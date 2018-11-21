Revolution with Lee Camp

Eddison Flame
As the saying goes, wars take place when the government tells you who the enemy is; revolutions take place when you work it out for yourself.” John Wight
If it’s true. If revolutions do take place when the people work it out for themselves, then we must be headed for a revolution. Because people are working things out for themselves. It seems like every day I find someone new who is shining bright light into the darkness, and I can’t help but feel we are reaching a critical mass. People are becoming bolder, and they are speaking the truth with ever greater clarity.
This week I’m very excited to have found Lee Camp’s wonderful new Super Patriotic Very Uncle Sam Comedy Special. It is a shining example of just what I’m talking about. It is a clear minded and boldly spoken social critique, and it is stand up at its finest. It reminds me of something from George Carlin or Bill Hicks.
I can’t say enough good things about it. It’s a great bit of comedy, but it is so much more. It is a wake up call. It is a call to the citizens of the world to unite. It is a call to action, spoken in no uncertain terms, Lee says,
I think the biggest thing we need to do right now is put our differences aside and team up to kill this monster”.
I couldn’t agree more. The biggest most important thing we need to do right now really is, ‘team up to kill this monster’. Because what we are facing right now truly is a monster, and this monster is growing more powerful and more deadly every day. The monster we are facing is destroying our earth, it is destroying the ecosystem all over the globe.
This monster is destroying human lives all over the world in wars and armed conflicts. This monster is enslaving the poor all over the world. This monster threatens to destroy all life on earth with nuclear war. The monster is real, but it’s difficult to give it a name.
Certainly there is not just one nation which is responsible for this beast, although there are many nations we can identify which have being integral in growing it. The ones most responsible, the ones who cultivated this thing, are not bound by borders or nationalities. The real culprits are individuals and groups of individuals who have worked together to bring about a global environment they could exploit to their advantage.
These are people who value power, and they seek control over all else. These are people without scruples. These are people who start wars without a thought. The loss of human life to them is a minor consideration, something that weighs far less than profits or power in the scheme of things. They give orders to kill without hesitation, if the price is right. These people do not care about the difficult working conditions of their workers. They do not personally care if children work in their factories.
These people do not care about the damage they do to the environment. These are the most dangerous people in the world, and they are running the world. They have guns, and they have bombs, and they have armies at their disposal, (because they have politicians and whole governments at their disposal.).
I’m not well enough informed to name their names, and if I tried, it would only be speculation. It’s not a good strategy anyway. There is a better strategy for how we can beat them. Besides, I wonder if anyone could know exhaustively and certainly who has been pulling the strings all this time.
Clearly strings have been pulled. Clearly people have been working behind the scenes in many ways to shift government policies and often times the whole course of human history. And clearly we as a people have been largely unaware of their doings for decades or even centuries. But it doesn’t really matter who they are, because we can take the power back from them whenever we want to. There is a whole lot more of us than there is of them, all we have to do is wake up.
And that is the point, and that is where this article began: We are working these things out and we are waking up. And that means we are on the verge of a revolution, but not a violent one. This is why it doesn’t even matter who the bad guys are. We don’t need revenge. We’re better than that. We just need to start doing things our way. Most of us live under some form of democracy. We just need to get on the same page and start working together. This is a revolution of the mind. It all starts with a new set of ideas.
So, for now, I’ll end the article with a few ideas that Lee Camp offers,
Don’t argue about whether we are killing too many civilians with our bombing. Argue about whether there should be war at all. Don’t debate about whether there is too much corporate spending on political campaigns. Argue about whether there should be corporations at all … Argue about whether there should be political spending at all. Don’t argue about whether someone should go to prison for life for their third drug charge. Argue about whether there should be drug charges, whether there should be life sentences at all. Don’t argue about whether too many immigrants are coming across the border. Argue about, ‘What are borders?’
do you have a source for ‘700’ on the ground in Vietnam? J K Galbraith puts the number at 17,000: of whom 1,000 were recalled …leaving 16,000 “in harms way” until the end of 1965.
I know we’ve all seen it but George Carlings brilliant rant about ‘the owners’ and ‘obedient workers’ blows me away everytime.
Man. I hadn’t watched that in a while. Amazing.
Enjoyable and thought-provoking.
I’ve come across a few good articles today. This one on RT I think compliments some of the thoughts here. I think when the revolution comes one of the jobs will be to close down the schools and universities which produced this evil. They won’t be hard to put a name to (Eton, Harrow, certain Oxford colleges etc etc)
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/444375-uk-un-extreme-poverty/
Thanks. I’ll check it out.
Oh yeah. I opened my article with a quote from the very end of that article.
Well, lessons learned, that article has since changed! Luckily the Wayback Machine captured the original article.
Perhaps an admin could update the link at the beginning of this article, the one to “John Wight”, with a reference to the archived article?
There are some brilliant thoughts out there. And I love a good quote.
Mine has been long journey. Always interested in the Balkans and Middle East and the way people think but I take a long time to be convinced on most things. Things in the Balkans 1999/2000 (and before) struck me as unjust and weird but until I saw Syria I gave the benefit of the doubt to the monsters.
I think it finally dawned on me the whole system was corrupt (rather than parts of it) about a year ago. Part of it I think there is a reluctance to believe it. I am a bit of a historian which helps in some ways but in others difficult to believe how depraved and corrupted we become compared to the past. And when it finally struck me that it’s the West who want war, I then struggled to come to terms with this,
Since then I have found a faith. Do good, raise awareness, help others and you will not go far wrong.
If I was reading this site three years ago, I’d probably agree with some of the stuff. But I would reserve judgement on most. And yes, I’d probably have said many commenters were conspiracy theorists.
Not know though and our thoughts should turn into speeding up the journey for others and bringing that revolution closer!
If the monster is ‘out there’ its a revolving door where the killer always gets to run the show.
If you OWN your correspondences and supports for the monster that are hidden in your own denials – just as you more easily see in the denial patterns of others – then you can in effect starve the inner tyrant by non use (Use it or lose it) rather than feed it (what you resist persists).
Revolving personae always spins a promise of a new beginning – as if merely removing the agencies associated with our sense of grievance and impotence will automatically align harmony. (IE the regime change idea).
How deep you go is not how far down a deceit you give willingness to persist, but whether a deeper honesty can be allowed in. If the nature of the tyranny is a mind-framing – then NOT using the mind-framing is freedom to SEE and recognize the true of life because it is free from distortion filtering of the intent to define, predict and control as a private agenda at expense of the relational – which IS Whole in all our parts.
No one can see the mind framing that they are acting out from! And the beginnings of seeing are subverted by the fear and rage at being lied to – which diverts from an abiding awareness to a reactive assertion of conflicted personae – which IS the nature OF the mind-framing.
Overriding the true is the mind that holds you together when your heart experience is unbearably conflicted. But its function is not to undermine the truth of an integrative willingness and so IT CANT!
It is possible to call the insanity for what it is as a ring side seat (Carlin) but he didn’t call for activism – so much as dramatize the insanity-as-normal in a form that didn’t get him killed.
Activism is associated with fighting evils – but is that feeding them?
Is giving a strong clear witness to the true and common Good not the condition in which lies and deceits cant find enough darkness to operate?
It is YOUR frustration, YOUR grievance and YOUR co-creation to own and change if you want. The USE of grievance as a source of power is the ‘alternative’ to Creation – that is – it works the other way.
Your release of grievance and of vengeance that it breeds, will not be your release alone – because your alone-ness is the result of such grievance. Don’t copy ‘elitists’ as if they are the model for power. Deconstruct them and their presentations to open a deeper understanding of your own shadow.
If you do not integrate your shadow, you run it under the blindness of thinking that what you don’t see is not active.
There is NOTHING out of mind that is concieved here – but there is the freedom to focus on what you naturally and freely align in rather than what fear dictates you see or don’t see.
Confession – i haven’t seen Lee Camp – and am responding to the idea of ‘holy war’ or hate given access to the devotions of our heart AS IF a saviour. If you cant see the deceit – how could I show it to you?
If hate is uncovered as hate and not masked in ‘love for humanity’ then YOU are free to be more curious about what all that is REALLY about.
But yes – our world is running backwards.
“Everything is BACKWARDS; everything is upside down! Doctors destroy health, Lawyers destroy justice, Universities destroy knowledge, Governments destroy freedom, Major media destroys information, And religions destroy spirituality”. ~ Michael Ellner
My sharing with you is to recognize what is backwards or self contradicting in y/our own thinking and awaken to the freedom to NOT DO THAT NOW. Grow some new habits. Change the mind that makes an interpretation of others and world stand in PLACE of a genuine communication. Speaking truth to ‘power’ or in fact openly with your family, friends or those you meet in your day, is not telling them about what is wrong with everything as a dump of your own hates and fears seeking alliance – but of NOT withholding the gift of a true recognition and therefore of an honesty of witness to issues that otherwise trigger defences. There is a different way to live than ‘mind-driven’ and because it is fearful, many align in such a fight and flight mode that collective embodies the kind of world we have. But even to see that there are fears behind the blind-minded acts is a step towards tuning in to an underlying cause – which is not IN the world – but which makes a version of the world to HIDE the cause. False flag mind.
JFK wanted the government to fund the campaigns of those who wanted to become President, give them the same amount and leave them at it, there were 700 on the ground in vietnam when he was murdered, he didn’t trust nixon, and was scathing of the so called experts, they could be bought and had no common sense, and as for family, we was devoted to his children and wanted a better world, not one controlled by the few, and he had sympathy for the cause of the Black people…