Your debt and mine to Julian Assange

In a recent post I referred to the vile treatment of a man who brought us irrefutible evidence, and in screeds, that the widely cherished notion of the West being democratic is a fat lie. True, some of us knew this already, but Wikileaks shocked even the most hardened critics of liberal democracy by the extent and unprecedentedly fine granularity of that evidence.
In view of its shabby betrayal of Julian Assange – and the fact its readership demography maps closely onto that of my own site – I, pace Media Lens, singled out the Guardian for particularly scathing treatment. Two examples were columnists Deborah Orr and Suzanne Moore. It should surprise no one that both are women. Though Assange’s character assassination has involved many a male journalist – not least Russia Cold Warrior Luke Harding, whose uniquely personal betrayal of trust marked an all time journalistic low [1] – shills and hacks who also happened to be female had a spearhead role to play, given the precise form the assassination assumed.
Here’s what computer nerds call a boolean question – Julian Assange is or was wanted on charges of rape in Sweden: true or false?
Fret not (too much) if you wrongly answered “true”. So did Orr, though unlike you she said it to tens of thousands of Guardianista who, whether or not they know it – and usually they don’t – form hazy but comprehensive worldviews on the back of such stuff. The ease, in our post Jimmy Savile, #MeToo world of smearing by allegations of sexual misconduct should frighten us all – and I speak as a childrens’ home survivor – though many are so caught up in highly manipulated incandescence that this aspect eludes them.
I’m kind enough to deem Orr, Moore and their ilk useful idiots – with Moore, of “massive turd” fame, every bit as coarse on Jeremy Corbyn (and a hypocrite with it) – but can’t bring myself to extend such merciful judgment to Harding.
Anyways…Sweden’s chief prosecutor – also a woman – said Assange had no case to answer, yet he remains an effective prisoner, under arbitrary detention as the UN calls it, in London’s Ecuadoran Embassy. His sole offence is of skipping bail in circumstances where, with Obama breaking all records for locking up whistle blowers and throwing away the key, the alternative was a real threat of extradition to the United and Most Vindictive States of America. So let’s get ourselves up to speed on why – as if incurring Washington displeasure weren’t cause enough – Assange has so upset the British state.
The talking points below are a shameless steal, in shortened form, of a recommended Mark Curtis piece in ICH. For the full deal, go there. This is for consumption over coffee, afore you dash out to work.
Julian Assange Should be Thanked – not Smeared – for Wikileaks’ Service to Journalism
Twelve years ago this month, WikiLeaks began publishing government secrets that the world public might otherwise never have known. What it has revealed about state duplicity, human rights abuses and corruption goes beyond anything published in the world’s “mainstream” media.
For the rest, other than where I quote Curtis verbatim, I’ll simply summarise those aspects especially relevant to Britain. These include:
An “extraordinary” cable from 2013> on how Britain conducted secret vote-trading deals with Saudi Arabia to get both states elected to the UN Human Rights Council…
A 2008 cable showing shadow foreign secretary William Hague telling the US embassy that Britain “want[s] a pro-American regime. We need it. The world needs it.”…
A 2009 cable showing that, with the Chilcot inquiry on Iraq beginning, Whitehall assured Washington of “measures in place to protect your interests”. (Chilcott refused permission to publish letters between Bush and Blair, written on the eve of war.)
In 2009 PM Gordon Brown wanted Trident subs down from four to three, a policy opposed in Washington. Julian Miller from the Cabinet Office privately assured US officials that his government “would consult with the US regarding future developments concerning the Trident deterrent to assure…‘no daylight’ between the US and UK”…
“The Wikileaks cables are rife with examples of British government duplicity of the kind I’ve extensively come across in my own research on UK declassified files. In advance of the British-NATO bombing campaign in Libya in March 2011, for example, the British government pretendedthat its aim was to prevent Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s attacks on civilians and not to overthrow him”.
Wikileaks files released in 2016 – three weeks before military operations to overthrow Gaddafi, and before the UN resolution on protecting civilians – show William Burns, US deputy secretary of state, discussing a “post-Qaddafi” Libya with William Hague…
Remember Diego Garcia? Its population kicked out by Britain to make way for one of America’s hundreds of “defensive” military bases from which to “intervene” in the middle east? A 2009 cable shows Whitehall promoting the establishment of a “marine reserve” around the islands, explicitly to deter the diaspora from claiming rights of re-entry. One senior FCO official is shown as telling Washington that “former inhabitants would find it difficult, if not impossible, to pursue their claim for resettlement on the islands if the entire Chagos Archipelago were a marine reserve”…
Another 2009 cable shows Foreign Secretary David Miliband helping the US get round a ban on cluster bombs, though Britain had signed up to their outlawing in 2008. How? By approving a loophole to avert a debate in parliament that could have “complicated or muddied” the issue…
Of course, the USA is not known for reciprocal loyalty – ask Mrs Saddam. Cables show the US spying not just on Merkel’s Germany – and every other of America’s ‘allies’ – but on Britain too.
After Ivan Lewis became junior foreign minister under Brown, US officials were briefing HRC’s State Department on rumours that he was depressed, a bully, and on “the state of his marriage”.
Washington was also spying on the UK mission to the UN.
And, yes, we Her Majesty’s subjects are also spied on.
One classified GCHQ document from 2012 shows its surveillance system collecting the IP addresses of Wikileaks visitors, as well as search terms used to reach the site.
Not that any of this should cause us to think for a moment that our masters have the slightest interest in Assange, other than to show the world what happens to bail-jumpers, and that in sovereign Blighty the rule of law is applied without fear or favour. Still less that the resources and desire to protect their interests of America’s deep state – and that of vassals – would ever extend to framing an innocent man.
NOTES:-
- [1] – I refer among other things to Harding’s revealing the password, given to him in confidence, to the Wiki files.
NOT.
Nick Davies was given most of the password (ACollectionOfHistorySince_1966_ToThe_PresentDay#) in written form on a Brussels hotel napkin in a one-on-one meeting with Assange, who added a verbal instruction to insert the word “Diplomatic” before the word “History” to complete it and deccrypt the data, which could be downloaded from a temporary Internet address to be advised later. After it was downloaded and decrypted, the data was passed to
David Leigh, who had been involved in preparing the raw data for publication and who later co-authored WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s War on Secrecy with Luke Harding, in which both the written and verbal components of the password were made public. However, by the time the book was published, the encrypted data had been leaked onto the Internet and the encrypted data could therefore be decrypted by anyone bought the book. Harding may have been involved writing the subsection of the book concerned as more than a subeditor, and so may or may not be the one who revealed the password given to Davies and passed to Leigh, but in this case that is unlikely and in any case he is not a person to whom it was given in confidence.
It’s likely that the sheer intensity of the vitriol aimed at JA by Guardian journos is informed by self-loathing. They know that Assange is guaranteed immortality as a world-historical figure who rattled the cage of the Hegemon and its coterie. The contrast with themselves – faux-dissidents who aim their fiercest barbs at those who challenge the status quo – must be exceedingly painful to contemplate. For all their high-profile scribbling, nobody is going to remember these establishment-supporting no-marks – and they know it.
Anonymous post BTL Saker:
Notable antiwar writer Paul Craig Roberts has had his Twitter account cancelled for his criticisms of Neoconservatives in the USA. When they silence and shut down people like Mr. Roberts, no one is safe.
The Guardian’s anti-Assange juggernaut is especially egregious, even by their low standards – I mean what has it come to when the likes of Moore, Hyde, Orr, et al, are gloating about successive privations inflicted on a person obviously living in fear because of long term persuit by the worlds leading terror state (for which he has already spent time in prison before being forced to wear an electronic tag).
The only thing we know for sure is the Guardian’s seemingly irreversible descent into neoliberal toilet paper will not be reversed if its so called senior commentators fail to understand the difference between infantile forms of identity politics and actual journalism (which sometimes means getting up of your arse and actually conducting some form of investigation).
Yes some men abuse women (and escape punishment for it) but this unpalatable fact does not translate into all men are automatically guilty on the basis of allegations alone, especially when those allegations have been shown to be inconsistent, not to mention subverted by third parties who are themselves seeking to exploit the 2 complainants in order to gain political leverage.
For the likes of Moore, Hyde and Orr hysteria seems to be the order of the day if a middle class student encounters drunken male behaviour during freshers week, yet two decades of war crimes in the Middle East barely receive a murmer despite the likes of Assange taking huge personal risks to demonstrate to them what is really going on.
Don’t forget it was The Guardian that (preposterously) published all of Assange’s so called leaks. Did you forget that little detail ?
What happened is that MI6’s favourite sleazeball did something sleazy with his fame in Sweden.They still managed to get him back to London and arranged protection in the Ecuadorian embassy.
“Paranoid, vain and jealous’ – the secret life of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
An excoriating profile by Julian Assange’s ghostwriter, Andrew O’Hagan, has lifted the lid on the strange world of the founder of WikiLeaks
Even Assange’s girlfriend, WikiLeaks researcher Sarah Harrison, grew increasingly frustrated at his behaviour during the weeks he spent on bail at Ellingham Hall, in Norfolk, the home of another of his guarantors, Vaughan Smith, the founder of the Frontline Club.
Miss Harrison says of Assange: “He openly chats girls up and has his hands on their a**e and goes nuts if I even talk to another guy. He’s like threatened to fire me a few times and always for crazy reasons. One of the times was literally because I had hugged another member of staff. Julian was like ‘that’s so disrespectful to me’.”
Ellingham Hall is a stately home. How many aristocrats do you know ? Vaughan Smith was EMBEDDED with the British army in Afghanistan.
Your nasty ad hominem comments do nothing to address the point of the article. We owe and even you owe Assange a lot. Smearing him seems an inappropriate way to settle that debt. So tell us, while you munch on your crisps, who do you admire, faultless one? So we can trash them like you trash Assange. He acted in the finest tradition of journalism, but effectively incarcerating him for a period longer than is served by the average murderer in the US is not enough for you? You discredit your species.
Hanging is too good for the man who embarrasses the USUK (you suck) , is that your position?
Why not be upset about the lying, cheating, stealing, hypocritical duplicity?
To me, Assange is a very obvious (unwilling) CIA/MI6 operative whose articles were published in the Guardian and New York Times. Think about it.
This was written BEFORE the Guardian got the order to publish the leaks. They asked John Young to register Wikileaks because he is the recognised global authority.
“But the group ran into problems even before WikiLeaks was launched. The organisers approached John Young, who ran another website that posted leaked documents, Cryptome, and asked him to register the WikiLeaks website in his name. Young obliged and was initially an enthusiastic supporter but when the organisers announced their intention to try and raise $5m he questioned their motives, saying that kind of money could only come from the CIA or George Soros. Then he walked away.
“WikiLeaks is a fraud,” he wrote in an email when he quit. “Fuck your cute hustle and disinformation campaign against legitimate dissent. Same old shit, working for the enemy.” Young then leaked all of his email correspondence with WikiLeak’s founders, including the messages to Ellsberg.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/media/2010/apr/10/wikileaks-collateral-murder-video-iraq
“The only thing we know for sure is the Guardian’s seemingly irreversible descent into neoliberal toilet paper will not be reversed if its so called senior commentators fail to understand the difference between infantile forms of identity politics and actual journalism”
stable door; wave goodbye to horse.
the graun will not return whence it came. it’s gone for good.
Thank you for this. These talking points are urgently needed and should be widely disseminated.
Well said.
Only last week, on the BBC World Service, what they like to call ‘The World’s Radio Station’, I heard the newsreader state that Assange was in the Ecuadorian embassy because he feared being extradited to Sweden to face ‘rape charges.’ This isn’t true. It’s an example of real fake news. Assange was never charged with rape by the Swedish authorities. In fact he wasn’t charged with anything at all. The Swedes wanted to question him, in Sweden, in relation to various allegations that had been made by two women during a questionable police interview about their sexual relations with Assange. More precisely, the two women did not accuse Assange of raping them during the interview, that was merely the interpretation the female police officer stamped on the details herself, before talking to a legally qualified prosecutor first, when the prosecutor looked at the text of the interview she rejected the officers evaluation and dismissed the ‘case.’ Yet, almost immediately, someone in the system, probably because by now the Swedish security police were involved because it was Assange… leaked the information to the Swedish tabloids and the whole ghastly tainted snowball began to role.
I’ve lost count of the hours and hours and thousands of words I’ve written about this affair, trying to get the Guardian and the New Stateman to, at the very least, treat Assange fairly. All to no avail. As I speak Swedish I read the leaked police interviews and the evidence, and could see immediately that the whole thing was… ridiculous, to put it mildly. But the British press weren’t interested and wanted to hammer Assange and destroy him and Wikileaks and they didn’t care how they did it, or what outright lies they had to tell; like Assange being wanted in Sweden on rape charges brought by two women accusers. It’s amazing and terrifying that they could twist, distort and spin this stuff out of all recognition and similarity to reality and get away with it and as the recent BBC text shows, are still doing it! It reminds one of Iraq all over again, or this absurd Skripal Affair.
Here is a documentary about Julian Assange, made back in 2012 and aired by Australia’s ABC:
https://www.abc.net.au/4corners/sex-lies-and-julian-assange/4156420
I’m finding it hard to keep a sense of humour these days. It seems there are no depths to which our sham democracies will not sink. A century of regime change strategies around the world, and a planet full of plastic and displaced people, and all of it about the control of natural resources – at ANY COST so long as the corporate hegemonies keep stashing away the loot.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but just prior to Assange’s detention wasn’t Wikileaks about to release a shipload of documents detailing corporate malfeasance around the world?
Inconvenient truths?
And presto, Assange is public enemy número uno.
$atan$ $oldier$ wear $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$uit$.
I
Assange has gone from the corporate hero who (it is preposterously claimed) published American secrets in intelligence owned publications The Guardian and New York Times then by some bizarre process gathered and published information about Arab countries and triggered the Arab Spring for the NED, the same American intelligence operation Bellingcat works for.
He is now the enemy of the mainstream and the darling of the ‘alternative’ media because he published the Podesta emails which the corporate media have conveniently blamed on the Russians and arrested hackers to blame.
I will not respond to fanboy abuse.
“Amnesty International hails WikiLeaks and Guardian as Arab spring ‘catalysts’
The rights group singles out WikiLeaks and the newspapers that pored over its previously confidential government files, among them the Guardian, as a catalyst in a series of uprisings against repressive regimes, notably the overthrow of Tunisia’s long-serving president, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/may/13/amnesty-international-wikileaks-arab-spring
Why Egypt doesn’t trust us (LA Times)
Private pro-democracy groups funded by the U.S. have a troubling history.
But many in Congress felt that the program’s problem lay only in its ties to the CIA. Cut those ties and make everything above board, they argued, and the attempt to win hearts and minds to the American way would be useful and benign. In the 1980s, during the Reagan administration, Congress created the NED (National Endowment for Democracy) to take the place of the defunct CIA program.
http://articles.latimes.com/2012/mar/07/opinion/la-oe-meisler-prodemocracy-20120306
And who trusts the US.? Certainly no one in South America. Can’t think of anyone, really.
Egypt protests: America’s secret backing for rebel leaders behind uprising
The American government secretly backed leading figures behind the Egyptian uprising who have been planning “regime change” for the past three years, The Daily Telegraph has learned.
The American Embassy in Cairo helped a young dissident attend a US-sponsored summit for activists in New York, while working to keep his identity secret from Egyptian state police.
On his return to Cairo in December 2008, the activist told US diplomats that an alliance of opposition groups had drawn up a plan to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak and install a democratic government in 2011.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/egypt/8289686/Egypt-protests-Americas-secret-backing-for-rebel-leaders-behind-uprising.html
Sorry, indicted not arrested. They will never be arrested.