OPEN THREAD: Brexit – Deal or No Deal?

Theresa May’s proposed “deal” for leaving the European Union has been criticised by MP’s from all across the political spectrum. Cabinet Ministers have resigned, jobs have been refused, letters of no-confidence have been sent.

Where is this going?

Will we see a Tory leadership election? If so, who’s going to win it?

If the deal is voted down by Parliament, a vote of no confidence in Theresa May is almost inevitable.

A vote of no confidence will almost certainly trigger a new General Election.

A General Election Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party would be favourites to win.

This puts the anti-Corbyn Blairite MPs in a difficult position – will they ruin what’s left of their credibility by backing the “deal” proposed by the Tory government? Will they call for an election and hope to replace Corbyn if/when Labour win? Or will we see a third Labour leadership election?

Discuss below.