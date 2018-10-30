gab.com & the Great Purge on the Horizon

Kit Knightly
gab.com is an alternative social network, set up and launched in 2016. It’s founder, Andrew Torba, stated he wanted to create a home for free speech, and counter what he perceived as “liberal bias” on other platforms, such as twitter and facebook.
Two days ago, their website was taken down. This was in response to being blocked by PayPal, and then having their server space taken away by their hosting service. gab’s founder posted this statement on their stripped-down website.
Why did this happen?
Because Robert Bowers, the alleged gunman at the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, had a gab account and posted some things about “the jews” on it.
Is it right, or sensible to punish a platform for the (alleged) actions of ONE user out of 100,000s? And is that really what’s going on?
Robert Bowers also had a Twitter account. And a Facebook page. Neither of these platforms has faced punishment, or censure, from any quarter.
Cesar Sayoc – the alleged MAGABomber – also had a twitter account and allegedly sent threatening messages to some public figures on it. Again, Twitter has not been blocked by PayPal.
In fact, Twitter and Facebook – though occasionally criticised for “not doing enough to combat hate”, have never been blocked, or threatened in any way. Even though twitter hosted countless pro-ISIS accounts, regularly cited in the media.
So clearly, it can be reasoned, PayPal et al are not only responding to the alleged statements of Robert Bowers. There is a deeper agenda at work.
In fact, this isn’t the first time larger internet companies have tried to stymie gab’s existence. When they were first launched, in 2016, Apple denied them a place in their app store because they allegedly allowed pornography to be posted. When gab installed a filter to block people posting pornography, Apple again denied them access to the app store, this time for breaching their “hate speech” regulations. Google Play did the same in 2017 (reminder – Google allowed ISIS to release their own app on their marketplace).
Early this year a cross-university study conducted on gab (and other “alt-right” sites) found that gab.com used “free speech as shield to protect their “alt-right” views”. (I’m not sure what, if anything, that sentence really means. Surely free speech is a shield protecting all speech? Isn’t that the point?)
In April this year VICE magazine ran an article headlined “Gab Is the Alt-Right Social Network Racists Are Moving to”. It was resoundingly negative about the site, painting it as nothing but a home for racism and “conspiracy theorists”, despite the owner’s protestations that gab is all about free speech, and that anyone is free to join.
Logically, the emergence of networks like gab was inevitable. The internet has always been that way, you shut down one hallway and four more are forced open. Look at Piratebay, notionally banned, yet available through a million different proxies that spring up faster than governments can shut them down.
Social media has undergone unprecedented purges this year. Alex Jones was banned across virtually every mainstream platform. Hundreds of facebook pages and twitter accounts were shut down on spurious grounds – allegations of being “Kremlin backed” or “Iran bots” fly around, without any supporting evidence ever being released to the public. This summer, twitter blocked millions of “fake accounts” (we covered that here).
These actions aren’t independent, either. Alex Jones was banned from multiple platforms, all within 24 hours. Just earlier this month, Facebook unpublished over 800 pages, whilst twitter blocked the accounts of the same pages…all on the same day. Clearly, the companies are either co-ordinating with each other (possibly in breach of anti-trust laws), or are receiving directions from the same source – almost certainly the government.
In that climate, new platforms were always going to emerge. It’s the classic “Well then I’m gonna build my own theme park, with blackjack and hookers” situation.
YouTube is increasingly corporate, controlled and fake. Demonetising user videos and adding more and more advertisements…so dtube and bitchute open. Twitter censors your free-speech, so we’ll start up a platform where you can say what you want.
Twitter and Facebook both saw their stock-prices tumble as a result of their respective “purges”. So, is the anti-gab movement simply a case of mega-corporations protecting their monopoly by shutting down a budding rival? Is this all just about control of the market and money?
Unfortunately, it seems not. Like the vast majority of media roll-outs, it seems this is a convergence of interests – financial on the one hand, and political on the other.
The push to ban the “alt-right” – or, the even broader term – “hate speech” has been on-going for several years now. It will inevitably pick up in the wake of the events of this week.
Within hours, predictable voices were discussing the “necessary limitations on free speech”:
The #Pittsburgh synagogue terror attack is a reminder of the necessary limits of free speech. Hate speech leads to acts of hatred.
— GeorgeMonbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) October 28, 2018
Today, CNN ran this piece: “Big Tech made the social media mess. It has to fix it”.
Paul Mason, writing in the New Statesman, argued that YouTube needs to censor all the “alt-right” on their platform.
It’s a two-step process – having first established the need to “limit” hate speech, we can then move on to defining what “hate speech” really means.
They’ve started on that already. Criticising George Soros is “anti-semitic” now. As is the term “neocons”:
Speaking of anti-Semitic dog whistles. It's not only "globalists" and "George Soros." "Neocon" is often used the same way–by haters on both the left and the right. https://t.co/DWci2PCZES
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 29, 2018
What else will be deemed hate speech? What does “hate speech” really mean? The simple answer to that is: Whatever they want it to mean.
It seems like there’s a purge coming, you can feel it in the wind. A purge motivated by the greed of multinational companies wielding power that rivals nations, and fuelled by the fascistic need of the “powers-that-shouldn’t-be” to limit and control our existence…just because they can.
It is both authoritarian power grab, and a manifestation of corporate greed. It’s amazing how often those two things come together.
I’m one of those people who believe that while I might be strongly opposed to what you’re saying I will defend your right to say it. I don’t think there’s anything on Gab I’d agree with but I regard censoring it as wrong for two reasons, one being the free speech argument (who decides what’s ‘acceptable speech’?) and the other being that I like to have these people out in the open where we can keep an eye on them. Denying them a platform isn’t going to make them go away — the only successful way to counter them is by counter-argument.
The only kind of on-line censorship I’d agree to is having blatantly offensive posts put in a sub-thread where they can be read or ignored at the will of the reader. It should be up to the original poster to edit or delete posts. I’m also strongly in favor of identifying posts — I’m not ashamed of the things I post and I’d expect most others to be the same.
3 days ago my Facebook account was suspended for 24 hrs, yet again, for the 3rd time for ‘breaching community standards’ etc etc. I was dobbed in too FB by a Zionist zealot on a leftish Australian online news service who took great offence that I dared point out the truth about the brutal occupation of Palestine, and pointing out Israeli war crimes. Another commenter on that site has repeatedly labelled me as Anti semitic, because I offend the moron by speaking the truth. This is the new tactic of the zealots; smear and censor anyone who opposes the mass murder and war crimes in Palestine. I regularly go on Worldwide Socialist Web and The Greanville Post, among others, who strongly point out the increasing crackdown and censoring of alternative voices and those who are opposed to the crimes of Empire and Imperialism. As someone mentioned above; look at the ‘campaign’ against Jeremy Corbyn.
I may be over-reaching here but it is beginning to feel like the policing of cultural discourse (through censorship) is connected to a wider process of clawing back relatively recent social and economic gains?
The neoliberal project to impoverish large swathes of the population through things like assest stripping or off-shore financial streams is well underway, so perhaps it follows that there is a greater need to control intellectual discourse not least because disaffection is a direct consequences of deteriorating living standards, and sufficient levels of disaffection might finally alert the electorate to the fact that they are being systematically shafted.
To my mind Chomsky nails it when he points out that we should always be wary of those advocating freedom of expression so long as such expression does not deviate too radically from approved narratives.
Needless to say the Guardian, aided and abetted by its ever growing memory-hole, is a prime example of why managed consent ultimately leads to the kind of fear, ignorance and plain old prejudice that prevents us from seeing things as they really are.
The very plain fact is that ‘antisemitism’ is being forcefully defined as ANYTHING that concerns any Jew, anywhere, anywhen, that is not grovelingly obsequious and boot-licking. In accord with Talmudic belief, the Jews are to be made an elite, NO member of which collective EVER commits a bad act, either deliberately or even by accident or inadvertence. The continued demonisation of the BDS campaign (in which many decent Jews have joined)as ‘antisemitic’, the filthy and psychopathically vicious campaign against Corbyn, based on ENTIRELY fraudulent accusations of ‘antisemitism’, and the defence of the great meddler Soros, are all sign-posts to a world where Freedom of Speech and Opinion is being destroyed to suit the likes of the Western world’s de facto Fuhrer, Bibi Netanyahoo. And the fact that this vicious campaign of bullying thuggery and intimidation will surely fuel feelings of antipathy towards Jews is, of course, actually welcomed by the Zionazis, because hatred, at base their Talmudic and xenophobic hatred of non-Jews, and the resultant hatred of some goyim for the Jews themselves, is the existential fuel for their trade-mark aggression and rage.
Many thanks for this Kit – a real wakeup call. After reading recently in Off-G about the concern that it too might be purged and noting alternate sites like gab.com I signed up to check it out. Definitely alt-right (I muted a couple of posters) but upon joining a rural group I soon found a couple of conservative voices against neocon thinking (e.g. let´s bring our military back home) to which I could relate. In a nice chat with a potato farmer and recalling a recent Off-G posting I learned of some possible solutions to saving family farms. Thus a free speech environment can lead as it did in my case to meet some of those “on the other side” who often have similar concerns but are separated by the political-economic powers. And thankyou Off-G for providing this truly important free-speech platform.
That’s because, as you later noted, these platforms willingly do their own censoring. They don’t need to be cajoled as much by the government or the MSM (though they occasionally are).
Same now goes for criticizing Zionism–ask Jeremy Corbyn–or the big banks.
It is clear that the established elites, Deep State, and the co opted MSM have decided to close down all dissent and the alternative media, using an assortment of pretexts – hate speech, anti Semitism, terrorism, Russian/ Chinese/ Iranian/ Whatever Bots. The limits of acceptable debate will be set by the Soros/ NATO funded Atlantic Council and new shadowy gatekeepers like Propornot. The MSM and internet companies like Google, Facebook, Youtube will be rewarded by being allowed to preserve their monopoly, and in some cases allowed to get away with their tax evasion.
ATTACK ON PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE IS A MICROCOSM OF THE ENTIRE WAR
The political warfare being waged by the Marxist and Islamic Counter-States is culminating one week before elections in the U.S. just as the enemy planned.
Here is what we have thus far:
1. Marxist/democrat operatives created and executed a plan using FBI leadership, foreign intelligence assets, and others to put forth an overtly false FISA application to obtain technical surveillance on the man who is now President of the United States in order to seditiously and treasonously remove him from office.
2. Elements from the Marxist & Islamic Counter-States, primarily George Soros funded and Muslim Brotherhood groups, counter all efforts by the President to protect America’s borders, sovereignty, and national security. Example given: the Muslim Association of Hawaii, a Muslim Brotherhood organization, directly opposed the President’s plan to limit immigration from hostile nations.
3. Without any evidence or corroboration, Soros funded Marxist organizations and others make false accusations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, physically disrupt the hearings, and publicly act to destroy his reputation.
4. Antifa and other violent left-wing organizations, in league with the Islamic Movement in the United States, threaten violence against anyone speaking truthfully about the threat of Islam. This includes threats made by Antifa to hotels hosting presentations by Understanding the Threat (UTT) this past spring.
5. A week before the elections, people speaking truth about these matters, like UTT President John Guandolo and investigative journalist Laura Loomer have been banned from Twitter.
6. Meanwhile, a Marxist-funded mob is moving from Central America to the U.S. Southern border to invade America, and this is timed to happen on election day or thereabouts.
7. Fake bombs were sent last week to key Marxist leaders and activists including former President Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Director of Central Intelligence John Brennan, and others using methods that ensured the devices would be detected and discovered, revealing this was an information operation in support of the larger Marxist/democrat agenda.
8. Key leaders of the Marxist counter-state in the U.S., to include former President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder, openly call for violence just as their Marxist (Alinsky) training instructs them to do.
9. In June of 2017, Congressman Steve Scalise was shot on a baseball field by a democrat and supporter of President Obama.
10. The attack over the weekend at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill – a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – in which 11 Jewish people were killed, was perpetrated by an overt nazi-supporter who also supports Barack Obama and hates President Trump. Robert Bowers, the assailant, stated, “They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews.” Who are his “people?” The “Palestinians”/Hamas is the only group claiming Jews (ie Israel) are committing genocide against them. Was Bowers claiming solidarity with Hamas and the Islamic Movement?
11. Evidence in the largest terrorism financing trial ever successfully prosecuted in American history – the US v Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, Northern District of Texas (Dallas), 2008 – reveals the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT) is a Muslim Brotherhood organization which provides money directly to Hamas leaders and Hamas organizations overseas. Hamas is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).
12. Declassified FBI documents reveal NAIT is a funding arm for the jihad inside the United States in league with many other Muslim Brotherhood organizations.
13. The Muslim Brotherhood’s (MB) By-Laws state the objective of the MB is to establish an Islamic State under sharia. Sharia mandates that Jews must be holocausted so muslim can go to paradise.
14. The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, which has “raised” over $100,000 for the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, is owned by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), which means it is a Muslim Brotherhood Islamic Center/mosque which seeks the destructions of Jews.
READ ON FURTHER…
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/attack-on-pittsburgh-synagogue/
understandingthethreat.com is the brainchild of one John Guandolo, an obvious foaming wingnut. I’ll let him explain (emphasis in original):
“When hostile forces come against these ideals, principles, and laws, it is our duty to FIGHT AGAINST OUR ENEMIES and maintain our nation for the sake of the liberty for future generations. No effort can be exerted which goes too far in defending what America represents. Even if it fails, at any time in history, to meet the ideals of the Declaration, America must remain a beacon of liberty and life for all the world to see, to give hope to all mankind.”
Oh I can’t go on. My lips are trembling, my eyes are moistening, I feel an irresistable urge to raise a salute to that glowing stars and stripes.
Quick! Everyone! Don’t just stand there, kill something!
This Guandolo guy seems to be fruitier than I thought:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/the-strange-case-of-the-philandering-muslim-threat-hyping-fbi-agent
You are either confused, ignorant or…. worse.
Thanks for the article.Free speech is on the decline everywhere in the western democracies.Censorship on the rise.
I wonder when they will decide calling socialists “Trotsky Trash” and “Leftist Scum” will be acknowledged as hate speech. As Kit astutely points out, “hate speech” is whatever TPTB choose, as long as it fits the neocon and alt. right perception. Gorge Orwell’s 1984 Big Brother scenario has been with us for some time now, it’s time people acknowledged it and demanded reparation.
Thanks for the article.
Thank you for writing/publishing this. Censorship is a crucial issue, and we must fight it any way we can.