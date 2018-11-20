OffG site renovation update

Our long-promised upgrade is going to be happening in the next week or two. During the transfer there will inevitably be downtimes so patience is requested.

Our URL will remain the same, so don’t worry about losing track of us. We will, however, be hosted on a different, non-Wordpress, server and we will have a couple of additional URLs as well, which we’ll provide closer to the time.

This is a major overhaul, involving a complete rebuilding of our code, so there will almost certainly be teething troubles and glitches. We’ll be inviting people to test the Beta version soon and would appreciate feedback from that.

We’re intending this will resolve some of the chronic problems you have been experiencing and improve and enrich your experience of using the site.

More info in due course.