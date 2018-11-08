WATCH: Who Are These Russians And Why Do We Hate Them?

The escalating downturn of US relations with Russia has made the world a more dangerous place than at any time during the Cold War, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This film explores the many reasons why the US foreign policy establishment since the end of World War II hates all things Russian. With the exception of John Kennedy who sought to end nuclear weapons and to seek peace with Russia, every president since has used Russia as a threat to American interests, security and Democracy.

Is Putin a thug and an assassin? Or he is a great, patriotic leader of a country that was nearly destroyed by President George Herbert Walker Bush’s CIA good old boys, Bill Clinton and the CIA asset Boris Yeltsin? But, perhaps the greatest fear is that Russia has regained its superpower status and because of the sanctions, has established close economic, diplomatic, political and military relations with China and the BRICS nations. And this is the biggest threat to American hegemony and capitalist interests around the world.

Nearly thirty years have past since the fall of the Soviet Union and still America and the West refuse to believe that Communism is dead and that Russia now embraces a market economy and most of the political and social values of the West. Thanks to Putin, Russia is again a global superpower and a threat to American hegemony and interests.

As citizens of this country, we have a responsibility for its actions. It is my hope that as Americans, we can accept the truth of our past and acknowledge the errors of our present course so that we can take our rightful place as one among equals with the rest of the world.