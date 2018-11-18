The Intensified ‘Ukrainization’ of New NATO Member Montenegro

by Aleksandar Pavic, via Strategic Culture
If the focus of this article was slightly shifted, the above title could very well read, “The ‘Montenegrinization’ of Ukraine.” For we are essentially talking about analogous processes: the artificial, hostile, (geo)politically driven, outside-induced denationalization (the stripping away or systematic dilution of ethnic identity, status, characteristics, historical, spiritual or cultural attachments, etc.) of a targeted state’s peripheral area(s)/frontier, or of a population in a neighbouring state that nationally/ethnically identifies or is closely tied with the targeted state’s dominant, state-defining nationality/ethnicity. The ultimate goal of the project is the creation of not just a new national/ethnic identity, but one hostile to the original.
While the immediately targeted states in this case are Montenegro and Ukraine, i.e., especially the parts of their populations that identify themselves as Serbs and Russians, respectively, the ultimate targets in question are Serbia and Russia. These two ethnically and religiously closely related states and majority peoples are being targeted for a single essential reason: their resistance to further NATO-led expansion of Western-based globalist/corporate interests – the main difference being that Russia’s reach and, thus, resistance potential is global, while Serbia’s is regional (although the symbolic significance of its existence as the last non-NATO outpost in Southeast Europe potentially reaches far beyond regional boundaries).
Thus, just as, following the Euromaidan coup of 2014, the Western-installed regime in Kiev has engaged in a deliberate policy of “de-Russification” and “language genocide,” so has the Montenegrin regime, ever since its Western-supported exit from its state union with Serbia in 2006, on the basis of a controversial referendum that eliminated up to a third of potential voters that might have opposed secession (Montenegrin citizens residing and registered to vote in Serbia at the time) – engaged in a deliberate policy of “de-Serbization,” in order to eliminate the influence of neighbouring Serbia and, by extension, Russia, and facilitate Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic integration and “evolution” into a wholly new, ahistorical identity.
After declaring the local dialect of Serbian as the new “Montenegrin” language in its first-post independence constitution in 2007, the tiny new country’s pro-Western rulers have gradually marginalized the Serbian language and its declared speakers (although they still form a majority in Montenegro), changing school curricula in the process, often amidst fierce opposition on the part of both parents and pupils, eliminating the Cyrillic script from official and public use, and drastically reducing school children’s exposure to the country’s most famous poet, Petar II Petrovich Njegosh, a 19th century Prince-Bishop of Montenegro, universally considered to be the greatest Serbian poet of all time.
What’s more, this process has been palpably accelerated and radicalized since Montenegro joined NATO’s “community of values, committed to the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law,” in June 2017:
- The trial for an alleged Russian and Serbian-backed October 2016 coup has basically turned into a farce, failing to produce results even after two years of “actively searching for irrefutable evidence,” in the words of a recent Russian Foreign Ministry statement. (However, the “coup” served its purpose, as it allowed the regime to whip up anti-Russian hysteria and push the country into NATO half a year later without a referendum, despite protests and massive opposition.)
- Miras Dedeic, a former defrocked priest and present “metropolitan” of the canonically unrecognized Montenegrin Orthodox Church – originally registered as an NGO in the Montenegrin Ministry of the Interior in 1997 – has recently called for a “Ukrainian scenario” to resolve the church question, and is urging the government to adopt a controversial law that would nationalize the pre-1918 churches and monasteries of the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has been present on the territory of Montenegro for 800 years, and subsequently transfer them to the jurisdiction of his schismatic “Church.” Dedeic has already paid a visit to fellow defrocked priest and leader of the schismatic Ukrainian Orthodox Church – Kiev Patriarchate, Filaret Denisenko (whom the Patriarch of Constantinople has recently reinstated, as part of his controversial, US-backed drive of creating an autocephalous Orthodox Church in Ukraine) in July 2016, and has received his support.
- As part of the government-led drive against the canonical Orthodox Church, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic has recently threatened to remove a mountaintop church built by the Montenegrin Metropolitanate, claiming that it was illegally built. The Metropolitanate has repeatedly denied this, having erected the church on the site of an older church destroyed by the Turks in 1571. This threat is part of the regime’s broader goal of placing the Serbian Orthodox Church – and other religious communities – under state control, through the above-mentioned draft law.
- The Montenegrin government has recently banned a group of Serbia-based intellectuals – a poet, two historians and a law professor – from entering the country (and, in the case of the latter, from visiting his childhood home and mother) on the pretext that they could “pose a danger to national security,” and “undermine its reputation and dignity.” Indicatively, some of those on the list were scheduled to participate at a gathering celebrating the centennial of the unification of Serbia and Montenegro at the end of World War I, while all of them have been outspoken supporters of the two states’ unity and critics of the artificial “Montenegrin” identity and language.
In a recent interview for Serbian Sputnik, historian Aleksandar Stamatovic viewed the processes in Montenegro and Ukraine as practical “twins… founded on the Leninist-Bolshevist theory on nations and national identities… with the basic goal of breaking up the Eastern Slavic and Orthodox corps…,” and noted that the seeds were planted in the USSR and communist Yugoslavia, respectively, within which the Ukrainian and Montenegrin identities were nurtured and enforced from above.
What is new is that the said Leninist-Bolshevist processes are now being aggressively supported and, indeed, promoted, by none other than the “democratic West.” It turns out that, for the geostrategists in Washington, London, Berlin, Paris and Brussels, communism wasn’t all that bad, after all, and that it had many quite useful features – from internal, administrative borders that could be easily be recognized as country borders, to newly manufactured national identities and even religions that could be exploited within a broader divide et impera policy. Or, in the immortal words of Chairman Deng Xiaoping: “It doesn’t matter whether the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.” As far as NATO and its “community of values” are concerned, a red one will do just as well, as long as it catches geopolitical mice.
I guess the other point is about different people being forced to live under one state.
Bosnia and Croatia were under the Austrio-Hungary Empire before which had collasped. Any re-drawing of the borders would have been a problem in any event as Serbs occupied half the land in Bosnia and there was large Serb population in Eastern Croatia and Knin, the heart of Croatia where Serbs had lived for centuries.
So I think the Treaty of Versailles had to deal with the realities.
Perhaps if Slovenia had been left out of the equation things could have been resolved. Macedonia probably would not have been an issue. The Vatican and Germany (being wartime allies to the Croats) recognising Croatia was like holding a red flag in front of a bull.
I know very little about Montenegro and the countries that used to make up Yugoslavia other than to know that the interference in those nations was caused by the West ,namely the US through their CIA and affiliated criminal agencies to spread hate and divisions in these countries.It is always the same ,divide and the conquer as a fractured nation is a weak nation.To do so , always focus on religion and ethnicity . Humanity be damned as it never enters into the equation .
Interesting article. As mentioned, a good analogy with what’s going on elsewhere and a familiar pattern.
There is I understand significant opposition to this within Montenegro. But what is not clear is whether the current Serbian leadership in Belgrade will sell out to NATO. NATO seem to be buying up any opposition with regime change on the menu if money fails. As another reader adaply described things on another article I read here recently, NATO/USA is effectively a protection racket.
And wasn’t the Montenegro leader on a charge for cigarette smuggling a few years ago? No surprise if NATO are yet again backing a regime based on criminality.
I don’t think Russia has a great deal of influence in Serbia. Hence why I think things will depend on whether the Serbs and opposition in Montenegro have a backbone. They did in the past but the model to look to now is the unity of Syria and their great people. Success against tyranny is achieved by standing up against it and looking out for your people If the Serbian leadership opts for the back-handers, history will judge them harshly.
Not sure what the Serbian PM’s recent trip was to Moscow was about. My guess he’s sitting on the fence. Trying not to upset NATO but showing his people are not happy with events in Montenegro and Kosovo. This stance probably makes no difference to the determined warmongers in Washington though and some new thinking required.
But whatever happens, one day, NATO is going to receive payback on a massive scale.
Whilst I am fully with the Russian and Serbian people in the face of NATO aggression and expansionism, I am left wondering why you have published this particular piece. Its peroration is an anti-communist diatribe based on the writings of the “historian” Aleksandar Stamatovic. Stamatovic’s paranoid views and conspiracy theories about anti-slavic plots by the Vatican and its world freemasonry allies have more in common with the pseudo-scientific views of 3rd Reich ideologues than they do with any rational discourse for the 21st century. Surely we can defend Serbia (and there is no end of solid evidence to corroborate NATO’s plans concerning anyone who does not fall into line) without resorting to bullshit?
I have no connection with Serbia but much sympathy because the gang rape of Serbia by WC.Clinton, TB.Liar and NATZO (“our irresistible armed might”, New Labour minister for war) tore the smiling mask off Liberal Interventionism, and revealed the vampire fangs of Anglo Zio Capitalism, This bloody deed (“a foolish thing to say a bloody deed”?) was what set WC and TB on the road to what B.Liar called “only a moderate fortune” as acknowledged Rothschild lackeys (the Clintons $80 Billion) and bare faced Rothschild employees (B.Liar 80 Million pounds and a directorship, G.Brown a directorship).
Just off the top of my head.
“Mesopotamia, Gateway to Oil. Serbia, Gateway to Mesopotamia” — pre-WW1 motto on a board in the British Foreign and Colonial Office.
“Serbia started WW1” — what I was taught at school.
“Serbs are committing genocide in Bosnia” — what my children were taught at school.
“Serbs are committing genocide in Kosovo” — what my grandchildren were taught at school.
And now, according to the above article:
“Serbia delenda est” — what Montenegren children are taught at school.
The break up of Yugoslavia was sad to see, but the Serbs are not free of guilt for some of the reasons as to why that happened, nor some of the atrocities commited upon the other states and peoples of Yugoslavia.
The bigger issue for me is that Yugoslavia was artificially and forcefully put together in the first place and it was arguably going to fail sooner or later because of the wide gap between 3 religions and cultures forced together into that union.
I’m not saying there was no external interference, of course there was, and NATO perhaps took advantage of the situation at the time when Russia was weak and struggling with its own massive internal problems.
Ukraine however is a far more deliberate and strong push against Russians and Orthodox Christians. It’s appalling the lack of real debate in our media as to the causes, our interference, and now its collapse into a failed state. Its clearly part of NATO’s and the neoliberal playbook.
Yugoslavia was less so, but the timing and opportunity for them was excellent as the USSR had just collapsed and Yugoslavia was already at strife internally, so they grabbed the opportunity, they could justify their continued existence to their electorates. Once done, they saw the possibilities of continual expansion and keeping the war machine and profits ongoing…QED.
Frankly Speaking
The point is accepted about the differences between the people. Some of the history created tensions between Serbs/Croats/Bosniaks.
But I think had Yugoslavia been left alone for 10 years more it could have stayed united. One country then is now seven or eight – mainly non-viable. I think some of the people must at least regret the path they took.
Franjo Tudjman and Milosevic could perhaps have avoided this – again if left alone. Tudjman a nationalist rather much like today’s Turkish leader – but Milosevic more pragmatic and a deal maker..
Basically in Europe, if left alone the people want to be well off – I don’t think 10 years on or today they would have chosen to fight each other. But again the West sticking their nose in meant the unity of Yugoslavia was not a possibility.
If the people of Yugoslavia had the benefit of seeing the model of Syria and their fight against outside interference, they may opted to talk to each other more seriously.
Loverat, the reality is that as soon as Tito died the dominant Serbs in the Yugoslav military started a program of replacing the senior ranks with their countrymen.
This is not generally known outside of Yugoslavia at least not in the public domain. It was a clear Serbian tactic to dominate post Tito Yugoslavia who incidentally was a Croat. This inevitably caused concerns in the other Yugoslav states.
The Yugoslav communist party was also hugely corrupt and this continued post Tito.
Year by year the economy got worse, eventually the IMF got involved and started playing games, but the rot had already set in years earlier.
Add to that the hijacking of Yugoslav state structures by one group and it was inevitable that the others would peel away after negotiations for more equal representation failed.
Yugoslavia might have continued but only for as long as Tito lived. He kept three diverse religious and cultural groups together with a strong fist but it could not last forever, in fact Yugoslavia was a false construct from the start, it was bound to fail sooner or later.