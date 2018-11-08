WATCH: Who Are These Russians And Why Do We Hate Them?

In his film, Regis Tremblay examines the history of US-Russian relations, talks to ordinary Russian people, deconstructs propaganda and attempts to answer the question – Who are these Russians? And Why Do We Hate Them?
The escalating downturn of US relations with Russia has made the world a more dangerous place than at any time during the Cold War, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
This film explores the many reasons why the US foreign policy establishment since the end of World War II hates all things Russian. With the exception of John Kennedy who sought to end nuclear weapons and to seek peace with Russia, every president since has used Russia as a threat to American interests, security and Democracy.
Is Putin a thug and an assassin? Or he is a great, patriotic leader of a country that was nearly destroyed by President George Herbert Walker Bush’s CIA good old boys, Bill Clinton and the CIA asset Boris Yeltsin? But, perhaps the greatest fear is that Russia has regained its superpower status and because of the sanctions, has established close economic, diplomatic, political and military relations with China and the BRICS nations. And this is the biggest threat to American hegemony and capitalist interests around the world.
Nearly thirty years have past since the fall of the Soviet Union and still America and the West refuse to believe that Communism is dead and that Russia now embraces a market economy and most of the political and social values of the West. Thanks to Putin, Russia is again a global superpower and a threat to American hegemony and interests.
As citizens of this country, we have a responsibility for its actions. It is my hope that as Americans, we can accept the truth of our past and acknowledge the errors of our present course so that we can take our rightful place as one among equals with the rest of the world.
Ten years ago ‘Time’ magazine featured Putin as statesman of the year for having put Russia back in order and kicked out the oligarchic robber-barons.
Then we broke the Berlin Wall agreement and moved NATO hardware up to the gates of Moscow and Petersburg.
Then we fomented a coup in Kiev because they didn’t want to join the EU/NATO.
So the three historical capitals of Russia are now threatened by American invasion.
Then Kiev threatened its Russian minority (Crimea) and they broke away, back to Russia. So, with American connivance, Kiev shot down (murdered) 238 innocent airline passengers and tried to blame it on the Russians.
The Americans used Crimea and MH17 to “justify” sanctions against Russia and told the supine EU (against its own interests) to sanction Russia also.
British politicians and especially press have cravenly gone along with this dangerous provocative propaganda and continued a demonization of Putin worthy of Josef Goebbels.
Until there are any MPs in Westminister willing to question this deceitful “narrative”, we’re destined for chronic warfare exactly as described in Orwell’s 1984 – with Big Brother pulling the strings of the puppet Theresa May in a pretence of “democracy”.
And we bleat about a Russian “military build-up”!
What would we do if hostile ships armed to the teeth appeared before London, Edinburgh and Dublin?
Agree with your summation. And would add that the Kiev Coup was fomented by the CIA [aka John Brennan] and MI6 [aka Dearlove and Steele] the Skripal affair. None of these, including their media assets, are democratically accountable.
Thanks for those links, axis. Before today, I’d never even heard of this mark of solidarity and friendship from the Russian people to the people of the USA. I wonder why it hasn’t received more publicity…
The forgotten gift
Gift from the Russian people………..
