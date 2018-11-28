“People hold opinions I don’t share, we should stop them.”

Kit Knightly
Sixty percent of us believe in “conspiracy theories”, and we shouldn’t. At least according to Hugo Drochon, Professor of Politics at Nottingham University.
He doesn’t raise the question of whether or not some “conspiracy theories” may be true, his blanket assumption is that all of them are not. His article is not about WHAT people think, WHY they think it, or IF they’re wrong. The article is about rationalizing social control – specifically steps the state can take to assert control over the political opinions of the electorate.
Indeed the entire premise of the article is right there in the headline:
Britons are swallowing conspiracy theories. Here’s how to stop the rot
British people think things they shouldn’t, and here’s how we can stop them. The flawed logic is aggressive. The patronising tone nauseating. It’s the terrifying smiling face of a Brave New World.
The article deals only in absolutes. There are “conspiracy theories”, and they are all wrong. Even such vague concepts as the idea the government might publish misleading statistics or that there could be unelected people running the country in spite of our notional democracy.
It’s a programmed response. A piece of hard code: If(Conspiracy).addClass(“false”)
No space is given over to the raft of historical “conspiracy theories” which turned out to be completely true. NSA mass surveillance. The “sexed up” dossier. Iran-Contra. The DNC rigging the primaries. The Gulf of Tonkin incident.
They are disregarded, ignored because they do not serve the narrative.
It is so blatantly dishonest it needs, and merits, no refutation. An alleged “academic” should know better, should be better.
Leaving aside the cod-psychological waffle, the frankly offensive assumptions, the frequent lies by omission and the constant conflation of all “conspiracy theories” as broadly the same thing, (People who believe aliens crashed at Roswell are filed alongside people who debate Global Warming, 9/11, and vaccination). What we’re presented with is a five-point plan to make sure we stop thinking things of which Professor Drochon does not approve. It’s just that simple.
1. Stage Interventions for your deluded loved ones
Although mistrust in politicians and other leaders is at an all-time high, trust among friends (87%) and family members (89%) remains rock solid. This can be a double-edged sword: if conspiracy theorists are friends with other conspiracy theorists, then that’s likely to be mutually reinforcing. But conspiracy theorists will also listen to their friends and family who are not. So if you have a friend who starts sayings things about how the CIA was behind 9/11, try talking to them. You never know, they might come round to thinking it was al-Qaida who hijacked the planes, after all.
Drochon doesn’t go into WHY people don’t trust politicians, of course, which may be connected to the “conspiracy theories” that turned out to be true. The lies about WMDs in Iraq, for example, would be held up as a “conspiracy theory” if hadn’t been conclusively proved.
Ignore history or facts or precedent or debate and remember – “conspiracy theorists” are ALWAYS wrong. It’s like a mental illness or a drug addiction. The important thing is you sit down any friends/family you have who believe things they shouldn’t believe, and you berate and/or shame them into changing their mind.
2. Argue from authority
Sadly journalists (77%) are no better trusted than government ministers or company bosses. Academics, however, fare better and retain the trust of 64% of the public. So academics should engage more with the public: Cas Mudde for instance, an expert on populism, has just launched a new series with the Guardian about “the new populism”. Consider this column my own attempt to do so, too.
Again, he doesn’t ask WHY journalists aren’t trusted (coughIraqcough), he just thinks it’s “sad”. Obviously, in a perfect world, we’d all trust journalists who are all great guys and just trying to help.
Anyway, we can’t be expected to learn, understand or debate issues amongst ourselves. We need to listen to academics*, who know what they’re talking about. Including, fortunately, Professor Drochon himself. Remember, someone with a PhD is not only smarter than you, but morally superior as well. They are also incapable of ever being mistaken or having an agenda.
*When he says “academics” he only means SOME academics, obviously the academics who research JFK, 9/11 or alternate theories of global warming don’t count. Disregard them entirely.
3. Indoctrinate Your Children
Studies show that those with higher educational achievements are less prone to believing conspiracy theories. The implication here is there should be more investment in education, which of course would be welcome. But compulsory courses on online education – learning to tell fake news from real for instance – should be considered, too.
Compulsory education courses for children. We need to teach our kids that anything they read on the internet which departs from the acknowledged government position is WRONG. This will help stamp out
dissent conspiracy theories, and is not at all Stalinist.
4. Online
Censorship Regulation
By asking questions about social media consumption, our latest poll confirms what has been suspected for a while: social media encourages conspiracy theories. Not all, mind you: Facebook encourages conspiracy theories, but Twitter mitigates against them. It turns out YouTube is the worst offender: those who get their news from the video platform are much more likely to believe conspiracy theories.
So far most of these new technologies have been left to regulate themselves, which has led to scandals surrounding the role Facebook might have played in recent elections. Politicians should take a more active role in regulating the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories. Falling that (sic), you’re welcome to delete your various accounts.
As mentioned above, “conspiracy theorists” talking to each other can be self-reinforcing. We need to stop that. The best way to do that is to regulate the internet. To make sure certain opinions don’t get shared and certain thoughts don’t get expressed.
It’s important to remember that this is NOT censorship. This is regulation. Bad people censor the truth. Good people “regulate” lies. The Government (who only 23% of people trust) can, of course, be trusted to carry out this task. There is no chance, at all, that they would use this to their own ends. After all, an academic suggested it…and they are not only smarter, but morally superior. I know, because an academic said that too.
5…wait, what?
Conspiracy theories spread among those who feel they are not being heard. Politicians have a responsibility to be more responsive to the demands of their citizens: it is true, for example, that the question of this country’s relation to the EU had long been off the table, and fears about immigration often fell on deaf ears. That is not to say they should follow Hillary Clinton in saying immigration into Europe should stop, but a coherent account of what type of immigration this country wants, and why, needs to be offered, alongside a clear vision of what its future relationship with the EU is going to be.
Conspiracy theories only spread as a result of people not being listened to, so we should stay in the EU and offer a more coherent immigration policy. Then people will stop believing in Aliens and won’t question 9/11 anymore?
Is he saying the government should make some token populist compromise or face a backlash? How does that relate to global warming? Is he saying anything even approaching that coherent?
Is it simply that every article in the Guardian needs to be related back to Brexit?
I’m struggling with this one, honestly. Does anyone have the faintest idea what he’s talking about?
Answers on a postcard, please.
Initially I was laughing out loud at professor Hugo Drochon’s observations and suggestions. At first I thought perhaps Kit was playing a little joke on us and the name ” Hugo Drochon” had simply been used by my favorite satirist C.J. Hopkins to poke some fun at the absurdist mainstream narratives and their gatekeepers. But no, it appears that ” Hugo Drochon” is like an actual real person and these are his actual like “real” crazoid fascist police-state-loving perspectives.
We in the U.S. have a close parallel to professor Drochon in the person of former Harvard professor Cass Sunstein, who happens to be married to, wait for the punch-line, none other than – “I never met a humanitarian regime change war I didn’t like” – Samantha Powers (an Obama appointee as UN ambassador). Apparently psychopaths attract psychopaths when it comes to the magical world of romance. One can just image the level of sincerity and honesty in that marriage of criminal masterminds.
Our U.S. based professor Sunstein proposed to the Obama administration that the government, as he put it, “cognitively infiltrate” groups that are challenging official narratives, like the 9/11 official story, or JFK assassination, etc. The goal being to sow dissent, discord, and undermine these groups in their efforts to effectively challenge official narratives no matter how dishonest and criminal said “official narrative” might in fact be. Think of it as an open and blatant version of the old FBI’s “COINTELPRO” program aimed at anyone who has still somehow retained the capacity and desire to think for themselves even in the midst of the endless barrage of MSM’s absurdist narratives.
David Ray Griffin’s book on the matter is an interesting exploration of just how openly and completely contemptuous our oligarchs and their minions are of we the mere propagandized peasants inhabiting the “neofeudal-neoliberal” wonderland which is of course the best of all possible worlds imaginable for the fewest possible number of people imaginable. One certainly hopes these good professors can become Facebook friends so together they can share their thoughts on how to best create an openly authoritarian fascist society to better sanitize the brains of those of us who still frequent sites like this one. I’m getting tired of using this phrase, but it fits – “you simply can’t make this stuff up.”
My conspiracy theory is rather old. My older brothers and sisters were born during WWII. I was born a few years later. Whilst I did use to play in a still bombed out cotton mill, on my way home from school in Oldham, it was actually a lot of fun, and as I didn’t know anything else, this was normal. We had no fear, and did loads of dangerous things. Yet despite everything being bombed to hell, I had an extremely good education for free. The NHS was also completely brilliant, and saved my life on numerous occasions. This was just normal. I guess I was a poor kid, but didn’t realise. No one starved, or even had ricketts. Almost everyone got a job, be it an apprenticeship, or something a little bit more challenging, as a result of, compared to now, the excellent free education. Somehow, my country afforded all these things. I got a very good job, and both of my main employers, continued to send me on advanced education courses, throughout my working life. They not only continued to pay my salary, they also paid for the courses and education, and my pension that I am currently receiving.
Then something happenned. I was furious when my country was bombing Yugoslavia in 1999, but was working too hard with a young family to realise what was going on.
I smelled an enormous rat on September 11th 2001, but it took me 18 months to really understand, that the Official Story of 9/11 was impossible, because it did not comply with the most basic physics and maths that I had learnt at a very good British University.
So don’t preach Academics to me…They used to be really good, as were scientists and doctors.
When I realised the truth about 9/11, in early 2003, it was if I had been kicked very hard in the guts.
I knew the Evil in My culture had taken control, and I knew exactly what was going to happen.
I told everyone, I knew. I showed them the evidence. It did not go down well. Almost everyone thought I was mad, except one French architect I knew. He agreed, that’s impossible. It’s controlled demolition.
They have taken control, but are now exceedingly worried, whilst still trying to impoverish and kill most of us.
Their time is nearly up.
They have been sussed, even by The French.
The tipping point approaches.
I do not know what is going to happen next, but I hope Law and Justice will be served, on these criminals in control.
I do not like a mess. My grandchildren deserve the same opportunities in life that I had, without their world being blown up, by these lunatics in control doing it again.
Tony
I find the very term “conspiracy theory” to be incredibly crass. What is it supposed to mean? A theory that groups meet in private and discuss tactics that affect others without the others knowing? Well that surely happens all the time. I mean – isn’t it practically a definition of what governments do? cf. the Yes Minister line: “Open government is a contradiction in terms. You can either be open or you can have a government.”
But the propagandist usage of the term “conspiracy theory” is incredibly obvious. You can see it so easily whenever anyone uses the term. It is automatically assumed that everyone will know what it means i.e. that certain lines of enquiry are simply not up for discussion and must be demonised. And following the term comes another: “conspiracy theorist” signifying someone who is mad, silly, gullible – perhaps even traitorous. And along with that come the claims about “diseased” lines of thought.
In short these terms have the same function as “witch” did in the sixteenth century. The terms are mind blocks used to control people.
I read the offending article in The Turdian and came here and was delighted to find Kit’s instant reposte!
The same rag had this article open to comment yesterday “As a warming world wreaks havoc, Trump wages war on climate science
By John Podesta”
The same of the Podesta Emails…..they are obviously keen to reinvest another Clinton defamed globalist etc and to paint him as a true blue liberal once again!
Back when Clinton still had a shot at the White House, Podesta branded her primary challenger Bernie Sanders as a “doofus” for saying that the heavily-criticized Paris Climate Accord was not bold enough. Must be fake news!
And me I got deleted last night and am having my posts vetted yet again for using the open opportunity to make comment on conflicting climate science and the article closed to comment about Maniport visiting Julian Assange….having been given a good brief of ammunition from Kit again. There were lots of deletions last night, looks like many of us were over the target scoring direct hits. They don’t like it up’m do they…….keep the good stuff coming Kit…..this is what I show my friends and family!
I have perfected an antidote to conspiracy theories, I automatically disbelieve anything a politician, the MSM, the alternative media or a Government spokesman says as it is with few exceptions that these people and organisations conspire to mislead, misdirect and outright lie to us all in pursuit of their own propaganda and prejudices. Only when I have been able to confirm what they say from multiple and if possible authoritative sources might I believe them. Faking and hyping news used to be done far more modestly and subtly in the days of my youth, now it is simply blatant, in fact I have honestly come to the conclusion that politicians and Government will lie even when the truth would actually suit them better, so ingrained has the need to ‘own’ the narrative become.
Peter Charles
I think you are right. My reading is that these events (e.g chemical attacks in Syria) are quite blatant nowadays. I think now there is some concern in the establishment and media that more and more people are not believing the narrative, Hence blatant, rushed and desperate false flags in Douma and smearing those who question the amateur images which wouldn’t convince a 5 year old. A sign someone is concerned.
Nowadays it’s not a question of interpretation of events. Actually the terrible truth of regime change, White Helmets/Al Qaeda and other information is readily avalable and proven beyond doubt on the internet – but the mainstream acting as if doesn’t exist. Like someone denying something real – but relying on the fact 95% won’t find it.
Look at the BellingCat narrative – the truth of the Syrian chemical attacks is obvious to those who look. But BellingCat mascerading as chemical weapons experts and making up a narrative to misdirect people.
My learning journey has been long. What I do is look at the most recent events and ‘conspiracy theories’. It’s so obvious the recent ‘theories’ are right that I then go back and look at ones in the past
If our government was not so evil and our media complicit in Libya and Syria I probably would not have gone back and questioned 9/11. When you link all these events up a familiar pattern is emerging which is truly a worry for our future. It’s a big ask for most to believe we are run by a depraved, criminal cartel and that Obama was one of the biggest war criminals in US history. But that’s the reality.
Not all events etc will be false flags and some theories based on critical thinking might be off the mark. But I bet the majority are not. And at the very least based on the history, all these events and narratives deserve to be questioned – not simply dismissed by an academic who should have some critical thinking skills.
I guess many readers here have come across this quote. I read it somewhere recently and I think is so true of the majority of especially foreign focused news and articles you read in mainstream press.
”It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
The reason you can trust independent journalists who go to Syria, the academics I mentioned, and the articles here is simply because these people don’t get paid much and their careers suffer by deviating from the mainstream. Brave and decent people who won’t compromise their values and care for humanity for the sake of a pay-check. True critical thinkers.
The other thing of note is that in the mainstream the only ones who will admit what’s really going on, such as regime change policy are the retired generals and retired politicians (examples, I think, General Wesley Clark and Roland Dumas – Former French Foreign Minister)
“Friends and Family” really don’t want to argue with or re-educate ‘deluded loved ones’ because it hurts too much to be confronted with facts you’d prefer not to know.
“So if you have a friend who starts sayings things about how the CIA was behind 9/11”
Clever. See what he did there?
I’ve never heard that. I did hear that the CIA and FBI purposely ignored all sorts of reports from field officers about weirdos at flying schools etc, in the year leading up to 911. That’s verified fact, not conspiracy theory, but I suspect even that is misdirection. Blame the spooks. They can’t face prosecution and will never see their day in a courtroom unless it’s behind a screen; and of course they’re not allowed to talk about 98% of what needs to be talked about “because national security”, so useless as evidence
Anyway, his premise sounds like a massive conspiracy theory; that we’re all into conspiracy theories.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist; I’m a conspiracy factualist,
Ho hum.
Indeed, the article makes the premise that all ‘conspiracy theories’ are false and should be stamped out. That is what’s quite clever about it really – at least considering the many ill-informed, semi-educated people likely to swallow it. It is superficial.
Mind you – he might actually believe what he writes. If so, yet a further reminder of the utter failure (or success perhaps) of the UK education system and media to provide a climate where critical thinking is the rule rather than exception.
Having said that, there is some hope in academic circles – there are some UK professors, Piers Robinson and Tim Hayward and one or two others who produce some excellent work – particularly around propaganda in today’s society and research on Syria.
In fact, their work has been so impressive that they recently found themselves on the front page of all the UK nationals – labelled as conspiracy theorists. You have to laugh – the Daily Mail made it sound incredible that these professors dared question whether the last Syrian (Douma) chemical attack was a false flag. Of course it was, and as Kit said, how many ‘conspiracy theories’ of the past turned out true?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5615163/High-ranking-UK-academics-accused-spreading-pro-Assad-Russian-conspiracy-theories.html
So, if you want to put your trust in academics, follow the work of these people.
A final thought from Prof Hayward’s Twitter account:
Tim Hayward
‘Calling someone a conspiracy theorist is like admitting you have no actual argument. Credible people don’t do it’.
ALL mind control operates likewise. This is engineering.
Reading what is actually being projected:
Britons are
You the (British) reader are – as a Patriot
swallowing conspiracy theories
Alerted to ‘others’ being gullible to cynical manipulation
Here’s how to stop
and exhorted and trained to protect and deliver
the rot
from evil
So altogether the reader IS swallowing an active conspiracy to deceive (rot your sanity) by even reading the headline.
It is established that the effect of PR is in shaping the mind and resulting identity at a level beneath the rational mind.
This is because the so called rational mind is in most cases a self-justifying narrative identity (worldview) and not Reason itself.
I sometimes see it as a negative harvest being gathered in.
Choice requires awareness of what is being chosen between in terms of the consequences of the choice – as well as evaluating the basis or active purpose of what we are choosing for. Fear and guilt operate blocks to the awareness of what is being chosen – and actually distort, direct or dictate the choice.
A mind in fear and guilt seeks protection from the consequences of negative self definition and belief, and does so in employing deceit to not know what it does. The demand for unconsciousness invokes the devices and powers by which to ‘escape’ and otherwise intolerable self-conflict. Enter the Dragon! (Chaos monster). Rise the Power to slay it (By Jove). Return us to a Golden Age where we need for naught and fight not. But…
….about how the CIA was behind 9/11, try talking to them. You never know, they might come round to thinking it was al-Qaida who hijacked the planes, NO planes.. fell for that one did you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek-Q0T9wK2g..
Create ‘new folder’. Rename, say, ‘sheep-dip’. Fill with proven and admitted fakes from everywhere. Leave onsite for all to peruse. — I picked this one out today —- http://www.public-library.uk/ebooks/39/28.pdf. Job done.