Discuss: The “Secret Meetings” of Paul Manafort & Julian Assange

Kit Knightly
Luke Harding and Dan Collyns, writing in the Guardian, have claimed Paul Manafort (jailed former-campaign chief to Donald Trump) met with Julian Assange, the illegally detained founding editor of WikiLeaks, in the run-up to 2016 Presidential election.
You can read an archived version their article here, just in case The Guardian “amends” their claims in the future (Update – The Guardian has already edited their article to scale back their language. Called it).
Other “news” outlets have, rather predictably, jumped all over it.
WikiLeaks have categorically denied any such meetings took place:
Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper's reputation. @WikiLeaks is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor's head that Manafort never met Assange. https://t.co/R2Qn6rLQjn
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018
What the article says
So, is there any truth to the claims? Well, certainly not on the weight of Harding’s article. There is no evidence cited, except for the testimony of anonymous “sources”.
Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016.
A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016.
Manafort’s first visit to the embassy took place a year after Assange sought asylum inside, two sources said.
…is the type of language that fills this article. The claims of these “sources” are never analysed, only accepted.
For example, it is never explained why these visits were never mentioned before. The article refers to the “previously unreported Manafort-Assange connection”, without ever endeavouring to explain WHY it was “previously unreported”.
The Ecuadorian embassy in London has been the most photographed and videoed embassy in the world for the past 8 years – we have footage and/or photographs of visits from Pamela Anderson to John Pilger, and dozens of others.
How did the collected British press, police and security agencies manage to miss not one but FIVE separate visits from the campaign chief of a man running for President of the United States? We don’t know, they never say.
One particularly glaring problem with the narrative supplied by these anonymous “sources” is highlighted by the authors of the article (our emphasis)…
Visitors normally register with embassy security guards and show their passports. Sources in Ecuador, however, say Manafort was not logged.
…but even then the idea the “sources” could be misleading and/or mistaken is never floated. Indeed, rather than interrogating whether or not the claimed meetings happened at all, the authors endeavour to ask why they may have happened. This is not, traditionally, how journalism works.
What the article does not says
For all the claims of a Russia/Manafort/Assange connection, possibly the more shocking problem with the article is the near-constant lying by omission.
For example, it states:
WikiLeaks published tens of thousands of emails hacked by the GRU
Without mentioning that both Russia and WikiLeaks have emphatically denied this happened. Julian Assange, and every other representative of WikiLeaks, have always claimed the e-mails were leaked by DNC insiders, not hacked.
Later, the article says:
According to the dossier written by the former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, Manafort was at the centre of a “well-developed conspiracy of cooperation” between the Trump campaign and Russia’s leadership.
They don’t say that the Steele dossier was at least partly funded by Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign and the DNC, rendering all of its “findings” completely unreliable and possibly bogus.
This is classic dishonest journalism. Leaving out important information, whilst building its entire case on alleged anonymous “sources”. The tools of the hack with an axe to grind, or a Deep State-backed stenographer just doing what he’s told.
It’s all the Guardian does these days. And all Luke Harding has ever done.
Questions moving forward
- If all visitors to Assange need to sign-in and log their passports, why does Manafort’s name not appear in these logs?
- Why and/or how did the press and police, forever camped outside the Ecuadorian embassy, manage to miss a high-profile Trump aide visiting Assange 5 times?
- Why would Trump’s DOJ file charges against Assange if they were all part of the same Russian conspiracy?
- Is this connected to Manafort’s alleged “dishonesty” in his cooperation agreement?
- Is this a new part of the MSM effort to discredit Julian Assange, a pre-emptive defence of his deportation and show-trial?
- Will Luke Harding be sued?
We may be updating this piece as information is released. Feel free to discuss below.
It’s a PR job to diminish any remaining liberal sympathy or defence of JS.
Link him to Trump. Job done.
My well placed sources tell me that Harding invents his sources.
It’s interesting that the two year Russiagate witch hunt has produced precisely zilch, apart from “highly likely” allegations from spooks with an axe to grind to credulous tame media hacks like Harding. If they had anything more than third and fourth hand gossip and smears it would have been leaked long ago to their media mouthpieces.
All the charges against Manafort and Co. that Harding, CNN, Rachel Madcow and all the rest have been hyperventilating over for the past two years don’t amount to a hill of beans. You could appoint a special prosecutor against Mother Theresa and he would come up with charges like tax evasion and lying to the FBI. The tax system is so complex that virtually everyone and his dog are tax offenders. Manafort, like Stone and all the rest just belong to the tens of thousands of political slime balls, grifters, lobbyists and influence pedlars who infest Foggy Bottom. You could take any politician or hanger on of any stripe, subject them to similar scrutiny and come up with the same result. It’s just a political persecution fishing expedition to come up with some dirt, any dirt. If the Clintons were subject to a similar process, there would be enough dirt to keep the courts and the lawyers happy for the next 100 years. Biased and selective enforcement of the law in this way is a feature of banana republics and totalitarian regimes.
It’s virtually impossible to avoid being charged with lying to the FBI. All it means is that they don’t like some answer that you’ve given them. It’s always advisable to say nothing at all. Maybe they ask you where you were last Tuesday afternoon. You rack your brains and tell them that you went to Tesco and bought a bottle of milk. They check and find out it was a bottle of orange juice, so they charge you with lying, and threaten you with 500 years imprisonment unless you agree to lie and implicate someone else they’re more interested in. That’s the way the system works. Add to that the proven FBI perjurers like Strzok, Page, Clapper and Brennan, anti Trump/ pro Clinton fanatics one and all, and you can assess the credibility of the entire process.
The Democrats/ Guardian and the rest of the Faux Left think this is okay because it’s Trump. Anything goes. But what is done to their enemies today will be done to them tomorrow. It’s the same with Assange and the alternative media. The MSM is shilling for censorship without realising they will be targeted next. They will learn this to their cost.
Unfortunately (or fortunately perhaps) it’s behind a paywall but last weekend’s Sunday Times magazine contained a hatchet-job profile of Seumas Milne, Jeremy Corbyn’s director of strategy. It’s garbage journalism as would be expected but there’s a passage where Luke Harding accuses Milne of being a Kremlin stooge when they both worked at the Guardian, after which, according to this account, Milne never mentioned the name Harding again without prefacing it with the adjective “hated.” “The hated Harding:” nice to know it’s not just me that feels like that.
Update: the Guardian is now claiming Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin visited the Ecuadorian embassy disguised as Pamela Anderson where he/she was subject to a coercive sex act while Julian Assange sang ‘tie me kangeroo down sport’.
A well placed source claims US judges have draw up new secrets indictments only known about by most of the worlds media meaning Assange could face a lifetime in solitary once Britain delivers him to America’s specially convened kangaroo court.
The Guardian is also planning an in-depth series on do-gooders who fail to grasp America’s role in keeping ‘bad guys’ in check even if it means laying half the world to waste.
I’ve never been a reader of the Guardian. So I’m interested to know if the Guardian was ever a paper that had balanced foreign affairs reporting or was anti-war.
It seems that perhaps it wasn’t half bad at some point. I spoke to a friend recently (a highly intelligent Guardian individual) who was visibly shocked when I said that the Guardian was renowned for promoting a distorted, lying narrative on Syria on par with Channel 4..
What has actually changed from peoples perception of this paper a few years ago to now?
I could scroll back through all the history but if someone can summarise things in a few sentences, I’d be grateful.
I read the Graun for years. It once was one of my go-to sources. It used to have first-rate columnists like Seamus Milne, John Pilger, Tariq Ali and Glen Greenwald. No more.
The change came about 5 years ago, shortly after Ed Snowden supposedly gave his files to Glen Greenwald. Greenwald was promptly fired from the Graun and had to flee to S. America. Over the next two years, the paper lost all their worthwhile people; only shit-heads like Luke Harding and fakers like Owen Jones are left now.
So sad what happened to the Graun. But at least we got the Off-Guardian as compensation!
Thank you so much.
John Pilger is a legend. I didn’t realise he wrote tor the Guardian. I went to an event last year where he was due to speak but sadly he was ill.
I guess probably he ended up a bit like Robert Fisk, still writing for the Independent. A lone voice of common sense but who was graduallly being pushed out by the new brand of Middle East journalist ‘Beirut babes’ who just take Al Qaeda’s word for things.
I really do wonder about Owen Jones. He seems intelligent, so how can he be so wrong? Or Is he a dishonest opportunist and spin merchant like the others?
Agreed Off G is a great site. Essential reading!
Others will correct me if I’m wrong but one of the catalysts for Off-G was the Guardian’s infuriating habit of censoring dissenting views so that nowadays (BTL) the memoryhole is more or less in full time use.
The fault lines have been there for ages which has led to the Guardian being on the wrong side of history for some important stories despite good evidence to the contrary: evidence which is usually shut down BTL if it contradicts the Guardians favoured narrative (such as antisemitism accusations made against Corbyn, the Skripal psych-op, or Syria and the White Helmets).
Having said that from trom time to time some valuable articles still appear (such as the one linked to below) yet the Guardian censors seem oblivious to the volte face required for such views to be heard in one forum yet completely forbidden in others. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/nov/27/chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-hillary-clinton-liberal-literati-coddling-powerful#comments
It always was just a lying piece of Zionist toilet paper, going back to the days of the old Manchester Guardian. It was shilling for Israel even before Israel existed.
Seamus Padraig is absolutely accurate about when this change occurred. The paper allowed the US/UK intelligence service to destroy the hard drives of its computers, which contained Snowden’s files. The butterfly that emerged from this broken chrysalis was a distinctly different species to the caterpillar that begat it. Ever since then it has been the chief UK mouthpiece of the CIA and Clintonite/EU faction of the imperialists and the cheerleader for attacks on Russia. Another great former Graun journalist, Jonathan Cook, who has written recently for Off-Guardian, had this to say: https://www.jonathan-cook.net/blog/2018-03-28/guardian-pravda/
As the idiotic Harding admitted in his embarrassing interview with Aaron Mate of the Real News, he is a ‘storyteller’ not a journalist.
One thing I find really sickening is the Old Vic theatre is putting on a play next spring based on his nonsensical sensationalism about the death of Litvinenko. The theatre whose artistic director for many years was the cant keep his hands off young boys but let’s all look the other way Kevin Spacey.
That’s a wonderful little exposure! When these ‘journalists’ fret over their plummenting credibility I wonder if they ever stop and think that making it up gets quite complicated. What a bunch of tossers!
The Guardian Beobachters very own Julius Streicher is again spewing hate. This vile excuse for a human being is a habitual liar at best and and known war monger. I cant wait to read his obituary…
I know that President Donald J Trump reads Off-guardian.org so I respectfully ask him to give Julian Assange a ‘Full Pardon’ for this coming Christmas.
More lies and propaganda. Why is this even an article here?
Because it is OffGuardian’s mandate to monitor the excesses of The Guardian
. So, when they publish particularly graphic examples of the ‘more lies and propaganda’of which you complain, Off Guardian, properly publishes an analysis thereof.