t=25
As co-author of “Unprecedented Crime,” I am addressing the comments below this review from the standpoint of having been David Ray Griffin’s colleague for 12 years. Dr. Griffin and I have written together on both 9/11 and climate change.
Why on both topics?
We worked first to try to defeat the official story of 9/11 and its resulting global war on terror so that media attention could move to the far more serious (and existential) ecological crisis.
While it is natural that people who understand the 9/11 hoax might suspect that the same media that has trumpeted the global war on terror may be pushing a climate hoax as well, Dr. Griffin has explained in an important article that they are two very different things:
“9/11 and Global Warming: Are They Both False Conspiracy Theories?”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article42827.htm
Indeed, the reality of climate change has long been suppressed by the media, which is virtually owned by Big Oil. Of the global top 10 Fortune 500 companies, 7 are either oil or automotive companies, and they support the media with intense advertising.
In 2015, Dr. Griffin wrote his encyclopedic climate change book: “Unprecedented: Can Civilization Survive the CO2 Crisis?”
https://www.claritypress.com/Griffin.html
In 2016, Dr. Griffin and I wrote, “Unprecedented Climate Mobilization: A Handbook for Citizens and Their Governments,” Foreword by Dr. Peter Carter
https://www.claritypress.com/Woodworth.html
In 2018, Dr. Peter Carter and I wrote, “Unprecedented Crime: Climate Science Denial and Game Changers for Survival,” https://www.claritypress.com/Carter.html
As you will see on the amazon.com website, Dr. Griffin left a very supportive comment about this book. He and Dr. Carter and I believe that Dr. James Hansen, who predicted to Congress in 1988 that we were on track for a climate emergency, is the top climate scientist in the world. (Hansen has been arrested several times outside the White House for protesting against pipelines.)
Again, I believe that anyone involved in the climate denial controversy would likely find Dr. Griffin’s above-mentioned article about 9/11 and Global Warming helpful. Paul Craig Roberts also posted it:
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2015/09/15/david-ray-griffin-examines-911-global-warming/
Thank you for your interest.
Hi Elizabeth and many any thank for this book. I know you are also a 9/11 Truther, which I am not, but I feel as if intelligent adults should be able to agree and disagree on a subject by subject basis. I applaud this work you are doing.
My question is, are you troubled by the fact so many of your fellow Truthers are climate Deniers? I am thinking Steven Jones, Kevin Ryan, James Fetzer and many others, all are noted for rejecting the science of manmade global warming.
Why do they do this since several of them are scientists or from scientific disciplines?
Thanks for your comment, SGibbons.
Yes, indeed, civilized, I like to think that intelligent people usually do respect one another’s views!
I have not seen articles or comments by any of the 9/11 truth people you mention, but I do know that none of them are climate scientists. As a science librarian I spent 30 years delivering peer-reviewed articles to environmentalists and health professionals, so I would look to the science literature for climate change observations and assessments.
About 97% of climate scientists who are published in the peer-reviewed literature believe that global warming is real, and is caused by increased CO2 emissions since the industrial revolution. This literature is indexed in the enormous literature database services that maintain high standards for inclusion of the science journal titles they index. (The same is true of engineering, technology, and medical literature.) The whole system is not perfect, but it’s the most rigourous quality control framework we have.
The main thing to emphasize here is the precautionary principle: If an existentially threatening phenomenon, such as increasingly devastating extreme weather — in the form of floods, droughts, hurricanes, and forest fires — is interpreted in the scientific literature as caused by humans, then we should do something really effective to transition away from business-as-usual energy sources, and soon!
“About 97% of climate scientists who are published in the peer-reviewed literature believe that global warming is real and is caused by increased CO2 emissions since the industrial revolution”
Not only is that untrue, it makes very little sense to anyone who has studied science.
“The claim of a 97% consensus on global warming does not stand up
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/blog/2014/jun/06/97-consensus-global-warming
Simply a LIE, and the only question needed now, is just why deniers are so viciously Evil and bent on causing humanity’s extinction?
My goodness Mulga Mumblebrain this is a scientific debate not the Inquisition or a Salem witch trial. What’s the matter with you?
You ask in another comment what a lukewarmer is. A lukewarmer is someone who agrees that manmade global warming is probably real, sees the wisdom of curbing emissions, but who is not necessarily convinced by the much less robustly supported ideas of potential catastrophe.
That’s me.
Did you read the linked Guardian article? I’m not a Guardian fan, and not a “denier” but the 97% figure is demonstrably a myth IMO and I think the author of the piece pretty much proves that. I’d be interested to discuss why you don’t agree.
And how terrifying that two other readers here actually think your cries of “Be gone vile unbeliever!” are commendable. What is happening to us? We seem to be descending into a new dark age of religious fundamentalism replacing rational thought.
You are not doing the leg work Denier.
We know that there is a highly funded campaign to distract from the scientific consensus, it is documented fact.
Now look at Tol who wrote the Guardian article, look at this associations and it is immediately clear that he works in circles of Lawson and Lomberg etc. people funded to muddy the waters.
It’s hard to challenge one’s own confirmation bias.
I perceive Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be right wing nutters never mind Lawson and his motley crew.
@Mog But he may still be correct, no? Surely we look at the data not just at where the money comes from? I was funded by the DoE some years ago, does this mean any science I produce or cite is invalid a priori?
Do we also examine funding of the pro-AGW argument? What if a pro-AGW scientist gets money from alternative energy grants?Or Goldman Sachs that promote carbon taxes etc? Does that invalidate his research? I don’t think so!
I think it’s better to look at the science first and last and only consider funding in cases where fraud can be detected independently.
Do we also examine funding of the pro-AGW argument? What if a pro-AGW scientist gets money from alternative energy grants?Or Goldman Sachs that promote carbon taxes etc?
Fossil fuel companies were the first to really investigate the AGW hyhpothesis. They buried their research and started campaigning to spread ‘doubt’ (this is what this book is largely about).
Do Goldman promote carbon taxes? Why are the green lobby complaining of shouting into deaf ears for the past three decades when the most powerful bank in the world wants the same as they do?
You are not making any sense to me, and do not provide any evidence that the huge, long running and diverse body of research is corrupted or controlled, as your theory determines it must be.
Did they invent climate change a hundred years ago with a view to raising some extra tax in the early 21st century?
What is the end game or objective of this vast deception? Agenda 21 ?
PSJ didn’t say any research was corrupted so far as I can see. His/her point seems to be that the data should count first and not be dismissed simply on account of who funds it.
He/she can correct me if I have this wrong.
Thanks Admin, and yes, I did not mean to suggest any specific body of research was “corrupt.” My point was (or was meant to be!) that rather than focus on this or that researcher’s funding we should look at his data. Because the data is what matters.
Questions of funding only become meaningful if the data is falsified or there’s evidence for corruption.
Let’s discuss the data!
Regarding the positions of major economists on climate change, Lord Stern confessed years ago that he had not taken it seriously enough.
Then we have William Nordhaus, 2018 Nobel prize winner at Yale, Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor at Columbia University, and Jeff Rubin (author of The Carbon Bubble) in Canada — all highly concerned and working hard to head off catastrophic climate change.
Hi there Elizabeth – is there anything to be gained by trading names of people variously qualified who share our opinions on climate change?
It’s science and science is supposed to be about data.How did that become lost?
Nick Stern is owned and operated by $100 billion hedge fund owner/ carbon trader Jeremy Grantham
http://www.lse.ac.uk/GranthamInstitute/profile/nicholas-stern/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeremy_Grantham
Jeremy Grantham’s 2Q 2010 letter
Global warming will be the most important investment issue for the foreseeable future.
http://thinkprogress.org/climate/2011/05/02/207994/grantham-must-read-time-to-wake-up-days-of-abundant-resources-and-falling-prices-are-over-forever/
The science is simple.
95% of the greenhouse effect is due to water vapour (aka weather). 3.6% is due to carbon dioxide.
The effect of a change in carbon dioxide is known exactly. If the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere were to double, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REMAIN THE SAME, the earth’s temperature would rise by 1 degree.
So why are we told of an unstoppable rise, many times this? Because AGW theory claims that the effect of that 1 degree change would have a knock on effect on the water vapour model, which would multiply that 1 degree change many times over. aka positive feedback.
There’s just one little problem with that theory. The water vapour model (aka the weather) is unknown. Science requires that a model should be produced, describing the effect of water vapour, that that model should make verifiable predictions, and that the predictions should be verified by actual measurements. So far they haven’t been able to do that. Untl they do, the predictions of climate science are worthless.
But there is a lesser degree of proof. Correlation does not prove causality, but it can act as a smoking gun. The hockey stick curve claimed to show this. Unfortunately it turned out to be a fraud. It catapulted Michael Mann overnight from obscure PhD student to international jet setting celebrity, because it was what the AGW fraternity wanted to hear. McKintyre and McKittrick had to legally force Mann to reveal his algorithm and his data. That’s unprecedented in scientific research. When they demonstrated the fraud, Nature, which originally published the research, refused to publish the retraction. Make what you like of that! So they had to publish privately. But their case was overwhelmingly proved when they demonstrated that you could feed any set of random numbers into his algorithm and it would always produce a hockey stick curve regardless.
So I’m waiting to hear that climate science has produced a model which has made predictions, and that the predictions have been verified. Then I will become a believer. I suspect the whole show will collapse before that happens.
Ivar Giaever has a Nobel Prize in physics.
“Global Warming Revisited – – climate science is pseudo science.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dk60CUkf3Kw
Freeman Dyson: Climate Change Predictions Are “Absurd”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmy0tXcNTPs&t=5s
These two men have more credibility than all those 97% climate scientists combined. They are old and they don’t have careers that can be destroyed by corporate interests.
It takes the usual combination of imbecility and Evil, typical of deniers, to place TWO ie 2, ‘scientists’ before tens of thousands of others, 200 years of climate science and the UNANIMOUS opinion of ALL the Academies of Science and scientific societies on Earth. But human Evil and stupidity are surely limitless.
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”
― Albert Einstein
FWIW I have heard several prominent truthers express skepticism about global warming. It tends to be an unpopular idea among the American libertarian right and many truthers tend to spring from this tradition. Alex Jones comes to mind as typical. I think both you and David Ray Griffin may come from the liberal tradition.
It’s refreshing to see the political spectrum represented in the truther movement, and I certainly don’t object to this diversity of views. I cant imagine why anyone would.
What does it matter that you don’t all agree on everything? It only shows you are honest people expressing honest opinions.
I, too, worked as a science librarian, with an MSc in Physics. The crucial question to ask is not percentages of scientists who go along with the grant-awarding authorities, but what the minority say. That’s at least 3%, which is a huge percentage for an established theory of Physics, which no-one is allowed to doubt. In 2006 I was the subject of a witch-hunt in Esperanto association of Britain. After their AGM a 90-year-old told me, “I voted for you because the one in a minority is usually right”. I was right. I’d produced a seminal report showing evidence that the basis of their claimed financial crisis was bogus. They were winding down the association. Yet if you were to judge by the speeches at the AGM you’d think I was indeed in a minority of one. I got 17% of the vote.
The question to ask is: “Where is the seminal paper?” Does it exist? Does it even exist for the greenhouse effect as applied to greenhouses? I don’t think many physicists believe that that’s how greenhouses work any more.
But well done on 9/11. I was led to that by following up on the Esperanto scam, and I was led to looking at climate change by following up on 9/11. Search relentlessly for the seminal physics paper, because if it ain’t there, there ain’t no case.
Elizabeth – I don’t mean to follow you around and snipe at you, but with respect, what is a “climate scientist?” Last time I looked Jim Hansen was a physicist, so is Michael Mann. But they’re climate scientists, correct? What makes a climate scientist? Is it a self-definition? Defined by the area of interest? Climate is such a massive and complex subject how do we define exactly when a scientist becomes a “climate scientist”?
And no, Elizabeth, sorry, that 97% figure is bogus. There are real figures which come in at around 30-60% support for the idea of manmade global warming, much lower for the question of whether it’s likely to be dangerous to human survival. That’s a separate and pretty controversial area of debate.
But what about the data? Do you agree the data matters and needs to take priority? Because it gets very little airtime in most concerned lay person discussion.
It reminds me of the 9/11 no-planers and space-beamers (not you but others), throwing insults and ad hominem around, refusing to discuss the evidence.
Do you mind my asking what you find compelling about the 9/11 “official story” for want of a better term?
Excellent question.
The only compelling thing about the 9/11 Official Story is that it’s the official story.
That’s pretty compelling for some people, particularly if their careers, social position, or self-identity are depending on it.
I know Ian (iafantomo), and I can assure you he is not a believer of the ‘Official Conspiracy Theory’ narrative.
He mentioned this post in an email to a ‘group’ I belong to.
Personally, I believe Global Warming is very real, but it is not something I concentrate on.
I’m a 9/11 Truther, and what with that, ‘Chemtrails’, Wi-Fi/5G, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Ukraine and so forth, I have enough on my plate.
I will direct him back to this post, as I think he will want to answer for himself.
SGibbons,
I asked where you had read that Jones (et al) disputed AGW.
Now you repeat the claim. still with no reference.
Have you got anything, or are you spouting disinformation and lies ?
James Hansen endorsed an anti civilisation eco fascist book by Dark Mountain crazy Keith Farnish.
“The only way to prevent global ecological collapse and thus ensure the survival of humanity is to rid the world of Industrial Civilization”.
http://www.coyoteblog.com/coyote_blog/2010/01/the-anti-industrial-revolution.html
Hansen’s endorsement
Keith Farnish has it right: time has practically run out, and the ‘system’ is the problem. Governments are under the thumb of fossil fuel special interests – they will not look after our and the planet’s well-being until we force them to do so, and that is going to require enormous effort. –
-Professor James Hansen, GISS, NASA
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Times-Up-Uncivilized-Solution-Global/dp/190032248X
Hansen isn’t primarily a scientist but an extreme anti technology, anti civilisation campaigner
Denier: I’d quite like to see you lay out just how you think that the capitalist system is survivable: let alone prospering. Do you believe in quasi-infinite compound exponential growth? Or indefinite supplies of easily recoverable, high quality negentropic resources? Or abiotic oil? Or infinite waste sinks? Infinitely reproducible high quality soil, potable water, clean air? Or do you imagine a techno-utopia of a human monoculture: with holographic flora and fauna in virtual natural history museums? Just how much further can we push the metabolism of the planet: or will we use our semi-divine ASI-Ubermensch Will-to-Power to create a new synthetic biome? Just what is your vision for Man without Nature?
The anti-civilisationists are those capitalists who would risk it all for just another $$$$.
BigB: Humans have gone from hunting woolly mammoth with stone tools to the iPhone and the International Space Station, and throughout this dramatic series of advances there have been shrill naysayers like yourself forecasting that it will all end badly and the sky is about to fall in. There is a long-standing tendency for people to think that their own era is somehow a special moment in history when everything is reaching its culmination and progress cannot continue. These people are always proven wrong because it turns out that the limitations are not in the world around us but in their own imaginations. However, their failure is always forgotten and each new generation updates the fallacy. Change some of the words in your comment and it could have been said centuries or millennia ago when people were worried about running out of wood or of coal, or about salination of croplands. While these were genuine problems, they did not cause humanity to collapse and retreat back to its caves but spurred innovation and discovery, which not only overcame the problems but vastly expanded human capabilities and created the advanced technological civilisation you now enjoy. Yes, there is a remote possibility that this time you and these authors are correct and the wolf really is in the field, but my money is on what Julian Simon called the ultimate resource, i.e. human ingenuity, and on future discoveries that negate your objections in ways none of us today can even conceive of, just as the Romans could not have conceived of wifi or lasers. All of your objections assume that humans will remain on the one tiny planet we now inhabit, and indeed we are coming up against its limitations, which is reflected in a logistic tailing off of global population growth. However, this increasing awareness of the planet’s limitations is at last motivating us to get off it. We already have a permanent presence in space and the growing activities of a number of space entrepreneurs suggest that we are on the threshold of a new step upward for humanity as we clamber out of the earth’s gravitational well and transition to a space-based civilisation. It will come sooner than you think, I guarantee that. Remember, 25 years ago, most of the internet didn’t even exist. Things can change a lot over that timescale. And this universe is pretty damn roomy, and is absolutely packed with minerals and negentropy, possibly in forms we don’t even know about yet, while the amount accessed by humans so far is utterly negligible. So on paper there is plenty of scope for exponential or hyperbolic growth to continue for a long time to come, and all it requires is for the innovators and optimists to triumph over the negativists and doom-mongers, as they have been doing every single day for the last fifty thousand years.
Jared M
No offence friend, I do not know you at all. As a little amusement: if you and Elon Musk and his capitalist hypertrophy buddies want to reach our nearest star (proxima centauri) – a mere 4.24 light years away …you better be on your way. With current technology it will take 81,000 years to reach. Only, it’s not habitable. The nearest habitable exoplanet I can see is 227 light years away. You do the maths: but I think that is about 4.3mn years?
Looks like you better stay here with me and try and make this world liveable and workable for all.
How exactly is life as we live it ‘survivable’? Surely an absurd framing.
Assigning evil to ‘Capitalism’ is likewise simplistic and meaningless.
Blanket generalisations that are associated with a presumed ‘we’.
Assigning evil to perceived or conceived trends, works the reaction of the pursuit of private ends.
Investment of emotional energy, and thus identity, in false thinking, invokes reacting to perceived evils in like kind – but as if serving the one true god/ideology/belief.
The presumption to thinking the Grand Model and then acting to impose changes in line with an replacement model or a new model order is the elitism that seeks to save itself from a true account – by not allowing any account that threatens the model it persists unknowingly – because the model IS the presumption to define predict and control leading to a sense of Right to do so. And Duty to protect the ‘right’.
The mind (that believes itself) adrift and separated from its own sustenance replicates life in manual overrides and substitutions – not least by combining with others in mutual agreements and alignments of identified power and protection in the context of the threat that is inherent to a fear of lack of sustenance.
This is not just a political conundrum but the mortal conditioning of human psyche and cultural development.
Possession and control operate as ‘combination’ power to which true individuality is sacrificed. NOT aligning in such sacrifice thus becomes perceived as a denier of the ‘power’ by which life is protected and thus attacked as the threat itself.
Humans don’t need Cosmic catastrophes now, they can make their own.
THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE FULL MOVIE
video – 1 hour 16 minutes
The Great Global Warming Swindle Originally broadcasted March 8, 2007 on British Channel 4. A documentary, by British television producer Martin Durkin, which argues against the virtually unchallenged consensus that global warming is man-made. A statement from the makers of this film asserts that the scientific theory of anthropogenic global warming could very well be “the biggest scam of modern times.”
https://vladtepesblog.com/global-warming-related-media-and-articles/
Is that a full or partial narrative? Bracketing off the climate (like it is an isolatable comensurable entity): is humanity living in harmony with Nature? Or is the overall systemic view of humanity one of very great disequilibrium and dangerous imbalance with our fragile planet? And massive disequilibrium and dehumanisation amongst ourselves? What if we are wrong about the climate? The definitve view for AGW is as suspect as the definitive view against. With all Unborn biotic life to answer for: which is the safer determination to make? What moral right does just a 20% minority of consumers have to decide the longterm fate of the planet – to the exclusion of 80% of humanity – for their continued petty-bourgeois prosperity now? If AGW was not real: wouldn’t we need to invent it anyway …to precipitate radical change and justice for all – born and unborn?
Never mind the truth here’s the bollocks!
Invent ‘truths’ to manipulate people to serve a vengeance or hate agenda?
Post truth is will to power in which everything and anything else will be distorted or subverted to serve and support that power.
But what power, born of such deceit, can serve any justice?
A mockumentary that was universally criticised for its lies and misrepresentations.
http://www.climatechangenews.com/tv/11213
I suspect that the majority of regular visitors to ‘Off-Guardian’ probably come here because like myself they did not believe the reports put out by the MSM and view it’s output as unaldulterated propaganda.
The question which therefore arises is why should we believe them in respect of AGW when we barely believe them on any other issue, what could be the reason that they wish to pursue this agenda, what do they hope to achieve and who stands to benefit the most.
To look into some of these questions and ponder for yourself I heartily recommend watching James Corbett’s work on Maurice Strong who was a key figure in the founding of various UN environmental summits and to quote Jame Corbett “Rothschild’s dream came true when Strong presided over another high-level UN environment summit: the 1992 Rio “Earth Summit.”” https://www.corbettreport.com/meet-maurice-strong-globalist-oiligarch-environmentalist/
Also well worth watching are Corbett’s reports; https://www.corbettreport.com/pay-up-or-the-earth-gets-it-propagandawatch/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1131-elaine-dewar-on-maurice-strongs-cloak-of-green/
There are many more interesting and informative items on James Corbett’s website not least of which if you haven’t seen it is documentary “How and Why Big Oil Conquered the World” https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
That is a very silly argument. Anthropogenic climate destabilisation science is not a creation of the global elites. They are often enough deniers, like you, because fossil fuels represent tens of trillions in assets, that require being reduced to zero value if humanity is to survive. Do you have shares in fossil fuels? Much of the media, certainly the Murdoch cancer, remain wickedly and ferociously denialist.
What do the other 3% think?
The Ultimate Weapon of Mass Destruction: “Owning the Weather” for Military Use
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-ultimate-weapon-of-mass-destruction-owning-the-weather-for-military-use-2/5306386
Environmental modification techniques (ENMOD) for military use constitute, in the present context of global warfare, the ultimate weapon of mass destruction.
Rarely acknowledged in the debate on global climate change, the world’s weather can now be modified as part of a new generation of sophisticated electromagnetic weapons. Both the US and Russia have developed capabilities to manipulate the climate for military use.
…
Weather-modification, according to the US Air Force document AF 2025 Final Report, “offers the war fighter a wide range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary”, capabilities, it says, extend to the triggering of floods, hurricanes, droughts and earthquakes:
‘Weather modification will become a part of domestic and international security and could be done unilaterally… It could have offensive and defensive applications and even be used for deterrence purposes. The ability to generate precipitation, fog and storms on earth or to modify space weather… and the production of artificial weather all are a part of an integrated set of [military] technologies.”
…
In 1977, an international Convention was ratified by the UN General Assembly which banned ‘military or other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects.’ According to the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques:
The term “environmental modification techniques” refers to any technique for changing – through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes – the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space. (Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, United Nations, Geneva: 18 May 1977)
While the substance of the 1977 Convention was reasserted in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio, debate on weather modification for military use has become a scientific taboo.
Military analysts and scientists are mute on the subject. Meteorologists are not investigating the matter and environmentalists are largely focussing on greenhouse gas emissions under the Kyoto Protocol. The possibility of climatic or environmental manipulations as part of a military and intelligence agenda, while tacitly acknowledged, is not part of the broader debate on climate change under UN auspices.
While discussion of the post Cold War military applications of weather warfare is a taboo, the US Air Force has nonetheless acknowledged the strategic importance of ENMOD techniques in the modern battlefield of non-conventional warfare and intel ops, including the conduct, without the enemy’s knowledge, of “covert” weather modification operations.
While the US Force acknowledges that ENMOD weapons are part of military arsenal, there is no formal proof or evidence that ENMOD techniques have been used by US military against a foreign country or enemy of the US.
…
etc etc
AF 2025 Final Report ( 1996 )
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429013311/http://www.au.af.mil/au/2025/
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429005155fw_/http://www.au.af.mil:80/au/2025/report.htm
Executive Summary
We conducted a year-long study at Air University during 1995-96 to answer the question: What capabilities should the USAF have in 2025 to help defend the nation? The 2025 effort was begun at the direction of the chief of staff of the US Air Force, Gen Ronald R. Fogleman. His charge was to “generate ideas and concepts on the capabilities the United States will require to possess the dominant air and space force in the future.”
Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025
https://web.archive.org/web/19970429012512fw_/http://www.au.af.mil:80/au/2025/volume3/chap15/v3c15-1.htm
MG
Well this review has made one sale! I am a “lukewarmer” (think that’s the phrase) and above all else I think this subject lacks non-polarised and rational discussion. I see more hopes for that here on OffG than in many other places. It would be terrific to see the science presented and debated without abusive distraction.
I, likewise, am a “lukewarmer” but am uneasy about one thing – are you using a pseudonym or are you a real descendant of the man?
I’m no relation, just a fan of the great man’s work.
What do you mean by ‘lukewarmer’? The latest research on climate sensitivity to increased greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere show rather higher figures than previous research. And we have added greenhouse gases to the atmosphere at greater rates and in higher amounts than for tens of millions of years. A study of the PETM of 55 million years ago shows that several degrees Celsius rise in global average temperatures is almost certain, and that will cause our extinction. The deniers appear to actually want that to happen.
125,000 years ago during the Eemian, hippos were swimming in the Upper Thames and Rhine. Although global annual mean temperatures were probably several degrees warmer than today, during summer months, temperatures in the Arctic region were about 2-4 °C higher than today. Sea level at peak was probably 6 to 9 metres (20 to 30 feet) higher than today. All from alarmist over run Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eemian#Global_temperatures
Global warming without massive human caused CO2; natural climate change, as usual.
Mendacious rubbish. It is the RATE of climate destabilisation that counts, and we are causing a destabilisation far faster than at any time for tens of millions of years. And in a world ravaged by biodiversity loss, even of insects, massive pollution of every type and myriad other ecological crises, and one populated by seven billion, led, in the West, by vile psychopaths, and armed to the teeth. Our fate is as good as sealed.
And, of course, the sudden surge in population from below a billion to above seven billion hasn’t affected the climate. Deforestation? Zero effect. Digging up billions of tons of oil, gas, and coal and burning it? No change. The world’s climate is changing: we can see that from retreating glaciers, but it’s all perfectly natural and not caused by humans.
Just to clarify. Is the suggestion that climate doesn’t change without human intervention?
“125,000 years ago […] during summer months, temperatures in the Arctic were about 2-4 °C higher than today.”
I don’t believe you. Quote your sources.
Here is one: https://www.ncas.ac.uk/en/climate-blog/397-warm-past-climates-is-our-future-in-the-past
From the Guardian, following climategate. James Lovelock’s excoriating view of the lying, little rascals who do modern climate science.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/blog/2010/mar/29/james-lovelock
One can see why the Off Guardian denialist claque published an article relating to the diabolical psychopathy of anthropogenic climate destabilisation denialism. Bcause it allows them to mobilise a ‘flush mob’ of denialist imbeciles to produce lies and peddle misrepresentation. One wonders just who ‘Denier’ is? Admin perhaps. What a way to discredit yourself and all your work-to join the Hard Right in denying the greatest threat to humanity, EVER, even as the climate and weather disasters grow almost exponentially. Shameful.
“Admin” is an id accessible to everyone at OffG. It doesn’t signify a single individual.
There is no “denialist claque”.
We have no idea who “Denier” is.
We want to keep the discussion focused on facts and opinions about the facts rather than people and opinions about people.
Instead of multi-posting things like “you’re an evil scheming demented crazy hasbara…” etc. try discussing the evidence in a calm, sane and measured way.
The BBC’s environment analyst Roger Harrabin put questions to Professor Jones (UEA) , including several gathered from climate sceptics. The questions were put to Professor Jones with the co-operation of UEA’s press office:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/sci/tech/8511670.stm
That’s not the same Professor Jones who lied about cold fusion and about thermite is it?
The person you’re referring to, Dr Steven Jones, formerly a professor at BYU, has never been shown to have “lied” about either thermite or cold fusion. However he is NOT the “professor Jones” cited above.
That’s not the same Professor Jones who lied about cold fusion and about thermite is it?
No, Steven Jones was at Brigham Young in Utah, US.
Steven Jones was vindicated (in the journal ‘Nature’) in his fusion research after a long battle, hampered by the wrong asociation with Pons and Fleischmann’s unproven work.
http://articles.latimes.com/1989-05-30/news/mn-1023_1_fusion-at-room-temperature-nuclear-fusion-pons-and-fleischmann
His work on thermite at WTC is unchallenged in the scientific literature to date as far as I know.
Are you a liar, or misinformed?
Steven Jones is a climate denier though is he not?
Not that I have read. Provide a quote and a link or stop trolling and clear off.
@Mog – OT but, quoting from that linked article (which is well worth reading everyone):
“Jones, who is a dead ringer for Father John Mulcahy of the “MASH” television series”
Totally true! I just googled
Philip Douglas Jones retired from his positions as the Director of the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) and as a Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the University of East Anglia (UEA) at the end of 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Jones_(climatologist)
Thank you Philip for a fine review of an important book!
Climate is unpredictable. It’s randomness for mathematical models is impossible. In fact there is a disconnect and it has been known for a pretty long time between the physical world and mathematical models. I do understand that the emissions by burning increasing amounts of fossil fuels has a warming effect on the globe. But there are many factors at work and therefore reducing the amount is a case of preserving the reserves for useful purposes -but who owns this natural wealth? Who controls it?
And none of this means that some natural event will not bring about humanities demise. Although the money is on the psychotic oligarchy and their riders.
If we consider the ecology aspect which is for me the strongest argument -we want to live in healthy world, then the first thing to address is the capitalist economy itself. As we live in a neo-liberal, pretending to be a post socialist, world we have some serious questions to ask. If we are to be suckered continuously by the 0.1% we need to understand that energy efficiency cost us more, not less. I’m sure you’ve noticed. So in order to improve the environment – world, we need a different paradigm. Not a consumerist I need my luxuries, I’m all right Jack, keeping up with the Jones’s, when’s the next iphone the same as the last coming?
What’s clear is that there is no disconnect between exploitation, oligarchy and theft. I over simplify the argument, but it seems to me that the global warming issue is another agenda driven issue for the MSM and of course our paid for politicians. There is more money to be made from this by multi-national businesses. Of course the water we drink has been privatised for profit, the air we breath will not be far behind. And of course the poorest are those who will suffer the most and have the least.
So global warming is an important issue. But the most pressing one is when we the people can decide how the world runs and work together for a future for our children. Of course the psychotics will try and destroy us first.
The biggest threat to the future of the globe is John Bolton, that unelected hater of humanity…
Seas are disappearing yet seas are rising. We had til 1980 to sort out the world then the 90’s then y2k then 2010 then 2020 and now it’s 2030. But the forests are being totally destroyed. We are a huge problem but I’m not even sure what the main problem is anymore
To your voicing ‘not sure what the problem is anymore’
Is it this?: (Written to the Theme and not as a personal post seeking a personal response):
The dominant thinking (or the thinking given power) is the ‘problem’ generator, and such problem includes the false flag of trojan diversion by which to protect the problem generator (dominant thinking or narrative control) from exposure.
So for example ‘collateral’ disease from pesticides and biocides and other toxic exposure is often assigned to infectious agents – and this prepares the ground for pharma, vaccine or gm-biotech manipulations, that are then applied and which generate further ‘side effects’ that are interpreted as further developments of disease and justification for MORE controlling interventions.
In this way the consequence of a gross disregard for Life is pharmed out, redistributed or outsourced to the body corporate by a Corporate-gov cartel racket. However the energy that it all runs upon is given to such ‘powers that be’ as if they hold the responsibility and capacity to guard and protect us, which is our way of thinking in exactly the same terms of evading and outsourcing responsibility. It is ‘top-down’ as a covering over and dissociating from communications rising from within Life’ Not least because it interprets such communication as existential threat.
I choose the term ‘responsibility’ to mean awakened freedom here and not in its blame sense of guilted invalidation. You are free to attempt to be what you are not, but will interpret the consequences as a loss of freedom – and a drive to ‘get it back’. or a loss of innocence of being, and the drive to atone or make amends by sacrifice.
That the ‘AGW or ACC’ religion targets guilt, and Vast numbers of model victims – by which to invalidate and vilfy anyone NOT sacrificing to its ‘god’ is the revealing of the lie and the father of it. To truly undo guilt is to face and own what is truly ours – not to displace it away to others as if them having an extreme guilt renders you almost blameless.
Science has long been institutionally corrupted by corporate political power that sets and frames the narrative into which everyone else is induced to think largely by manipulative PR and the astroturfing of Big Lies – repeatedly. In this as in every other such deceit – the deceit is the issue and not the baited hook of lures of “Salvation – BUT ONLY IF YOU ACT NOW!!!! – not unlike a cancer diagnosis or any other shock driven nocebo.
People who persist in watching a soap, invest identity in the drama. The drama is an entrainment to a power struggle in which any reaction IN ITS TERMS – effects an invested (polarised) identity. We identify in what is not real and have investment in its outcome – to which we give attention in place of engaging our OWN relationships.
Our thinking is the problem – for we perceive and believe ourselves and our world by it.
Top down memes are laid down and unfolded strategically as the disempowering of any other view but the globally dominating view – that operates behind the apparent political divisions via financial, scientific, technological and medical as well as any other vector of influence that SEEMS to be neutral or for the common Good.
And not everyone working for the globalist domination sees it as such, but rather sees the undoing and eradication of superstitious and archaic ignorances, including nationalism and the notion of free will in anything but fantasy – to effect a systems approach in which they see the system as a power and protector and do not see that the sysadmins not only rig the system, but the laws that protect the rigging.
The religion of ACC is – in corporate, institutional and political terms – where the money flows, where the blame is NOT directed but protected by a self-righteous guilt and hate crusade against ‘deniers’ so as to settle science in its grave and manufacture ‘consensus’.
Meanwhile the whole spectrum of true environmentalism as a Voice for the Living World that we are in truth, one with, has been sidelined and pushed out of sight. Just as any SHOCK EMERGENCY – reacted as true, triggers the fight-flight response as the contraction and limiting to a ‘dalek’s eye view’.
However to anyone who has taken the bait and runs with its hooking agenda, fear of apocalyptic catastrophe, works the GUILTING of human sins, as the basis to induce self-sacrificial and destructive ‘magic’ – as if to stave off the Inevitable.
It is not necessary to oppose a deceit, so much as NOT to give it the status of true and to persist in the willingness and appreciation of true.
It isn’t just that we are being ‘gamed’ but that those who doctor the evidence believe their own spin. Not unlike the so called ‘greedy’ masses who drove the last ‘credit crunch’ with a little help from their financial overlords.
How many can hold to their own direct sense of self and reality amidst a ‘groupthink’ that occupies the official and accepted narrative? Even apart from costing you your career or reputation – which comes into play if you are in a position of any influence .
Yes Climate is a changing phenomena and yes some of the changes in the past have been catastrophic and no it is not a punishment for sins excepting you cannot step outside your own convictions.
The other aspect of human environmental guilting is the eugenic underbelly of a virus or vermin that needs to be undermined, roundupped and eradicated.
It is the parasitic thinking that give you this ‘self’ while robbing you of your life.
Sustainability is the ego’s overriding drive – having cut off from any awareness of being sustained by God (relational honesty of being). But while it presents as if saving the world, it is only saving a ‘personal sense of control’ by aligning in the diversion and obfuscation of truth.
Why is everything backwards? Because we are identified under a thought reversal that assigns symptoms as ‘Causes and diseases, in the assertion and appeal of power as antipathy or defiance. NOT sympathising with the war on terror makes you a terrorist – says the power to hurt. This is not about science, but about survival of the global Imperative.
But what if the true need is a fundamental awakening AS responsibility FOR Consciousness?
Then they are playing a role in facilitation such an education whether they know it or not.
“Everything is BACKWARDS; everything is upside down! Doctors destroy health, Lawyers destroy justice, Universities destroy knowledge, Governments destroy freedom, Major media destroys information, And religions destroy spirituality”. Michael Ellner (But it is really upside down thinking that corrupts a true relational service to them become predatory and destructive upon its own).
Brian….you certainly have a way with words.
compare:
Postmodernism Generator
and just for the sake of disclosure: I am an AGW denialist. I do not deny the earth’s climate is changing, however; I doubt that it is humans causing it. Now, pollution and the rape of the earth by humans is another story altogether, and one that seems to get coneveniently hidden behind AGW alarmism. I wonder why that is.
I am also not a climate scientist, like 99% of the people who are “experts” in this field.
There was a ‘media storm’ about plastic waste this year, and many middle class people duly responded to the Pavlovian prodding to ‘try and go plastic free (for a week)’ etc.
There were huge campaigns to save endangered wildlife and rainforests, bees. People cough up big dollar for bird reserves etc.
There is a huge campaign around the world currently around the issue of air pollution.
I think you’re seeing what fits your view.
The joke is that the Oil and its derivative industries know full well what they have long been doing and do not care less while the guilt and penalty can be outsourced and therefor placed out of mind and out of balance sheet.
When ideas go mainstream they are diluted or adulterated and subversive to run a captured opposition.
Whenever emotional appeal is put up front, you are being gamed – except of course if you are not auto-triggered to react as a ‘good guy should’.
The air pollution is just the same – leaded petrol introduced because it was patented – regardless the degradation of minds and bodies. Diesel is revealled as a huge scam. The whole mpg ratio is a scam. Its a system rigged to a scarcity driven dependence and capture.
Of course everyone sees the witnesses to the view that hold – but is it a conscious and considered view or is it a conditioned response? How could all those billions of research and expertise resources NOT be more qualified than I am? Or than any other non elite-trained lack of right to a voice!
The only media storm will be what the media are told or encouraged to storm about.
Note the completely impotent lack of any real challenge to corporate order.
Yes there are leaks where some coverage is given to some of what is really going on. But if it isn’t in the OFFICIAL narrative it is denied acknowledgement and acceptance AS a legitimate voice.
Science – (even apart from its capture under corporate-cartel power) – is NOT a field or endeavour of wisdom excepting it operates an a natural philosophy instead of a technologism fitted to opportunism of those who can buy it or bury it. So there’s a vector of responsibility for destructive influence in the presumption of neutrality and the advance of human civilisation. Why seek patentable protocols at expense of integrated natural wisdom.
You might say ‘what’s that’? It is the wisdom inherence and inheritance that a coercive technologism undermines and usurps.
‘Welcome to the Machine….’
… or if you prefer, take another view and seek and find the witnesses for an integrative wisdom. They are not hidden excepting they were discarded and effectively airbrushed out by the ‘seek and destroy’ mind of an attempt to manually impose ‘order’ – set over against great fear, and yet a background fear that is nameless and therefore filled with all that you find intolerable and overwhelming.
Change can be a call to joy, to renewal and to restating who we are in shining our spirit – together!
But the call to toxic guilt and self denying sacrifice under ‘noble lies’ is where I recognize who I am NOT!
This ‘spiritual’ awareness is being ‘engineered’ out of human ‘thinking’.
It is actually simple awareness rather than a mind trained in the ways to NOT see or know.
Because it is not in the full sense taking thought in any original sense of reflection, enquiry, imagination, and testing. All that is replaced by doublethink. It doesn’t matter who or what the enemy is, as long as it works the ‘cover story’ to a fear-defined and fear-fed ‘power’. And while you do not get to know who really pulls the strings, you get to know what you are not allowed to say or perhaps dare to think.
Much of the capture of the AGW is because the idol of science has yet to fall. Not that science is in any sense invalidated – but what is idolised and built upon and institutionalised is a scientism over a weapon and market control.
Disclosure can induce extremely negative reactions before regaining a stability from a different sense of purpose – if indeed the willingness is to come through rather than cling to grievance.
Are you sure about that?
Ever since first photosynthesis (probably 3 billion years) through the evolution of plants there was a process of carbon capture from air and gradual change of composition of air.
From 200 years ago humans a digging all fossil fuel, breeding (themselves and animals for consumption), with simultaneous deforestation and pollution of oceans……
And you have doubts.
What exactly do you mean when you choose to designate those who hold different viewpoints from your own – as ‘deniers’?
Where did that come from and why would you choose to use it?
It would deny you a right to be taken seriously if I didn’t reach past your presentation.
Is there a sadistic bully in everyone?
or is it the manipulation of a lack-identity that induces a self inflation.
A true religion, loves.
I do not worship your god Starac.
I I do not find it worthy of you.
regardless it SAYS it is going to save us all, or mitigate a lesser evil, or rouse us all to go down fighting … our life sustaining carbon dioxide and therefore our life support – excepting it will be farting in the wind – but as a meme to shoehorn you into the new world order – it simply works.
I am dying to know what program you are running.
It’s advanced military technology. You can’t have it.
Mostly dead hyper links in the guardian post but the 2nd link …..RT of course, was more live.
I have more than a suspicion that this site is being compromised.
Can persistent smear make a lack of legitimate answer disappear?
Why adopt the term ‘denier’?
Where does that come from, and why would you adopt it?
Are you not running a program of an active denial of communication by deceits and division?
A common pattern reveals itself in the act.
This,is on our doorstep.
http://worldwithoutus.com/about_book.html
https://youtu.be/y5jiGeQBLTk?t=2
‘Search in vain for a “thou shalt not trash Planet Earth” message in Quran, Veda or Bible, but these and other revered texts from our pre-industrial past have much to say on injustice.,
Some, such as Wendell Berry would disagree with you, saying that the bible regards nature as ‘God’s creation’ and therefore the destruction of it as blasphemy.
Another perspective:
http://www.crosscurrents.org/berry.htm
Funny you should say this, mog. A comment on the version of this on my own site, by one ‘John’, says this:
“You say the Bible doesn’t say ‘don’t trash the earth’. You’ve been fed another lie. Rev 11.18: “The time has come… to destroy those who destroy the earth”.
‘John’ doesn’t say what other lies I’ve been fed, and I wasn’t minded to ask …
Phillip: I love your writing, and completely agree with the premise… but you just scored an own goal: there is no 97% consensus …and there is nothing certain in the scientific method. Post Popper: a hypothesis has to be falsifiable, and refutable, if and when new anomalous empirical data contradict the current hypothesis. A strong argument is that for all their bluff, no one has legitimately challenged AGW. There is no counter-theory or Kuhnian scientific revolution about to take place: humanity is destroying humanity (a broader definition of humanity is all biotic and abiotic life – with which we inter-are). I doubt if anyone can refute that, but watch them try.
Is there not a degree of absolutism in what you are saying BigB?
Climate science is (I agree) viewed in a certain way, unfalsifiable. We do not have a hundred ‘control’ planets and thousands of years to run experiments to test the theory of carbon gas climate forcing.
I think the analogy of the smoking-cancer link is useful though. Cancer seems to be caused by a number of contributing factors, such that we cannot say definitively that smoking ‘X number of cigarettes’ will give person ‘Y’ lung cancer at time ‘Z’. We could not ever know such a thing for sure because we are not all living in a controlled laboratory setting. Yet nobody really contests nowadays that toking on cigarettes is a fast track to risk category A for respiratory problems.
This is how I view the science argument around climate. It is falsifiable to state that carbon gases warm up under infra red radiation, that the Earth is maintained through a greenhouse effect largely as a consequence of this phenomenon, that the concentration of carbon gases has risen significantly in the industrial era, that this correlates with human emissions, and that weather patterns are becoming measurably more energetic.
In strictly absolutist terms, we cannot put all these together and say that ‘X causes Y’, or that we know that those models run on super computers are accurate predictions of what will happen over the next few years and decades, because the ‘map is not the territory’.
But, put it this way, I am not going to start smoking again.
Mog:
Re – Absolutism: as an advocate of buddhist logic – I hope not! As an adherent of Madhyamaka (MMK – Middle Way): neither is it relative.
Aside from the climate for a moment: we are going through a scientific revolution: moving from the Cartesian quantitative, linear, reductionist, mechanistic to the qualitative, nonlinear, holistic, autopoietic (self-generating). interconnected life systems POV. In the Cartesian Method: observer and observed are distinct entities. Systems are disconnected – which destroys their inter-relational holism. The rational observer has no influence on the observed which is then objectively quantifiable. Using Pure (disembodied) Reason and mathematicised analytic logic: the results are Absolutised and dogmatic …parsed of any trace of emotion or humanity – and reality.
That is Absolutely NOT my POV!
In the emerging paradigm: observer and observed are a cognitive synergy [see Santiago theory: Maturana; Varela; Capra; Prigogine; Lakoff; Johnson and Yogacara, MMK, etc]. The results are empirically relative to our embodied consciousness and Universal Humanity. This would favour an Embodied Conscientious Realism and Eco-Pragmatism: contra-distinct from any pure PoMo relativity/subjectivity. From this POV: the entire way we do science (a priori rule out the first person experiential as ‘unscientific’) is in question. The old non-interventionist Method (reactions and phenomena are mind-independent and continue whether observed or not) pre-determines the result. The old instrumental dualistic method is symptomatic of our Wetiko madness. We are not part of the world we observe: we have autonomy and agency over that world …how batshit crazy is that?
For me, the whole way we describe the world – by isolating, fracturing, fissuring, fragmenting, quantifying, mathematicising, disembodying (with mind independent ‘pure’ a priori reasoning and binary logic), and reducing the irreducible into mechanistic parts – is problematic and evolutionarily redundant. Reality, consciousness, and humanity are interconnectional: an interconnectedness that is parsed by reductionism. We are all part of an inter-actional whole: to view it any other way is a mereological (reductionist) nihilism. AGW is not the problem: our whole redundant fragmentary paradigm of mind is the problem.
Consciousness is coterminous with the whole: an irreducible experiential Gestalt that will always be greater than the sum of its parts. We are not above or outside the natural world: we are indivisible from it. Whatever affects the web of life, affects us. Which of course, is exactly what you have said yourself.
The issue for me is no longer the climate, per se. The climate is not not an isolatable and quantifiable hyper-phenomenal ‘thing’. We need to de-carbonise anyway, because carbon is becoming more and more of a drag on the economy. This is irreversible (due to EROI): as it is with many other resources. We face a resource bottleneck and have surpassed the bio-physical limits of the planet. We are even destroying the reproducibility of supposedly sustainable resources (forestry, fishing, soil, water, etc). If we weren’t already massively debt-funding carbon extractivism: it would already be uneconomic. We are monetising and foreclosing the future, to carbonise today.
There are a thousand reasons that we need to end capitalism, and change the system for a more socialised environmental humanism. If we internalise the excluded 80% of humanity (a good enough reason to end capitalism, in and of itself), and internalise the hidden environmental costs of pollution, etc – capitalism has long been a hyper-violent gross redundancy of potential and unviable anti-human system. Its not just the climate that it has damaged: it denies humanity and is anti-life itself. I literally cannot see a single viable argument against system change and a new unitary paradigm of economy, environment, and mind. AGW has become a null hypothesis to me: we are destroying life on earth with our greed: end of. We need to change the omnicidal course we are on: AGW or no AGW.
We’ve put our hearts on our sleeves: you and I. What would be interesting is if those who want to argue strongly against AGW declared what their holistic vision was. If the argument against is for some sort of Business As Usual POV, I would say that was a morally bankrupt view. Wait and see is a status quo argument that is equally morally redundant. If the vision is that we have to change for a myriad of social and environmental reasons, not just AGW: then what the fuck are we arguing for?
The pragmatic view is to draw a line under the semi-determinancy of the divisional anti-debate: and design a better future for ourselves regardless. The new paradigm of inter-connectedness and interbeing ends the need to hold a defensive, insecure, radically alone POVs …which is the ultimate end of all argument anyway!
At risk of diverting entirely from the theme of humanly constructed climate models, (and therefore inviting not reading further if specifics to that idea are what you want to stay on)…(PS I return to topic at the end *)
@ Bib B Are you not using the idea of ‘Inter-being’ as an intellectualisation or conceptual structure imposed upon being?
Thus putting legs on a snake or painting the roses red – and indeed DOING the thing you declare against? Fo that’s how you are reading to me, as a personal identification in a critique that is then applied in the same way as the ‘mindset’ that you presume to replace.
Can ‘Interbeing’ not in a living sense move you and through you because it is the true of you as inherently relational or being-in-expression?
I recognze the shift you are speaking of is occurring – through those who are open to notice and align). And so it is rising is AS an awareness given welcome and not as any mind-framing seeks to define and control it.
What we thought we were is undone to a capacity to think and act from a revealed foundation where what was believed is no longer recognised true.
Because ‘being’ is presumed in terms of agreed definitions, it is (we are) presumed to be as we in thought define (our self to be), and a filtered experience of self, other and world is generated from the self-definition in relation to events. Noticing this in act is not the same as critiquing it.
Being is in movement as the focusing of attention within the idea that is held (or holds attention) as intention and desire. Ideas are Creative Extension and the mind of ‘mis-creative’ block to such extension excludes wholeness by definition – and so is engaged in conflicted fragments under narrative constructs. (Archetypes of separation trauma/defence).
The ‘speed’ of the movement of being is effectively infinite, relative to any process of linear thinking in derivative concepts that are but symbols of symbols. The whole is known as a whole and the ‘mind’ operates a splitting filter that takes or makes for itself as if by its own power. The development and exploration of this idea of ‘power’ is a structure of self-limitation and self-denial or futility.
Being is already the quality of its own expression and the extension of such qualities is a re-cognition and not an act of a construct or separate self sense.
Being whole in all its parts of which the whole is not apart from, is not a human construct operating as if a part has the power to leverage the whole or any other part.
The human construct or ego is the ‘self/other’, and yet the Self-recognition to/from the other is the undoing of a mind framing to the recognition of being, and this is being-as-extension of all it is to all that is – which has no parallel in a personal sense of mind/world set in possession and fear of being dispossessed as a ‘separate’ self sense.
Possession in truth is peace of being or surely we but run off with a stolen copy and consequently fear its being taken back. The polarised defences against peace are every kind of usurping of the true functions of being. But this has to be recognized as an insane and impossible goal.
In your post you still invoke guilt as a manipulative leverage to effect or impact an outcome that you presumably want. In any communication – including about climate fear reactions – the resort to guilting indicates a lack of substance or some self-concealment presented in terms to attract or compel sympathy, and invalidate non-supporting perspective.
*
I refuse the framing in guilt and the setting in fear-reaction. If the subject cannot be addressed in terms of open awareness to all that it is – then it is a subjection to a deceit or delusion – for whatever reason. Perhaps those with means to do so are determined that the global corporate sector must be trapped in laws and an economic currency of carbon-guilt as the systemic reality under which business must operate. Laws as to supply of energy/money/food hold direct influence over all corporate endeavour when chosen to be applied…
The population at large are ‘engineered’ as to what to think and ignored and invalidated or penalised in non compliance. The mob-emotional zeal operates a ‘reverse PR to enforce gov and corp conformity. The capture of corporates in such a net is part of limiting power to influence contrary to official dictate. Such is to consolidation of power under dominion. But unipolar flips to its opposite because it’s achievement is ‘game over’. Anything possessed in fantasy becomes worthless as the ability to maintain fantasy identification fails. No one can be totally committed to a fantasy substitution for true. But perhaps that doesn’t stop the endless repetitions of the attempt to raise a fantasy upon the death of the true.
BigB
In relation to obtaining knowledge of the human being nowadays, it must be said, that it is as if people attempt to understand how a watch works, by only looking at it from the outside. One can learn how it indicates time by looking at it, one can also get to know whether it is made of gold or silver, but one cannot become a watchmaker by observing it from the outside. What we currently call biology, physiology or anatomy, is still only knowledge obtained by way of observing the human being from the outside. A true understanding of human nature will only arise through observing body, soul and spirit. And only then can the human being be treated according to knowledge of body, soul and spirit.
Rudolf Steiner
Mog:
Or the cognitive science image of man: which is proving to a fillip for the interconnected nondual representation of humanity. If there is even a small chance we are damaging the climate (which of course there is much more than a small chance); it is a form of existential self-harming. I fail to see how many obviously intelligent people can be so sang froid about the prospect of ecocide. Does anyone really think we have the intelligence to re-engineer the biome from rock digesting nanobots all the way up to the climate …where the nested dissipative life systems consume their own wastes: and the only energy lost to entropy is waste heat from respiration. Look at the systems models we have created for ourselves: compare and contrast. We really are the most hubristic and arrogant of species. When it has gone, it has gone …and it has all but gone already. We ain’t re-wilding anything with our limited intelligence, or misconception of the interconnectedness of Life.
Dr Judith Curry, and many more, have offered very convincing arguments against AGW. She’s not paid by big oil, either. that, and the fact that the IPCC are not a scientific body. and their chair, and the data they rely on for their alarmism, is fatally flawed on many fronts. http://principia-scientific.org/ is a good resource,though someone will be along before too long to tell me they take oil money no doubt.
/popcorn
That’s not what I read.
Curry has expressed an opinion that there is bad science in the climate change establishment and inferred that there is a degree of alarmism.
That is not a substantiated challenge to the theory itself, only some of its predictions.
To be balanced, there are plenty of climate scientists who are dispondent that the IPCC is way too conservative in its forecasts and choice of models.
There are not ‘many more’ that I see. It is simply true that the vast majority of scientist working in this field now hold this theory to be the best explanation for the changing weather patterns, glacial melting and related phenomena that we have seen over the past few decades.
The synopsis of Roddis’ review is that ‘doubters get promoted beyond any appropriate level by vested interests’, isn’t it?
With respect, this is a simplified mass media version of the complex reality of opinions in the “climate community.”
The more complicated full version would be:
1) yes there is a broad consensus that CO2 is a climate forcer – to some extent
2) yes there is a slightly less broad consensus that it may be a major forcer
3) there is much much less consensus that the forcing due to C02 will be catastrophic – because this involves an assumption for which there is literally zero real world data, viz that the warming will produce a “positive feedback loop” and thereby increase the warming exponentially.
What the media does not tell you is that
a) it is this assumed positive feedback which is at the heart of the “catastrophe” theory. Without it manmade warming, even if the theory is correct, will be a degree or so at most.
b) it is entirely theoretical. There has as yet been no observable data to support it beyond the computer models that simply factor it in as a given.
This positive feedback is the key assumption which divides science and which the IPCC – in the same fashion as NIST – tries to fudge in order to be able to mask fundamental failure to agree or to provide supportive data.
3). I think it misleading to write that such feedback loops are merely ‘assumed’. They are not plucked out of thin air by mad scientists to terrorise us. Like the AGW theory as a whole, the role of feedback loops is, strictly speaking, unfalsifiable.
There are though daily revisions to climate models as more is learnt about the climate system, the boffins plug in the changes and run the models from a historical setting and see if they predict what we see now. The models do relate to observable phenomena or they would be utterly useless excersizes.
There has to be a degree of common sense in all this. If the permafrost melts (and it measurably is melting), then we can measure methane emissions, and argue over how much effect this might or might not have.
There may be negative feedback loops that nobody has even thought of, that I would grant you. It is speculative to make these predictions, but its not just an ‘assumption’.
Not so, Mog. Not at all. We have no real world data to support the idea of positive feedback loops. On the contrary the real world data shows that climate appears to self-regulate over a very lengthy timescale in complex multi-cycles and in response to forcers we do not understand.
There is no evidence in the ice cores or tree rings that suggests any such previous positive feedback. It has been added to the climate models merely as as assumed result of rapid warming, methane release, cloud-forming etc. Those assumptions are theoretically plausible. But remain merely that.
And do please recall the computer models failed to predict current real world trends. I know the headlines said the opposite but if you explore the data, they actually failed, They overshot by a considerable amount and their data had to be trimmed.
I agree about the need for common sense, but surely that dictates we go by observed real world data first and computer models second?
We have no real world data to support the idea of positive feedback loops.
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html
the real world data shows that climate appears to self-regulate over a very lengthy timescale in complex multi-cycles and in response to forcers we do not understand.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mass-extinctions-tied-to-past-climate-changes/
I agree about the need for common sense, but surely that dictates we go by observed real world data first and computer models second?
This is the whole point about the limits of scientific modelling in this situation. All we have is models. We can’t run tests on several planets and analyse the data from each.
I concede that nobody really knows for certain what will unfold, but as time goes on it is becoming more and more clear, and the direction of prediction is increasingly dire.
The more we smoke, the less we breathe.
MLS: and supposing that the climate does lag, the seas are retarding AGW, the recent extreme weather events can only be analysed in 10-20 years time …then we DO compile real world data that AGW is catastrophic? What do we do once we are certain, when the data is in, by which time it is already too late? I do not understand this cautious POV. There are myriad other reasons to decarbonise and agitate for global justice and equality for all. From our mythical post-carbon future, we find AGW was exagerated …but we have built a better egalitarian world anyway. Surely that is win, win …whilst scientific hesitancy seems lose, lose to me?
Pre-emptive strikes are all the rage…
Drone murder . HPV vaccines at birth for sexually transmitted disease.
Angelina Jolie’s double mastectomy.
Do it now or else its too late!
Hurry! Buy Now. Limited stocks. offer ends soon!!!!
there are “many more” mog! but, due to the degree of hysteria that surrounds this subject, it’s hard to find them..i think you’ll find Dr Curry a little more sceptical than you suggest, but whatever..for those who don’t know who she is: https://judithcurry.com
There are NOT ‘many more’. Just a few, many openly recipients of fossil fuel or Rightwing political moneys, an a few graduates of the tobacco harm denial industry. They are outnumbered thousands to one by scientists who accept the theory, and are working to perfect our understanding. Curry, herself, has become a bit of a bad joke.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
Bureaucrats and politicians don’t want to hear about natural climate change as that gives them much less leverage: they do love ManMade. They allocate budgets accordingly.
Thanks for kind words BigB. Popper, as I think you’re aware, is not entirely reliable and very selective in his approach to falsifiability and predictive power. I go into this as an aside to a post last April on.Why the West Hates Putin.Forgive my quoting it at some length:
“It’s all very well, [Popper] would quite rightly say, to posit some future occurrence, x. It’s another thing altogether to posit x‘s occurrence next Tuesday, next June or within three years of the onset of other factors; y and z. Only then can we have a sporting bet on the matter, confident it will be settled one way or another.
“It’s true Marx failed to put a date on the next war, next crisis. But then, climate scientists can’t say precisely when tipping point will occur, nor criminologists when burglary rates will fall. As for economists, which of them foresaw the month, year or for that matter the slightest chance of Lehman Brothers failing? The problem, even for natural sciences when asked to apply their combined understandings to real world issues in non lab conditions, is too many variables. So too for the human sciences – but now with that arch confounder, subjective intent, thrown in.9
“We’re no longer speaking of what will happen when water is heated to 100°C, or sulphuric acid added to potassium nitrate. Not speaking, in sum, of stable configurations of molecules which to the best of our knowledge lack intentionality, and display high predictability. So how narrow a view, and selectively so, of predictive power are we willing to take, to bury a dangerous idea? ” (Emphasis added.)
I was speaking here of Marx’s predictions re crisis and war as responses to Capital’s intrinsic tendency to falling profit rates. But these words seem equally applicable to the necessarily probabilistic preditions re climate change. And just as Marx was up against entrenched interests, those in the pay of the same and a few mavericks to boot, so too is that majority of climate scientists which asserts climate change to be real, man-made and posing a terrifying threat already, as poor Bangladesh is experiencing, at the gates.
A further argument, of course, is that if the clmate scientists are wrong, the consequences range from inconvenient to fairly serious. If on the other hand, the denialists are wrong …..
And the completely mythic status of the 97%
And the utter fraudulence of using consensus as a scientific argument?
Hi MLS. You lost me with that “utter fraudulence” gibe. It strikes me as unnecessarily vituperative as well as epistemologically unsound. Many arenas of science – including theoretical physics and that amalgamam of pure and applied disciplines constituting climatology – have reached the point of too many variables to make in principle falsifiable (but in practice unfalsified) predictions of the type Popper unrealistically and selectively (see my response to BigB) demands. In those circumstances, with no smoking gun, we do look to “consensus” among disinterested experts. Please explain why we shouldn’t, especially given the vested interests involved here.
Where on earth did you get this bizarre idea that “modern” science is just too complicated for falsifiability? Does it occur to you you’re being sold a line in order to justify adopting unfalsifiable and therefore unscientific claims?
Science is falsifiable or it isn’t science. The CO2 theory can be tested, it IS being tested by observation. It is not yet proven.
Even less proven is the concept of “tipping points” which requite acceptance of the positive feedback theory for which, as I’ve said above, no evidence currently exists in real world observation, though plenty is offered by the computer models.
Let’s remind ourselves several such “tipping points” have already gone by and dates have been heavily and upwardly revised.
When was it that snow was predicted to be a thing of the past? 1995? 2005? 2015?
When was Manhattan supposed to be underwater?
I don’t say this in a spirit of mockery. Science involves prediction and predictions can be wrong and require revising. It happens to everyone. I say it because the eminently false certitudes of CAGW are being used as a stick to beat real science and scepticism to death.
We need constant reminding that scepticism is a duty not a crime.
Any scientist who promotes consensus as a scientific argument is behaving like a fraud, and they know it.
“Where on earth did you get this bizarre idea that “modern” science is just too complicated for falsifiability?”
Are we talking at cross purposes? The only ‘bizarre’ thing here seems to be the idea that climate scientists name the precise year or decade at which disaster occurs. The years you give – 1995, 2005 and 2015 – encompass a miniscule margin of error given the timescales involved here. Not that some effects of climate change aren’t already with us: measurable in such as ice loss in the Arctic, and Bangladesh’s inundation. You may say these are due to other factors but that’s a different argument. Climate change science does predict such eventualities – which is why I’m baffled by your question – but in this case the variables are indeed “too complicated” to be falsified within the timescales you use.
Of course, you get the popular vote in this forum but I don’t think either of us would see science as a beauty contest. For my part I have little respect for those – clearly not you – who use the ‘dislike’ button in lieu of saying why they take exception to a comment. I’ll bow out, but will from the sidelines continue to watch the debate unfold. There are more expert voices than mine to argue the climate change case. Best wishes.
Philip, your’e a better man than him Gunga Din and I’m sure Rudyard Kipling would agree with the US on you being “culturally significant”.
Philip.
MLS(who is this time using his initials) is a haughty, imperious and snide commentator and his livlihood depends on defending his stance. You really should not bother with him and if he stays on as a “scientific” advisor, he will drag you down with him. I can only offer advice, but you are best off regarding him as a troll on the subject of climate change. The last time OffG did a piece on climate change he went after an individual with insults and a very demeaning tone, because you see, he “knows” and everybody else is an idiot. Just saying.
Mohandeer – this is regrettable. Philip and I were discussing the science quite amicably, why introduce personal attacks? It’s a tactic I abhor, and I would very much appreciate you linking to any examples you can find of my doing so.
Please do that if you can, or retract the allegation that I used “insults”.
When you say my “livelihood depends on defending [my] stance” are you implying I’m paid to comment here? If so, that’s a gross calumny and totally untrue. I’m a considerable fan of OffG and comment pretty regularly on a variety of topics. I’m a scientist by training, not a climate scientist, but my discipline is connected.
My opinions on the subject are that global warming is happening, or was until recently, that human agency MAY be involved through increased CO2, but that we do not have enough data for a firm conclusion.
All the facts I have quoted are verifiable. Please point to any which are false.
I also believe 9/11 was an inside job and the towers were likely brought down by controlled demolition. Who do you think is paying me to comment about that?
Your assertion that we do not have enough data for a firm conclusion is denialist garbage. I’ rather rely on the US National Academy of Sciences that declared the theory ‘settled science’. To falsely claim that we need more evidence when the fate of billions of lives is at very great risk, is, in my opinion, despicable.
Phillip: yes, Popper has his cons. On his pro side: he did (not single-handedly) save us from logical-positivism …or, as I prefer – absolutist science fascism. He also (not single-handedly) started the dialogue between East and West. He was a close confidante of the Dalai Lama. Along with the likes of David Bohm and Francisco Varela; their dialogue developed into the Mind and Life Institute …which is an interesting development, being a sort of East/West mongrel myself. For me personally, the development of the 'neuroscience image of man' might sound nightmarish …but as developed by Humberto Maturana and Varela: the Santiago Theory of Consciousness undermines the whole Cartesian paradigm. Or it could, if it ever gets out of the lab!

[The Embodied Mind is still the best ref. Followed by Philosophy in the Flesh.]

As for the rest, I did try and warn you! Keep up the good work.
[The Embodied Mind is still the best ref. Followed by Philosophy in the Flesh.]
As for the rest, I did try and warn you! Keep up the good work.
There are so many different lenses through which you can see how humans are changing the climate.
These are eight questions asked by Judge William Alsup in March in preparation for a federal climate change lawsuit which have been answered by climate scientists. I think the answers are very compelling. Plainly and simply CO2 is a greenhouse gas. More and more of it is going to cause warming and the rise in global temperatures as CO2 has increased in the atmosphere reflects this. Unless there is a compelling argument against more and more greenhouse gas causing warming (and there isn’t) then, even if there is doubt, isn’t it small enough that we should act as if there isn’t?
https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/3/20/17129354/climate-change-lawsuit-tutorial-alsup
It seems the judge decided the problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a district judge or jury in a public nuisance case and says that Trump and Congress are best positioned to address the issue of fossil fuels – oh no.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/judge-tosses-climate-change-lawsuits-against-big-oil-companies
There are numerous arguments against that idea. As many as there are in favour of it, possibly more. The greatest argument though is precedent. Viz, that such out of control positive feedback has never happened before in all the observable history of climate and prehistoric climate, even with vastly greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere than we have now.
The implication is that negative feedback loops must offer corrections. OR that CO2 is not a major climate forcer. It’s important to recall we have insufficient data to justify any certitude.
Unfortunately mass media “climate science” is aimed at the non-scientists and has managed to persuade many intelligent thinking people that normal scientific rigour and scepticism, and the mere acknowledgment of our present lack of data, is a species of “sin.”
Yes, I’m not a scientist and I’m being too simplistic, however, in the period that humans have been on earth the concentration has never been as high as it is now. I remember reading that 99.5% of all the species that have ever existed have been wiped out. So the thing is: what happened when CO2 was at higher concentrations and did it rise rapidly when it was higher? Were many species virtually wiped out with only a few specimens remaining who mutated and moved around to accommodate the higher temperatures or …
This is a discussion about CO2 levels in the past.
https://www.skepticalscience.com/co2-higher-in-past.htm
I didn’t have time to read the article at the link I posted above but I’ve read it now. It claims that when CO2 has been much higher in the past there was a dimming of the sun:
“Another important factor is the sun. During the Ordovician, it would have been several percent dimmer according to established nuclear models of main sequence stars. Surprisingly, this raises the CO2 threshold for glaciation to a staggering 3000 ppmv or so. This also explains (along with the logarithmic forcing effect of CO2) why a runaway greenhouse didn’t occur: with a dimmer sun, high CO2 is necessary to stop the Earth freezing over.”
So perhaps I’ll revert to simplicity, after all, at the risk of it being demolished by a higher level of scientific argument.
Assuming you accept that the global temperature is warming and this warming coincides with an increased level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere:
* is there any evidence that this warming has causes in addition to or other than the increased presence of greenhouse gases?
* is there any evidence of past higher levels of CO2 (and/or other greenhouse gases) where a lack of concomitant warming was not affected by other factors such as a dimmer sun?
1. Promote C02 as dire threat.
2. Recast history to insinuate C02 caused calamity. Along with tying almost everything to GW (A implicit) – excepting Putin’s Russia and any other ‘dire threat’ of the day.
3. Refer to the threat as if a given in everything published.
4. Make clear that penalty is associated with unbelief and non compliance.
No one gets in trouble for killing the patient under official standard of care treatment.
No one in their right minds believes that the official bodies who set the
Self interest operates the partial sacrifice under promise of survivability under the unsustainable.
Like with Banking, THEIR deficit is to be paid by YOUR sacrifice.
What would the real threat be but to be sidelined and diverted from living relational presence by a self-delusional red herring?
Thanks for the review Philip. I guess I won’t be buying it, so….
I wonder, do you think that, in your opinion, there was enough emphasis in the book on the role of the media in the climate story? Was there an adequate exploration of media structure and/or proposals of how to reform, replace media power?
I write this because I know someone who works at a high level in climate change campaigning and who is pretty much oblivious to media critiques such as those of Chomsky, Parenti, Medialens, or those presented here at Off G (despite my insistent pleas for her to do some reading on the matter – “Too busy” ).
Hi mog. The book dedicates a well researched chapter to mainstream media, depicted – continuing the theme of climate change as crime against humanity – as among the prime villains. It doesn’t draw generalised conclusions about the nature of market-driven media in a capitalist world, as Chomsky or Media Lens do. Far less does it go into proposals for reform. It does paint, however, a damning picture of media dereliction.
thanks
Genesis 8:22 – While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.