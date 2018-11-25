DISCUSS: the “Kerch Strait crisis”

Today, Sunday November 25, an incident happened in the Black Sea that threatens to seriously escalate the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Details are still unclear but it seems vessels of the Ukrainian navy were fired upon by Russian ships near the Kerch Strait and some Ukrainian service men were injured.
Russia says the Ukrainian vessels were behaving in a “dangerous” manner and ignoring “legal demands to stop” . Ukraine claims they were simply attacked without any provocation while attempting to legally navigate the Kerch Strait en route to Mariupol.
It appears the Ukraine government may use the incident to impose martial law.
How helpful of the Russians to go ballistic for no reason (according to Alec and the MSM) and give #Poroshenko an excuse to declare martial law just when he needs one… https://t.co/5zGuM6VAfH
— OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) November 25, 2018
NATO is responding predictably so far
#NATO is closely monitoring developments in the #AzovSea & #KerchStrait, & we are in contact with the #Ukrainian authorities. We call for restraint & de-escalation. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/DDtfvNLa4K
— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) November 25, 2018
At the time of writing nothing has been heard from the US on the matter.
We’ll update this as and when. Feel free to discuss, add information and links below.
This looks a lot like part of a broader campaign to me, and only loosely related to Poroshenko’s position. The fact that the new bridge across the straits opened, and then soon after an unprecedented school shooting took place in Kurch.. but we have yet again a ramping up of tensions over CW – more stuff on Novichok from the BBC-HQ, and a Chlorine missile attack on Aleppo by some terrorist group. Last week there was a meeting at the OPCW in the Hague, where Russia stood against a new and unconstitutional move that gave money to the OPCW to pursue “attribution” of CW attacks. Since Ghouta the West has complained about its impartiality, and refusal to say who was responsible, and now on the basis of the false claims about Syrian and Russian “use of Chem weapons” are trying to change the rules. How ironic then is it that only days later there is a chlorine attack obviously done by opposition – yet Russia gets criticised for bombing the area the missiles came from?
As for the Kerch straits incident, or “provocation” as Russia says, Ukie navy vessels are not the same as merchant ships; there is absolutely no excuse for them to go in there, when there is land access to Mariupol through Kiev-held territory. Ergo provocatsia.
This is just the latest in a long line of provocations.
Over the past week or two, different high level US political figures have threatened to bomb Russia and impose a naval blockade, whilst issuing further deranged threats against China, Iran, DPRK and Venezuela, including threats to cause mass starvation in Iran and DPRK. There have also been recent threats from US figures to destroy the newly built Kerch bridge.
This is all part of a propaganda campaign of demonisation and vilification dating back to Putin’s 2007 Munich speech.
The Georgian invasion of South Ossetia, orchestrated by the US and Israel, followed in 2008, and the Kiev Putsch and Ukraine War from 2104, characterised by false flags and hoaxes like Litvinenko, Skripal, MH17,Russiagate, and the Syrian gas attacks.
This provided the pretext for economic warfare in the form of sanctions, manipulating the oil price with Saudi Arabia, and attacks on the rouble. These were confidently expected by Obama, McCain and Co. to destroy the Russian economy and incite the overthrow of Putin and his replacement by a Yeltsin-style puppet. McCain was actually surprised and outraged to learn that people in Russia still had electricity despite sanctions.
This clearly didn’t work according to the power point presentation, and a series of provocations followed against Russian sport, media outlets, businessmen and ordinary Russians, and attacks on Russian diplomatic premises and the private homes of diplomats, together with long standing support for Islamic terrorists in Russia and attempts to meddle in elections using Fifth Column opposition groups.
The restraint and maturity shown by Russia and the other countries in the face of these provocations, is invariably taken for weakness by western elites, who do not understand diplomacy, negotiations and compromise. They deal in the language of threats, demands, ultimatums, sanctions and bombings.
Failure to respond more vigorously has probably been a serious blunder. The Neocons have just doubled down. At a minimum, Russia should have broken off diplomatic relations immediately after its diplomatic premises were attacked.
Other steps could and should have been taken. Cut off the NATO Afghan supply route through Russia. End the joint space programme. Embargo the supply of rocket engines, nuclear fuel, rare earth and titanium to the US. Freeze all loan repayments to western banks. Put the money in a blocked Moscow account for the duration of sanctions. Expand the scope of sanctions against EU countries and Japan supporting US economic warfare to include cars, motorcycles, alcohol, tobacco, clothing, footwear, electrical goods, watches, jewellery, perfume and cosmetics. All these things can be produced domestically or sourced from countries like China, India, Iran, South America. Make these satellite countries pay a price for their subservience to Uncle Sam. Russia needs to be proactive and not just respond in kind. It needs to react in language the Neocons will understand.
I have no illusions about this event with many lies being stated on the MSM .I almost threw up my food when I heard the news on CBC this evening during dinner .So typical MSM.You can bet your last dollar that the deep state had a hand in pushing the nazi banderists to do what they did. Russia could have annihilated those ships had it wanted too,the reason they didn’t is because the Ukie navy knew what was coming if they did not surrender .
These sorts of incidents are always couched in tit-for-tat terms when in reality its a consequence of one party deliberately provoking a reaction from another in order to stir up trouble. This bridge is strategically important to Russia so anything that approaches it, especially if its from a potentially hostile military, is going to be challenged. Its no different from what would happen in the US if you started messing around in a militarily sensitive area, you’ll have the Coastguard on your tail pretty quickly.
This sort of incident is often staged as a diversion to draw attention from domestic problems. Its also not helpful that NATO would love to get its hands on the Crimea and its bases (despite it being pretty obvious that Russia’s never going to let that happen).
Simples: attempt to cross the straight not following protocol and ignoring communications > bound to be stopped > pig-and-shit-face Potrosenko with 5% rating (whose attempt to meddle with the Church with his dirty hooves has so far faced a humiliating defeat) imposes marshall law > cancellation of upcoming elections > Russia portrayed as evil aggressor as usual > more sanctions > probability of military conflict increases > masters happy = elementary template.
I didn’t know that Poroshenko imposed martial law.
Nobody is jumping up to offer support as the whole world knows the Ukrainians are inveterate liars and in desperate straits financially and political. To become the spearhead of a Drive against Russia and be backed by Nato and America would be a dream come true for Kiev – which hopefully is well understood. The only country taking them seriously any more is the UK!
Poroshenko faces the Presidential election in 4 months and seems likely to lose. A decree of Martial Law, never imposed in 2014-5, suspends parliament and elections for the duration.
The West has been poking and goading Russia with a sharp stick for many years in order to provoke a war. This is because there are those in the Deep State (and even those front-of-house like Stoltenberg) that think that war with Russia is desirable and winnable. Taking down governments to poke Russia. Starting civil wars. Shooting down Russian planes in Syria (NATO’s Turkey were duped into that, then they went rogue on the West when they found out what the scam was), overthrowing the democratically elected government in Ukraine, surrounding Russia with missiles, breaking the pact that NATO would not encroach onto the old Warsaw Pact territories, and now this boat shit.
It’s all out there for people to read but not where people can see it or read it. No MSM, because they are just government stooges. Fuck it, we are all doomed because in the age of the internet, where communication is more possible than ever, communication of real facts and truths is less and less possible.
I agree with almost all of what you say except… we’re all doomed. We’re never doomed. We’re never ‘done for.’
Never give up. Never give in. Never buy the ZioMedia message. We you swallow the lie, you spit out truth. And without truth you’ve got nothing.
Russia should respond. This may seem counter intuitive but think about. Most Ukrainians speak Russian. This isn’t a coincidence; they speak Russia because they ARE Russian.
Now, when it comes to the crunch, most Ukrainians lost relatives, grandparents, friends etc in the Great Patriotic War (that Russia won on behalf of The West. The West only ‘changed sides’ when it became apparent that Russia was going to win, and then it was a mad dash for The West to try and claim some of Europe for ‘themselves’.
How many Ukrainians will sit and swallow a ‘full scale war’ against Russia when their aunts and uncles and cousins are just across the non-existent line that is called ‘The Boarder’. How many Ukrainians will willingly go and fight against Russia when it is ZioNazi’s telling them to go and pick up a gun and try and kill their relatives.
Ukraine is DEAD. There is nothing. Europe will be fighting over the scraps with Russia and starting a spin campaign about ‘Russian Aggression’ even whilst they take aim at Russians in Ukraine telling the world they are ‘defending them for freedom and democracy.’
There will come a crunch time when the subservient nations in NATO do a ‘cost benefit analysis and see the writing on the wall.’
NATO will fracture. Hopefully the U.K. turns to dust along with a large chunk of continental U.$.A. And, just hopefully, Russia has more S500 systems deployed than they are letting the world know about.
Before NATO comments on Russian militarization of its borders, it should check to see just how well NATO militarization of Russian borders has been accomplished. Secondly, it should ruminate for awhile on the dangers of supporting violent coups in other nations.
@Archie 1954
So what’s new? We’ve had these scripts before, but just long enough for some to have forgotten.
>>>An exhaustive new book, The War Within: America’s Battle Over Vietnam, begins with a dramatic account of the Tonkin Gulf incidents. In an interview, author Tom Wells told us that American media “described the air strikes that Johnson launched in response as merely `tit for tat’ — when in reality they reflected plans the administration had already drawn up for gradually increasing its overt military pressure against the North.”
Why such inaccurate news coverage? Wells points to the media’s “almost exclusive reliance on U.S. government officials as sources of information” — as well as “reluctance to question official pronouncements on ‘national security issues.’”
Daniel Hallin’s classic book The “Uncensored War” observes that journalists had “a great deal of information available which contradicted the official account [of Tonkin Gulf events]; it simply wasn’t used. The day before the first incident, Hanoi had protested the attacks on its territory by Laotian aircraft and South Vietnamese gunboats.”
What’s more, “It was generally known…that `covert’ operations against North Vietnam, carried out by South Vietnamese forces with U.S. support and direction, had been going on for some time.”
In the absence of independent journalism, the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution — the closest thing there ever was to a declaration of war against North Vietnam — sailed through Congress on Aug. 7. (Two courageous senators, Wayne Morse of Oregon and Ernest Gruening of Alaska, provided the only “no” votes.) The resolution authorized the president “to take all necessary measures to repel any armed attack against the forces of the United States and to prevent further aggression.”
The rest is tragic history.
Nearly three decades later, during the Gulf War, columnist Sydney Schanberg warned journalists not to forget “our unquestioning chorus of agreeability when Lyndon Johnson bamboozled us with his fabrication of the Gulf of Tonkin incident.”
Schanberg blamed not only the press but also “the apparent amnesia of the wider American public.<<<
https://fair.org/media-beat-column/30-year-anniversary-tonkin-gulf-lie-launched-vietnam-war/
And the same again …
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/29/569628/Gaza-ship-Israel-Flotilla-
Ten Commandments of War Propaganda:
We do not want war.
The opposite party alone is guilty of war.
The enemy is the face of the devil.
We defend a noble cause, not our own interest.
The enemy systematically commits cruelties; our mishaps are involuntary.
The enemy uses forbidden weapons.
We suffer small losses, those of the enemy are enormous.
Artists and intellectuals back our cause.
Our cause is sacred.
All who doubt our propaganda, are traitors.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/11/12/world-war-i-an-illustrated-guide-to-propaganda/