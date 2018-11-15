OPEN THREAD: Brexit – Deal or No Deal?

Theresa May’s proposed “deal” for leaving the European Union has been criticised by MP’s from all across the political spectrum. Cabinet Ministers have resigned, jobs have been refused, letters of no-confidence have been sent.
Where is this going?
Will we see a Tory leadership election? If so, who’s going to win it?
If the deal is voted down by Parliament, a vote of no confidence in Theresa May is almost inevitable.
A vote of no confidence will almost certainly trigger a new General Election.
A General Election Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party would be favourites to win.
This puts the anti-Corbyn Blairite MPs in a difficult position – will they ruin what’s left of their credibility by backing the “deal” proposed by the Tory government? Will they call for an election and hope to replace Corbyn if/when Labour win? Or will we see a third Labour leadership election?
The UK has been living in a nostalgic fantasy world for decades, wallowing in past glories. Turning defeats, magically into huge victories. Like Dunkirk, like the disaster that Churchill really was.
Britain’s diminished role in the world, the loss of the Empire, can’t be reversed. There’s no going back. That’s why the UK joined the European Union in the first place. Better to be part of something bigger and stronger, than a mere US protectorate obeying orders. An influential European state on a par with others, like Germany and France, which after their decline were determined to find a new role for themselves, a partnership after decades of war decided nothing.
Now the UK chooses to diminish itself even more by pulling out of Europe and losing the influence it has, with no real practical alternative, clinging to dreams instead. It’s madness and a tragedy.
The whole idea of a referendum was ridiculous. Especially given the poor state of public discourse in the UK. For these things to work, the question has to be extremely simple, asking something that’s incredible complex beyond words, is absurd and incredibly dangerous and risks leading to disaster, as has now been proved, by what looks like the meltdown of the entire political system, which is incapable of delivering the result people imagined they were voting for because it doesn’t and can’t exist.
The idea that the UK could have or keep the advantages of EU membership without binding itself to the responsibilities at the same time, being ‘out’ and ‘in’, was always a bizarre fantasy and an impossibility doomed to failure with dire consequences to follow, as we are seeing unfold now.
Two months ago May was saying this… makes her look rediculous
While both sides want a deal, we have to face up to the fact that – despite the progress we have made – there are two big issues where we remain a long way apart.
The first is our economic relationship after we have left.
Here, the EU is still only offering us two options.
The first option would involve the UK staying in the European Economic Area and a customs union with the EU.
In plain English, this would mean we’d still have to abide by all the EU rules, uncontrolled immigration from the EU would continue and we couldn’t do the trade deals we want with other countries.
That would make a mockery of the referendum we had two years ago.
The second option would be a basic free trade agreement for Great Britain that would introduce checks at the Great Britain/EU border. But even worse, Northern Ireland would effectively remain in the Customs Union and parts of the Single Market, permanently separated economically from the rest of the UK by a border down the Irish Sea.
Parliament has already – unanimously – rejected this idea.
Creating any form of customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK would not respect that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom, in line with the principle of consent, as set out clearly in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
It is something I will never agree to – indeed, in my judgement it is something no British Prime Minister would ever agree to. If the EU believe I will, they are making a fundamental mistake. Anything which fails to respect the referendum or which effectively divides our country in two would be a bad deal and I have always said no deal is better than a bad deal.
General elections can be fixed through postal votes once they’ve been processed and checked. The slips are then put in containers waiting in council offices to be mixed in with the polling station votes on election day.. A ‘cleaner’ could enter the offices overnight and swap the bags for bags filled with just Tory votes The postal vote is very important because it’s usually is about 20% of the total. Therefore, swapping containers would be very effective in marginal seats.
I voted for Brexit for what may sound like an unusual reason. I had to do some work for the Local Authority and got to know some of the local council officials. One of these was the Electoral Returning Officer, the man in charge of the ballot boxes and the pencils. I asked him who the Common Market MP/ MEP/ whatever, was. He didn’t know. Nobody else I asked did either, like some local reporters. I made quite a few enquiries but I could never find out. Whoever it was, you wouldn’t know him if he jumped up and bit you. He/ she? obviously just merged into the wallpaper in Brussels and lined their pockets and strutted around feeling important. Whatever you think of Westminster MPs, at least you know who they are. I would guess, seriously, that maybe 1 person in 100,000 know who their Common Market MP is. With this crew, their own wives and their own dogs probably don’t know who they are. It just seemed to me that these people might as well be on the moon so far as most people were concerned.
Other people who voted either way may well have had better reasons than me for voting how they did. But I think the Brussels elite have brought this on themselves. If I was Juncker, or Verhofstadt, or whoever, I would have gone round kicking people’s a*ses and told them – you have to put yourselves about/ get yourselves out there/ get yourself known/ it doesn’t matter if people hate, loathe and despise you, just so long as they know who you are.
A lot of people probably take a different view and they may be right. But the Common Market/ EU has never inspired much affection in most of the UK population. The most it has ever achieved is broad indifference.
I think the only reason the withdrawal process dragged on as it has is that most people in Westminster and Brussels, the City and the MSM, just don’t want it to work and have been trying to sabotage it from the moment the Referendum result came in. I think the withdrawal process should have been straightforward. Announce that Britain will continue to trade as before with the EU, with no tariffs or quotas being imposed, and that situation will continue until such time as tariffs and quotas are imposed on British exports. Announce that EU nationals living in Britain will be free to carry on living and working here with no change, and that situation will continue so long as the rights of British nationals living in the EU are respected.
It is possible May will hang on a lot longer than most people think. Do the Tories want another election? Who do they want? Johnson? – he bottled it after Cameron resigned. Gove? – seen as a drunken backstabber by a lot of his party. Davies? – maybe. Could the Tories win another election after the Brexit fiasco? – Doubtful. Could Labour win? – Maybe, if only by default. The City/ Spooks/ MSM/ Deep State/ most backstabbing Labour MPs/ the Board of Deputies/ Israeli Embassy would have a collective epileptic fit at the thought of Jezza moving into 10 Downing Street. Another Referendum? – Maybe. There’s enough Soros money behind one. But would this resolve anything? What would the result be? And would that be respected? Suppose Britain just cancelled Brexit and went crawling back to Brussels. How would that work out? How long would that take to renegotiate? And what extra demands would Brussels make? Would any decisions along these lines be accepted by the 17 million who voted for Brexit?
This is going to run and run for years, whatever the outcome over the next few days. Roll the dice and see what happens.
‘If we cannot get a General Election, in line with our conference policy, we will support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote. ‘
Jeremy Corbyn
Leader of the Labour Party
This is the part that strikes me – taken from Jeremy’s email to Labour party members.
His and the party’s commitment to the ‘public vote’ , a betrayal of the referendum has maybe sealed his fate.
If a general election is not held – more likely not, then the Labour party will be handed the poison chalice of betraying the referendum.
I have maintained that the the referendum was more about signing us in to the new, more integrated EU, complete with its own army and loss of printing your own currency, and that the result would be used to quiet those genuinely opposed to such a loss of sovereignty.
Now, after 2 years of fear mongering – ‘ the hospitals will have no drugs/nurses/doctors’, ‘we need to stockpile food’ and many, many others, and absolutely no positive talk of the advantages of printing your own money, or anything else that comes with making your own laws, we arrive here.
Theresa May has done her job well to bring us to this point, a deal that is worse than leaving! – it is Labour that will be resigned to the history books, if the referendum is rerun – I know the mandate is only for a vote on the deal, but how difficult will it be to succumb to pressure to add in another line -to remain.
If remain wins, then Labour will not be able to keep any of its manifesto promises – you cannot nationalise the railways, the water or the NHS under EU rules – they will be toast, and worse, held responsible for the actions of
the Conservatives, who will regroup and win.
‘Betraying the referendum’-translating from the gibberish, betraying the stupid, jingoistic, imbeciles who were lied to by the very oligarchic scum who have screwed them for generations, and will screw them even more royally after Brexit. Donkeys led by monsters.
I think, thankfully, we are heading for another General Election. Hopefully when this one starts the parties will have aligned their policies with their intentions regarding membership of the E.U. Perhaps then there will be an honest contest and whoever wins will actually want to deliver what they campaigned upon. This may mean some parties have to fracture but that would be no bad thing
If there is an election, there will be a hate campaign against Corbyn based on the entirely false and filthy accusations of the new ‘Supreme Crime’, ‘antisemitism’ that will dwarf anything so far seen.
I think we can be sure that there will be lots of accusations and lies about all the candidates. This media battle sometimes seems to dwarf the battle of ideas
Watso, Umnna, Kinnock, Phillips and all the rest of the People’s Vote party, bringing down Theresa May, forcing an election, letting Corbyn in? You’ve got to be f***ing joking. These people have been quoting opinion polls for the last couple of years, if those polls don’t suggest Corbyn is going to be seriously trounced, they’ll find the words to explain why we should all accept May’s bad deal and renegotiate a glorious reentry later. Anything is acceptable except a Labour government.
It’s hard to imagine the Conservatives voting for a GE because in the subsequent campaign they would truly divide into hard Brexiters and the May pretend version, costly as it is. Unfortunately Tories are cowards and will be keen to collect at least another 2 years salary and the chance of some cushy government job now there are so many around. They’ll end up saying May is marvellous, a Boudica of her age etc etc and the deal she struck is just right! Meanwhile the Labour Right will do everything they can to keep the Tories in office rather than their own Party; it’s just the way they are. To try and avoid constituency anger they may abstain but that has the same effect of course. The DUP have only one friend in the World – Mrs May so the idea they’ll gun her down is fanciful. Another Billion or so will see them discovering flickering light at the end of the May tunnel and they’ll back her too.
So she’ll scrape through in my opinion.
I thought just losing a vote of confidence triggered it?
The British ruling class’ main aims of stopping Brexit and preventing Corbyn from becoming PM are throwing up massive contradictions and creating strange bedfellows. The main engine for class domination in Britain, the Conservative and Unionist Party, is tearing itself apart and potentially opening the way for a left Labour government. It can’t be long before plan B is dusted off – a national government to “save” the country from both Brexit and Corbyn: the so-called “People’s Vote” movement is part of this, heavily backed by Soros, Blankfein and friends. The problem for the Labour class-collaborators, LibDem and Tory “moderates” and the CBI/civil service etc. is that it will engender a massive rightwing backlash, which they may not be able to control. The only positive escape is by standing firm, for Brexit, for Corbyn and for a left led government with plenty of extra-parliamentary support in the streets, something the centrists have not, ironically, been shy in deploying in recent weeks.-
The Blairite MPs will leave the Labour Party and get together with what’s left of Tories and Liberals. Then we will see if the Corbyn support is strong enough in the constituencies. If the country can’t see the sense in Labour’s Brexit strategy it’s going to be chaos.
Why would a general election happen given that that would require 2/3rds of parliament to vote for it?
No it wouldn’t. A simple majority in a House of Commons no-confidence vote is enough. That’s how the 1974-79 Labour government fell.
I think there are new rules in play by Cameron vis: triggering an election. 66% of MPs have to vote to bring the government down in Parliament.
One way is via the Queen if she is asked by the Commons to ask if any party can form a government with a majority. If that majority can prove it has the numbers it can govern on its own.
Problem is we are now in ABC ( Anything But Corbyn ) territory.
For the centrists what would be required would be a government of National Salvation, meaning saving Neo Liberalism and its alleged good points.
The guise would on the surface be to save us from a No Deal Brexit but in actuality it is to save them and their capitalist masters from a new government which will start to unwind the Thatcherite concensus that has ruled the UK for forty years.
Ironically whilst the rest of the EU is producing very right wing parties the nation considered the most Bourgoise in the EU has a chance of a left wing government.
Keynesian not communist as some are led to believe.Reflationary – not austerity deflationary as the current government is.
Then again being as many commentators confuse investment as spending ( wasteful) then the parameters of the debate will be limited I fear.
There will be a lot of work to do if Labour is elected and the blockers will not come from the EU – the blockers will come from inside the UK and some of the Labour Party itself.
But isn’t it still the case that if a PM is aware they can’t secure a majority in the Commons then they go to the monarch and inform them? Sometimes (Ted Heath Februsry 2974) they’re given time to see if they can get a majority via perhaps a Coalition.