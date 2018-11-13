WATCH: “The WW1 Conspiracy”

James Corbett offers his view on the hidden origins of WW1
What was World War One about? How did it start? Who won? And what did they win? Now, 100 years after those final shots rang out, these questions still puzzle historians and laymen alike. But as we shall see, this confusion is not a happenstance of history, but the wool that has been pulled over our eyes to stop us from seeing what WWI really was. This is the story of WWI that you didn’t read in the history books. This is The WWI Conspiracy.
Very well put! Just one thing: W T Stead was conned into it by Cecil Rhodes, who faked his support for Stead’s idea of converting the British Empire into a federation of democratic states, with a federal government ruling external affairs. Rhodes insisted on confidentiality, saying that the only person who knew of his plans was Lord Rothschild. Later, when Rhodes turned out to be behind the Jameson Raid, in an early attempt to spark the Second Boer War, Stead told him face to face that he should have been sent to prison for that. Initially, Stead was the sole executor of Rothschild’s will, but his influence was bit by bit decreased, then removed. Eventually, Stead made a mystery trip to Russia, where he met with the Czar to explain to him the danger of an alliance with France, in that Germany would feel threatened, and that could lead to a major war. After that he called in on Tolstoy, where he wrote ‘Peace and War’ at the same desk that Tolstoy had written ‘War and Peace’. Stead died in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, an operation which more-or-less followed a novel he wrote some years earlier as a warning about the insufficiency of lifeboats. There’s a lot more to it, and I gave a talk to Keep Talking in London on this aspect in 2014.
My interest in W T Stead was aroused in 2003, when I was Information Officer of Esperanto Association of Britain, and proposed an exhibition at the London Language Show to mark their centenary, featuring the main motor behind the movement in the UK at the time, W T Stead. I was immediately shunned by Establishment-types in the association, and was mystified. I came under personal abuse, and as a result entered their Management Committee to find out what was going on. When I reported confidentially to the President that the minutes and the accounts didn’t seem to tie up, with the minutes constantly claiming that they were running out of capital, and the accounts showing — if my calculations were correct — that the capital was rising dramatically, they launched a witch-hunt against me. I realised that this issue must be much bigger than the tiny association I had been a member of since 1962. It took me until 2014 to understand that Stead had been marginalised not just by my false friends, but by the whole of the British Establishment. He was a good guy, but used by the Establishment, just as I realised I had been for most of my adult life. There is a monument to Stead on the Thames Embankment, opposite the entrance to Temple Underground Station.
Nothing new but well presented. Especially the men who sedulously nurtured the visceral Anti-Germanism that became such a chilling feature of English Literature from the turn of the century. By 1914 the dogma of German Militarism had become the 40th Article of the Anglican faith. Historians in Oxford (Home of Lost Causes) still believe it.
A very good presentation. Well worth spreading as the after effects are very much still apparent imo
Only half an hour such a lot covered- and there’s another part concerning the US … still to come